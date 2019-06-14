More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
How different will Bruins look next season?

By Joey AlfieriJun 14, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
The Boston Bruins were within one win of taking home the Stanley Cup this year, but in the end it simply wasn’t meant to be. As disappointed as they must be, they still put together an incredible season and postseason in 2018-19, and they have something they can continue to build on in the near future.

Yes, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand are both over 30 and, yes, Zdeno Chara is 42 years old, but there’s enough talent there that they may go on another championship push as soon as next season. General manager Don Sweeney will have to get creative in order to improve his team, but he’s found a way to add to this roster every year.

The Bruins have about $14.3 million in cap space heading into the offseason. Re-signing Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo will likely eat up a good chunk of those available funds though. They also have to decide whether or not they want to bring back Marcus Johansson, who they acquired from the New Jersey Devils right before the trade deadline. Danton Heinen will also be a restricted free agent, while Noel Acciari is scheduled to become a UFA on July 1st.

For Sweeney, the issue isn’t just re-signing potential free agents this year, it’s also about projecting ahead to next summer when Jake DeBrusk will be an RFA and when Torey Krug and Charlie Coyle will need new contracts. There was a lot of trade speculation around Krug throughout the season, but do the Bruins really want to move him after the postseason he just had? Probably not.

In the end, Sweeney can’t sit around and do nothing, and he probably won’t. So what can he do to make this group better?

Boston is set up in goal with Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak. Assuming McAvoy and Carlo are back, they’ll have eight defensemen under contract next season. So, unless Krug is moved, you’d have to think that they like the way their defense looks heading into next season.

One area where they can improve, is scoring depth. As we saw throughout the Stanley Cup Final, David Krejci and DeBrusk were relatively quiet. Krejci is now 33 years old, and he’s the highest paid forward on the team at $7.25 million (there are two years left on his deal).

Also, finding someone to take on David Backes‘ contract would be huge (two years remaining at a cap hit of $6 million). Sweeney would have to give up some kind of asset to make that happen though. Buying out Backes isn’t really an option, because he would cost $5.67 million on the cap next season and $3.67 million the year after that. They need someone to take him ofter their hands for a draft pick and/or a prospect.

If the Bruins can make the money work, they’ll likely be in the mix for a number of big-name free agents on July 1st. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them make a run at Matt Duchene, Jordan Eberle, or even Kevin Hayes, who is from Dorchester, Massachusetts. If they keep the perfection line together, they need to find a way to address the second line so that they can remove some of the scoring pressure on Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

So there’s a good chance the Bruins will look similar to the group that just went to the Stanley Cup Final, but don’t be surprised if they add a piece or two up front in an attempt to get themselves over the hump next year.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Isles start busy offseason by re-signing Eberle

Getty
By Joey AlfieriJun 14, 2019, 11:14 AM EDT
The New York Islanders took care of some business on Friday morning, as they’ve signed Jordan Eberle to a five-year contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the contract is worth a total of $27.5 million ($5.5 million AAV).

The 29-year-old had 19 goals and 37 points in 78 games during the regular season, which isn’t overly impressive given his offensive skillset, but he made up for it in the playoffs where he scored four goals and nine points in eight contests.

As difficult as Eberle’s regular season was, this seems like a pretty good contract for the Islanders. After all, the veteran is just one year removed from a season that saw him put up 25 goals and 59 points in 81 games. So getting him for $500,000 less per year than he made on his previous contract seems like good business for the team.

Here are the specifics of the contract via CapFriendly:

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has a number of questions that need to be answered this off-season, but he’s now taken care of one of them. Lamoriello still has to sign restricted free agent Anthony Beauvillier to a new contract and he also has to find a way to bring back captain Anders Lee and goaltender Robin Lehner. Both veterans are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the season.

Money shouldn’t be an issue for the Isles this offseason, as they still have over $22 million in projected cap space. The issue will be convincing Lee and Lehner to stay at reasonable salaries and trying to get potential unrestricted free agents to agree to join the group.

The Islanders were one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season. Under Barry Trotz, they were able to make the playoffs and bounce the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round. But in order to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference, they’ll have to add to their current group.

Will Lou be able to add some talent this summer?

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Trade: Caps shed salary by sending Niskanen to Flyers for Gudas

Getty
By Joey AlfieriJun 14, 2019, 9:24 AM EDT
A pair of division rivals have agreed to swap defensemen.

On Friday morning, the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers agreed to a trade, as the Caps sent Matt Niskanen to the Flyers for Radko Gudas.

The Caps made this move with the salary cap in mind. Niskanen has two years remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $5.75 million per year. Gudas has just one year remaining on his deal at $3.35 million, but The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun is reporting that the Flyers will eat 30 percent of his remaining salary.

All in all, this trade will save Washington $3.405 million in cap space, which isn’t insignificant.

“We would like to thank Matt for all of his contributions to our organization for the past five seasons,” Caps general manager Brian MacLellan said in a release. “Matt is a consummate professional and was a big part of our success. We wish him and his family all the best moving forward.

“We feel this move provides us with financial flexibility as we look for additional ways to strengthen our team. In addition, we are pleased to welcome Radko to our organization. Radko is a good defensive defenseman that plays a competitive, physical game.”

As you can tell from the quote above, McLellan mentioned the cap relief before the addition of Gudas. That’s not to say that Gudas won’t contribute this season, but they clearly wanted to free up as much money as possible while getting rid of Niskanen, who struggled in 2018-19.

The 32-year-old immediately becomes the Flyers’ highest paid defenseman. Now that Gudas is gone, Niskanen is the only right-shooting defenseman on the team. It’s also important to note he had to agree to go to Philadelphia because he had a limited no-trade clause (he submitted a list of 10 teams he didn’t want to go to).

Niskanen’s tenure in Washington wasn’t a failure by any means though. As much as he struggled last year, he still helped the Caps win a Stanley Cup in 2018 and he logged some big minutes for them during his five seasons there.

So now that this move has been made, McLellan will have roughly $12.5 million in projected cap space this summer. The Caps only have eight forwards under contract right now, so you’d have to think that he’s going to need to find himself some depth up front. Whether he brings back Andre Burakovsky (restricted free agent), Carl Hagelin (unrestricted free agent), or Brett Connolly (unrestricted free agent) remains to be seen. But he’s going to have to build himself a fourth line at the very least.

If they decide to go with cost-efficient depth players, they may even be able to add a significant piece to their roster via trade or via free agency.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Yzerman’s big draft; Comparing Binnington to Murray

By Joey AlfieriJun 14, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
Heartache turns to triumph for St. Louis sports fans

Associated PressJun 14, 2019, 8:11 AM EDT
ST. LOUIS (AP) — At age 100, Marge Kirchhoefer is among the oldest St. Louis Blues fans and now that they are Stanley Cup champions, she knows exactly how she will celebrate.

”It’s too good to be true,” Kirchhoefer said. ”I have friends and we all party together. We’re going to drink champagne. I may get loaded! I don’t care.”

There’s a lot of that going around in St. Louis, now that the Blues have knocked off the Boston Bruins to win their first NHL championship since they arrived as an expansion team 52 years ago. The 4-1 win in Game 7 on Wednesday night in Boston set off a wild celebration that lasted well into Thursday morning.

And why not? After all, it’s been a long wait for Blues fans and a difficult few years for St. Louis sports enthusiasts in general.

Until this year, the Blues had never won a game in the Stanley Cup Final. They had not even reached the final since 1970, the last in a three-year championship series run that ended with the still-new Blues a lowly 0-12 – swept twice by Montreal and then once by the Bruins.

Since those long-ago days, St. Louis lost two NFL franchises – the Cardinals to Arizona in 1988, and the Rams to Los Angeles in 2016. To justify a move that appeared on the surface to violate league guidelines, an attorney for Rams owner (and Missouri native) Stan Kroenke wrote a scathing and widely disputed report that painted St. Louis as an economic hellhole for sports franchises.

St. Louis’ beloved Cardinals won World Series titles in 1982, 2006 and 2011, and National League pennants in 1985, 1987, 2004 and 2013. But they’ve missed the playoffs three straight years and have been only so-so this season. The Cardinals find themselves in the unusual position of taking a backseat.

The Blues are the toast of the town.

Fans filled the Enterprise Center even for road playoff games, just to be together and watch on the scoreboard screen. Bars and Ballpark Village, next to Busch Stadium, were packed with rabid Blues fans for every game. For Game 7, both the Enterprise Center and Busch Stadium were filled with fans watching the game on the scoreboard.

A parade on Saturday will honor hockey’s new champions and up to 1 million people are expected to line downtown streets, followed by a rally beneath the Gateway Arch.

Such a celebration seemed like only a pipe dream six months ago.

On Jan. 3, midway through the season, the Blues had the worst record in the NHL. Coach Mike Yeo was fired in November and things really weren’t getting much better under interim coach Craig Berube.

Then a 25-year-old rookie goalie, Jordan Binnington, was called up and began to dominate. The team in front of him slowly took on the tough, hard-nosed exterior of Berube, a former NHL enforcer. The Blues not only made the playoffs but beat Winnipeg, Dallas and San Jose to earn a shot at the Cup. After missing out on a chance to clinch the championship at home Sunday, the resilient Blues won in Boston for the third time in the series.

Kirchhoefer said she sometimes watches games with her grandson’s family, a home where the Blues reign so supreme that they have a goal light in the living room. When the Blues score a goal, the light goes off and a siren sounds.

”It’s just like being there,” Kirchhoefer said. ”I get goose pimples when those games get so close. Oh my!”

Kirchhoefer, who worked as a petroleum company office manager before retiring in 1984, used to attend games with her late husband, Frank, who died in 2002. Her love of the team grew watching the enthusiasm of her grandson, who hunts for arrowheads and sells them to pay for tickets.

”This is once in a lifetime,” Kirchhoefer said. ”They (the Blues) tried so hard, from being way on the bottom and coming up like that. It was wonderful.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports