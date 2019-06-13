Video: Blues hoist Stanley Cup

The St. Louis Blues entered the league in 1967 and until this year, they had never won a game in the Stanley Cup Final. The team and fans have been waiting a long time for this moment and now they get to enjoy it:
Speaking of waiting a long time to get the Cup, it was great to see it passed off to Jay Bouwmeester. The 35-year-old defenseman certainly had to pay his dues. He made his NHL debut back in 2002 and didn’t even get to play in his first postseason contest until 2013 despite some amazing campaigns on his part during that drought.
Even at his age, he remains an important part of the St. Louis Blues. He logged 28:34 minutes in the Stanley Cup Final; more than any other player. Overall, he averaged 23:30 minutes per contest in the playoffs, which made him a vital part of the Blues’ defensive core along with Alex Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko.
After all the hard work he and his teammates have done and all the trials they endured in this down-and-then-up campaign, they finally have a chance to celebrate.
BOSTON — During his press conference following the firing of Mike Yeo, St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong stated that he was ready to do an off-season search for a new head coach, and that that search would take him far and wide. He would explore all levels of hockey — college, junior, the AHL, Europe — to find a successor and get the franchise back on track.
At that same press conference, interim head coach Craig Berube said he saw a team that needed a boost of confidence. After all, he’d been an associate coach for Yeo and been on the bench for the first month and a half of the 2018-19 NHL season, a start that saw the Blues fall down the Western Conference standings and into a hole seemingly too vast to dig out from.
On the 205th night since that November press conference, the Blues celebrated as Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history. A team that was in need of a kick received it when Berube took over. The players bought into his message at a time when they needed to the most.
“He has conviction when he speaks,” said NBC’s Brian Boucher about Berube, his former NHL teammate and head coach. “If he says something, he’s thought about it and when he believes in something, you believe him.”
When Armstrong decided to make the coaching change he turned to Berube because of his experience. Of the remaining assistants, he had the most experience as an NHL head coach and the GM was confident he could keep the ship steady until a full-time replacement could be found.
“He answered the bell,” said Armstrong.
Berube kept the Blues afloat and slowly started to make progress with his players, with the results showing on the ice. He took the bond that he created as an associate coach and kept it strong when he took over for Yeo. His message resonated with his players at a time when they were feeling lost, and the losses piling up.
“It was really tough at the start,” said Ryan O'Reilly, who was named winner of the 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy. “It was tough. We were all questioning each other and frustrated. We kept working, though. We had great leadership at all sorts of different times [stressing] to keep working and eventually things started to click. Chief got us to just get out there and play hard, be hard on every puck and help us find our identity.”
The Blues’ biggest strength in Berube’s eyes? They trusted the guy next to them on the bench — a trait that he had to instill into his group.
“They put the team first,” said Berube, who’s now the seventh coach to win the Stanley Cup after taking over midseason. “That’s been a message for quite sometime. They’ve done a real good job of that, the players. They believe in it. Once they got that message they started playing mid-December, we started to really pull it together.”
Now the long journey is complete and the Blues are Stanley Cup champions. Berube is still technically the team’s “interim” head coach, but that title will be getting an upgrade very soon.
Brad Marchand was a member of the Boston Bruins in 2013 when a 17-second stretch late in the third period of Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final left the 2011 champs devastated.
Leading the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on a third-period goal by Milan Lucic, and down 3-2 in the series, the Bruins entered the final 90 seconds with a Cup-deciding Game 7 in their grasp.
And then it slipped away.
Bryan Bickell scored with 1:16 left to tie the game and Dave Bolland followed Bickell’s lead, scoring with 59 ticks remaining to end the series, crushing Boston’s dreams of two Cups in three years.
Six years later, and prior to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final where Marchand’s Bruins would take on the St. Louis Blues, Marchand was still wrestling with those demons.
“It still hurts to this day,” Marchand said. “Probably look back more on the loss and what I’d do differently than the win. You lose something like this, you’re that close, you worked that hard — it never leaves you. Hopefully, we don’t feel that again.”
The Bruins were that close and they worked that hard in 2019. But like 2013, the same result –a loss — emerged, this time in Game 7, ushering in a fresh set of heart-wrenching memories that aren’t likely to vacate any time soon.
“By far,” said Marchand, his eyes leaking, when asked if this one hurt the most after dropping a 4-1 decision to the Blues on Wednesday. “It’s a heart-breaker. It’s tough to describe. They just took our dream, our lifetime dream from us and everything we’ve worked for our entire lives. Sixty minutes away from that. You can’t describe it.”
While the Bruins never tasted last place, they had their own struggles in the infancy of the season.
Tuukka Rask got off to a poor start and things didn’t look so great around Christmas in New England.
The New Year would bring new hope, however.
It began on Jan. 1 when Bruins went into Notre Dame Stadium and ground out a 4-2 win at the 2019 Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks. That day would act as an unofficial turning point for the Bruins. The Bruins went 6-3-3 in January before an incredible 11-0-2 run in February and then passed the regular-season finish line with an 11-7-0 run as they marched into the postseason.
The second-half rally cry would prove useful experience in Round 1, where the Bruins would rebound form a 3-2 series deficit against the Toronto Maple Leafs to take that series in seven games. Round 2 required another come-from-behind, this time down 2-1 against the giant-killing Columbus Blue Jackets. Some reprieve would come in the form of a sweep in the Eastern Conference Final and then they forced a Game 7 in the Cup final after a gutsy win on the road last Sunday in St. Louis.
“I love these guys,” Marchand said. “We had a hell of a year. We came very close. I love every guy on this team. I’m very proud of everyone that worked their ass off all year to get to this point. We’re a hell of a group. We came together. We’re like a family. It hurts.”
It’s the reality of hockey’s grandest stage. One team has to lose.
And it was Boston’s turn once again.
“You never know when you’ll get that chance again,” Marchand said. “It could be the last one.”
Despite Game 7 being in Boston, Anderson was there, and she didn’t just get to see the Blues win it all. She even got a moment with the Stanley Cup, and fittingly, her buddy Colton Parayko helped her give the Stanley Cup a kiss.
The Blues came into Game 7 vs. the Boston Bruins tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the longest drought without a championship banner at 50 years. The Maple Leafs will take sole possession of that crown now at 51 seasons.
The Blues also took their name off the list of teams that have never won a Cup. They went to the finals in the first three years of their franchise history beginning in the 1967-68 season and couldn’t get it done on either occasion, including the last time they were there, losing to the Bobby Orr and the Boston Bruins in 1970.
While Toronto sits first, they’re followed closely by the Buffalo Sabres and the Vancouver Canucks, each who have now gone 48 seasons without a Cup win. The Sabres and the Canucks have also never won a title, along with the Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers — all teams that have streaks of 25 years or longer without a win.
Among teams that have won at least one Stanley Cup, the Philadephia Flyers (43 seasons), New York Islanders (34 seasons), Calgary Flames (28 seasons) and Edmonton Oilers (27 seasons) round out the top five longest droughts.
The all-time Stanley Cup drought is a 53-year record that ended in 1994 by the New York Rangers, who hadn’t won since 1940 prior to Mark Messier et al getting it done.
Last year, the Washington Capitals ended a 42-year run without a Cup win.
Your turn, Toronto.
Top five teams still looking for a Stanley Cup:
• Buffalo Sabres – 48 years
• Vancouver Canucks – 48 years
• Arizona Coyotes/Winnipeg Jets – 39 years
• San Jose Sharks – 27 years
• Ottawa Senators – 26 years
Top five longest Stanley Cup droughts:
