Stanley Cup Buzzer: Binnington wins it all for Blues

By James O'BrienJun 13, 2019, 1:56 AM EDT
  • For the first time since coming into the league in 1967, the St. Louis Blues are Stanley Cup champions. The Boston Bruins carried the play during what turned out to be a key first period, as even with that advantage in overall performance, the Blues went up 2-0 through the first 20 minutes. The Bruins never truly recovered, and the Blues were able to lock it down in Game 7.

St. Louis Blues 4, Boston Bruins 1 (Blues win series 4-3, thus winning their first Stanley Cup.)

Jordan Binnington was the star of this one, particularly when the level of play was especially lopsided early on. He was very close to pitching a shutout, allowing only a Matt Grzelcyk goal with about 2:10 remaining in the contest, when it was far out of reach. After holding onto that 2-0 lead through the first two periods, Binnington made a few other key saves, and the Blues turned Game 7 into more or less a blowout in the third. That allowed time for the shocking to sink in: the Blues were going to win it all, finally.

Three Stars

1. Jordan Binnington

Who else could it be?

Honestly, Binnington was so great in Game 7, there was the feeling that he might swipe the Conn Smythe.

That didn’t end up happening, and that’s fair, as Binnington had plenty of ups and downs. Those low moments don’t really matter now, and maybe most importantly, the tough times didn’t rattle Binnington. Yes, it was an almost-too-easy narrative that Binnington bounced back … but, again, it really says a lot that he didn’t blink as a rookie, no matter the stakes. Clearly. He was fantastic in a winner-takes-all situation.

Binnington finished Game 7 stopping 32 out of 33 Bruins shots. Really, Binnington was close to getting a shutout, and that would have made for an even better story. It doesn’t take away from his great performance, as he was clearly the top star.

2. Alex Pietrangelo

Picking the second-best player of Game 7 is a little tougher.

Let’s go with Pietrangelo, though. Much like the third star, Pietrangelo generated a goal and an assist in Game 7. Pietrangelo gets a slight edge for scoring the game-winner, and it was a nice one. Two goals proved to be too high of a mountain for the Bruins to climb, and for the goal to come in the waning moments of the already-frustrating first period was a killer.

Pietrangelo’s been splendid for much of this run, really. The Blues didn’t have an outrageously obvious top player of this run – though ROR is worthy – but they had a slew of really good ones, from Pietrangelo to Vladimir Tarasenko and beyond. Here’s hoping Pietrangelo and other top stars are remembered for standing out, even without the Conn Smythe.

3. Ryan O'Reilly

If you have any issues with O’Reilly being third instead of second, consider that ROR won the Conn Smythe Trophy. He’s doing well, and maybe letting an expletive or two or three fly.

O’Reilly deflected in the 1-0 goal, ending a considerable Blues shots on goal drought, and giving St. Louis a stunning lead. O’Reilly also generated a secondary assist on Zach Sanford‘s goal. About the only thing ROR “lost” was the faceoff battle, going 5-7.

Factoids

  • Again, the Blues ended a 52-year drought by winning their first-ever Stanley Cup. Check out the list of longest droughts now that St. Louis is no longer on it.
  • The Blues are the first team in 30 years, and only the fourth since 1943-44 to win a Stanley Cup without having a single previous champion on their roster. The 1989 Calgary Flames were the last ones to do it.
  • The Blues won the Stanley Cup after ranking last as late as January, but their accomplishment is rare for a team that would have been ranked last earlier. Sometimes you just have to soak it all in:

Yeah.

MORE FROM GAME 7

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blues’ Binnington goes from castoff to Stanley Cup champion

Associated PressJun 13, 2019, 3:44 AM EDT
Jordan Binnington‘s storybook ride from fourth stringer to Stanley Cup-winning goaltender was fueled by a few free meals.

The best came last weekend at Brio Tuscan Grille, one of his favorite spots as St. Louis began to feel like home.

”They were good to me,” Binnington said.

Binnington has been so good for the Blues that fans of the long-suffering franchise might never let him pay for another meal again. Drafted in the third round, shuffled to the bottom of the Blues’ goalie chart and even farmed out to Boston’s top minor league affiliate, Binnington’s comeback is one for the ages: The 25-year-old rookie led the Blues from dead last in the NHL to the first championship in franchise history.

He turned out to be the perfect backstop for the bruising Blues, a quiet anchor to rally around for a six-month run to the title. There was nowhere to go but up.

”It’s really cool,” the soft-spoken Toronto-area native said. ”I understand it’s a good story. But I’m going to appreciate it later.”

Binnington spoke not long after a 4-1 victory over the Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday night. Stunned to be standing there with the Stanley Cup, Binnington wondered aloud, ”I can’t believe we’re here now?”

He led them here. Beginning with a shutout in his first NHL start Jan. 7 in Philadelphia, Binnington went 24-5-1 with a 1.83 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.

”The first game he gets a shutout in Philly and you’re hoping,” general manager Doug Armstrong said. ”You keep watching and wondering, ‘Is this real?’ Water usually finds its level. Well, his water level is very high. I would say you’re into mid-February and March and he’s a rock of our team. … He’s a well-deserving champion.”

St. Louis’ run coincided with Binnington’s arrival and concluded with him stopping 32 shots in Game 7. Coach Craig Berube called it Binnington’s best game of the series.

”(He’s a) great goaltender,” Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O'Reilly said. ”If we keep (shots) to the outside, he’s going to be making those saves.”

Making saves without looking flashy is what Binnington does best. He isn’t frantic in his play and exudes confidence that O’Reilly believes flows to the rest of the team.

”This group just got closer and closer as we went on,” Binnington said. ”They welcomed me in well and I just tried to do my job, battle and keep my mouth shut.”

Showing just how many elder Blues players hadn’t won the Cup, Binnington was the 14th player to receive the trophy after captain Alex Pietrangelo handed it off. That’s hockey, and everyone on the roster knows Binnington led the way when it mattered. He went 7-2 in the playoffs following a loss and earned a tremendous amount of respect from teammates for how he handled so much time in the minors before getting to this point.

”He hasn’t been given the greatest hand. He hasn’t been given an easy route to get here,” veteran Blues defenseman Chris Butler said. ”He’s put his head down and continued to work. It’s been fun to watch. I always had an idea that he was a pretty good goaltender. I would never have been able to predict this. I think a lot of people were expecting him to falter.”

Not Binnington, even when he was fourth string in the St. Louis organization as recently as training camp.

Butler always sensed confidence oozing from Binnington, who famously asked early in his run, ”Do I look nervous?”

He never really did.

”He’s always been extremely confident in himself, and that’s what you’ve got to love about a goaltender,” Butler said. ”You feel like the team kind of takes on that persona when he steps into the crease.”

Binnington’s quiet confidence and ability to steal games were key to the Blues climbing from last place to the top of the hockey world. Game 7 was a perfect example: He made 12 saves in the first period to keep the Bruins off the board and allow his teammates to finally crack dominant playoff goalie Tuukka Rask.

”He shut the door,” center Tyler Bozak said. ”He made incredible saves and gave us that confidence that he was dialed in, like he was all year. Just to get that first goal was kind of a relief, and we built from there.”

Binnington was nothing if not resilient. He went 13-2 following a loss this season.

”Stuff’s going to happen,” Binnington said. ”You’re going to go through adversity, right? And that’s how you handle it.”

Binnington is grateful for the free grub but all spring has been reluctant to dwell on his rags-to-riches story. Don’t expect any grand proclamations now about his road, his run and how he made this improbable championship happen.

”It’s been good,” Binnington said. ”I’ve been enjoying it.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Zach Sanford makes late father proud with Stanley Cup victory

By Sean LeahyJun 13, 2019, 3:36 AM EDT
BOSTON — Manchester, New Hampshire. is about an hour minute drive north of Boston, so when Zach Sanford was growing up he was a die-hard Boston Bruins fan. He would watch the games on televison with his father, Michael, soaking in the experience of seeing his heroes playing on the Garden ice.

Michael Sanford worked at a restaurant, but when the hours cost him time to be a hockey dad. He decided to start his own furniture repair business, which allowed him to be around more with Zach as his youth career progressed, eventually leading to Michael becoming his coach.

Sanford’s father never got to see any of his son’s NHL games, and last September, Michael Sanford suffered a heart attack in his sleep and passed away at age 54.

When Sanford went home to attend the funeral, he couldn’t stop thinking about the final conversation he had with his father.

“It was just before our first preseason game in Dallas,” Sanford wrote on the Blues’ website in October. “Most of our conversations were pretty similar: How you doing? What’s new? What are you up to? And then came the typical dad pregame speech: Keep the feet moving and play hard. He was always coaching me, even until the very end. He may not have known the most about hockey – he never coached in the pros or anything – but he knew about hard work and how important that was in anything you do, whether it was selling newspapers, performing surgery or playing hockey. He said you had to go 100 percent all the time. That was probably one of the last things he told me.”

[RELATED: Blues win first Stanley Cup]

The 24-year-old Sanford experienced his first full season in the NHL in 2018-19, playing 60 regular season games and eight in the postseason, including five in the Stanley Cup Final. He made the most of his time in the lineup, exhibiting the work ethic his father instilled in him, by assisting on three goals earlier in the series — like the wild between-the-legs pass to Ryan O’Reilly in Game 5— and scoring the Blues’ fourth and final goal in Game 7. 

It was a perfect ending to a season that started off so somber.

“I don’t know if you could write it any better,” Sanford said following Game 7. “I think he helped us out a lot along the way, and me, especially. I miss him. I think about him all the time. I guarantee he’s smiling, cracking a nice cold beer up there.”

As the Blues made their march to the Stanley Cup Final, Sanford kept his father’s memory with him, thinking about him every day, using that energy as a positive during an intense time. It paid off, and he proved to be a valuable piece on the ice in the seven-game series.

Sanford scored with 4:38 left to play in Game 7. It was the goal that allowed the bench to breath and come to realization they were going to be champions.

Michael Sanford was definitely smiling down, so proud of his son.

“I couldn’t dream of scoring a goal in a game like this, let alone winning,” Sanford said. “I know that [my dad is] watching and how proud he probably is. All the effort he put in over the years along with my mom, too, driving me to practices, all that stuff, and making me the person and player I am. I owe it all to them.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blues finally deliver Stanley Cup to St. Louis

By Sean LeahyJun 13, 2019, 2:21 AM EDT
BOSTON — It started in September, ended in June. The journey of the St. Louis Blues’ 2018-19 NHL season took many twists and turns, but ultimately ended the way they envisioned it — as Stanley Cup champions.

Every champion has a story, and the Blues are no different. Theirs is one of a remarkable turnaround, a goaltender who played himself into a star, the local boy who came home to deliver a championship, a coach who made the most out of a second chance, and a veteran defenseman who found success of many levels of hockey, except the NHL. Then you had Laila, “Gloria,” Jon Hamm and “Pam,” and retired anthem singer Charles Glenn.

It was a collective of characters who further enriched the Blues’ road to success. And now they finally have the spotlight in a city that needed a boost.

“It’s a city of champions,” said native St. Louisan Patrick Maroon. “[The St. Louis] Cardinals had something special going. Now the Blues have something special going.”

[RELATED: Blues win first Stanley Cup]

The St. Louis fan base has waited 52 years to celebrate a Stanley Cup title. They’ve watched as the Cardinals won 11 World Series titles and the Rams won Super Bowl XXIV and then leave for Los Angeles 16 years later. For decades they endured as the Blues did well enough to put together a 25-season streak of making the playoffs, only to fall short of winning the championship each and every time. They’ve had to watch Bobby Orr fly through the air hundreds of thousands of as a reminder of their third straight Cup Final defeat in 1970.

But now the memories will be ones of their own. The goals, the saves, the moments that encompass this season which could have gone south, but was resurrected January following changes behind the bench and in the crease.

When the championship DVD is released this summer, there will be plenty of stories to tell about the 2018-19 St. Louis Blues. It was a rollercoaster of a season, but now that the ride is finally over, the Blues can say they are champions. And now there will finally be a parade in St. Louis where the Blues are the champions.

“I can’t wait,” said Maroon. “Probably millions of people. I can’t wait to celebrate with our fans, they deserve more than anyone.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Jay Bouwmeester finally gets his Stanley Cup

By Sean LeahyJun 13, 2019, 1:59 AM EDT
BOSTON — The 1,260th NHL game of Jay Bouwmeester’s 17-year career was the sweetest. The 35-year-old defenseman finally got his opportunity to lift the Stanley Cup after the St. Louis Blues topped the Boston Bruins in Game 7.

The journey to be able to call himself a Stanley Cup champion was a long one. It wasn’t until his 10th year, when he was traded from the Calgary Flames to the Blues at the 2013 trade deadline, that he finally got to experience playoff hockey. It was a move that general manager Doug Armstrong thought would pay off sooner than it did.

“We had some really good teams back then and couldn’t get over the hump,” he said. “We brought Jay in because we thought he could help us win a championship.”

But the Blues didn’t come close in his first three seasons in St. Louis. Three disappointing first-round exits, all while Bouwmeester, the No. 3 overall pick in 2002, found success as a gold medal winner with Canada at the 2014 Olympics. The next few seasons, however, would see a further decline in his production.

A hip injury would end his 2017-18 season, which only saw him play 35 games. Surgery would cause him to have an up-and-down 2018-19 campaign, and though he played 78 games, he found himself a healthy scratch. But Bouwmeester never gave up hope he would be able to come back and re-find his game.

“Last year was a tough year for me and then this year at the start I just wasn’t quite right yet and went through some tough times, and our team went through some tough times,” Bouwmeester said during the Blues’ on-ice celebrations Wednesday night at TD Garden. “I knew if I could get healthy I’d get back playing the way that I can. Like a lot of guys, we persevered.”

[RELATED: Blues win first Stanley Cup]

The old Bouwmeester was back in the playoffs for the Blues. He assisted on seven goals and averaged 23:30 a night during the postseason. In Game 7, he played more minutes than any player on the ice — 28:34 — and fired the puck on net that Ryan O’Reilly deflected for the opening goal of the game.

After the game, fellow Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo made sure that Bouwmeester was the first one after him to hoist the Cup.

“It was awesome. I’ve waited a long time,” Bouwmeester said. “Pretty honored that he gave it to me. Everyone contributes and everyone gets it, so it doesn’t matter who gets it first or second or whatever.”

There were a lot of reasons the Blues wanted to win the Cup, Bouwmeester was certainly near the top of the list for his teammates.

“For a guy like that, he’s been in the league a long time,” said Bouwmeester’s defense partner, Colton Parayko. “When Jay talks in the room, everyone listens. You know he means it and that’s what he was doing throughout this Final. He was an absolute force for us. … I’m so proud of him. He’s such a great player.”

There will be players on both the Blues and Bruins who never get this far again in their careers. There might have been a time for Bouwmeester when he wondered if he’d ever get the opportunity to play for the Stanley Cup. After a long, arduous road, he finally got his chance and it worked out.

“Thank God it’s over. It’s hard,” said Bouwmeester. “You’re so excited. You work so long for this. This team’s been through so much, you’re just happy for all the guys on the team and your family. It will sink in in a couple of days.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.