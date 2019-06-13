More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Lightning early favorite to win 2020 Stanley Cup

By Scott BilleckJun 13, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT
We’re just hours removed from the St. Louis Blues’ first Stanley Cup in franchise history and we already have a favorite for next year’s champions.

The early odds through the world’s largest Las Vegas sports book, Westgate Sportsbook, has the Tampa Bay Lightning sitting pretty at 6/1 odds.

The Lightning were the favorites on the ice this year after a 62-win season that tied an NHL record for most victories during the regular season. But Tampa received a shock exit in Round 1, getting swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Vegas Golden Knights follow closely behind at 7/1. Vegas, like Tampa, was bounced in Round 1 by the San Jose Sharks, but boast a team that now includes Mark Stone, who signed a big-money extension when he was acquired at the trade deadline in February. And it’s safe to assume, given recent history, that the Golden Knights will be looking to improve further this offseason.

Three teams sit at 10/1 odds, including this year’s Stanley Cup runners up in the Boston Bruins.

Boston lost in Game 7 to the Blues on Wednesday but will have the same core and the same goalie in Tuukka Rask heading into next season. They also have some good, young talent and could do well by keeping Marcus Johansson, who joined the team at the deadline.

The Colorado Avalanche, who pick at the No. 4 spot at the 2019 NHL Draft, join the Bruins at 10/1, as do the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This year’s Cup champs?

The Blues, who were in last place in the NHL on Jan. 3, are at 14/1 to repeat this season’s result.

Blues fan turns $400 into $100K after Blues Cup win

In January, it would have looked like one of the most insane bets in the hockey world.

On Wednesday, Scott Berry looked like a genius.

During a Las Vegas business trip at the start of the year, Berry slapped down $400 on the table at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel. The bet was simple: If the St. Louis Blues — the last place team in the NHL — win the Stanley Cup, Berry’s $400 would turn into $100,000.

More than likely, however, given the Blues’ predicament, Berry’s $400 would instead turn into a bad decision.

Berry told NBC Sports’ Jeremy Roenick prior to Game 7 that the way he justified it was the thought of what he would have lost if he had been able to enjoy some time on the Strip.

At the Paris, where he was staying, they had odds of 250-to-1. Berry checked the Bellagio, only to find that they were offering 150-to-1. So he turned around, went back to the Paris and game them his money.

“Because I love this team, I’m a die-hard, life-long fan,” Berry told Roenick.

Some might say love is blind, but when St. Louis won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history vs. the Boston Bruins, mounting perhaps the greatest turnaround in NHL history on Wednesday, Berry’s love was reciprocated.

And it was tested.

Berry said he received several offers to hedge his bet.

The biggest offer, he told Roenick, came during the first intermission of Game 6 against the San Jose Sharks when he got an offer from PropBet for $40,000.

“I had to decide before the start of the second period,” said Berry, who was in Enterprise Center that night. “It took me about 20 seconds and I’m like, ‘I believe too much in this team.’ Let it ride.”

And he did, and he’s $100,000 richer because of it.

Lindros backing anti-concussion efforts in native Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Hockey Hall of Famer Eric Lindros is hoping a new campaign launched across Ontario will help amateur athletes, parents and coaches better identify the signs and symptoms of a concussion after his career was cut short by repeated blows to the head.

”You see anything that’s off or someone’s not feeling quite right, let’s pull them (out of the game),” Lindros told The Canadian Press this week. ”Let’s not even question it.”

The provincial government’s ad campaign – called ”Hit. Stop. Sit.” – follows the passing of Rowan’s Law, the first of its kind in Canada and set to take effect July 1. The law is named after Rowan Stringer, a youth rugby player who died in 2013 from second impact syndrome after suffering multiple concussions.

Rowan’s Law establishes protocols for players to ensure they are taken out of action if a concussion is suspected, requires a review of awareness resources and outlines a code of conduct that sets out rules of behavior.

”We’re here because Rowan pushed it,” Lindros continued. ”She had three concussions in six days – that’s an extreme case – and she ended up dying. We don’t want anything close to that happening.”

A commercial featuring a female soccer player receiving repeated blows to the head before collapsing on the field has been shown at movie theatres across Ontario as part of the campaign. The spot made its TV debut during Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Lindros, who was voted as one of the NHL’s 100 greatest players in 2017, suffered at least five concussions during his dominant, injury-shortened career. A jarring Scott Stevens shoulder-to-head hit on Lindros in Game 7 of the 2000 Eastern Conference final was legal at the time, and that came two years after Lindros took another devastating hit from Darius Kasparaitis.

Now a 46-year-old husband and father, Lindros said of that blow: ””I got into the showers, and when you’re in the visiting team’s locker room, all the emblems on the towels have the home team’s logo. I truly thought I got traded to Pittsburgh.

”I joke about it now. I thought I was getting a chance to play with Mario Lemieux, but that moment was bad … it was bad.”

Lindros, who doesn’t want the threat of concussions to deter kids from playing sports, does favor a ban on all hits to the head across hockey – including the NHL – and the teaching of body contact at a much later age than the current standard.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has consistently questioned any direct link between multiple concussions and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain condition associated with repeated blows to the head. CTE can only be diagnosed after death.

Lindros sighed when asked about Bettman’s concussion and CTE comments.

”I don’t understand how the NFL can change their tune and speak to CTE in a far different fashion now than in the past, and it not be acknowledged by our guys,” he told CP. ”There are some owners that really want to get ahead of this, get in front of it, support it, and maybe this will happen. I’d really like to think so.”

PHT Morning Skate: Stanley Cup Edition

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Blues’ Binnington goes from castoff to Stanley Cup champion

Jordan Binnington‘s storybook ride from fourth stringer to Stanley Cup-winning goaltender was fueled by a few free meals.

The best came last weekend at Brio Tuscan Grille, one of his favorite spots as St. Louis began to feel like home.

”They were good to me,” Binnington said.

Binnington has been so good for the Blues that fans of the long-suffering franchise might never let him pay for another meal again. Drafted in the third round, shuffled to the bottom of the Blues’ goalie chart and even farmed out to Boston’s top minor league affiliate, Binnington’s comeback is one for the ages: The 25-year-old rookie led the Blues from dead last in the NHL to the first championship in franchise history.

He turned out to be the perfect backstop for the bruising Blues, a quiet anchor to rally around for a six-month run to the title. There was nowhere to go but up.

”It’s really cool,” the soft-spoken Toronto-area native said. ”I understand it’s a good story. But I’m going to appreciate it later.”

Binnington spoke not long after a 4-1 victory over the Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday night. Stunned to be standing there with the Stanley Cup, Binnington wondered aloud, ”I can’t believe we’re here now?”

He led them here. Beginning with a shutout in his first NHL start Jan. 7 in Philadelphia, Binnington went 24-5-1 with a 1.83 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.

”The first game he gets a shutout in Philly and you’re hoping,” general manager Doug Armstrong said. ”You keep watching and wondering, ‘Is this real?’ Water usually finds its level. Well, his water level is very high. I would say you’re into mid-February and March and he’s a rock of our team. … He’s a well-deserving champion.”

St. Louis’ run coincided with Binnington’s arrival and concluded with him stopping 32 shots in Game 7. Coach Craig Berube called it Binnington’s best game of the series.

”(He’s a) great goaltender,” Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O'Reilly said. ”If we keep (shots) to the outside, he’s going to be making those saves.”

Making saves without looking flashy is what Binnington does best. He isn’t frantic in his play and exudes confidence that O’Reilly believes flows to the rest of the team.

”This group just got closer and closer as we went on,” Binnington said. ”They welcomed me in well and I just tried to do my job, battle and keep my mouth shut.”

Showing just how many elder Blues players hadn’t won the Cup, Binnington was the 14th player to receive the trophy after captain Alex Pietrangelo handed it off. That’s hockey, and everyone on the roster knows Binnington led the way when it mattered. He went 7-2 in the playoffs following a loss and earned a tremendous amount of respect from teammates for how he handled so much time in the minors before getting to this point.

”He hasn’t been given the greatest hand. He hasn’t been given an easy route to get here,” veteran Blues defenseman Chris Butler said. ”He’s put his head down and continued to work. It’s been fun to watch. I always had an idea that he was a pretty good goaltender. I would never have been able to predict this. I think a lot of people were expecting him to falter.”

Not Binnington, even when he was fourth string in the St. Louis organization as recently as training camp.

Butler always sensed confidence oozing from Binnington, who famously asked early in his run, ”Do I look nervous?”

He never really did.

”He’s always been extremely confident in himself, and that’s what you’ve got to love about a goaltender,” Butler said. ”You feel like the team kind of takes on that persona when he steps into the crease.”

Binnington’s quiet confidence and ability to steal games were key to the Blues climbing from last place to the top of the hockey world. Game 7 was a perfect example: He made 12 saves in the first period to keep the Bruins off the board and allow his teammates to finally crack dominant playoff goalie Tuukka Rask.

”He shut the door,” center Tyler Bozak said. ”He made incredible saves and gave us that confidence that he was dialed in, like he was all year. Just to get that first goal was kind of a relief, and we built from there.”

Binnington was nothing if not resilient. He went 13-2 following a loss this season.

”Stuff’s going to happen,” Binnington said. ”You’re going to go through adversity, right? And that’s how you handle it.”

Binnington is grateful for the free grub but all spring has been reluctant to dwell on his rags-to-riches story. Don’t expect any grand proclamations now about his road, his run and how he made this improbable championship happen.

”It’s been good,” Binnington said. ”I’ve been enjoying it.”

