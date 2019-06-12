NBA legend Charles Barkley pulling for Blues in Game 7

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He’s an NBA legend who’s never lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy, so naturally he’s pulling for the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“I always root for the team that hasn’t won a championship because I’m on that list,” Charles Barkley said as he joined the NBC Sports panel during the first intermission of Game 7 on Wednesday. “Listen, I never root against people, but I’m rooting for St. Louis to win this series.”

‘Sir Charles’ played with the Philadelphia 76ers when Blues head coach Craig Berube was playing with the Flyers. Barkley said he was unaware that the Blues were in last place in early January.

“And then he inserts a rookie goalie,” Barkley said, referring to Jordan Binnington. “They’ve been on a great run.”

Barkley also gave a shout out to Rick Tocchet (also a former Flyer) while professing his love for the Arizona Coyotes as well.

Wednesday was Barkley’s first Game 7, and said the first period was all about the goalies.

[Binnington] stole the show,” Barkley said. “[Boston] should have been up one-, two-, three-zip.”

‘The Round Mound of Rebound’ then turned to basketball, comparing Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard to Pittsburgh Penguins great Sidney Crosby.

“He’s the perfect superstar,” Barkley said. “You’ve never head a bad thing about Sidney Crosby.”

Leonard’s Toronto Raptors take on Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. Toronto leads the series 3-2.

True to form, Barkley said he is hoping to see Toronto win the series. He called the city his favorite and said it would be great for the NBA to have Toronto win the title.

And Drake?

“I love Drake,” he said.

Game 7 is currently airing on NBC on Wednesday (stream here).

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck