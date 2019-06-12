Chara, Rask somehow keep puck out of Bruins’ net

The Bruins can curse their luck after falling behind 2-0 to the Blues in the first period, but they can’t claim that they haven’t gotten any bounces in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final (NBC; stream here).
In yet another “how did the puck stay out of the net?” moment, a Brayden Schenn shot hit the crossbar and seemed primed to then bounce off of Tuukka Rask and into the Bruins’ net, only for Zdeno Chara to make a crucial play to keep it out. It was easy to make a connection between that desperation play and the one Charlie McAvoy made with Rask to save the Bruins from a goal allowed in Game 6.
So, the bad news for the Bruins after the second period is that they didn’t make up any ground. The Blues are still up 2-0, and now Boston must score at least twice in the third period to keep Game 7 (and their Stanley Cup hopes) alive.
The good news is that they didn’t dig that hole any deeper, in big part because of this mix of skill, luck, and timing. And luck. Let’s mention luck again, because:
