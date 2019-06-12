More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Bruins, Blues factor into top Game 7 moments in playoff history

By James O'BrienJun 12, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s nothing quite like a Game 7. When it’s Game 7 of a Stanley Cup Final, you turn the amplifier up to 11.

Whenever you get moments to catch your breath from Game 7 of Blues – Bruins airing on NBC right now (stream here), check out the video above for reminders of how wild these decisive contests can get.

Early on in the video, both Bruins and Blues fans will find moments they’d like to ignore, including the Too Many Men on the Ice debacle for Boston, and that painful Steve Yzerman goal against St. Louis. The clips go way back, but when they become more recent, things get better for the Bruins and Blues. (Not so much for, say, the Maple Leafs.)

Also things to look for:

Will Wednesday’s game earn a spot on a future version of this countdown? Bet on it.

Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday (stream here).

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Blues, Bruins vie for Stanley Cup in Game 7

By Sean LeahyJun 12, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Game 7: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (Series tied 3-3)
NBC
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
Stream here

Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET with two-hour edition of NHL Live

Tonight’s Game 7 edition of NHL Live will feature outdoor sets in Boston to capture the scene amongst the fans, as the city hopes to welcome its first Stanley Cup since 2011 and hosts a Stanley Cup Final Game 7 for the first time in the team’s 95-year history.

Mike Tirico will host tonight’s Game 7 coverage from TD Garden. Liam McHugh will anchor pre-game, intermission, and post-game coverage on-site, alongside analysts and former players Mike Milbury and Keith Jones. Kathryn Tappen will host pre-game and post-game coverage from outdoor sets in Boston, alongside analysts and former players Jeremy Roenick, Patrick Sharp, Brian Boucher, and Anson Carter. Tonight’s pre-game coverage will include a number of segments surrounding the series, including features on Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask and forward Brad Marchand, as well as Blues center Ryan O’Reilly.

Bravo TV host Andy Cohen will make an appearance during tonight’s coverage on NHL Live for a pre-game interview. NBA Hall-of-Famer and analyst Charles Barkley is expected to join the set during first intermission of Game 7 tonight on NBC.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Tonight marks Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick’s fifth career Stanley Cup Final Game 7 broadcast and his 45th Game 7 broadcast all-time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Following is a list of sports announcers who have called a number of Game 7s in the Final Round of the three major U.S. Sports that play best-of-7 series since 1970:

ANNOUNCER CHAMPIONSHIP(S) NUMBER YEARS
Joe Buck World Series 6 ’17, ’16, ’14, ’11, ’02, ‘01
Doc Emrick Stanley Cup Final 5 ’19, ‘11, ’09, ’06, ‘87
Curt Gowdy World Series 4 ’75, ’73, ’72, ‘71
Al Michaels World Series; NBA Finals 4 MLB: ’87, ’85, ‘72; NBA: ‘05
Gary Thorne Stanley Cup Final 4 ’04, 03, ’01, ‘94
Mike Breen NBA Finals 3 ’16, ’13, ‘10

Here’s the full 2019 Stanley Cup Final schedule:

GAME 1Monday, May 27: Bruins 4, Blues 2
GAME 2Wednesday, May 29: Blues 3, Bruins 2 (OT)
GAME 3Saturday, June 1: Bruins 7, Blues 2
GAME 4Monday, June 3: Blues 4, Bruins 2
GAME 5Thursday, June 6: Blues 2, Bruins 1
GAME 6Sunday, June 9: Bruins 5, Blues 1 (Series tied 3-3)
GAME 7Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC

You can stream every single game of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final by clicking here.

MORE BLUES-BRUINS:
Blues fan Laila Anderson will be in Boston for Game 7
Memory of 2013 Cup Final defeat serving as motivation for Bruins veterans
Win or lose the Conn Smythe should belong to Rask 
Bruins hope to spoil Boston sports fans with another championship
Bounce back Blues need one more rally
Which Blues, Bruins player will get Stanley Cup captain handoff?
Roundtable: Game 7 X-factors, Conn Smythe contenders

Blues’ O’Reilly buys guitar for Bruins fan before Game 7

Getty
By Adam GretzJun 12, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
4 Comments

Ryan O'Reilly will not be a very popular player in the city of Boston on Wednesday night when the puck drops for Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final (8 p.m. ET, NBC; Live Stream).

He has been the Blues’ best all-around player in the playoffs, might be their Conn Smythe Trophy favorite if they win, and has made a massive impact in trying to stop the Bruins from winning their first championship since 2011.

He did, however, make one friend in the city of Boston on Tuesday night.

It was then that O’Reilly stopped into a Guitar Center in downtown Boston on the eve of the biggest game of the season. While he was there, he was recognized by a Bruins fan, John Corrado, who eventually struck up a conversation with the Blues’ forward. It ended with O’Reilly buying Corrado any guitar he wanted in the store.

Corrado explained the entire sequence of events to Pat Pickens of NHL.com.

An excerpt (check out the entire story here):

Corrado approached O’Reilly after he exited the room and they struck up a conversation about music. O’Reilly then offered to buy Corrado any guitar he wanted. Corrado let O’Reilly choose for him and went home with a Seagull-brand acoustic guitar.

“I refused right away, but he assured me it wasn’t about the money,” Corrado said. “He just really loves music and wants others to enjoy what he has found special in his time playing guitar.”

Corrado will still be rooting for the Bruins in Game 7, but O’Reilly’s gesture has made him a fan.

“I told him I would’ve said ‘good luck,’ but he understood that I really couldn’t,” Corrado said. “I hope one day I could thank him. It’s really inspiring. Maybe one day we can play together.”

Earlier this season the Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford wrote about O’Reilly’s love of music and guitar and how he grew up around it.

When O’Reilly was a member of the Buffalo Sabres he wrote and recorded a song of his own.

The Blues acquired O’Reilly before the start of the 2018-19 season in a trade that sent Vladimir Sobotka, Patrik Berglund, Tage Thompson, and a first-round draft pick to the Sabres. It has been, to this point, an extremely one-sided trade in the Blues’ favor, not only because Buffalo has not really received any meaningful production from the players it received (jury is obviously still out on Thompson and the draft pick) but because O’Reilly has been everything the Blues needed. He has filled the role of No. 1 center, played shutdown minutes defensively, and been the team’s leading scorer throughout the regular season and postseason. It was one of the many significant moves made by general manager Doug Armstrong over the past year.

He is a big reason the Blues are in a position to win their first ever championship.

If they do they are going to have to win one more game on the road and disappoint the city of Boston. All of New England will will be against him on Wednesday night when he steps on the ice, but no matter what happens on the scoreboard he made at least one person in town happy this week.

More Blues-Bruins Game 7
• Blues vs. Bruins: Three keys for Game 7
• The Wraparound: It is all on line for Blues-Bruins 
• Which Blues, Bruins player will get Stanley Cup handoff?
• Conn Smythe watch
• Stanley Cup roundtable discussion
Lineup changes for both teams
Game 7 by the numbers

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Blues, Bruins trying to ‘live in the moment’ before Game 7

By Sean LeahyJun 12, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BOSTON — As much as the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues want to make Game 7 like any other game, it’s impossible. They can go through their same gameday preparations, but in their minds they know this is the last one of the season and only one team will be celebrating on the ice Wednesday night at TD Garden with the Stanley Cup (8 p.m. ET; NBC; live stream).

Charlie McAvoy planned to go about his day as usual. Media, lunch, nap, get to the rink and go. His attempt at a good night’s rest on Tuesday? Well, that was a bit difficult.

“I had a little butterflies last night trying to go to sleep, just thinking about where we are and how fortunate I am to be in this position,” the Bruins defenseman said. “We just have to remember it’s just another hockey game. The stakes are what they are. We just have to enjoy it and have fun and realize how lucky I am and fortunate to be in this situation, a situation not many people get to be in. Just going to go out there give it everything I have. Just keep that attitude that it’s just another game. Nothing changes. Still the same the puck, still 5-on-5 and all that.”

Patrick Maroon soaked in the Blues’ morning skate, realizing it was the last one of the season — a season that’s featured plenty of ups and downs. The hours before puck drop will drag on and the anticipation for puck drop for everyone involved will be an an all-time high. It’s been two long off-days since Game 6 Sunday night — plenty of time for the nerves to hit you.

“You’d be lying if there wasn’t nerves on both teams,” said Maroon. “I mean, I guess both teams will have nerves during this time. It’s a big moment for everyone, the biggest stage and Game 7. But I think once you’re out there and you feel the puck a little bit on your warmups and first shift, all that goes away and you’re just kind of enjoying the moment.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

The Blues and Bruins have reached Game 7 via very different paths. The Bruins have been consistently in the playoff picture all season, while the Blues rode a second half surge that’s brought them on the cusp of the franchise’s first championship.

A win tonight and the story of each team’s season changes dramatically. But for the players and the coaches, that’s a discussion for later on. They can’t let themselves think about how tonight could end and what their summers will be like following one more victory.

“I think if you think that it could be toxic,” said McAvoy. “You’ve got to live in the moment. Dreaming is fine and it’s all good, but it’s fiction until it’s reality.”

Bruce Cassidy agrees with that. He got a second chance to become an NHL head coach 14 years after a disastrous stint in Washington. His Bruins teams have been consistent at winning since he replaced Claude Julien in 2017, but he isn’t thinking about hero status if he’s able to deliver another Stanley Cup to the city.

“I just want my name on the damn Cup. That’s what I want,” he said. “And then we can talk about it however you want.”

MORE BLUES-BRUINS COVERAGE:
• Three keys for Game 7
• It is all on line for Blues-Bruins 
• Which Blues, Bruins player will get Stanley Cup handoff?
• Conn Smythe watch
• Stanley Cup roundtable discussion

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Stanley Cup Final: Blues make lineup change; Grzelcyk game-time decision

Getty
By Adam GretzJun 12, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT
3 Comments

It looks as if the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins will both be making some lineup changes for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night (8 p.m. ET, NBC; Live Stream).

Let’s start with the significant news on the Boston side where the Bruins might have all of their top defenders in the lineup for the first time since the beginning of the series. After missing the past four games Matt Grzelcyk has been cleared for action and is officially listed as a game-time decision. If he plays, and it seems extremely likely that he will, he would replace Connor Clifton.

He has been sidelined since early in Game 2 when he was on the receiving end of an illegal check from Oskar Sundqvist, resulting in a one-game suspension for the Blues’ forward.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

It remains to be seen how much of an impact he can make since he hasn’t taken any contact since the injury, but the Bruins have definitely missed his ability to move the puck.

“I think your adrenaline will carry you through,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on Wednesday.

“The one thing about Matt if he does go in after missing some games is he’s been skating with us. It’s not like he just jumped on the ice yesterday. He’s been participating, albeit non-contact, so there is a little bit of a different animal there. At this time of the year you’re not into a lot of contact in practice anyway so he’s just going to have to understand, because he did obviously live the first whatever it was, game and a half with St. Louis, he knows they are physical. He’s been there. He’s been watching. He knows he’s gotta get back in a hurry, make good decisions with it, take a hit to make a play if that’s what is required, which it usually is against this team. That’s the challenge in front of him. We’ve had discussions with him about it and he’ll be ready for it.”

Two of the three Bruins’ losses in this series came in games where they were forced to finish with five defenders due to injury with Grzelcyk exiting Game 2 and Zdeno Chara being forced to miss most of Game 4 after being hit in the face with a puck. While Chara has not missed any further game action, Grzelcyk’s absence has been significant.

“If he’s able to come back and help us tonight, he’s an incredible puck mover,” said Bruins defender Charlie McAvoy. “He’s just kind of had that fire in his eye for the playoffs. He’s been playing awesome for us, and we’ve missed him terribly since he’s been out. He just gives us that extra jolt when it comes to breaking out. He’s a gifted puck-mover. If he’s back to night, I think he’ll do his job and help us out even more.”

On the St. Louis side, forward Ivan Barbashev will be returning to the lineup after missing Game 6 due to a suspension for an illegal check to the head.

He will replace rookie forward Robert Thomas on the team’s fourth line next to Alex Steen and Sundqvist.

That is not the only change the Blues will be making.

Coach Craig Berube also said that Joel Edmundson will be drawing back into the lineup in place of Robert Bortuzzo.

Why the change? With Alex Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko playing so many minutes on the right side Berube wants to go with four left-handed defenders in his lineup.

“With Parayko and Pietrangelo on the right side, they’re just eating so many minutes up; there’s not a lot of minutes over there,” said Berube. “So, we decided to go with the four lefties, and what he can bring, he can bring a lot. I mean, he’s got some real good upside, shoots the puck well, big guy, big body, physical player, but he does do some things well in the offensive zone, so I like his shot.”

Edmundson played sparingly over the first four games of the series, recording zero points and finishing as a minus-3 in his limited minutes. Bortuzzo scored a goal for the Blues in Game 2 of the series in Boston and also scored a game-winning goal in the Western Conference Final series against the San Jose Sharks.

Edmundson will skate on the Blues’ third defense pairing alongside Vince Dunn.

“I played in I think three Game 7s now so this is going to be my fourth. None of them compare to this one,” said Edmundson. “Obviously it’s going to be the biggest game of my life. But everyone’s excited.”

Edmundson said his first reaction upon finding out that he would be in the lineup was to text his parents, who were already planning on attending the game. One member of his family not attending the game? His brother, Jesse, who has apparently been bad luck throughout the series.

“They were coming,” said Edmundson when talking about his parent’s plans. “My brother (Jesse) stayed back because he thinks he’s bad luck. He’s been bad luck throughout the series, so he stayed back, he’s taking one for the team.”

Whatever it takes.

More Blues-Bruins Game 7
• Blues vs. Bruins: Three keys for Game 7
• The Wraparound: It is all on line for Blues-Bruins 
• Which Blues, Bruins player will get Stanley Cup handoff?
• Conn Smythe watch
• Stanley Cup roundtable discussion

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.