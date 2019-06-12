Blues fans fill Busch Stadium, Enterprise Center for Game 7 watch parties

Fans of the St. Louis Blues have had to wait a long time to see their team get back to the Stanley Cup Final. They’ve watched so many teams over the years that were good, but ultimately not quite good enough. The road this season certainly wasn’t typical or easy, but nevertheless here the Blues are in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final and their fans have been given plenty to cheer about.
The Bruins might have controlled the game for long stretches of the first period, but it’s the Blues who held a 2-0 lead going into the intermission. It’s a road game for them, but Enterprise Center in St. Louis is packed with fans glued to the game. Here’s their reaction to Ryan O'Reilly putting the Blues up 1-0:
They appear to be a bit excited at the @stlouisblues Game 7 watch party (🎥 kkriegs44/IG) #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/GwXWuP11qh
— #StanleyCup Game 7 on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 13, 2019
Naturally, that’s far from the only place Blues fans are gathering tonight. Plenty have gathered at Busch Stadium as well despite the rain:
And of course, fans are at Jacks NYB, the home of the Blues’ “Play Gloria” tradition.
#PlayGloria again at @thejacksnyb. Sorry if the video is bouncing the floor is shaking inside the bar. pic.twitter.com/SD4cd406VD
— Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) June 13, 2019
The view from outside @thejacksnyb pic.twitter.com/U9LEBQX7wa
— Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) June 13, 2019
The Blues were able to maintain the 2-0 edge in the second period, putting them potentially 20 minutes away from their first championship.
—
Ryan Dadoun is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @RyanDadoun.