More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

PHT Morning Skate: McAvoy’s emotional roller coaster; Hayes open-minded to Flyers deal

By Scott BilleckJun 11, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Bruins set to lean on experience, consistency heading into Game 7. (Associated Press)

• Bruins’ McAvoy on an emotional roller coaster. (Boston Globe)

• Who has the ‘Hall of Fame’ advantage ahead of Game 7. (The Hockey News)

• Who’s to blame: Blues’ dismal power play laid another egg in Game 6. (Yahoo Sports)

• They traded for the right to negotiate with him, and the Philadelphia Flyers are looking to sign Kevin Hayes before July 1. (NHL.com)

• Stick with the former New York Rangers forward, the Flyers feel Hayes is open-minded about signing in Philly. (Sportsnet)

• Are the NHL rules broken? Is it ruining hockey? These folks believe so. (Pension Plan Puppets)

• Because we’re not enamored enough by the playoffs, here’s six teams who could be Cup contenders over the next 36 months. (Sportsnet)

• The one where someone tries to make the case that trading for Milan Lucic would be a good idea. (The Canuck Way)

Logan Couture could still finish the playoffs as the top goal scorer. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• Three teams that could look vastly different after this offseason. (Puck Prose)

• Statistics about who is watching the Cup Final (and the NBA Finals). (YouGov)

• An ownership change in Arizona seems to be imminent. (Yard Barker)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Blues, Cardinals team up to offer Busch Stadium Game 7 viewing party

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJun 11, 2019, 9:47 AM EDT
1 Comment

It’s not a Winter Classic or a Stadium Series event, but droves of people will fill the seats at Busch Stadium in St. Louis to watch a hockey game on Wednesday night.

A collaboration between the St. Louis Blues and Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals will see the doors to the 45,538 capacity baseball stadium opened to take in Game 7 vs. the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final (8 p.m. ET, NBC; Live Stream).

The move to have an outdoor viewing party at the home of the Cardinals comes after a watch party at Enterprise Center, the home of the Blues, was sold out in minutes.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CT at cardinals.com/hockey. The tickets will cost $20 a head (limited to four per transaction), with proceeds going to benefit Cardinals Care and Blues for Kids charities.

Seating is based on a first-come, first-served system, with arrangements based on the best available seats at the time the order for tickets is placed. The tickets, the Blues said, will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark mobile app. Concession stands will be open with a limited and discounted food and drink menu available for fans.

Gates 1, 2 and 3 will open for the event at 5:30 p.m. local time. Video of the game will be on the main scoreboard inside the stadium and will be seen on the same feed that is being watched at Enterprise Center.

The weather forecast for St. Louis is calling for cloudy with showers and a high of 70 degrees. However, organizers say the party will go rain or shine.

MORE BLUES-BRUINS:
• Bruins push Stanley Cup Final to Game 7 by beating Blues
Win or lose the Conn Smythe should belong to Rask 
• St. Louis newspaper gets roasted for ‘jinxing’ Blues before Game 6
Bounce back Blues need one more rally

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Bruins’ consistency faces final test in Game 7 vs. Blues

Associated PressJun 11, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The strains of Jay-Z and Linkin Park’s ”Numb/Encore” mashup emanated from a small speaker on the hallway floor outside the visiting locker room following the Boston Bruins’ morning skate.

”I don’t know what you’re expecting of me … put under the pressure … of walking in your shoes.”

Despite all the pressure on Boston, team DJ Torey Krug wouldn’t dare change anything in the face of elimination.

”Same playlist I’ve been playing for months now,” Krug said. ”It’s been the same music for months on end.”

And the same Bruins, whose consistent approach on and off the ice will be tested one more time Wednesday in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues. This is an experienced Boston roster with five players left from the 2011 Cup championship team that vanquished the Canucks in Vancouver, also the most recent time the final went to a seventh and deciding game.

”There’s never been a (Cup Final) Game 7 in Boston, (so) I would say lean on past experience with that, but there is none,” Krug said Monday. ”There is experience from guys who played in Game 7 in Vancouver.

”It’s tough. It’s the most exciting game in all of our lives and I think whoever maintains their composure and discipline within their system, how they play and how they approach the game is probably going to prevail.”

The smart money is on the Bruins recapturing the Stanley Cup on home ice, and sportsbooks give them the edge. Not only do they own an experience advantage in these situations, but carry with them some momentum from a 5-1 rainstorm on St. Louis’ potential parade in Game 6.

Four of the previous five times in the 2019 playoffs that a team down 3-2 won Game 6, it also won Game 7. Just don’t tell that stat to Boston coach Bruce Cassidy because he doesn’t believe there’s carry-over from a strong showing Sunday night.

”New slate,” Cassidy said before the team flew home to Boston. ”They had expectations, Stanley Cup is in the building. … I can’t speak for them, but it can be tough, knowing we’re playing good team defense to now have to come back (from a deficit) that far. But I don’t think it will affect them all on Wednesday. It’s one game, winner take all. Both teams will be in a good place mentally, ready to go.”

Longest-tenured Bruins player Patrice Bergeron put his teammates in the perfect mental state the day of Game 6. Young defenseman Charlie McAvoy had trouble calming his nerves until Bergeron spoke up in the locker room and said exactly what players needed to hear.

Speaking in French, Bergeron said he told the team, ”We are in a situation that is everyone’s childhood’s dream here and we must realize it.”

That’s also a pretty normal thing for Bergeron to boost up his teammates, which he considers to be part of his role. It’ll be up to him, captain Zdeno Chara, winger Brad Marchand, center David Krejci and goaltender Tuukka Rask to impart some lessons from winning in 2011 and also losing to Chicago in the final in 2013 – the time Bergeron played through broken ribs and a punctured lung but didn’t get to lift the Cup a second time.

”They’ve been here for us all year (and) before that, too,” forward Sean Kuraly said. ”You look to them and can feel comfort in that, follow in their footsteps and know you’re walking in the right direction.”

The Blues are marching in the wrong direction after failing to close out a series for the first time in the playoffs. They eliminated Winnipeg, Dallas and San Jose on the first chance each time and all on home ice.

Now they go on the road where they’re 9-3 this postseason with two of those victories coming in Boston.

”Listen, if you told me four months ago we were going to be in the finals in Game 7, I think I’d take it,” St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. ”We’ve been a good road team. We’ve won twice up there in this series, so we’re a confident group.”

Just like the Blues couldn’t measure up to the Bruins in Game 6, it would be hard to make the argument that they’re as confident after the deflating loss Sunday, Ryan O'Reilly and the Blues have typically been able to bounce back well and stay as even-keeled as their coach.

”We know if we play our best game, we can take these guys,” O’Reilly said. ”Go there and get it done.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Examining the Ducks’ options with Corey Perry

Getty
By Adam GretzJun 10, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT
1 Comment

One way or another it appears as if Corey Perry‘s time with the Anaheim Ducks is coming to a close over the next few weeks. Over the weekend the Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun and Eric Stephens both reported extensively on the team’s willingness to move on from their long-time star winger and former league MVP in an effort to get younger.

It should be pretty obvious as to why the Ducks are looking to move on and make a change. The franchise as currently constructed has hit its ceiling with its current core, while Perry carries a substantial salary cap hit (more than $8.6 million per season over the next two seasons) for what has been steadily declining production over the past three seasons.

LeBrun reported that if the Ducks fail to find a taker in a trade they would consider buying him out during the league’s buyout window later this month. According to the buyout calculator over at Capfriendly, a buyout of Perry’s remaining contract would leave the Ducks on the hook for a $2 million salary cap hit in 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23, with a $6 million cap hit in 2020-21. That would be a pretty drastic step to take with a franchise icon, but the Ducks aren’t currently getting $8.6 million worth of production out of Perry and it seems unlikely that he is ever going to return to that level.

He was limited to just 31 games this past season where he scored six goals and four assists. That came after a 2017-18 season where he managed 17 goals and 49 total points in 71 games, which came after a 19-goal, 53 point season the year before. For three years now his production has been cratering across the board, whether it’s his traditional box score numbers (goals, assists, points) or his underlying numbers that look at his possession and shot numbers. It is not just that he’s lost some of his fastball when it comes to his shot and ability to beat goalies, but he is also not able to generate anywhere near as many shots as he did when he was a consistent 35-40 goal scorer and one of the league’s elite power forwards.

To get a sense for just how far — and how quickly — his game has fallen off, just consider that since the start of the 2016-17 season he has the following league-wide ranks among forwards that have played at least 100 games (rankings are out of 405 forwards):

Goals per game: 147th
Points per game: 122nd
Shots per game: 87th
Even-strength goals: 188th
Corsi Percentage: 273rd

Compare that to where he was in the three years prior to that:

Goals per game: 4th
Points per game: 16th
Shots per game: 28th
Even-strength goals: 1st (tied with Alex Ovechkin)
Corsi Percentage: 126th

That is significant.

So, yeah, it is understandable as to why the Ducks would be looking to move on.

The Ducks have a significant chunk of money tied up in an aging core (including Perry, Ryan Getzlaf, and Ryan Kesler, whose career seems to be in serious jeopardy) that saw its run of six consecutive playoff appearances end this past season. Even though the franchise is just two years removed from a trip to the Western Conference Finals the team has rapidly declined over the past two seasons and looks to be several steps below the rest of the Stanley Cup contenders in the Western Conference. They looked overwhelmed in their 2017-18 Round 1 sweep at the hands of the San Jose Sharks, and despite getting an All-Star worthy performance from starting goalie John Gibson this past season the team was never really even close to being competitive. The potential for major changes existed even before the start of the season, and given how badly things went once the season began it is clear the time has come to turn the page.

For as great as Perry has been for the team during career, he is at this moment a natural starting point for those changes given the total package he provides (age, contract, production).

The problem is the Ducks probably do not have many good options when it comes to moving on.

Keeping him is not really ideal because they would still paying superstar money for a player that, when healthy, is probably giving them second-line (at best) production. For a team that is looking to get younger and does not always spend to the salary cap that is a tough contract to justify, especially when it is likely that the production is only going to keep declining over the next two years.

Even with that being said, buying him out should be an absolute last resort because even though there are some cap savings that come with that, they are still going to be on the hook for a significant portion of money over the next four years while getting nothing in return for it. And it is not like Perry is a zero value player. Somebody else could use him as he can still play and produce a little bit. It just not at an $8.6 million dollar level. That salary cap number is probably double what he would get on the open market right now as a free agent.

That leaves the trade market, which probably will not be easy or result in a satisfying return for Ducks fans (or Perry’s current Ducks teammates).

Given the size of his salary the next two years and the decline he is experiencing it might have the look of an unmovable contract, but there is really no such thing in the NHL. Every contract can be moved, you just have to find the right team that is willing to work with you. If the Ducks do find a trade partner the framework of a deal is probably going to look like another trade involving a similarly aging player where they either have to retain a significant portion of salary, and/or take on another team’s bad contract in return.

It is the same situation the Edmonton Oilers find themselves in with Milan Lucic and the same situation the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in with Patrick Marleau. It is the same situation the Los Angeles Kings found themselves in with Marian Gaborik a couple of years ago and the Ottawa Senators with Dion Phaneuf (who were eventually swapped for one another, while the Kings will ultimately find themselves in the same situation now that they have Phaneuf).

The problem with that option is it still leaves them in a situation where they are probably overpaying a declining player under the cap, which then forces them to ask the question: Why even make the trade? In that case it would depend on what else they can get in return. Perry would still probably be better and more valuable than whatever player the Ducks take on in return, which should result in additional assets thrown their way (a younger player, a decent draft pick, etc.).

The other option in a trade: Retain a significant chunk of salary over the next two years. They are still paying something under the cap for a player that isn’t playing for them, but if the Ducks are willing to eat some of that money it should — should being the key word — result in a better return. Perry may not have much value to another team at $8.6 million per season, but he might have some value at, hypothetically speaking, $5 or 6 million. It is cheaper long-term than a buyout, and it gives them something tangible in return to add to the organization.

None of this is an ideal way for the Ducks to part ways with a player that helped the team win a Stanley Cup, won an MVP award, and is one of the franchise’s all-time greats. It is simply the reality of playing in a salary cap league and spending significant money on players well beyond their 30th birthdays.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

Oilers restructure front-office, with Nicholson now chairman

Associated PressJun 10, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT
6 Comments

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers promoted one executive Monday and hired another in a front-office restructuring of a team that has missed the playoffs 12 of the last 13 years.

CEO and vice chairman Bob Nicholson will become chairman. Former Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs executive Tom Anselmi joins the team as president, business operations and chief operating officer.

Nicholson came to the Oilers in 2014 after 16 years at Hockey Canada. He will be in charge of all of Oilers Entertainment Group’s sports franchises, including the NHL team and affiliates in the Western Hockey League and American Hockey League.

Ken Holland, the new president of hockey operations/general manager, will report to Nicholson. Holland hired Dave Tippett as coach last month.

Anselmi will run all OEG business operations. He was at Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment for 17 years before resigning in 2013. He was president/CEO of the Senators for just more than a year starting in 2017.