Bruins’ Bergeron inspires team with pre-game speech

By Scott BilleckJun 10, 2019, 10:09 AM EDT
When Patrice Bergeron spoke to the dressing room prior to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, the Boston Bruins listened.

Attentively.

It’s not that they wouldn’t have on any other occasion. Bergeron might as well be a god among men in that room for what he’s been through in his career and what he’s achieved.

And the Bruins hung on every word.

“He’s a legend,” Jake DeBrusk said. “I mean, he said some words that, I don’t know if he wants me to necessarily repeat them. They weren’t bad words. I mean, it was just what we all dream about doing. We’re here for a reason and everyone who plays hockey grows up and dreams of playing in this moment, and it was pretty much something around those lines.

“To see him kind of set the tone that way made us want to run through a wall.”

Bergeron is one of four Bruins still on the team that hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2011.

When the Bruins lost the Cup to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013, Bergeron played with a broken rib, torn cartilage and a separated shoulder. There’s also his nasty history with concussions. But the point is Bergeron knows what it takes, not only to reach the stage where his team was at against the St. Louis Blues prior to puck drop, but to turn a 3-2 series deficit in the Cup final into a 4-3 win, like they did in 2011.

“It was exactly what we needed,” Charlie McAvoy said. “It was. It was an element of what the dream is. Growing up, every one of us shares the same dream and kind of just bringing us all to a point where we can all be on the same field. We were all a little kid once and we all wanted this bad. And I think it was just an element of savoring this moment and not letting it end tonight. It was exactly what we needed. He stepped up.

“When he talks, you listen.”

And the Bruins did, engineering a 5-1 win to force Game 7 at TD Garden on Wednesday.

Bergeron, who’s an assistant captain for the Bruins, said after the game that he often riles the troops.

“It’s part of my role,” the 33-year-old said.

The message, in his words?

“We are in a situation that is everyone’s childhood’s dream here and we must realize it,” Bergeron said.

Of course, Bergeron and his line walked the walk in the game as well, with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak each potting a goal and adding a helper.

The value of Bergeron’s speech for Bruce Cassidy was explained in one word.

“Tremendous,” Cassidy said. “I believe those veteran guys come in handy before the game. They’ll come in handy tomorrow and Tuesday for us. We’re going to have to live a bit what St. Louis did today and have to deal with now you’re going home, the Stanley Cup’s in the building, someone’s winning it. You’ve got a lot of new friends all the sudden or old ones are coming out of the woodwork. I think the message, they’ve been good at that: stay in your bubble. Take care of your immediate family but catch up with your friends on Thursday type of thing. And I’m not trying to be disrespectful but you really got to be dialed in.

“I don’t know if St. Louis dealt with that or not. I’m just saying there is a danger there and I think that’s what [Bergeron, Zdeno Chara and David Krejci], these guys have been there and are able to get that message out. Once the puck drops, they’re valuable for us, but I think players just have to play then. The debate was how much does experience matter. St. Louis had what, one guy, Perron, and here they are. So I do believe that once the puck drops, you play. You execute or you don’t. You get a save. But those veteran guys can sure help you in the moments where you have a little bit of free time and maybe you think too much and you get in your way. I believe [Bergeron, Chara, Krejci and Marchand] have done a good job.”

Blues-Bruins Game 7 is Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

Bounce-back Blues need one more rally

By Scott BilleckJun 10, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
If the St. Louis Blues want to be considered the bounce-back kings in these Stanley Cup Playoffs — and not to mention Stanley Cup champions — they’ll have to rebound on the biggest stage hockey can provide and in hostile territory for good measure.

And that might just appeal to a Blues team that hasn’t been great at home yet has been all that and more on the road in these playoffs.

Sunday’s 5-1 loss in Game 6 to the Boston Bruins was St. Louis’ seventh home loss of the postseason, dropping them below .500 (6-7). Their Game 5 win to push the Bruins to the brink, meanwhile, was their ninth win away from Enterprise Center, a shiny 9-3 record that’s thrown shade on the importance of home-ice advantage, outscoring opponents 38-29.

“Well, we’ve just got to play,” Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo said after Sunday’s loss. “We’ve been a good road team all year. We know we need to play better and we’ve had a good recipe on the road, so we’ll use that.”

Ryan O'Reilly, who’s in the conversation for the Conn Smythe if the Blues can close it out on Wednesday, said the Blues feel confident heading to what’s sure to be a raucous TD Garden.

“Maybe that’s our story,” he said. “Maybe we have to get it done on the road.”

To do so, the Blues need to sort out some problems.

Going 0-for-4 on the power play, for instance. That’s a no-no, especially after getting 12 looks on Rask on those man advantages. The Blues are an ugly 1-for-18 in the series. It’s been a sticking point for them for most of the postseason.

“Listen, if you told me four months ago we were going to be in the Finals in Game 7, I think I’d take it,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “We’ve been a good road team. We’ve won twice up there in this series, so we’re a confident group.”

Confidence is one thing, execution is another.

The Blues have largely been able to combine both after losses in these playoffs. Do it again and they’ll have a Stanley Cup to lift high over their heads.

Stanley Cup Buzzer: Bruins, Blues are going to Game 7

By James O'BrienJun 10, 2019, 1:49 AM EDT
  • Don’t blame it on the jinx. Superstitions didn’t stump St. Louis; instead, it was superlative play from Tuukka Rask. He shut down the Blues while they really carried the play through the first 40 minutes of Game 6, and then the Bruins blew open what had been just a 1-0 game heading into the third period. Prepare for the agony and ecstasy of a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final, hockey fans.

Boston Bruins 5, St. Louis Blues 1 (Series tied 3-3; Game 7 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday [NBC; stream here])

This one was a lot closer than it indicated, and not just because Zdeno Chara scored an empty-netter for Boston. While Jordan Binnington was the star of Game 5 for St. Louis, Rask stole one (or at least two-thirds of this one) for Boston, and the Bruins ran away with the final frame to sap any drama from the latter stages of Sunday’s contest. Really, if you step back and look at the series, it only seems fitting that this one is going the distance.

1. Tuukka Rask

Even the one goal Rask allowed tells part of the story of his Game 6, as it initially looked like he made the save, by Ryan O'Reilly‘s attempt barely went over the red line.

Really, the Blues didn’t deserve to be shut out, not that goose eggs only happen by merit. They put forth a ferocious effort, although their special teams let them down at key times. Rask made 28 out of 29 saves in this one, although there was one close call that will really leave you scratching your head.

It’s tough to make a definitive argument for a specific Blues player to win the Conn Smythe, if they get it, as it’s been a team effort. The Bruins have enjoyed some nice performances from plenty of other cast members, but if a Boston player gets it, it’s going to Rask. He’s been dynamite.

[More on Rask’s big Game 6 performance.]

2. Brad Marchand

Consider this a collective award for “The Perfection Line.” Even with Patrice Bergeron failing to generate a point in Game 6, his effort was considerable, including six shots on goal.

It’s really a jump ball between Marchand and David Pastrnak, though, as both forwards ended Game 6 with a goal and an assist. For my money, Marchand’s goal was the most crucial of the contest. The Blues were really pouring it on, and the Bruins couldn’t squander a 5-on-3 power play opportunity. They didn’t, thanks to some great puck movement, and a nice finish by Marchand. That 1-0 goal wouldn’t serve as the game-winner, but Boston really needed it.

Marchand assisted on Pastrnak’s pretty 4-1 goal, which was a nice display of skill and poise, while throwing a bucket of ice water on any semblance of resistance after ROR shrunk Boston’s lead to a more tenable 3-1.

3. Charlie McAvoy

The second star basically went to two forwards, while the third goes to the overall Bruins’ defensive effort, personified most boldly by McAvoy.

Now, you could make an argument for Jake DeBrusk and the Bruins’ second line, as they made a difference in Game 6, with DeBrusk shining when things were tight. Other Bruins defensemen could jockey for the third billing; Chara scored that empty-netter and showed courage once again, while Brandon Carlo‘s bouncer was the GWG.

And, yes, a very cursory glance at McAvoy’s stats (zero points, what could have been a problematic penalty against Vladimir Tarasenko) wouldn’t impress.

If you dig deeper, you’ll realize how crucial McAvoy was. McAvoy really tilted the ice in his favor during his 25:22 TOI, including almost 21 minutes of tough five-on-five play. He was on the right end of the possession battle to an impressive extent; according to Natural Stat Trick, McAvoy was on the ice for 15 shots for and only six against at even-strength. McAvoy stands far above his other Bruins teammates in other, fancier measures, as well.

Oh yeah, and he also helped Rask keep that puck out – somehow – on that memorably batty play.

Hot take: the Bruins  better make sure they sign McAvoy, who’s a pending RFA.

Factoids

  • Being that the Blues had been swept in all of their previous Stanley Cup Final appearances, it’s redundant to say that this is new for them, and the Bruins have played in a Game 7 in a Stanley Cup Final. This is, however, new for Boston, as this is the first time the Bruins will host a Game 7 of a Stanley Cup Final. Every other “Original Six” team has already hosted at least one Game 7 of a SCF.
  • Karson Kuhlman is the 21st different Bruins player to score at least one goal during this run. The Bruins have tied the 1987 Philadelphia Flyers for the record for most unique scorers during a single postseason. Clearly, Tuukka Rask needs to break the tie. (Sportsnet points out John Moore as a more realistic, less entertaining option.)
  • Speaking of Rask, Sportsnet notes that he has an absurd .966 save percentage on the road during his last seven road playoff games.
  • Torey Krug has six points during this Round 4 series. Only one other Bruins defenseman has generated more points during a Stanley Cup Final series: Bobby Orr scored eight in 1972 and seven in 1974.
  • The Bruins are now 25-1 in playoff games when Brad Marchand scores a goal. His seven goals in Stanley Cup Final games (19 games played) ties Marchand for second all-time among Bruins, with Orr (eight goals in 16 GP) and Johnny Bucyk (eight goals in 24 GP) tied for first. Marchand is currently tied with Wayne Cashman, who generated seven goals in 26 games.

How to watch Game 7

Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday (stream here).

Rask the ‘rock’ steps up for Bruins in Game 6

By Sean LeahyJun 10, 2019, 1:07 AM EDT
ST. LOUIS — Tuukka Rask wanted to make it clear in his post-game press conference. When he has a night like he did during the Boston Bruins’ 5-1 win in Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues, there’s no secret to it. There’s no magical formula that helps him deliver another performance like that when his team needed it the most.

Rask’s 28-save night helped the Bruins force a Game 7 Wednesday night (8 p.m. ET; NBC) in Boston.

“He’s our best player,” said Charlie McAvoy, who teamed up with Rask to prevent the Blues from tying the score. “He has been all playoffs and all regular season. We know that when he plays like that, to the best of his ability, and when we do our jobs in front of him, we’ve got to help him out. He’s going to be there. He’s going to be in that zone.”

When facing elimination or with the chance to close out a series this postseason, Rask has been unbelievable. In five games, he’s posted two shutouts and stopped 145 out of 149 shots faced for a .937 save percentage.

The Bruins knew the Blues were going to be amped with the chance to win the Stanley Cup on home ice, so they came prepared. But when Boston started going to the box and giving St. Louis power play after power play, the Blues couldn’t cash in on those opportunities and were unable to solve Rask, who stopped all 12 shots he faced during four successful penalty kills.

Rask has not just been the Bruins’ best player when they’ve needed it, as McAvoy said, he’s been their best player all playoffs. It’s why if they’re able to close out the series Wednesday night the Finnish netminder will be the one receiving the Conn Smythe Trophy moments before captain Zdeno Chara lifts the Stanley Cup for a second time.

“He just steps up when it matters and we have all the faith in the world in him, and to see him play the way that he did, it’s really not a surprise to us,” said McAvoy. “We just believe in him so much and we know the kind of person and player he is. He’s our rock.”

Rask has also delivered on the road this postseason. He’s helped the Bruins win six of seven games and while boasting a .966 save percentage and two shutouts away from TD Garden. With the Game 6 victory he became the 19th goaltender in NHL history to record 50 career playoff wins while needed the 10th-fewest games ever to do so.

Now it’s down to one game, the 17th Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final history. The 18,890 fans inside Enterprise Center were prepared to attend a party Sunday night, but Tuukka Rask had other plans. Due to his heroics, the season comes down to one final game.

“He’s allowed us an opportunity to play in a Game 7,” said Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. “The whole hockey world loves a Game 7. Should be a great night in Boston.”

Blues-Bruins Game 7 from TD Garden in Boston will be Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

