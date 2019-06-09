More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Blues look to top Bruins, win Stanley Cup in Game 6

By Sean LeahyJun 9, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Game 6: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues (Blues lead series 3-2)
NBC
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
Stream here

The Stanley Cup will be in the building as NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final continues with Game 6 on Sunday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC from Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Vladimir Tarasenko and the Blues are on the brink of winning the first Stanley Cup in franchise history after a Game 5 victory Thursday night, while Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins look to stave off elimination and extend the series to a decisive Game 7.

Sunday’s coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with a two-hour edition of NHL Live from St. Louis before moving to NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

NHL Live will feature outdoor sets in St. Louis to capture the scene amongst the fans, as the city hopes to welcome its first-ever Stanley Cup championship. Liam McHugh will anchor pre-game, intermission, and post-game coverage on-site, alongside analysts and former players Mike Milbury and Keith Jones. Kathryn Tappen will host pre-game and post-game coverage from outdoor sets in St. Louis, alongside analysts and former players Jeremy Roenick, Patrick Sharp, Brian Boucher, and Anson Carter.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Here’s the full 2019 Stanley Cup Final schedule:

(All times ET, subject to change).

GAME 1Monday, May 27: Bruins 4, Blues 2
GAME 2Wednesday, May 29: Blues 3, Bruins 2 (OT)
GAME 3Saturday, June 1: Bruins 7, Blues 2
GAME 4Monday, June 3: Blues 4, Bruins 2
GAME 5Thursday, June 6: Blues 2, Bruins 1 (Blues leads series 3-2)
GAME 6Sunday, June 9: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 7Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*If necessary

You can stream every single game of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final by clicking here.

MORE BLUES-BRUINS:
Barbashev will miss Game 6 of Stanley Cup due to suspension
Bruins’ Chara says there are ‘no limitations’ playing through injury
Tarasenko will be ready for Game 6 after birth of son
Three keys to Game 6
Blues keeping emotions in check with ‘big job ahead’ in Game 6
Pucks tell the story of Blues’ rollercoaster season

Thomas to return to Blues’ lineup for Game 6 vs. Bruins

By Sean LeahyJun 9, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ST. LOUIS — Robert Thomas will make his return to the St. Louis Blues’ lineup for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final Sunday night (8 p.m. ET; NBC; live stream).

With Ivan Barbashev suspended following his hit on Marcus Johansson in Game 5, Thomas will likely find a spot on the Blues’ third line with Tyler Bozak and Patrick Maroon. Sammy Blais would shift down to the fourth line alongside Oskar Sundqvist and Alexander Steen.

“I’m good to go. I’m ready,” Thomas said. “It feels great to be back out there with the guys and I’m good to go for tonight.”

The 19-year-old Thomas has not played since taking a hit in the second period of Game 1 from Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug.

“It’s the hardest thing to watch your teammates go out there and they put us in a great position,” Thomas said. “I’m happy to be able to get out there and hopefully help them out.”

Thomas had been dealing with a wrist injury during the playoffs, but Blues head coach Craig Berube said that his four-game absence had nothing to do with the play and that there was always a chance he could return later in the series.

“It was always in the back of my mind and obviously his mind, too,” Berube said. “He wants to play, he’s a gamer, tough kid, so he was always willing to play. But I think the time off has helped him, and he’s more prepared now.”

The Bruins will be making one change to their Game 6 lineup as well. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said that Karson Kuhlman will enter for Steven Kampfer, bringing them back to 12 forwards and six defensemen after going 11/7 in Game 5. Matt Grzelcyk remains out as he still has not cleared concussion protocol.

David Backes will sit once again, but he’s ready to support his teammates as they look to stave off elimination and force a Game 7 Wednesday night in Boston.

“We’re here to win,” he said. “If my part’s grabbing the pom-poms again, I’ll shake those things ’til all the frills fall out of them.”

Blues-Bruins Game 6 is Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

MORE BLUES-BRUINS COVERAGE:
Three keys to Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final
Blues looking to seize opportunity, close out storybook season
Pucks tell the story of Blues’ rollercoaster season

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Bruins’ ‘Perfection Line’ far from perfect lately

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJun 9, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT
1 Comment

They’ve been dubbed ‘The Perfection Line,’ but lately, in reality, they’ve been far from it.

Patrice Bergeron, with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak flanking, have been one of the talking points of the playoffs, especially heading into the Stanley Cup Final. In the first three rounds, the line combined for 46 points, at times taking games into their respective hands and conjuring up a win.

They earned the moniker, surely. But perfection has evaded them as of late.

Through five games, they’ve combined for nine points — four, if you take away a lopsided 7-2 win in Game 3. In pivotal games such as Games 4 and 5, they combined for just two assists.

It’s a slump the Bruins can ill-afford at the moment. Their top unit on the power play is manned by the same three players, and that power play is 0-for-5 in their past two games after going 6-for-14 in the first three.

Last I checked, perfection isn’t spelled s-l-u-m-p.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy addressed the rut during the off-day on Saturday.

The line’s production dried up both Round 2 and 3, at times, and Cassidy believes that they can work themselves out of it again, particularly Marchand.

“We asked him to attack a little more,” Cassidy said. “What happens with Brad is if the puck’s not going in, he wants to make plays for Pasta, because Pasta can score, Berg, they’re all 30-goal scorers, so [Brad] defers a little bit.

“We tried to get him out of that mindset and just play. If the pass is there, obviously make it, but don’t be afraid to shoot. You saw it the other night, he rang one off the post, had one cross screen and nice blocker save, [Sean] Kuraly almost got the rebound, so there was some stuff going on there for him. I thought Pastrnak was closer than that, had a block on a wraparound, so he’s getting inside. That encourages me. So I feel they’re close, but St. Louis is tough. It’s tough to get inside, they defend well, goaltender’s playing well. So it’s a good battle right now.”

If there’s a good omen here, it’s that the first time Boston faced elimination in these playoffs, perfection was, indeed, the deciding factor.

The Bruins found themselves trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in their Round 1 series. With their backs up against the wall, Marchand exploded for two goals and an assist, Pastrnak assisted twice and Bergeron added a helper of his own for a six-point night for the line and a win that forced a Game 7.

Given who the Blues have played the Bergeron line as of late, it appears Boston is going to need another one of those Herculean efforts on Sunday to send the series back to Boston for the 17th Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final history — and first, ironically, since Boston won it all in 2011.

“I do believe they were better, closer to scoring than they have been,” Cassidy said. “And I’ve said it: listen, we want them to score, but we’ve gotten production all playoffs from different players. It’s why we’re still playing. That’s the mindset tomorrow. Your best players need to be your best players, but if they defend well and we have a good defensive game, you know, we’re in it, I feel someone will step up. Probably them, because they usually do.

“But same token, we don’t want to put so much pressure on them they get outside their overall game, their defensive game, because they’re a good line all-around and we don’t want them to lose that.”

For what it’s worth, Boston pushed the pace with 39 shots in Game 5, 13 of which came from Bergeron’s line, and got very unlucky when Noel Acciari was slew-footed, leading to David Perron‘s 2-0 goal that would be all the difference in a 2-1 St. Louis win.

Give that line another 13 shots and the story could be vastly different. The Bruins will be hoping that’s the case.

Blues-Bruins Game 6 is Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

MORE BLUES – BRUINS COVERAGE:
Bruins vs. Blues: Three keys to Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final
Blues looking to seize opportunity, close out storybook season
• Pucks tell the story of Blues’ rollercoaster season
• Bruins’ Chara was more than just brave in Game 5
• Chara, Dunn join jaw-dropping club of playing through pain
• Bruins, Blues in familiar places heading into Game 6

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Bruins vs. Blues: Three keys to Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

By Scott BilleckJun 9, 2019, 11:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The rules for Game 6 are real simple. A win for the St. Louis Blues means the 2018-19 season is over and the Blues are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history. For Boston, their season is over unless they can find a way to send this series back to Boston for Game 7. We’re all about to find out on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; NBC).

Here are your keys to victory for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final:

• Square away your emotions

Closing out a playoff series can be one of hockey’s hardest tasks, one that is surely compounded by the fact that the Blues know a win would end a half-century wait for the Stanley Cup in the city. At the player level, this is everything any NHLer has dreamed of since they were a little kid. The magnitude of Game 6 for the Blues off the charts. They don’t want to go back to Boston for a Game 7. There’s a lot of things running through the minds of these Blues players, whether they lead onto it or not. It simply can’t be blocked out, but it can be managed. And that’s exactly what the Blues need to do come puck drop. They’ve outplayed Boston 5-on-5, kept the Patrice Bergeron line at bay and removed the word ‘dangerous’ from Boston’s formerly lethal power play. Enterprise Center will be the world’s largest pressure cooker on Sunday night.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

• Draw on the past

The Bruins find themselves in a familiar spot in Game 6. In Round 1, they entered Game 6 down 3-2 in their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Given where they are at the moment, you’ll know that the Bruins came back from the brink of elimination to win that series. So there’s some experience to draw on. For a couple of Bruins remaining from their 2011 Stanley Cup run, they, too, have seen this before. The Bruins trailed the Vancouver Canucks in the Stanley Cup Final 3-2 before rattling off wins in Game 6 and 7 to secure the mug. Like St. Louis, it will be important for Boston to get their mind right and play their brand of hockey.

• Stay disciplined 

Ever since the disaster that was Game 3, the Blues have done an exceptional job of limiting both Boston’s power play opportunities and shot attempts when they do find themselves in penalty trouble. It’s been a massive boon to their success in Games 4 and 5, both wins where the Bruins were 0-for-5 after going 6-for-14 in the first three games. Keeping that dangerous power play at bay one more time will be key, and keeping themselves out of the penalty box will be an important first step to lifting the Stanley Cup. Boston hasn’t gone three straight games in these playoffs without a power-play goal.

Blues-Bruins Game 6 is Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

MORE BLUES – BRUINS COVERAGE:
Blues looking to seize opportunity, close out storybook season
• Pucks tell the story of Blues’ rollercoaster season
• Bruins’ Chara was more than just brave in Game 5
• Chara, Dunn join jaw-dropping club of playing through pain
• Bruins, Blues in familiar places heading into Game 6

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

The Wraparound: Blues looking to seize opportunity, close out storybook season

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJun 9, 2019, 10:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

The opportunity is there.

To lift the Stanley Cup in front of their hometown fans. To win the team’s first championship in their 51st NHL season. To go from the bottom of the NHL in January to the summit of the hockey world in June.

The storylines are seemingly endless. The only thing left for the St. Louis Blues is to end it.

And they’ll have that chance in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final vs. the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; NBC; live stream).

“I try to as much as possible,” Ryan O'Reilly said of not envisioning holding old Stanley above his head. “I try to occupy myself with other things. Obviously, as a kid, it’s what you’ve been dreaming of. Every time you lace them up it’s the ultimate goal. It creeps in so often but it’s one of those things you have to shut down, see it for what it is and know you have to stay in the present and the process.

“It’s nice to be home and hang with my son and do other things to take my mind away from the game. But I love this position we’re in. We have a great opportunity here and if we do things the right way, we can do this.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

The Blues have seemingly done things “the right way” since they got curb-stomped 7-2 in Game 3. Since then, they’ve neutralized Boston’s vaunted power play and they’ve neutered the Bruins in 5-on-5 situations.

The Blues are 7-1 in Games 5-7 in these playoffs, including a perfect 3-0 record when handed the chance to close out a series.

“It’s a good spot we’re in, a spot we want to be in,” Colton Parayko said. “It’s exciting, obviously, for our group. We’ve just got to make sure that we come prepared and I think that we’ve done a good job of being prepared and making sure we go over our notes and our video. When we do that, we can be confident and we can feel good. Just making sure I think preparation is the biggest thing for us and that’ll try to obviously take away a lot of the nerves and stuff like that.”

Nerves are good, as Alex Pietrangelo explained to the media on Saturday.

“Means you care,” the Blues captain said.

Still, the Stanley Cup will be in the building, looming large over a game where the stakes couldn’t be higher — for either team.

I don’t think our group, if you talked to most of the guys, have strayed away from their mindset,” Pietrangelo said. “We’ve just been preparing the same way. [Cup] in the building or not, we know what’s at stake. We just have to go and play, got to win a hockey game.”

Do that, and St. Louis will be hosting America’s biggest party in the streets of the Gateway to the West in a few hours time.

MORE BLUES – BRUINS COVERAGE:

Pucks tell the story of Blues’ rollercoaster season
• Bruins’ Chara was more than just brave in Game 5
• Chara, Dunn join jaw-dropping club of playing through pain
• Bruins, Blues in familiar places heading into Game 6

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck