WATCH LIVE: Blues look to top Bruins, win Stanley Cup in Game 6

Game 6: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues (Blues lead series 3-2)
NBC
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
Stream here
The Stanley Cup will be in the building as NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final continues with Game 6 on Sunday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC from Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Vladimir Tarasenko and the Blues are on the brink of winning the first Stanley Cup in franchise history after a Game 5 victory Thursday night, while Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins look to stave off elimination and extend the series to a decisive Game 7.
Sunday’s coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with a two-hour edition of NHL Live from St. Louis before moving to NBC at 8 p.m. ET.
NHL Live will feature outdoor sets in St. Louis to capture the scene amongst the fans, as the city hopes to welcome its first-ever Stanley Cup championship. Liam McHugh will anchor pre-game, intermission, and post-game coverage on-site, alongside analysts and former players Mike Milbury and Keith Jones. Kathryn Tappen will host pre-game and post-game coverage from outdoor sets in St. Louis, alongside analysts and former players Jeremy Roenick, Patrick Sharp, Brian Boucher, and Anson Carter.
Here’s the full 2019 Stanley Cup Final schedule:
(All times ET, subject to change).
GAME 1: Monday, May 27: Bruins 4, Blues 2
GAME 2: Wednesday, May 29: Blues 3, Bruins 2 (OT)
GAME 3: Saturday, June 1: Bruins 7, Blues 2
GAME 4: Monday, June 3: Blues 4, Bruins 2
GAME 5: Thursday, June 6: Blues 2, Bruins 1 (Blues leads series 3-2)
GAME 6: Sunday, June 9: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 7: Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*If necessary
