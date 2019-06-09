More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Pucks tell the story of Blues’ rollercoaster season

By Sean LeahyJun 9, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
ST. LOUIS — Inside the St. Louis Blues dressing room in Enterprise Center hangs a mounted board on the wall near the entrance, a few feet to the left of Jake Allen’s stall. The six shelves filled with hockey pucks tells the story of the team’s wild ride during the 2018-19 NHL season.

As time expired in the Blues’ 2-1 Game 5 victory over the Boston Bruins, Alex Steen flipped the puck out the defensive zone. Hopping off the bench at the same time to celebrate with his teammates was David Perron, who scooped up the puck to add to the shelf. 

The win Thursday night was St. Louis’ 60th of the season. The shelves on the puck board have enough room to hold 60 of them. At the top of the board, above the I and S in St. Louis, is a spot for one more puck, which was added once they reached the Stanley Cup Final. That spot signifies the 61st win of the season — the win that will make them champions.

The origin of the puck board goes back in training camp when the Blues took a preseason trip to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. There they met with Admiral Wallace E. “Ted” Carter, who presented then-head coach Mike Yeo with his personal military coin. The coin features the emblem of the Naval Academy crest, Admiral Carter’s three stars, his signature and aviation call sign, which happens to be “Slapshot.”

Yeo had the coin mounted on the board featuring six shelves inside the dressing room in hopes that they could look back at the end of the season as a reminder of how that trip played a role in a successful year.

Blues legend Bob Plager put the first puck up on the board on Oct. 11.

Yeo is no longer behind the bench but the puck board remains, even though it took a while fill up.

Only three pucks were added in October, and four more in November before Yeo was fired. New head coach Craig Berube decided not to take down the sparsely-filled board. He did, however, take down the standings board that players saw on their way toward the dressing room at their practice facility. It was a reminder to not look back and only worry about the future.

The shelves started to fill up after Berube took over and then things really took off beginning in January when the Blues won 15 of 18 games, which was boosted by an 11-game winning streak. 

There are two pucks on the board that are meaningful to forward Ryan O’Reilly and signify a turn in the Blues’ season. They reside next to one another, marking wins No. 26 and 27. They’re from a February home and home sweep over the Nashville Predators.

“That was pretty monumental, just showed that we can do it,” said O’Reilly. “That was a very good hockey team that we beat two in a row that gave us significant points and pushed us ahead. Gave us some good belief that, hey, we’re an elite team here. We can do this.”

Now it’s June 9. The shelves are full with just that single slot ready to be filled. The puck board is a reminder for the Blues of how this season has gone and how, had there not be such a turnaround, the entire direction of the franchise could have been altered. How many core faces would have been traded away? Who would have been out of a job? All questions that no one has to answer any more.

“They all [tell a story],” said Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo of the pucks. “How long it took to fill it up and how quickly it started to fill up, that’s kind of the summary of our season. It was fun when those pucks kept going up after every game in that second half of the year. It was not fun to look at that board in the first half of the season not seeing any pucks up there.”

The Blues have two games to fill that final spot. They know the Bruins will give them their best and being able to earn that last puck will be a challenge.

“That’s the one we need,” said O’Reilly. “It’s not going to be easy.”

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place Sunday, 8 p.m. ET on NBC (live stream here)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins’ ‘Perfection Line’ far from perfect lately

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJun 9, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT
They’ve been dubbed ‘The Perfection Line,’ but lately, in reality, they’ve been far from it.

Patrice Bergeron, with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak flanking, have been one of the talking points of the playoffs, especially heading into the Stanley Cup Final. In the first three rounds, the line combined for 46 points, at times taking games into their respective hands and conjuring up a win.

They earned the moniker, surely. But perfection has evaded them as of late.

Through five games, they’ve combined for nine points — four, if you take away a lopsided 7-2 win in Game 3. In pivotal games such as Games 4 and 5, they combined for just two assists.

It’s a slump the Bruins can ill-afford at the moment. Their top unit on the power play is manned by the same three players, and that power play is 0-for-5 in their past two games after going 6-for-14 in the first three.

Last I checked, perfection isn’t spelled s-l-u-m-p.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy addressed the rut during the off-day on Saturday.

The line’s production dried up both Round 2 and 3, at times, and Cassidy believes that they can work themselves out of it again, particularly Marchand.

“We asked him to attack a little more,” Cassidy said. “What happens with Brad is if the puck’s not going in, he wants to make plays for Pasta, because Pasta can score, Berg, they’re all 30-goal scorers, so [Brad] defers a little bit.

“We tried to get him out of that mindset and just play. If the pass is there, obviously make it, but don’t be afraid to shoot. You saw it the other night, he rang one off the post, had one cross screen and nice blocker save, [Sean] Kuraly almost got the rebound, so there was some stuff going on there for him. I thought Pastrnak was closer than that, had a block on a wraparound, so he’s getting inside. That encourages me. So I feel they’re close, but St. Louis is tough. It’s tough to get inside, they defend well, goaltender’s playing well. So it’s a good battle right now.”

If there’s a good omen here, it’s that the first time Boston faced elimination in these playoffs, perfection was, indeed, the deciding factor.

The Bruins found themselves trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in their Round 1 series. With their backs up against the wall, Marchand exploded for two goals and an assist, Pastrnak assisted twice and Bergeron added a helper of his own for a six-point night for the line and a win that forced a Game 7.

Given who the Blues have played the Bergeron line as of late, it appears Boston is going to need another one of those Herculean efforts on Sunday to send the series back to Boston for the 17th Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final history — and first, ironically, since Boston won it all in 2011.

“I do believe they were better, closer to scoring than they have been,” Cassidy said. “And I’ve said it: listen, we want them to score, but we’ve gotten production all playoffs from different players. It’s why we’re still playing. That’s the mindset tomorrow. Your best players need to be your best players, but if they defend well and we have a good defensive game, you know, we’re in it, I feel someone will step up. Probably them, because they usually do.

“But same token, we don’t want to put so much pressure on them they get outside their overall game, their defensive game, because they’re a good line all-around and we don’t want them to lose that.”

For what it’s worth, Boston pushed the pace with 39 shots in Game 5, 13 of which came from Bergeron’s line, and got very unlucky when Noel Acciari was slew-footed, leading to David Perron‘s 2-0 goal that would be all the difference in a 2-1 St. Louis win.

Give that line another 13 shots and the story could be vastly different. The Bruins will be hoping that’s the case.

Blues-Bruins Game 6 is Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins vs. Blues: Three keys to Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJun 9, 2019, 11:21 AM EDT
The rules for Game 6 are real simple. A win for the St. Louis Blues means the 2018-19 season is over and the Blues are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history. For Boston, their season is over unless they can find a way to send this series back to Boston for Game 7. We’re all about to find out on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; NBC).

Here are your keys to victory for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final:

• Square away your emotions

Closing out a playoff series can be one of hockey’s hardest tasks, one that is surely compounded by the fact that the Blues know a win would end a half-century wait for the Stanley Cup in the city. At the player level, this is everything any NHLer has dreamed of since they were a little kid. The magnitude of Game 6 for the Blues off the charts. They don’t want to go back to Boston for a Game 7. There’s a lot of things running through the minds of these Blues players, whether they lead onto it or not. It simply can’t be blocked out, but it can be managed. And that’s exactly what the Blues need to do come puck drop. They’ve outplayed Boston 5-on-5, kept the Patrice Bergeron line at bay and removed the word ‘dangerous’ from Boston’s formerly lethal power play. Enterprise Center will be the world’s largest pressure cooker on Sunday night.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

• Draw on the past

The Bruins find themselves in a familiar spot in Game 6. In Round 1, they entered Game 6 down 3-2 in their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Given where they are at the moment, you’ll know that the Bruins came back from the brink of elimination to win that series. So there’s some experience to draw on. For a couple of Bruins remaining from their 2011 Stanley Cup run, they, too, have seen this before. The Bruins trailed the Vancouver Canucks in the Stanley Cup Final 3-2 before rattling off wins in Game 6 and 7 to secure the mug. Like St. Louis, it will be important for Boston to get their mind right and play their brand of hockey.

• Stay disciplined 

Ever since the disaster that was Game 3, the Blues have done an exceptional job of limiting both Boston’s power play opportunities and shot attempts when they do find themselves in penalty trouble. It’s been a massive boon to their success in Games 4 and 5, both wins where the Bruins were 0-for-5 after going 6-for-14 in the first three games. Keeping that dangerous power play at bay one more time will be key, and keeping themselves out of the penalty box will be an important first step to lifting the Stanley Cup. Boston hasn’t gone three straight games in these playoffs without a power-play goal.

Blues-Bruins Game 6 is Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Wraparound: Blues looking to seize opportunity, close out storybook season

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJun 9, 2019, 10:47 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

The opportunity is there.

To lift the Stanley Cup in front of their hometown fans. To win the team’s first championship in their 51st NHL season. To go from the bottom of the NHL in January to the summit of the hockey world in June.

The storylines are seemingly endless. The only thing left for the St. Louis Blues is to end it.

And they’ll have that chance in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final vs. the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; NBC; live stream).

“I try to as much as possible,” Ryan O'Reilly said of not envisioning holding old Stanley above his head. “I try to occupy myself with other things. Obviously, as a kid, it’s what you’ve been dreaming of. Every time you lace them up it’s the ultimate goal. It creeps in so often but it’s one of those things you have to shut down, see it for what it is and know you have to stay in the present and the process.

“It’s nice to be home and hang with my son and do other things to take my mind away from the game. But I love this position we’re in. We have a great opportunity here and if we do things the right way, we can do this.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

The Blues have seemingly done things “the right way” since they got curb-stomped 7-2 in Game 3. Since then, they’ve neutralized Boston’s vaunted power play and they’ve neutered the Bruins in 5-on-5 situations.

The Blues are 7-1 in Games 5-7 in these playoffs, including a perfect 3-0 record when handed the chance to close out a series.

“It’s a good spot we’re in, a spot we want to be in,” Colton Parayko said. “It’s exciting, obviously, for our group. We’ve just got to make sure that we come prepared and I think that we’ve done a good job of being prepared and making sure we go over our notes and our video. When we do that, we can be confident and we can feel good. Just making sure I think preparation is the biggest thing for us and that’ll try to obviously take away a lot of the nerves and stuff like that.”

Nerves are good, as Alex Pietrangelo explained to the media on Saturday.

“Means you care,” the Blues captain said.

Still, the Stanley Cup will be in the building, looming large over a game where the stakes couldn’t be higher — for either team.

I don’t think our group, if you talked to most of the guys, have strayed away from their mindset,” Pietrangelo said. “We’ve just been preparing the same way. [Cup] in the building or not, we know what’s at stake. We just have to go and play, got to win a hockey game.”

Do that, and St. Louis will be hosting America’s biggest party in the streets of the Gateway to the West in a few hours time.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blues’ Russian Two, Tarasenko and Barbashev, on verge of Cup

Associated PressJun 9, 2019, 9:25 AM EDT
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Slava Fetisov called Vladimir Tarasenko midway through the second round of the playoffs to deliver an important message.

”I said, ‘Listen, you’ve got a good chance to win this year, so you’re gonna play 100 percent, maybe a little more,”’ Fetisov recalled Friday. ”’You get all your talents and your skill and you can win the Cup. And sometimes you think it’s gonna be tomorrow in that opportunity but it’s not.”’

Fetisov would know. He didn’t defect from the Soviet Union until midway through his career, and it took until age 39 for him to lift the Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 1997.

More than two decades since Fetisov and the ”Russian Five” shattered the myth that NHL teams couldn’t win with players from a nation unpopular in North America, the St. Louis Blues’ Russian Two of Vladimir Tarasenko and Ivan Barbashev is one victory away from lifting the same Cup after being inspired by the generation of countrymen who endured so much to get there.

”They give us reasons to dream about it and maybe one day we can do the same thing,” Tarasenko said.

How Fetisov, Sergei Fedorov, Vladimir Konstantinov, Slava Kozlov and Igor Larionov reached hockey’s mountaintop is documented in the award-winning film “Russian Five” released Friday. It’s co-produced by player agent Dan Milstein, who represents Barbashev, and tells the story of the first time in NHL history five Russian teammates took the ice at the same time.

Barbashev hasn’t seen the film, but those in hockey know the tale well: Detroit seeing the Soviet Union as a source of untapped talent, putting defensemen Fetisov and Konstantinov and forwards Fedorov, Kozlov and Larionov together as one unit like the old Red Army teams and winning the Cup in 1997 by sweeping the big, tough Philadelphia Flyers that featured the ”Legion of Doom” line.

Red Wings teammate and now Vegas coach Gerard Gallant says in the film that observers figured the Russian Five is ”gonna have to play the Canadian way. They’re gonna have to toughen up.” They heard plenty of criticism from the old guard, led by Canadian commentator Don Cherry who wondered, ”What is this, ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ or ‘Hockey Night in Russia?”’

The Russian Five adapted to different rules in North America, and Tarasenko and Barbashev are perfect examples of the effects of that hybrid of skill and toughness. Barbashev is a hard-hitting forward – and his check to the head of Boston’s Marcus Johansson actually led to him being suspended for Game 6 against the Boston Bruins on Sunday night – while Tarasenko has rounded out his 200-foot game to become even more difficult to stop.

”You learn you can’t only stand waiting for the puck to come to you and score goals,” Tarasenko said. ”You need to do more to help your team win the Cup.”

The Russian Five exemplified that. A car accident ended Konstantinov’s career, leaving four to win the second of back-to-back titles in 1998 and an emotional scene of him getting the Cup on the ice in a wheelchair.

Since then, 15 of the 19 champions have had at least one Russian player, and last year Washington’s Alex Ovechkin became the first Russian captain to win the Cup. Tarasenko is in the final for the first time and said he’s never touched or even looked intentionally at the Stanley Cup, but he knows what winning it means.

”We don’t really have a lot of NHL when we was growing up back home,” Tarsenko said. ”But Washington guys won the Cup, too. So any Russian guy win the Cup, they bring it to Russia and see how excited their families or friends and people in their hometowns (are).”

Tarasenko and the Blues might not be here had Fetisov not given him a pep talk with them trailing the Dallas Stars 3-2 during the second round. Fetisov was paying attention to the NHL playoffs for the first time in a while and took it upon himself to reach out to Tarasenko to offer some advice.

”They was down in the series and I call him and we have good conversation: You talk about the game and what the Stanley Cup mean to the players,” Fetisov said. ”Since this, he become a different player and I hope that’s gonna help him to win the Cup.”

Tarasenko, 27, doesn’t talk much on the phone this time of year aside from family, but it’s a good thing he made an exception for the Hall of Fame defenseman. After recording no assists in his first 11 playoff games, Tarasenko has six goals and five assists for 11 points in his past 13 since talking to Fetisov.

Coach Craig Berube has noticed and been impressed by Tarasenko’s hard work and competitiveness that often gets overlooked because of his sublime skill.

”He’s a very good skater and he’s using his speed and he’s playing a physical game,” Berube said. ”I know he’s scoring goals, but watching him and how he’s developed in the playoffs, in my opinion, throughout this year’s playoffs, his physicality, skating and compete level, all the things, especially without the puck, too. He’s doing a real good job of working extremely hard without the puck.”

The Russian Five together was able to play keep away with the puck. Tarasenko and Barbashev don’t play that style with the Blues, but they fit well into the straightforward, north-south game that has made St. Louis so successful since being last in the NHL in early January.

Yet their success has made countless Russian players aim to win the Stanley Cup.

”I hope they come to the United States and Canada for the biggest prize in professional hockey, for the Stanley Cup,” Fetisov said. ”And you see more and more guys fight and try to win the Cup. I’m very happy for them. The teams get more and more reliable on Russian players.”

Barbashev doesn’t want to talk yet about he and Tarasenko joining the list of Russian players with their names on the Cup, though he does draw inspiration from what the Russian Five accomplished 22 years ago.

”Every time you look at those names who played in the NHL, the guys that won the Stanley Cup all together, it’s just amazing,” Barbashev said.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports