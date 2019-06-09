Charles Glenn sings final national anthem for Blues

It’s unclear if the St. Louis Blues will win the Stanley Cup in Game 6 or if the Boston Bruins will force a Game 7, but either way, this is Charles Glenn’s last performance for the Blues.
After 19 years performing the national anthem, Glenn belted it out for the final time on Sunday night. Glenn, 64, discussed retiring at Fox 2 Now, including his favorite moment of the Blues’ run so far.
“You could not write a book better than what’s going on with them. They are fantastic,” Glenn said. “My favorite moment was when we clinched against San Jose and I had my grandson with me. He got to stand up and wave the towel with the fans and cheer them on as they won and clinched against San Jose. That’s my favorite moment.”
Unfortunately, this isn’t all just about hanging up the microphone during a historic run for the Blues, as Glenn explained that he’s dealing with multiple sclerosis.
Still, he’s enjoyed almost two decades of performances for the Blues, which he says has made him something of a local celebrity. And, really, you’re not going to top turning “Gloria” into a lullaby, are you?
Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final is currently airing on NBC (stream here).
The St. Louis Blues have thrown everything they can at Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask through the first two periods of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. They have yet to get one in the net thanks almost entirely to the play of Rask as he continues his incredible playoff run.
In a postseason where he has played at a Conn Smythe level from the very beginning, he is playing perhaps his best game of the year when his team needs him most.
But he also got a little bit of help in the second period.
With the Bruins killing off another penalty and trying to hold on to a 1-0 lead, a bouncing puck snuck behind Rask and seemed to be destined for the back of the net. It was at that point that Bruins defender Charlie McAvoy just happened to be in the right place, at the right time to knock the puck out of mid-air, helping to save a goal. Adding to the absurdity of the play is that once McAvoy knocked the puck away from the goal line, it hit Rask in the back where he pinned it against his body with his glove.
A lot of things could have gone wrong there for the Bruins, and none of them did.
You can see the entire sequence in the video above.
McAvoy is one of the Bruins’ best offensive defensemen and an outstanding talent with the puck on his stick. But he is an outstanding all-around player and top-pairing defender and the defensive portion of his game was on display here at a huge moment.
The Bruins and Blues continue to battle in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, and so goes the rivalry between Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski, aka Pam and Jim from “The Office.”
Fischer stopped by for a chat with the NBCSN crew, which opened up an opportunity for Mike Milbury to ask Fischer about her favorite Dwight moments. Fischer made a great call in reminding us of the time Pam briefly befriended a seemingly concussed Dwight. (If that storyline happened today, Dwight would have to enter Dunder Mifflin’s concussion protocol. It might involve Steve Carell and a Foreman Grill.)
Fischer also discussed how much the Blues’ run has meant to fans in St. Louis, and her family’s love of hockey. Oh, and note that she’s not just wearing a Blues shirt, but also painting her nails specifically for the occasion. Good times.
This exciting playoff run has really brought out some celebrities, as Fischer joins Jon Hamm of “Mad Men” and plenty of others:
After a failed bone marrow drive, Mandi Schwartz, sister of St. Louis Blues forward Jaden Schwartz, passed away on April 3, 2011 after battling cancer.
Jaden Schwartz continues to wear number 17 in honor of his sister, but that isn’t the only way that the family (and hockey world in general) have honored Mandi’s memory. The family and friends created The Mandi Schwartz Foundation in part to raise awareness for bone marrow drives, and the video above captures an absolutely touching story of one of its most heartwarming successes.
During a Blues game, bone marrow donor Michael Hellrich got to meet bone marrow recipient Regan Brown, and they both met Jaden Schwartz, along with other members of the Schwartz family. Brown’s tearful meeting could very well make things dusty/allergenic for you, too, as its a beautiful, emotional moment.
Both the Bruins and Blues have players who give you reasons to root for them, largely for what they do off the ice. As another example, Blues defenseman Colton Parayko‘s relationship with 11-year-old fan Laila Anderson has been one of the best stories of this postseason.
The 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs have been full of outstanding moments, shocking upsets, incredible storylines, and great performances.
We have also seen our share of “firsts” for a handful of teams and individual players.
Among them: The St. Louis Blues winning their first ever Stanley Cup Final game (Game 2 in Boston) as they attempt to win their first ever championship.
Their run has also seen some unlikely heroes with defenders Robert Bortuzzo and Carl Gunnarsson scoring their first ever career postseason goals (both game-winners, including Gunnarsson’s Game 2 overtime winner against the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final).