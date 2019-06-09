Charles Glenn sings final national anthem for Blues

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s unclear if the St. Louis Blues will win the Stanley Cup in Game 6 or if the Boston Bruins will force a Game 7, but either way, this is Charles Glenn’s last performance for the Blues.

After 19 years performing the national anthem, Glenn belted it out for the final time on Sunday night. Glenn, 64, discussed retiring at Fox 2 Now, including his favorite moment of the Blues’ run so far.

“You could not write a book better than what’s going on with them. They are fantastic,” Glenn said. “My favorite moment was when we clinched against San Jose and I had my grandson with me. He got to stand up and wave the towel with the fans and cheer them on as they won and clinched against San Jose. That’s my favorite moment.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t all just about hanging up the microphone during a historic run for the Blues, as Glenn explained that he’s dealing with multiple sclerosis.

Still, he’s enjoyed almost two decades of performances for the Blues, which he says has made him something of a local celebrity. And, really, you’re not going to top turning “Gloria” into a lullaby, are you?

Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final is currently airing on NBC (stream here).

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.