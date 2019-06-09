More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Bruins push Stanley Cup Final to Game 7 by beating Blues

By James O'BrienJun 9, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT
16 Comments

After Jordan Binnington stole Game 5 for the Blues, Tuukka Rask did the same for the Bruins in Game 6. With that, hockey fans get the ultimate treat: the 2019 Stanley Cup Final is going to Game 7 (8 p.m. ET on NBC on Wednesday; stream here).

If you look at the final score (Bruins won 5-1), you’d probably assume that Boston dominated with its season on the line. Instead, the Blues put forth a pretty stellar effort, at least when Game 6 was still in question.

Tuukka Rask needed to be brilliant, particularly through the first 40 minutes, as the Blues dominated puck possession in Boston’s zone. Despite the disparity in play, Brad Marchand‘s 1-0 tally on a 5-on-3 power play was the only goal of the first two periods.

Binnington really wasn’t awful, for the most part, in Game 6. Instead, the Bruins were able to make some great plays and great shots, with Karson Kuhlman‘s milestone goal being an example of just fantastic puck placement. That said, the margin of error is tiny at this level, and Brandon Carlo‘s goal will haunt Binnington, and not just because it would eventually count as the game-winner:

Rask allowed one goal by red-hot Ryan O'Reilly, and even then, it barely beat the fantastic Finn. That tally shrunk the Bruins’ lead to 3-1, but David Pastrnak‘s high-skill goal made it 4-1, sapping any strength from a Blues comeback bid. Meanwhile, the fifth goal of the game was an empty-netter, and Zdeno Chara did the honors.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Blues fans chanted “We Want the Cup” during the waning seconds of Game 6, and you can understand why fans aren’t just faking some optimism. After all, this Blues team has earned the moniker of “road warriors” with the way they’ve been able to win so many tough, big games away from St. Louis.

They’ve never experienced a Game 7 for all the marbles, though.

Quite a few key Bruins have been there, winning in 2011, although that was in front of an explosively angry Vancouver crowd. You’ll surely hear about the experience edge as Wednesday’s Game 7 approaches, yet if the Blues bring this kind of effort again, it will be anyone’s Game 7.

St. Louis might need Binnington to match Rask to finally win that first-ever Stanley Cup, though.

Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday (stream here).

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Rask the ‘rock’ steps up for Bruins in Game 6

By Sean LeahyJun 10, 2019, 1:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ST. LOUIS — Tuukka Rask wanted to make it clear in his post-game press conference. When he has a night like he did during the Boston Bruins’ 5-1 win in Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues, there’s no secret to it. There’s no magical formula that helps him deliver another performance like that when his team needed it the most.

Rask’s 28-save night helped the Bruins force a Game 7 Wednesday night (8 p.m. ET; NBC) in Boston.

“He’s our best player,” said Charlie McAvoy, who teamed up with Rask to prevent the Blues from tying the score. “He has been all playoffs and all regular season. We know that when he plays like that, to the best of his ability, and when we do our jobs in front of him, we’ve got to help him out. He’s going to be there. He’s going to be in that zone.”

When facing elimination this postseason, Rask has been unbelievable. In five games, he’s posted two shutouts and stopped 145 out of 149 shots faced for a .937 save percentage.

The Bruins knew the Blues were going to be amped with the chance to win the Stanley Cup on home ice, so they came prepared. But when Boston started going to the box and giving St. Louis power play after power play, the Blues couldn’t cash in on those opportunities and were unable to solve Rask, who stopped all 12 shots he faced during four successful penalty kills.

Rask has not just been the Bruins’ best player when they’ve needed it, as McAvoy said, he’s been their best player all playoffs. It’s why if they’re able to close out the series Wednesday night the Finnish netminder will be the one receiving the Conn Smythe Trophy moments before captain Zdeno Chara lifts the Stanley Cup for a second time.

“He just steps up when it matters and we have all the faith in the world in him, and to see him play the way that he did, it’s really not a surprise to us,” said McAvoy. “We just believe in him so much and we know the kind of person and player he is. He’s our rock.”

Rask has also delivered on the road this postseason. He’s helped the Bruins win six of seven games and while boasting a .966 save percentage and two shutouts away from TD Garden. With the Game 6 victory he became the 19th goaltender in NHL history to record 50 career playoff wins while needed the 10th-fewest games ever to do so.

Now it’s down to one game, the 17th Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final history. The 18,890 fans inside Enterprise Center were prepared to attend a party Sunday night, but Tuukka Rask had other plans. Due to his heroics, the season comes down to one final game.

“He’s allowed us an opportunity to play in a Game 7,” said Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. “The whole hockey world loves a Game 7. Should be a great night in Boston.”

Blues-Bruins Game 7 from TD Garden in Boston will be Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

St. Louis newspaper gets roasted for ‘jinxing’ Blues before Game 6

By James O'BrienJun 10, 2019, 12:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Sunday night wasn’t just a tough night for Jordan Binnington and the St. Louis Blues.

People are also giving The St. Louis Dispatch grief for “jinxing” the Blues. Apparently, in the electronic version of the newspaper, an ad was accidentally included that prematurely celebrated a Stanley Cup victory. Yeah.

The advertisement was for Enterprise, and included a letter from Blues chairman and governor Tom Stillman thanking fans. Pretty standard stuff … as long as the championship victory, you know, happens. ESPN’s Randy Scott shared screen grabs of the advertisement, which was originally pointed out by protected Twitter user Rob Heaton:

(That cupholder bit from the Martin Brodeur commercial apparently has some legs …)

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch apologized for the mishap on Twitter, and seemed to lean into it with some humor by calling it a “sneak peek.”

Unfortunately for the Blues and the newspaper, the Bruins won Game 6 by a score of 5-1 on Sunday. Earlier on when the mistake was first noted by people like Heaton, the reactions were mainly filed away and grumbled upon by the more superstitious among the Blues fans. After St. Louis, lost though … well, you know the drill if you’ve been on the Internet during the past few years: the anger ramped up, and in some cases got a little weird. Yes, the tired hashtag “#FakeNews” showed up more than once.

Luckily, most of the reactions amounted to good-spirited ribbing, though:

It’s only a matter of time before Wendy’s weighs in, too, right?

Of course, the people at the Post-Dispatch didn’t make Brandon Carlo‘s shot take that funny bounce. They didn’t inspire Tuukka Rask to play an outstanding game.

And, honestly, it’s surprising this sort of thing doesn’t happen more often. Mistakes happen, and wires can get crossed, particularly when you’re putting out multiple versions of a newspaper or other publication.

Either way, they’re likely really hoping the Blues win Game 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday (NBC; stream here).

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Special teams an issue once again for Blues in Game 6 loss

Getty
By Adam GretzJun 10, 2019, 12:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There are a lot of reasons the Stanley Cup Final is headed to a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday night.

The play of Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is definitely at the top of that list as he continues to put together a postseason effort for the ages.

Right behind him has been the constant special teams struggles of the St. Louis Blues.

That issue showed up again in their Game 6 loss on Sunday night, and it happened right from the start.

With a frenzied crowd behind them and a chance to clinch their first ever championship, the Blues were given a fantastic opportunity to strike first just two minutes into the game when Sean Kurarly was whistled for a delay of game penalty for shooting the puck over the glass from the defensive zone. The ensuing Blues power play disappeared without a goal (or even the threat of a goal), something that would happen three more times throughout the night.

The 0-for-4 performance on Sunday dropped the Blues’ power play to just 1-for-18 in the series and leaves them with only a 15.4 success rate for the entire playoffs. Just how bad of a percentage is that? Consider that a 15.4 power play percentage in the regular season would have finished 28th out of 31 teams in the entire league. So it’s been bad. Very bad.

Sunday’s struggles certainly weren’t for a lack of chances as 12 of the Blues’ 29 total shots in the game came on the power play, only to have every single one of them shut down by Rask. On one particular play in the second period it was a team effort between Rask and Charlie McAvoy that only had to add to the Blues’ frustrations.

Still, the end result was the same. A lot of opportunities. Some decent chances. And no goals.

“Well, we had 12 shots,” said Blues coach Craig Berube when asked about his team’s struggles on the power play.

“We did have momentum, we had some good looks. We didn’t score. Rask made some good saves. Can it be better? Yeah, it has to be better. It could have won us the game tonight, but I don’t think it was … we had good looks. We had 12 shots on the power play tonight, but we’ve definitely got to bury a couple.”

Making matters worse is that shortly after the Blues failed to score on their early power play attempt, and when they were still dictating the early pace of the game, another early series issue resurfaced for the Blues — their at times stunning lack of discipline.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

It was then that Brayden Schenn was sent off for a careless hit from behind to put the Blues shorthanded, which was followed just a minute later by Ryan O'Reilly shooting the puck over the glass for a delay of game penalty to give the Bruins an extended two-man advantage.

They did not waste it.

After a failed Blues’ clearing attempt, thanks in part to a great defensive play from Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the series when he wired a one-timer behind Jordan Binnington to give the Bruins a lead they would never really come close to surrendering the rest of the night.

Just like that all of the early momentum the Blues had built for themselves with a fast start was completely gone because the power play could not score, they could not stay out of the penalty box, and they could not keep the Bruins off the scoreboard when they did take a penalty.

“We did have some good looks and some good chances, but you need the result,” said Ryan O’Reilly regarding the power play. “There were a few times there where it could have given us the spark we needed, to grab the momentum. Unfortunately we didn’t. But we’ve gotta let this one go and bounce back quick and get it done there.”

The overall numbers for the series are quite stunning when it comes to special teams play. Through the first six games there have been nine special teams goal scored between the two teams. Eight of those goals (seven power play and one shorthanded) have been scored by the Bruins.

The Blues’ discipline and penalty kill struggles really hurt them in Games 1 and 3, and their power play has held them back the entire series. Even though the special teams may not have been the biggest contributing factor in Game 6, they certainly played a role in turning it into a rout on the scoreboard and robbing the Blues of a chance to clinch the series.

If Game 7 turns into another special teams game, or if the Blues are unable to flip the script in that area from what we have seen in the first six games, it could result in the franchise’s first ever championship slipping through their fingers.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins’ McAvoy, Rask team up for incredible save

By Adam GretzJun 9, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The St. Louis Blues threw everything they could at Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night but it wasn’t anywhere near enough in what turned out to be a blowout 5-1 loss, sending the series back to Boston for a Game 7 on Wednesday night.

In a postseason where he has played at a Conn Smythe level from the very beginning, Rask played perhaps his best game of the year on Sunday night when his team needed him most.

He also got a little bit of help from a teammate in the second period.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

With the Bruins killing off another penalty and trying to hold on to a 1-0 lead, a bouncing puck snuck behind Rask and seemed to be destined for the back of the net. It was at that point that Bruins defender Charlie McAvoy just happened to be in the right place, at the right time to knock the puck out of mid-air, helping to save a goal. Adding to the absurdity of the play is that once McAvoy knocked the puck away from the goal line, it hit Rask in the back where he pinned it against his body with his glove.

“It hit the post and then it was bouncing there,” said Rask after the game. “I think [McAvoy] hit it with his stick and I kind of heard it and I didn’t know where it was. I figured it might be somewhere behind me so I was trying to corral it with my hand behind my back and then it stuck in my pants and it fell somewhere. [McAvoy] made a great play to keep it out of the net originally. It’s never a good thing for a goalie to be [have your back] facing the play, but luckily it stayed out.”

A lot of things could have gone wrong there for the Bruins, and none of them did.

You can see the entire sequence in the video above.

McAvoy is one of the Bruins’ best offensive defensemen and an outstanding talent with the puck on his stick. But he is an outstanding all-around player and top-pairing defender and the defensive portion of his game was on display here at a huge moment.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.