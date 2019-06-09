Bruins’ McAvoy, Rask team up for incredible save

The St. Louis Blues have thrown everything they can at Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask through the first two periods of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. They have yet to get one in the net thanks almost entirely to the play of Rask as he continues his incredible playoff run.

In a postseason where he has played at a Conn Smythe level from the very beginning, he is playing perhaps his best game of the year when his team needs him most.

But he also got a little bit of help in the second period.

With the Bruins killing off another penalty and trying to hold on to a 1-0 lead, a bouncing puck snuck behind Rask and seemed to be destined for the back of the net. It was at that point that Bruins defender Charlie McAvoy just happened to be in the right place, at the right time to knock the puck out of mid-air, helping to save a goal. Adding to the absurdity of the play is that once McAvoy knocked the puck away from the goal line, it hit Rask in the back where he pinned it against his body with his glove.

A lot of things could have gone wrong there for the Bruins, and none of them did.

You can see the entire sequence in the video above.

McAvoy is one of the Bruins’ best offensive defensemen and an outstanding talent with the puck on his stick. But he is an outstanding all-around player and top-pairing defender and the defensive portion of his game was on display here at a huge moment.

