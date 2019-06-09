More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Bruins-Blues Cup Final Game 6 could hinge on officiating

Associated PressJun 9, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patrick Maroon doesn’t want to go there. Not even about how the St. Louis Blues handle the roller coaster of inconsistent officiating.

”I’m not talking about it,” the usually talkative Maroon said. ”If you want to talk about Game 6, I’ll talk about Game 6.”

Except the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins are so tight that Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final is absolutely in danger of hinging on officiating. It might not necessarily be a missed call like the one that helped the Blues win Game 5 and put them on the verge of winning the Cup – it could simply be how much leeway the referees give the Blues and Bruins in the next chapter of what has been a series of big hits and more than a little animosity.

”It’s tough to say,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. ”It’s important for our team to just deal with it.”

Berube and Boston coach Bruce Cassidy have voiced their displeasure to the referees at various points, which is no surprise given this has been the postseason of officiating mishaps. Changes are very likely coming to video review and how the NHL handles these situations moving forward, but none of that will affect the Blues and Bruins on Sunday night, when the Stanley Cup could get wheeled onto the ice for a celebration or put on a plane back to Boston for Game 7.

”We’re going to focus on playing the game,” Berube said. ”It goes both ways. There’s calls either way that could be made, and some are made and some aren’t made.”

It has gone every which way. Vegas was on the wrong end of an incorrect major penalty that contributed to losing Game 7 to San Jose in the first round; the Blues lost to the Sharks in overtime in Game 3 of the Western Conference final on a missed hand pass violation and St. Louis benefited from a stunning non-call on Tyler Bozak tripping Noel Acciari in Game 5 against Boston.

Even before the missed tripping call, Game 5 alone was a study in how fast the game has gotten and how even the best referees in the world miss what should be obvious penalties. Blues forward Ivan Barbashev‘s illegal check to the head of Bruins forward Marcus Johansson wasn’t penalized that night, though it drew a suspension for Game 6, and St. Louis’ Zach Sanford got an elbow up on Boston’s Torey Krug that went uncalled.

”You’re going to get calls where you like them or you don’t like them, throughout the whole playoffs if not throughout the whole season, so you don’t really worry about the officiating,” Blues forward Brayden Schenn said Saturday. ”It’s just wasting energy. Those guys are the best at what they do. They have a tough job. So I don’t think you worry about calls going your way or against you.”

There have been enough gaffes in all four rounds that no team can reasonably think the officials are biased against them. Mistakes happen, of course, even if that doesn’t make it sting any less after a blown call contributes to a loss.

A frustrated Cassidy declared after Game 5 that ”The National Hockey League’s getting a black-eye with their officiating in these playoffs.”

It’s enough of an issue Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed it in his annual state of the league speech prior to Game 1. He said expanded video review will be a topic of discussion this offseason with input from general managers, the competition committee and the Officials Association.

”No one should doubt that we want to get it right,” Bettman said May 27. ”This is not an excuse. We’re not whining about it. It’s simply a recognition of a challenge which we will address sensibly, appropriately and in the best interest of the game.”

It’s too late for Vegas, but it’s not too late for Boston to overcome a missed call like St. Louis did with the hand pass. Just don’t expect it to be used outwardly as a rallying cry.

”It’s not going to be brought up in the locker room,” Cassidy said. ”Our play should define us, not a call. It will be part of the message.”

Knowing what it’s like to bounce back from feeling as if they were cheated out of a victory could help the Blues understand the Bruins’ psychology. But mostly they expect their opponent to go all out to avoid elimination and keep the series going.

”I think the big motivation for them has got to be they’re down 3-2,” Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson said. ”Regardless of the call or not, we won the game and they’re going to come in here being down. I think they’re going to be a desperate team. They have to be. That’s what we expect. They’re going to come out full blast, and we’ve just got to be expecting that.”

Blues’ Russian Two, Tarasenko and Barbashev, on verge of Cup

Associated PressJun 9, 2019, 9:25 AM EDT
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Slava Fetisov called Vladimir Tarasenko midway through the second round of the playoffs to deliver an important message.

”I said, ‘Listen, you’ve got a good chance to win this year, so you’re gonna play 100 percent, maybe a little more,”’ Fetisov recalled Friday. ”’You get all your talents and your skill and you can win the Cup. And sometimes you think it’s gonna be tomorrow in that opportunity but it’s not.”’

Fetisov would know. He didn’t defect from the Soviet Union until midway through his career, and it took until age 39 for him to lift the Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 1997.

More than two decades since Fetisov and the ”Russian Five” shattered the myth that NHL teams couldn’t win with players from a nation unpopular in North America, the St. Louis Blues’ Russian Two of Vladimir Tarasenko and Ivan Barbashev is one victory away from lifting the same Cup after being inspired by the generation of countrymen who endured so much to get there.

”They give us reasons to dream about it and maybe one day we can do the same thing,” Tarasenko said.

How Fetisov, Sergei Fedorov, Vladimir Konstantinov, Slava Kozlov and Igor Larionov reached hockey’s mountaintop is documented in the award-winning film “Russian Five” released Friday. It’s co-produced by player agent Dan Milstein, who represents Barbashev, and tells the story of the first time in NHL history five Russian teammates took the ice at the same time.

Barbashev hasn’t seen the film, but those in hockey know the tale well: Detroit seeing the Soviet Union as a source of untapped talent, putting defensemen Fetisov and Konstantinov and forwards Fedorov, Kozlov and Larionov together as one unit like the old Red Army teams and winning the Cup in 1997 by sweeping the big, tough Philadelphia Flyers that featured the ”Legion of Doom” line.

Red Wings teammate and now Vegas coach Gerard Gallant says in the film that observers figured the Russian Five is ”gonna have to play the Canadian way. They’re gonna have to toughen up.” They heard plenty of criticism from the old guard, led by Canadian commentator Don Cherry who wondered, ”What is this, ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ or ‘Hockey Night in Russia?”’

The Russian Five adapted to different rules in North America, and Tarasenko and Barbashev are perfect examples of the effects of that hybrid of skill and toughness. Barbashev is a hard-hitting forward – and his check to the head of Boston’s Marcus Johansson actually led to him being suspended for Game 6 against the Boston Bruins on Sunday night – while Tarasenko has rounded out his 200-foot game to become even more difficult to stop.

”You learn you can’t only stand waiting for the puck to come to you and score goals,” Tarasenko said. ”You need to do more to help your team win the Cup.”

The Russian Five exemplified that. A car accident ended Konstantinov’s career, leaving four to win the second of back-to-back titles in 1998 and an emotional scene of him getting the Cup on the ice in a wheelchair.

Since then, 15 of the 19 champions have had at least one Russian player, and last year Washington’s Alex Ovechkin became the first Russian captain to win the Cup. Tarasenko is in the final for the first time and said he’s never touched or even looked intentionally at the Stanley Cup, but he knows what winning it means.

”We don’t really have a lot of NHL when we was growing up back home,” Tarsenko said. ”But Washington guys won the Cup, too. So any Russian guy win the Cup, they bring it to Russia and see how excited their families or friends and people in their hometowns (are).”

Tarasenko and the Blues might not be here had Fetisov not given him a pep talk with them trailing the Dallas Stars 3-2 during the second round. Fetisov was paying attention to the NHL playoffs for the first time in a while and took it upon himself to reach out to Tarasenko to offer some advice.

”They was down in the series and I call him and we have good conversation: You talk about the game and what the Stanley Cup mean to the players,” Fetisov said. ”Since this, he become a different player and I hope that’s gonna help him to win the Cup.”

Tarasenko, 27, doesn’t talk much on the phone this time of year aside from family, but it’s a good thing he made an exception for the Hall of Fame defenseman. After recording no assists in his first 11 playoff games, Tarasenko has six goals and five assists for 11 points in his past 13 since talking to Fetisov.

Coach Craig Berube has noticed and been impressed by Tarasenko’s hard work and competitiveness that often gets overlooked because of his sublime skill.

”He’s a very good skater and he’s using his speed and he’s playing a physical game,” Berube said. ”I know he’s scoring goals, but watching him and how he’s developed in the playoffs, in my opinion, throughout this year’s playoffs, his physicality, skating and compete level, all the things, especially without the puck, too. He’s doing a real good job of working extremely hard without the puck.”

The Russian Five together was able to play keep away with the puck. Tarasenko and Barbashev don’t play that style with the Blues, but they fit well into the straightforward, north-south game that has made St. Louis so successful since being last in the NHL in early January.

Yet their success has made countless Russian players aim to win the Stanley Cup.

”I hope they come to the United States and Canada for the biggest prize in professional hockey, for the Stanley Cup,” Fetisov said. ”And you see more and more guys fight and try to win the Cup. I’m very happy for them. The teams get more and more reliable on Russian players.”

Barbashev doesn’t want to talk yet about he and Tarasenko joining the list of Russian players with their names on the Cup, though he does draw inspiration from what the Russian Five accomplished 22 years ago.

”Every time you look at those names who played in the NHL, the guys that won the Stanley Cup all together, it’s just amazing,” Barbashev said.

Lineup shuffling benefits Blues in Stanley Cup Final

Associated PressJun 8, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Had Oskar Sundqvist not gotten suspended and Robert Thomas ruled out with a nagging injury, Zach Sanford might never have gotten a chance to show his stuff on hockey’s biggest stage.

If Vince Dunn not taken a puck to the mouth during the last round, Robert Bortuzzo might not have had the chance to score a key goal in the Stanley Cup Final.

This is the magic of the St. Louis Blues in the playoffs and even more specifically their series against the Boston Bruins. They’ve dressed a lottery ball machine amount of lineup combinations this postseason and because of suspensions and injuries in the final will have their sixth different lineup in six games.

Instead of interrupting continuity that’s usually paramount in the playoffs, the Blues’ game of musical jerseys with players in and out of the lineup has given them a variety of looks for the Bruins to contend with and contributed to St. Louis being on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup.

”You never want to see guys get suspended or go down with an injury,” forward Patrick Maroon said Saturday. ”But Zach Sanford, Sammy Blais and Robby Fabbri have done a really good job filling in. Thomas was playing until he went out. They’ve been here all year, and they know what it takes to win.”

Maroon is one of only 12 skaters plus goaltender Jordan Binnington to play in all 24 of St. Louis’ playoff games so far. That number will dip to 11 with Ivan Barbashev suspended and the very real possibility Thomas is ready to return after missing the past four games with what’s believed to be a hand/wrist injury.

Injury attrition can take its toll this time of year, something the San Jose Sharks found out when the Blues eliminated them without Erik Karlsson, Joe Pavelski and Tomas Hertl. The Blues have kept on chugging through the injuries and gotten impressive performances from players shuffling in and out of the lineup like Bortuzzo or returning off a long layoff like Sanford and Fabbri.

Barbashev isn’t available for Game 6, and coach Craig Berube said other decisions will be made closer to puck drop. Top-line forward Vladimir Tarasenko and bottom-six grinder Alex Steen are expected to play after missing practice for maintenance, but there are other questions about who’s in and out and St. Louis won’t have much of a drop-off either way.

”We have good depth, which is very important on the back end and up front,” Berube said. ”A guy like Sanford coming in and doing a good job for us after being out for some time, and Sammy Blais, just different guys. It’s really important.”

Sanford has had some significant jump in his legs the past three games after sitting out six weeks as a healthy scratch. Dunn showed little rust from missing almost three weeks before getting back in for Game 4.

And there has been no pouting from guys like Bortuzzo and fellow defenseman Joel Edmundson trading places on the ice and in the press box.

”There’s been different circumstances for different things,” Bortuzzo said. ”You’re going to get in there and you’re going to be excited to play. You’re going to be refreshed regardless of what’s going on.”

The Blues had already done a strong job in the first three rounds of wearing down opponents as series dragged on, and they’re in the process of doing the same to Boston. They play the same style, but the Bruins never seeing the same St. Louis team twice in a playoff series that usually breeds familiarity and contempt makes it even more difficult to prepare.

Boston could dress its same lineup from Game 5 because forward Noel Acciari is expected to play after leaving in the third period Thursday and Marcus Johansson had no lingering effects from the hit on him Barbashev was suspended for.

While the Bruins promoted Johansson to their top power-play unit to get that unit going, the Blues have to adjust without Barbashev, who’s a key penalty killer.

”He’s physical for us,” forward Brayden Schenn said. ”He does a good job on the PK, scoring some goals. We can’t worry about him being out. You’ve got to worry about someone else stepping up, stepping in and filling his role.

That has been key to the Blues’ run the past two months, in large part because of injuries and Berube shaking things up with coach’s decisions for performance. The suspensions of Sundqvist and now Barbashev forced Berube’s hand even more, but it hasn’t led the Blues to abandon their bruising approach.

”If that was a thing, then we’d have slowed down on our physical game and that’s not us,” Carl Gunnarsson said. ”I think we’ve just got to keep on going, just going to keep it clean and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Bruins’ Chara says there are ‘no limitations’ playing through injury

By Sean LeahyJun 8, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS — As Zdeno Chara spoke to the media on Saturday the first time since reportedly suffering a broken jaw in Game 4, it was clear talking didn’t come easy for the 42-year-old defenseman.

Keeping his jaw movement to a minimum, Chara said that he felt fine playing 16:42 in the Game 5 defeat to the St. Louis Blues and all signs point to him playing Sunday night without any issues.

“I think there is no limitations,” said Chara, who did not answer when asked if his jaw is broken. “I’m still able to play.”

The biggest issue with Chara’s injury is maintaining nutrition. He said he’s trying to eat as much as he can given his situation and drink plenty of fluids.

Chara was ruled out for the third period of Game 4 after a Brayden Schenn shot saw the puck ride up his stick and hit him in the mouth, but he still wanted to have a presence on the Bruins’ bench during their 7-2 win. Seeing the injury and then seeing him, bubble cage and all, later on as support meant a lot to his teammates.

“He’s our leader. He’s the toughest guy out there,” said Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. “He doesn’t take any games off unless it’s impossible to play. So, it’s an emotional lift to all of us. He’s the backbone of the defense, so it’s a great help for us to have him back there.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

The Bruins have no room for error in the Cup Final and must win the next two games. Chara knows that, and given the stakes it was no surprise to anyone in their dressing room that he did not miss a game.

“That’s what you do this time of year,” said head coach Bruce Cassidy. “His injury is a little more serious than some. He was medically cleared with some warnings, he made the decision to play. Inspirational for us, good player for us. We knew he wouldn’t be 100%. So we’re happy to have him out there but it just speaks a lot to his character and his role to play.”

With Chara back in the lineup for Game 6, the only question on defense for the Bruins is the health of Matt Grzelcyk, who has been out since Game 2 with a concussion. He shed a non-contact jersey in practice this week, but according to Cassidy he’s not been medically cleared yet to play Sunday night.

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place Sunday, 8 p.m. ET on NBC (live stream here)

Stanley Cup Final: Tarasenko will be ready for Game 6 after birth of son

By Sean LeahyJun 8, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS — The Tarasenkos will have a new member of the family to help take part in Stanley Cup celebrations this summer if the St. Louis Blues can close out the Boston Bruins in one of the next two games and win the Stanley Cup. On Friday, one day after the Blues took a 3-2 series lead, Yana Tarasenko gave birth to a baby boy.

According to the Blues, the baby, who will be named in the coming days, measured 7.4 pounds and 20.5 inches.

“I don’t have words to describe it,” Vladimir Tarasenko said via the Blues. “Just happiness and love everywhere around there.”

Tarasenko did not skate with his Blues teammates on Saturday morning, but was at the rink for a “maintenance day,” as head coach Craig Berube described it.

While his wife entered the final days of pregnancy, Tarasenko, who has two other boys, has been able to balance his duties on and off the ice as he’s scored three times against the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final.

“He’s done a great job of it,” said Berube. “It’s not easy, and he’s not the only player who’s gone through it. It’s hard. Obviously, family is important and first, and you gotta make sure that’s all in check. But Vladdy’s been great. He’s been doing a great job of [focusing], and when the game time comes, he’s played hard and played well.”

Our little boy ❤️ welcome to the World 07.06.2019

“He’s gotta be exhausted. I can’t imagine, for him, what it’s like,” said Ryan O'Reilly. “But it’s amazing. It’s one of the greatest things in the world, to be a parent, and especially at this time going through all that, the emotions he must have are amazing. Everyone here is so happy for him.”

As Tarasenko gets some time off to enjoy the new addition to the family, the Blues aren’t worried about whether he’ll be ready for Game 6 Sunday night. Brayden Schenn sees it at maybe a little bit of extra motivation to close the series out.

“He’s going to play hard. He’s a pro,” he said. “He’s been around the game a long time. He knows how to get himself prepared. I don’t think we’re worried about Vlady being ready [Sunday].”

The Conn Smythe Trophy may be awarded Sunday night inside Enterprise Center and defenseman Colton Parayko has a front-runner in mind.

“She’s the real MVP,” he said.

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place Sunday, 8 p.m. ET on NBC (live stream here)

