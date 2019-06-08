More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Lineup shuffling benefits Blues in Stanley Cup Final

Jun 8, 2019
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Had Oskar Sundqvist not gotten suspended and Robert Thomas ruled out with a nagging injury, Zach Sanford might never have gotten a chance to show his stuff on hockey’s biggest stage.

If Vince Dunn not taken a puck to the mouth during the last round, Robert Bortuzzo might not have had the chance to score a key goal in the Stanley Cup Final.

This is the magic of the St. Louis Blues in the playoffs and even more specifically their series against the Boston Bruins. They’ve dressed a lottery ball machine amount of lineup combinations this postseason and because of suspensions and injuries in the final will have their sixth different lineup in six games.

Instead of interrupting continuity that’s usually paramount in the playoffs, the Blues’ game of musical jerseys with players in and out of the lineup has given them a variety of looks for the Bruins to contend with and contributed to St. Louis being on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup.

”You never want to see guys get suspended or go down with an injury,” forward Patrick Maroon said Saturday. ”But Zach Sanford, Sammy Blais and Robby Fabbri have done a really good job filling in. Thomas was playing until he went out. They’ve been here all year, and they know what it takes to win.”

Maroon is one of only 12 skaters plus goaltender Jordan Binnington to play in all 24 of St. Louis’ playoff games so far. That number will dip to 11 with Ivan Barbashev suspended and the very real possibility Thomas is ready to return after missing the past four games with what’s believed to be a hand/wrist injury.

Injury attrition can take its toll this time of year, something the San Jose Sharks found out when the Blues eliminated them without Erik Karlsson, Joe Pavelski and Tomas Hertl. The Blues have kept on chugging through the injuries and gotten impressive performances from players shuffling in and out of the lineup like Bortuzzo or returning off a long layoff like Sanford and Fabbri.

Barbashev isn’t available for Game 6, and coach Craig Berube said other decisions will be made closer to puck drop. Top-line forward Vladimir Tarasenko and bottom-six grinder Alex Steen are expected to play after missing practice for maintenance, but there are other questions about who’s in and out and St. Louis won’t have much of a drop-off either way.

”We have good depth, which is very important on the back end and up front,” Berube said. ”A guy like Sanford coming in and doing a good job for us after being out for some time, and Sammy Blais, just different guys. It’s really important.”

Sanford has had some significant jump in his legs the past three games after sitting out six weeks as a healthy scratch. Dunn showed little rust from missing almost three weeks before getting back in for Game 4.

And there has been no pouting from guys like Bortuzzo and fellow defenseman Joel Edmundson trading places on the ice and in the press box.

”There’s been different circumstances for different things,” Bortuzzo said. ”You’re going to get in there and you’re going to be excited to play. You’re going to be refreshed regardless of what’s going on.”

The Blues had already done a strong job in the first three rounds of wearing down opponents as series dragged on, and they’re in the process of doing the same to Boston. They play the same style, but the Bruins never seeing the same St. Louis team twice in a playoff series that usually breeds familiarity and contempt makes it even more difficult to prepare.

Boston could dress its same lineup from Game 5 because forward Noel Acciari is expected to play after leaving in the third period Thursday and Marcus Johansson had no lingering effects from the hit on him Barbashev was suspended for.

While the Bruins promoted Johansson to their top power-play unit to get that unit going, the Blues have to adjust without Barbashev, who’s a key penalty killer.

”He’s physical for us,” forward Brayden Schenn said. ”He does a good job on the PK, scoring some goals. We can’t worry about him being out. You’ve got to worry about someone else stepping up, stepping in and filling his role.

That has been key to the Blues’ run the past two months, in large part because of injuries and Berube shaking things up with coach’s decisions for performance. The suspensions of Sundqvist and now Barbashev forced Berube’s hand even more, but it hasn’t led the Blues to abandon their bruising approach.

”If that was a thing, then we’d have slowed down on our physical game and that’s not us,” Carl Gunnarsson said. ”I think we’ve just got to keep on going, just going to keep it clean and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

Bruins’ Chara says there are ‘no limitations’ playing through injury

Jun 8, 2019
ST. LOUIS — As Zdeno Chara spoke to the media on Saturday the first time since reportedly suffering a broken jaw in Game 4, it was clear talking didn’t come easy for the 42-year-old defenseman.

Keeping his jaw movement to a minimum, Chara said that he felt fine playing 16:42 in the Game 5 defeat to the St. Louis Blues and all signs point to him playing Sunday night without any issues.

“I think there is no limitations,” said Chara, who did not answer when asked if his jaw is broken. “I’m still able to play.”

The biggest issue with Chara’s injury is maintaining nutrition. He said he’s trying to eat as much as he can given his situation and drink plenty of fluids.

Chara was ruled out for the third period of Game 4 after a Brayden Schenn shot saw the puck ride up his stick and hit him in the mouth, but he still wanted to have a presence on the Bruins’ bench during their 7-2 win. Seeing the injury and then seeing him, bubble cage and all, later on as support meant a lot to his teammates.

“He’s our leader. He’s the toughest guy out there,” said Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. “He doesn’t take any games off unless it’s impossible to play. So, it’s an emotional lift to all of us. He’s the backbone of the defense, so it’s a great help for us to have him back there.”

The Bruins have no room for error in the Cup Final and must win the next two games. Chara knows that, and given the stakes it was no surprise to anyone in their dressing room that he did not miss a game.

“That’s what you do this time of year,” said head coach Bruce Cassidy. “His injury is a little more serious than some. He was medically cleared with some warnings, he made the decision to play. Inspirational for us, good player for us. We knew he wouldn’t be 100%. So we’re happy to have him out there but it just speaks a lot to his character and his role to play.”

With Chara back in the lineup for Game 6, the only question on defense for the Bruins is the health of Matt Grzelcyk, who has been out since Game 2 with a concussion. He shed a non-contact jersey in practice this week, but according to Cassidy he’s not been medically cleared yet to play Sunday night.

Stanley Cup Final: Tarasenko will be ready for Game 6 after birth of son

Getty Images
Jun 8, 2019
ST. LOUIS — The Tarasenkos will have a new member of the family to help take part in Stanley Cup celebrations this summer if the St. Louis Blues can close out the Boston Bruins in one of the next two games and win the Stanley Cup. On Friday, one day after the Blues took a 3-2 series lead, Yana Tarasenko gave birth to a baby boy.

According to the Blues, the baby, who will be named in the coming days, measured 7.4 pounds and 20.5 inches.

“I don’t have words to describe it,” Vladimir Tarasenko said via the Blues. “Just happiness and love everywhere around there.”

Tarasenko did not skate with his Blues teammates on Saturday morning, but was at the rink for a “maintenance day,” as head coach Craig Berube described it.

While his wife entered the final days of pregnancy, Tarasenko, who has two other boys, has been able to balance his duties on and off the ice as he’s scored three times against the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final.

“He’s done a great job of it,” said Berube. “It’s not easy, and he’s not the only player who’s gone through it. It’s hard. Obviously, family is important and first, and you gotta make sure that’s all in check. But Vladdy’s been great. He’s been doing a great job of [focusing], and when the game time comes, he’s played hard and played well.”

“He’s gotta be exhausted. I can’t imagine, for him, what it’s like,” said Ryan O'Reilly. “But it’s amazing. It’s one of the greatest things in the world, to be a parent, and especially at this time going through all that, the emotions he must have are amazing. Everyone here is so happy for him.”

As Tarasenko gets some time off to enjoy the new addition to the family, the Blues aren’t worried about whether he’ll be ready for Game 6 Sunday night. Brayden Schenn sees it at maybe a little bit of extra motivation to close the series out.

“He’s going to play hard. He’s a pro,” he said. “He’s been around the game a long time. He knows how to get himself prepared. I don’t think we’re worried about Vlady being ready [Sunday].”

The Conn Smythe Trophy may be awarded Sunday night inside Enterprise Center and defenseman Colton Parayko has a front-runner in mind.

“She’s the real MVP,” he said.

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place Sunday, 8 p.m. ET on NBC (live stream here)

Blues’ Binnington on the verge of playoff history

Getty Images
Jun 8, 2019
The scenario is rather simple.

If Jordan Binnington can find one win in the next two games, he’ll give the St. Louis Blues their first Stanley Cup in their 51st season in the NHL and, by virtue, will become the only rookie goaltender to ever win 16 games in as single postseason, eclipsing names like Patrick Roy, Ron Hextall Cam Ward and Matt Murray — names Binnington sits level with right now.

“Nothing really surprises us now,” Jay Bouwmeester said Friday. “He’s been with us for a long time. He’s a big part of our team, and any team at this point, the goaltending is huge in the playoffs.”

Of the four that came before Binnington, three — Roy, Ward and Murray — won the Cup on their first try. Binnington is sitting on 15 wins, a 2.46 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage and can become the fourth as early as Game 6 vs. Boston on Sunday (8 p.m. ET on NBC).

How does that compare to the three other folks?

Roy
Wins: 15
Goals-against average: 1.93
Save percentage: .923

It’s hard to believe that Roy was just 20 when he won the Conn Smythe in 1986. The Canadiens weren’t supposed to win the Cup. Roy wasn’t supposed to lead them there. Instead, we watched the origins of one of the greatest goalies of all time.

Ward
Wins: 15
Goals-against average: 2.14
Save percentage: .920

Ward replaced Martin Gerber after the latter dropped the first two games against the Montreal Canadiens in Round 1 in 2006. The Hurricanes were a differnet team after that and Ward became the first rookie goalie since Roy to hoist the Cup. Like Binnington, Ward wasn’t the starter at the beginning on the season.

Murray
Wins: 15
Goals-against average: 2.08
Save percentage: .923

Murray usurped Jeff Zatkoff in Round 1 against the New York Rangers in 2016 and would only see the bench once the rest of the way as the Penguins rode Murray to their first of two straight Stanley Cups.

Binnington’s story will be just as interesting as the other three that came before him, if not more so.

The savior, Binnington entered the Blues crease on Jan. 7 with the Blues stuck in the basement of the NHL. His first start would be a 25-save shutout, and the beginning of one of the most remarkable turnarounds in NHL history.

To really cement that, Binnington needs just one win in the next two games to write the last chapter in what’s been anything but a fictional novel for himself and his team.

Bruins, Blues in familiar places heading into Game 6

Jun 8, 2019
Some say the win that clinches a series is the hardest to obtain. Presumably, the difficulty meter only ascends as the rounds progress in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The St. Louis Blues don’t appear particularly worried about what some people say. Essentially, they’ve thrown up a one-finger salute to the whole notion.

These playoffs have been a lesson that anything is possible in hockey’s second season. Widdled down to 16 teams, you have teams that won 60-plus games who got knocked out in Round 1. Defending Stanley Cup champions who hardly put up a staunch defense of their title. And then you have the teams that come in hot, defy all the odds and succeed.

The Blues have checked all these preliminary boxes. Now, they’re one win away from hoisting what every player longs for. And they’re right in their wheelhouse.

You see, in Games 5-7 of a given series in these playoffs, St. Louis has cobbled together an impressive 7-1 record, outscoring opponents 25-10 in those games. A simple calculation shows they’ve allowed two goals against or fewer in those eight game.

And perhaps most interesting, and if not more awe-inspiring, is their perfect 3-0 record when facing a potential series-clinching game, with each of those games coming at Enterprise Center — where Game 6 will be contested on Sunday (8 p.m. ET on NBC).

“We’ve done a good job in this series of sticking with that game plan regardless of what the score was,” Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo said. “It’s a good recipe to have. But we know they’re not going to be pushed over lightly on Sunday.”

Indeed, the Bruins are hardly push-overs when trailing in a series in these playoffs.

Boston trailed in both Round 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Round 2 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Furthermore, they’re a force away from TD Garden when trailing a series with a 3-0 record, including a 100 percent success rate (2-0) when facing elimination.

“Listen, there’s a certain level of pressure on their team itself, as well,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They’re going home. If it doesn’t go their way, now all of a sudden they’re thinking about it. I can’t speak for their psyche. Halfway through the game, it’s not going their way, Boy, we got to go back to Boston now? Maybe they get outside of their comfort zone the way they play. There’s a challenge there for them, as well.”

And maybe they have a little history on their side.

In 2011, the Bruins won the Stanley Cup in seven games against the Vancouver Canucks, who like the Blues, held a 3-2 series lead before Boston won two straight, including Game 7 in Vancouver.

So we have your classic unstoppable force meets immovable object heading into the biggest game of the season thus far. Someone will budge on Sunday night, and it will either mean the season is over or we will have yet another Game 7 to be played before summer officially begins.

