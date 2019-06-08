More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty Images

Blues’ Binnington on the verge of playoff history

By Scott BilleckJun 8, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT
The scenario is rather simple.

If Jordan Binnington can find one win in the next two games, he’ll give the St. Louis Blues their first Stanley Cup in their 51st season in the NHL and, by virtue, will become the only rookie goaltender to ever win 16 games in as single postseason, eclipsing names like Patrick Roy, Ron Hextall Cam Ward and Matt Murray — names Binnington sits level with right now.

“Nothing really surprises us now,” Jay Bouwmeester said Friday. “He’s been with us for a long time. He’s a big part of our team, and any team at this point, the goaltending is huge in the playoffs.”

Of the four that came before Binnington, three — Roy, Ward and Murray — won the Cup on their first try. Binnington is sitting on 15 wins, a 2.46 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage and can become the fourth as early as Game 6 vs. Boston on Sunday (8 p.m. ET on NBC).

How does that compare to the three other folks?

Roy
Wins: 15
Goals-against average: 1.93
Save percentage: .923

It’s hard to believe that Roy was just 20 when he won the Conn Smythe in 1986. The Canadiens weren’t supposed to win the Cup. Roy wasn’t supposed to lead them there. Instead, we watched the origins of one of the greatest goalies of all time.

Ward
Wins: 15
Goals-against average: 2.14
Save percentage: .920

Ward replaced Martin Gerber after the latter dropped the first two games against the Montreal Canadiens in Round 1 in 2006. The Hurricanes were a differnet team after that and Ward became the first rookie goalie since Roy to hoist the Cup. Like Binnington, Ward wasn’t the starter at the beginning on the season.

Murray
Wins: 15
Goals-against average: 2.08
Save percentage: .923

Murray usurped Jeff Zatkoff in Round 1 against the New York Rangers in 2016 and would only see the bench once the rest of the way as the Penguins rode Murray to their first of two straight Stanley Cups.

Binnington’s story will be just as interesting as the other three that came before him, if not more so.

The savior, Binnington entered the Blues crease on Jan. 7 with the Blues stuck in the basement of the NHL. His first start would be a 25-save shutout, and the beginning of one of the most remarkable turnarounds in NHL history.

To really cement that, Binnington needs just one win in the next two games to write the last chapter in what’s been anything but a fictional novel for himself and his team.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins, Blues in familiar places heading into Game 6

By Scott BilleckJun 8, 2019, 12:05 PM EDT
Some say the win that clinches a series is the hardest to obtain. Presumably, the difficulty meter only ascends as the rounds progress in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The St. Louis Blues don’t appear particularly worried about what some people say. Essentially, they’ve thrown up a one-finger salute to the whole notion.

These playoffs have been a lesson that anything is possible in hockey’s second season. Widdled down to 16 teams, you have teams that won 60-plus games who got knocked out in Round 1. Defending Stanley Cup champions who hardly put up a staunch defense of their title. And then you have the teams that come in hot, defy all the odds and succeed.

The Blues have checked all these preliminary boxes. Now, they’re one win away from hoisting what every player longs for. And they’re right in their wheelhouse.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

You see, in Games 5-7 of a given series in these playoffs, St. Louis has cobbled together an impressive 7-1 record, outscoring opponents 25-10 in those games. A simple calculation shows they’ve allowed two goals against or fewer in those eight game.

And perhaps most interesting, and if not more awe-inspiring, is their perfect 3-0 record when facing a potential series-clinching game, with each of those games coming at Enterprise Center — where Game 6 will be contested on Sunday (8 p.m. ET on NBC).

“We’ve done a good job in this series of sticking with that game plan regardless of what the score was,” Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo said. “It’s a good recipe to have. But we know they’re not going to be pushed over lightly on Sunday.”

Indeed, the Bruins are hardly push-overs when trailing in a series in these playoffs.

Boston trailed in both Round 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Round 2 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Furthermore, they’re a force away from TD Garden when trailing a series with a 3-0 record, including a 100 percent success rate (2-0) when facing elimination.

“Listen, there’s a certain level of pressure on their team itself, as well,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They’re going home. If it doesn’t go their way, now all of a sudden they’re thinking about it. I can’t speak for their psyche. Halfway through the game, it’s not going their way, Boy, we got to go back to Boston now? Maybe they get outside of their comfort zone the way they play. There’s a challenge there for them, as well.”

And maybe they have a little history on their side.

In 2011, the Bruins won the Stanley Cup in seven games against the Vancouver Canucks, who like the Blues, held a 3-2 series lead before Boston won two straight, including Game 7 in Vancouver.

So we have your classic unstoppable force meets immovable object heading into the biggest game of the season thus far. Someone will budge on Sunday night, and it will either mean the season is over or we will have yet another Game 7 to be played before summer officially begins.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Special team: Blues penalty kill has them on verge of Cup

Associated PressJun 8, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Something is missing from Boston’s power play.

The uninterrupted puck movement and cross-ice passes to a wide-open David Pastrnak aren’t there anymore. Torey Krug isn’t getting the chance to fire away from the top. Patrice Bergeron isn’t dominating between the faceoff circles like before.

Boston rode its power play to a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final. Since then, the St. Louis Blues have shut out the most effective power-play unit in more than 30 years and held the Bruins’ best players in check, too. The Blues’ power play has been nothing special, but their penalty kill is a major reason why St. Louis has won two straight to earn a chance to claim the first NHL championship in franchise history at home Sunday night in Game 6.

St. Louis has gone from being the playoffs’ least-penalized team through three rounds to something else entirely. The Blues are borderline undisciplined, relying on targeted toughness to beat up and disrupt the Bruins. It’s working. Since allowing six power-play goals early in the final and letting the Bruins go 4-for-4 on four shots in Game 3, the Blues have made five successful penalty kills.

Suddenly Boston’s most valuable weapon is quiet.

”We’re staying tight to each other,” Blues penalty killer Oskar Sundqvist said. ”We’re not letting them pass through the seams and shoot from the top and things like that. We’re making it harder on them and keeping them on the outside. We just need to keep doing the same thing and we’re probably going to be fine if we do that.”

Not just fine. If this keeps up, they could be Stanley Cup champions.

Game 3 was such an eye-opener of how good Boston’s power play is that many wondered if the Bruins were just going to steamroll the Blues and win the series in five games. But Sundqvist was suspended that game and goaltender Jordan Binnington has shown serious resolve since then. Blues coach Craig Berube also has made adjustments to counter Boston coach Bruce Cassidy’s special teams.

”They really like using seam passes and things like that, and I thought we were tight and doing a good job with our sticks and doing a real good job on our stand at the blue line on their breakouts and breaking plays up,” Berube said.

Boston’s power play had been converting over 30% – a clip that could have been the second-highest all-time for a Cup champion – and was drawing comparisons to the New York Islanders’ 1980s dynasty that featured Mike Bossy, Denis Potvin, Clark Gillies and Bryan Trottier.

”Back then it was more drop-off, backdoor, overload … a lot more point shots,” Cassidy said. ”Little more low-to-high driven net-on-net, whereas now I think you see a lot more power plays, certainly always the half wall is a big thing. But I would guess more net-front tips, rebounds back then. Now it’s more one-timer, seam passes.”

Krug considers Cassidy a power-play mastermind, and that will be tested with the Bruins facing elimination Sunday for the first time since Game 7 in the first round against Toronto.

”I think in zone, they’ve been tight,” Cassidy said of the Blues. ”Either got to stretch them out to get some seams or we got to be less stubborn, then get a net presence and take the shot that’s available with that net presence. Maybe stretch them out off of puck recovery. A little bit is on us to make sure – ‘us’ the staff – and it’s on the players to make the right decision at the right moment in time.”

Getting the power play righted is key to staving off elimination. And it’s not just about scoring because the power play fuels the Bruins’ 5-on-5 offense, and even that’s not happening right now.

”Any time you don’t get chances on the power play, you’re going to get frustrated,” Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo said. ”So we’re just doing our job.”

St. Louis has done a much better job at maintaining defensive assignments on the penalty kill after inexplicably leaving skill players open in Game 3. Seemingly dumbfounded by Boston’s power play that night, the Blues have begun to turn the tide on faceoffs on special teams and figured out how create their own penalty-killing momentum.

”Just staying aggressive,” Pietrangelo said. ”That’s all. Staying aggressive and we’re getting the puck down when we have a chance to clear.”

Closing down the Bruins’ power play has compensated for a series-long parade to the penalty box by the Blues. If it continues, St. Louis could soon be hosting its first professional sports championship parade since baseball’s Cardinals won the World Series in 2011.

”We’ve got a big job ahead of us,” Berube said. ”I try to keep everything in perspective and calm and cool as much as I can. It’s hard. And it’s hard for the players, too, but it’s important that we keep our heads and keep level headed knowing we’ve got a big job ahead of us for Game 6.”

Berube will be without forward Ivan Barbashev after he was suspended by the NHL for one game for an illegal check to the head of Bruins forward Marcus Johansson during Game 5.

The 23-year-old Barbashev has played in each of the Blues’ 24 playoff games this year. He has three goals and three assists in the postseason.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Chara, Dunn join jaw-dropping club of playing through pain

Associated PressJun 8, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Barry Melrose strapped on a fiberglass contraption that made him look like Hannibal Lecter. Rick Tocchet figured he looked more like Darth Vader.

Zdeno Chara resembled Batman villain Bane with his full face shield when he played Thursday night, 48 hours after the Boston captain took a puck square to the face. The same thing happened to Vince Dunn and he has so many wires in his mouth during the Stanley Cup Final that the St. Louis defenseman would probably set off a metal detector.

Playing through a severe injury is something of a hockey tradition, but the jawbreakers’ club is a smaller group. Four decades after Melrose did it, 27 years since Tocchet and 20 years since Jeremy Roenick gritted their teeth through broken jaws in playoff hockey, Chara and Dunn offer a fresh reminder of how much players will sacrifice for a chance to lift the Stanley Cup.

”Pain is temporary and pride is forever,” Roenick said. ”They’ll remember you for what you did. The pain is going to go away, and you’re going to forget that you even had that pain.”

Chara is still unable to talk much after taking the puck off the stick of the Blues’ Brayden Schenn on Monday night. Through the Bruins, Chara said he didn’t think about making it worse or consider himself any different from teammates with other injuries. He played 16:42 in Boston’s Game 5 loss that left the Bruins a game from elimination in the final.

Tocchet empathizes with Chara after an errant shot by Pittsburgh Penguins teammate Mario Lemieux in 1992 cracked him in the jaw. He decided to keep playing rather than sit out the projected six weeks.

”I knew the ramifications, but I knew the reward if I could get through this thing,” Tocchet said. ”Obviously we won the Cup, so it was a great move by me.”

Had the ’92 Penguins not won? Tocchet simply said: ”No regrets.”

Dunn missed almost three weeks after taking a puck to the mouth from San Jose’s Brenden Dillon in the Western Conference final and dealing with concussion symptoms.

After coming back in Game 4 – the same game Chara went down – Dunn feels like he has a mouth guard in at all times and hasn’t been able to eat much solid food. Keeping weight on and digesting enough nutrients is something the jawbreakers’ club knows all about.

Tocchet’s mom came down to Pittsburgh after he broke his jaw and made all his meals in a blender.

”The first two weeks, 10 days, it was hard to chew,” Tocchet said. ”You couldn’t really move your jaw.”

Dunn felt like that. Asked recently if Dunn was talking any better, captain Alex Pietrangelo flashed a smile and said: ”Yeah. His teeth are coming in.”

Those teeth aren’t all in the right places, so Dunn’s smile was a little broken but beaming after his return. Even if he keeps getting smacked in the mouth.

”I got a stick in the face second shift again,” Dunn said Monday following Game 4. ”Nothing is going well for my face right now. It’s whatever right now. It’s an amazing time of the year. Things are going to happen that way.”

Things happen, go play hockey. That was Melrose’s approach back in 1979 when he played for Winnipeg two days after breaking his jaw in three places.

”When I got hit, all my teeth were shoved under my tongue and the doctor had to pull the teeth out,” Melrose said, explaining his four-hour tour in a dentist’s chair. ”As long as you can’t hurt it, it can’t hurt you, and you just play with the pain.”

Tocchet missed nine days after the misfire from ”Super Mario.” He came back and even fought Kris King and Kevin Hatcher with his jaw in pieces.

”Scotty Bowman wasn’t too happy with me,” Tocchet said. ”It’s not that I didn’t care. It’s the heat of the moment. You’re just doing it.”

Roenick sat out three weeks in 1999 after a check from Derian Hatcher gave him three ”clean” breaks in his jaw during a playoff game. That was the easy one. Five years later in a regular-season game, a shot from Boris Mironov shattered his jaw in 23 places.

”That is a totally different kind of one to have to come back from,” said Roenick, who’s at the final as an NBC Sports analyst.

The players say one of the toughest parts of playing through a broken jaw is not being able to breathe correctly. Tocchet said it’s more difficult to get back to a regular heart rate and catch your breath after a shift.

”When you’re wired and your teeth are slammed shut, it’s really hard to get air in between your teeth,” Roenick added. ”There’s little breathing ways that you can do when you’re slammed shut – breathing like Popeye breathing, breath inside the back of your mouth and not through the front of it. But to get oxygen, it’s really hard. You find yourself sometimes gasping for as much air as you possibly can.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Skinner signs $72 million extension to stay with Sabres

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJun 7, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT
The Buffalo Sabres have a new coach and now they’ve locked up one the biggest names on the roster to a long-term deal.

Jeff Skinner is staying in Buffalo after the Sabres announced Friday night that he has signed an eight-year extension worth $72 million. The contract carries a $9M average annual value and runs through the 2026-27 NHL season. The cap hit is the second-highest on the team behind Jack Eichel, whose AAV is at $10M.

In his first season with the Sabres following last summer’s trade from Carolina, the 27-year-old Skinner set a career high in goals with 40 and tied his career high in points with 63. Of those 40 goals, 32 came at even strength.

Last week, James took a look at whether a hefty, long-term deal for Skinner was worth it. The backend of the deal may not look pretty once the forward is north of 30, an age where many snipers go cold, but general manager Jason Botterill needed to lock him up and show the fanbase that they are moving in a positive direction. The second half decline in 2018-19 left a sour taste in the mouths of fans and after watching Ryan O'Reilly get traded and excel with the St. Louis Blues, seeing Skinner walk for no assets in return on July 1 and produce somewhere else was not an option.

With Skinner tied down, next on Botterill’s summer to-do list figure out what to do with restricted free agents Zemgus Girgensons, Johan Larsson, Evan Rodrigues, Jake McCabe, and Linus Ullmark, as well as unrestricted free agent and franchise favorite Jason Pominville.

MORE: Is Jeff Skinner worth $9M to Sabres?

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.