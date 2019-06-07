More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Bruins’ Cassidy rips officiating after controversy in Game 5

Jun 7, 2019, 12:10 AM EDT
9 Comments

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was frank in his assessment of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, calling the officiating “egregious” and a “black eye” on the NHL following the controversial ending to Thursday’s contest, which the Blues won 2-1 to take a 3-2 series lead.

Cassidy began by expressing his belief that Blues head coach Craig Berube (the “opposition”) changed the “narrative” of the series following Berube’s own complaints about officiating following Game 3.

As a reminder, Cassidy himself commented on Berube’s complaints before Game 5, and ended up seeming like a soothsayer in the process:

As you can see from the press conference footage above this post’s headline, Cassidy went on to make those comments about “egregious” officiating after opening with comments about the best officials getting to call the Stanley Cup Final. The Bruins head coach said that Tyler Bozak was essentially heading to the penalty box after the perceived infraction on Noel Acciari, yet no call was made. Here’s that controversial moment once again, for context:

Acciari called the non-call “embarrassing.”

As far as moving on goes, Acciari admitted it is a “tough pill to swallow,” but didn’t comment on whether Berube’s critiques earlier in the series ended up affecting the officiating, overall. Torey Krug, however, did say that Berube’s comments changed things, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty.

NHL senior vice president and director of officiating Stephen Walkom addressed the controversy with this quick statement, via a PHWA pool reporter:

“We don’t make comments on judgment calls within games. There are hundreds of judgment calls in every game. The official on the play, he viewed it, and he didn’t view it as a penalty at the time.”

While that comes across as a little dry, the most interesting phrasing is that the official “viewed it, and he didn’t view it as a penalty at the time.” There’s no claim of all four on-ice officials missing the could-be penalty entirely. This is as about as much as you’ll get from the league’s officials (and those overseeing them) right after a game, as they don’t do press conferences.

If you’re wondering if the officials didn’t want to seem like they were playing favorites, consider that the Bruins went 0-for-3 on the power play in Game 5, while the Blues couldn’t connect on their only chance. That moment also came fairly late in the third period, and the perception is that officials are that much more reluctant to call penalties that deep into playoff games.

All of that context merely fuels speculation, though, as we only get “he view it, and he didn’t view it as a penalty at the time” as feedback from an authority on the subject.

To little surprise, the Blues didn’t have a ton to say about the controversy after winning Game 5.

Whether the Bruins let this linger or take this setback in stride, the bottom line is that they’re on the brink of elimination as the scene shifts back to St. Louis. Boston will need to win two games in a row, while the Blues are one victory away from their first-ever Stanley Cup. Chances are, the Blues won’t see their party ruined by worries about getting a call or two go their way.

Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (NBC; stream here).

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Stanley Cup Buzzer: Blues’ big stars beat Bruins

Jun 7, 2019, 2:05 AM EDT
St. Louis Blues 2, Boston Bruins 1 (Blues lead series 3-2; Game 6 on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET [airing on NBC; stream here])

Criticisms of officiating will steal the headlines, yet Jordan Binnington stole Game 5 for the Blues. Boston’s power play sputtered to an 0-for-3 success rate, and 39-21 shots on goal advantage wasn’t enough for the Bruins to win on Thursday. The often-dominant Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak haven’t been able to produce, and Pastrnak hasn’t always been with those two veterans lately, in part because of that sputtering production. Whether the Bruins get more whistles or not, they need better play to avoid falling painfully short against Binnington and the Blues.

1. Jordan Binnington

While the Blues were able to slow down the Bruins’ chances on the rush aside from a hot first period, St. Louis otherwise relied on Binnington to stand tall once again. And, as usual, Binnington delivered; it was almost as if he was hypnotized into believing that he was coming off of a loss.

Binnington stopped 38 out of 39 of the Bruins’ shots on goal, and allowed the Blues to “turtle” a bit in Game 5. Consider the odd periods of this one, as Boston generated SOG edges of 17-8 in the first and 14-7 in the third (along with 8-6 in the second), but only Jake DeBrusk could score against Binnington.

At the risk of sounds like a broken record, Binnington just seems downright unflappable for the Blues.

2. Ryan O'Reilly

If Binnington isn’t the hottest player in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, then that title goes to Ryan O’Reilly.

ROR generated the first goal of Game 5, and then set up David Perron for that controversial game-winner, giving him two points for the second consecutive game. Overall, O’Reilly is now on a four-game point streak with three goals and three assists for six points during that span.

You might expect the Selke-worthy center to show up nicely in other categories, and O’Reilly did just that in Game 5. ROR went 19-9 on faceoffs, had a +2 rating, three SOG, and even blocked three shots on Thursday.

3. Alex Pietrangelo

Consider Pietrangelo and the Blues’ defense as the third star, really. In particular, Jay Bouwmeester also deserves credit for logging a ton of minutes while keeping his head above water, which is shocking for an aging veteran who found himself (understandably) healthy-scratched at times this season. Colton Parayko also deserves a lot of credit.

But Pietrangelo gets the slight edge if you can only choose one defenseman.

The 29-year-old grabbed an assist (though Zach Sanford‘s pass was the highlight, and primary assist) in Game 5. Pietrangelo also had a +2 rating, three SOG, one hit, and two blocked shot in 27:55 TOI.

Generally speaking, the Blues’ top players are delivering in a big way, and Pietrangelo shouldn’t be lost in the shuffle.

Factoids

  • Binnington’s 38 saves ties for the second-most by a rookie goalie in a Stanley Cup Final. The most is 40 saves, shared by Rogie Vachon (1967) and Ron Hextall (1987). Binnington’s 15 playoff wins ties him for the most for any rookie goalie, so if St. Louis wins the Stanley Cup, there’s a strong chance that Binnington stands alone there. (Sorry, Jake Allen … but we’ll see?)
  • Pietrangelo notched his 14th assist of this postseason. The Blues’ single-postseason record is 15, owned by Bernie Federko from 1982, so Pietrangelo has a chance to tie or break that mark.
  • The Blues’ nine road playoff wins ties them for second all-time. They currently have 30 road wins between the playoffs and regular season, which only ties them for the most in 2018-19, as the Tampa Bay Lightning managed that in the regular season. In case you needed a reminder of how great that Lightning team was through 82 games (sorry Tampa Bay fans).

How to watch Game 6

Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (NBC; stream here).

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blues keeping emotions in check with ‘big job ahead’ in Game 6

Jun 7, 2019, 1:12 AM EDT
BOSTON — It’s going to be a long, anxious wait until 8 p.m. ET Sunday night for the St. Louis Blues. A 2-1 win in Game 5 over the Boston Bruins has set up an historic night for the city as the team seeks its first Stanley Cup championship.

A “gutsy” win, as head coach Craig Berube described it, will be enjoyed by the Blues players Thursday night, but once that’s over it’s back to business because they know getting that fourth and final win of the series will be incredibly difficult.

“We’ve got a big job ahead of us still, that’s the way I look at it,” said Berube. “I hope our team looks at it that way. We’re going to get a real good Boston Bruins team again. I thought they were really good tonight. We gutted a win out, which is great, but we’re going to get a great performance from them. We need to be good, we need to be ready.”

No Blues player has their name on the Stanley Cup. David Perron was on the Vegas Golden Knights team that fell short in five games to the Washington Capitals a year ago. Oskar Sundqvist played only two games during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Cup run in 2016, but did not meet the requirements — 41 regular season games played or one game played in the Cup Final — to get his name on the trophy. He did not play at all during their 2017 postseason.

Everyone else? Well, they’re just trying to get a handle on what Sunday night could be like.

“It’s a lot of emotion that goes through your head about that,” said forward Brayden Schenn. “We’ve been battling all year, we’ve been grinding all year, so we know obviously what’s at stake. We have some veteran guys in our locker room to help us through this and we’re going to be ready for Game 6.”

“It’s exciting but we don’t want to look too far ahead,” said defenseman Vince Dunn. “We’re looking forward to that first shift that everyone’s got to get into. Something that we’ve been thinking about since the start of playoffs is holding up that trophy. Not to think too much more about it now, it’s just making sure we start the right way at home.”

David Perron, who scored the game-winning goal after a controversial non-call, said one option to stay focused at the big task at hand might be to shut off their phones for the next few days to help block out the outside noise. Whatever will help keep their minds on Sunday night will be done.

Five months ago the Blues were at the bottom of the NHL. Now they’re one victory away from capping off an historic turnaround season. If they had it their way they’d be out playing Game 6 as soon as they could. But alas, they have to wait until Sunday night in the final home game of the season. It could be a night that ends with one more trip to Boston and a Game 7, or they could be playing “Gloria” throughout the city all night long and into the summer.

Now we wait.

“I try to keep everything in perspective and calm and cool as much as I can,” said Berube. “It’s hard. It’s hard for the players, too, but it’s important that we keep our heads and keep level headed and know that we’ve got a big job ahead of us for Game 6.”

Blues-Bruins Game 6 will be Sunday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET (live stream)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Missed chances sink Bruins in Game 5

Jun 6, 2019, 11:28 PM EDT
14 Comments

If you’re a Boston Bruins fan, Thursday’s 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final has to be one of the most frustrating losses in recent memory for a multitude of reasons.

First there’s the most obvious factor: It was a huge game that they were on the wrong end of. Boston now has to go into St. Louis and win Game 6 just to have a shot at a winner-takes-all Game 7. That’s not an impossible task and for the Bruins. In fact, this is familiar territory. They battled back in Round 1 after losing an equally critical Game 5 against Toronto 2-1. Still, it’s not a situation they’re happy to find themselves back in.

The difficulty with accepting this loss goes far beyond the stakes though. First there was the no-goal call against Boston midway through the third period that would have tied the game at 1-1. There was a battle for the puck in the crease that eventually beat Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, but after a video review it was determined that the play had already been called dead. It was a tough pill for the Bruins to swallow, but it wasn’t the call that most will remember from this game.

That call – or more accurately lack of call – came just a handful of minutes later. Tyler Bozak tripped Noel Acciari in the Bruins’ zone, which looked like a penalty. However, none was called and that play led to David Perron scoring what became the game-winning goal.

Despite those third period controversies though, the Bruins weren’t blameless in this loss. They had their chances and failed to capitalize. In particular, Boston’s typically effective power play was 0-for-3 in Game 5. On the other end, St. Louis only got one power-play opportunity.

It wasn’t until 13:32 minutes into the third period that Jake DeBrusk finally got the Bruins on the board. Boston ended up out shooting St. Louis 39-21 in this one. There was some turtling on the part of the Blues, but that lopsided shot total can’t be fully attributed to the fact that the Blues were playing with the lead. Boston outshot St. Louis 17-8 in the first period and the game was still tied going into the first intermission. Certainly Binnington deserves full marks for holding the fort, but the Bruins still need to do more in order to win this series.

Controversial game-winners is nothing new either. Just ask the St. Louis Blues, who lost Game 3 of the Western Conference Final due to an overtime goal that was scored on a missed hand pass. That was a frustrating way to lose, but the Blues looked past it and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final by winning their next three games.

Boston is certainly are capable of following in the Blues’ footsteps in that regard. Boston has shown before that they can beat Binnington. Now though, the Bruins’ margin for error is gone.

Blues-Bruins Game 6 is Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET from Enterprise Center on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

Ryan Dadoun is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blues take Game 5, move one win from Stanley Cup

Jun 6, 2019, 11:11 PM EDT
18 Comments

No doubt about it, there’s controversy from Game 5 after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 2-1, taking a 3-2 series lead in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Jordan Binnington was brilliant during Game 5, helping the Blues take a 1-0 lead into the third period, even though Boston carried several stretches of play. Most importantly, Binnington helped St. Louis survive what was quite an onslaught from the Bruins during the first period.

Ryan O'Reilly scored the opening goal, and he also made an alert play to set up the 2-0 tally to David Perron, but it was the controversial moment before that 2-0 goal that will linger for many, particularly Bruins fans. As you can see more about in this post, Tyler Bozak sure seemed to get away with a penalty against Noel Acciari before the goal was scored.

Here’s video footage of that pivotal, polarizing goal:

To make the moment even more glaring, that goal ended up being the game-winner, as Jake DeBrusk scored to shrink St. Louis’ lead to 2-1. Boston made furious pushes to tie things up, but couldn’t manage, as Binnington and the Blues held on.

While Bruins fans were angry enough to throw trash on the ice after that 2-0 goal, and surely felt angry leaving their building, Blues fans were singing “Gloria” while watching along at the Enterprise Center.

Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (NBC; stream here).

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.