Bruins’ Cassidy rips officiating after controversial Game 5 loss

By James O'BrienJun 7, 2019, 12:10 AM EDT
4 Comments

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was frank in his assessment of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, calling the officiating “egregious” and a “black eye” on the NHL following the controversial ending to Thursday’s contest, which the Blues won 2-1 to take a 3-2 series lead.

Cassidy began by expressing his belief that Blues head coach Craig Berube (the “opposition”) changed the “narrative” of the series following Berube’s own complaints about officiating following Game 3.

As a reminder, Cassidy himself commented on Berube’s complaints before Game 5, and ended up seeming like a soothsayer in the process:

As you can see from the press conference footage above this post’s headline, Cassidy went on to make those comments about “egregious” officiating after opening with comments about the best officials getting to call the Stanley Cup Final. The Bruins head coach said that Tyler Bozak was essentially heading to the penalty box after the perceived infraction on Noel Acciari, yet no call was made. Here’s that controversial moment once again, for context:

Acciari called the non-call “embarrassing.”

As far as moving on goes, Acciari admitted it is a “tough pill to swallow,” but didn’t comment on whether Berube’s critiques earlier in the series ended up affecting the officiating, overall. Torey Krug, however, did say that Berube’s comments changed things, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty.

NHL senior vice president and director of officiating Stephen Walkom addressed the controversy with this quick statement, via a PHWA pool reporter:

“We don’t make comments on judgment calls within games. There are hundreds of judgment calls in every game. The official on the play, he viewed it, and he didn’t view it as a penalty at the time.”

While that comes across as a little dry, the most interesting phrasing is that the official “viewed it, and he didn’t view it as a penalty at the time.” There’s no claim of all four on-ice officials missing the could-be penalty entirely. This is as about as much as you’ll get from the league’s officials (and those overseeing them) right after a game, as they don’t do press conferences.

If you’re wondering if the officials didn’t want to seem like they were playing favorites, consider that the Bruins went 0-for-3 on the power play in Game 5, while the Blues couldn’t connect on their only chance. That moment also came fairly late in the third period, and the perception is that officials are that much more reluctant to call penalties that deep into playoff games.

All of that context merely fuels speculation, though, as we only get “he view it, and he didn’t view it as a penalty at the time” as feedback from an authority on the subject.

To little surprise, the Blues didn’t have a ton to say about the controversy after winning Game 5.

Whether the Bruins let this linger or take this setback in stride, the bottom line is that they’re on the brink of elimination as the scene shifts back to St. Louis. Boston will need to win two games in a row, while the Blues are one victory away from their first-ever Stanley Cup. Chances are, the Blues won’t see their party ruined by worries about getting a call or two go their way.

Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (NBC; stream here).

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Missed chances sink Bruins in Game 5

By Ryan DadounJun 6, 2019, 11:28 PM EDT
12 Comments

If you’re a Boston Bruins fan, Thursday’s 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final has to be one of the most frustrating losses in recent memory for a multitude of reasons.

First there’s the most obvious factor: It was a huge game that they were on the wrong end of. Boston now has to go into St. Louis and win Game 6 just to have a shot at a winner-takes-all Game 7. That’s not an impossible task and for the Bruins. In fact, this is familiar territory. They battled back in Round 1 after losing an equally critical Game 5 against Toronto 2-1. Still, it’s not a situation they’re happy to find themselves back in.

The difficulty with accepting this loss goes far beyond the stakes though. First there was the no-goal call against Boston midway through the third period that would have tied the game at 1-1. There was a battle for the puck in the crease that eventually beat Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, but after a video review it was determined that the play had already been called dead. It was a tough pill for the Bruins to swallow, but it wasn’t the call that most will remember from this game.

That call – or more accurately lack of call – came just a handful of minutes later. Tyler Bozak tripped Noel Acciari in the Bruins’ zone, which looked like a penalty. However, none was called and that play led to David Perron scoring what became the game-winning goal.

Despite those third period controversies though, the Bruins weren’t blameless in this loss. They had their chances and failed to capitalize. In particular, Boston’s typically effective power play was 0-for-3 in Game 5. On the other end, St. Louis only got one power-play opportunity.

It wasn’t until 13:32 minutes into the third period that Jake DeBrusk finally got the Bruins on the board. Boston ended up out shooting St. Louis 39-21 in this one. There was some turtling on the part of the Blues, but that lopsided shot total can’t be fully attributed to the fact that the Blues were playing with the lead. Boston outshot St. Louis 17-8 in the first period and the game was still tied going into the first intermission. Certainly Binnington deserves full marks for holding the fort, but the Bruins still need to do more in order to win this series.

Controversial game-winners is nothing new either. Just ask the St. Louis Blues, who lost Game 3 of the Western Conference Final due to an overtime goal that was scored on a missed hand pass. That was a frustrating way to lose, but the Blues looked past it and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final by winning their next three games.

Boston is certainly are capable of following in the Blues’ footsteps in that regard. Boston has shown before that they can beat Binnington. Now though, the Bruins’ margin for error is gone.

Blues-Bruins Game 6 is Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET from Enterprise Center on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

Ryan Dadoun is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @RyanDadoun.

Blues take Game 5, move one win from Stanley Cup

By James O'BrienJun 6, 2019, 11:11 PM EDT
17 Comments

No doubt about it, there’s controversy from Game 5 after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 2-1, taking a 3-2 series lead in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Jordan Binnington was brilliant during Game 5, helping the Blues take a 1-0 lead into the third period, even though Boston carried several stretches of play. Most importantly, Binnington helped St. Louis survive what was quite an onslaught from the Bruins during the first period.

Ryan O'Reilly scored the opening goal, and he also made an alert play to set up the 2-0 tally to David Perron, but it was the controversial moment before that 2-0 goal that will linger for many, particularly Bruins fans. As you can see more about in this post, Tyler Bozak sure seemed to get away with a penalty against Noel Acciari before the goal was scored.

Here’s video footage of that pivotal, polarizing goal:

To make the moment even more glaring, that goal ended up being the game-winner, as Jake DeBrusk scored to shrink St. Louis’ lead to 2-1. Boston made furious pushes to tie things up, but couldn’t manage, as Binnington and the Blues held on.

While Bruins fans were angry enough to throw trash on the ice after that 2-0 goal, and surely felt angry leaving their building, Blues fans were singing “Gloria” while watching along at the Enterprise Center.

Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (NBC; stream here).

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Blues score 2-0 goal vs. Bruins after missed call

By James O'BrienJun 6, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT
21 Comments

The 2-0 goal for the St. Louis Blues vs. the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final displayed a few tried-and-true rules:

  • This postseason can’t go very long without an officiating controversy.
  • When a player puts up his hands as if to say “What, I didn’t do anything…?,” that player probably knows that they did something.

Tyler Bozak made that gesture when he tripped/pulled a slew-foot on Noel Acciari, and to the shock of Acciari, there was no penalty call.

Moments later, the Blues took advantage of a broken play, as David Perron rifled home a controversial 2-0 goal after a pass from Ryan O'Reilly. The Boston crowd was, um, unhappy … and NBC cameras even caught Cam Neely throwing a water bottle in anger.

This wasn’t the only polarizing call during Game 5, something people commented on even before the perceived missed call.

Chances are, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy will back up his amusing comments from earlier in the Stanley Cup Final, which serves as a reminder that calls went against the Blues, too.

That moment will stick in the spotlight, too, as it ended up serving as the game-winning goal for St. Louis, who won Game 5 by a score of 2-1 to take a 3-2 series lead. Read more about Game 5 here.

Jason Varitek talks Bruins, 2004 World Series

By James O'BrienJun 6, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek had a chance to chat with the NHL Live crew before Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final (airing on NBC; stream here).

Varitek looked back at memories of his two World Series wins, particularly his first one in 2004, when the Red Sox rallied to break an 86-year “curse.” Varitek also won a WS in 2007 during his 15-year MLB career, all with the Red Sox.

Jeremy Roenick asked Varitek what it felt like to spend his entire career with the Red Sox, and the domino effect of Boston sports teams winning championship after championship. You can watch it all in the video above.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.