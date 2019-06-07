More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs’ most controversial calls

By James O'BrienJun 7, 2019, 1:39 PM EDT
The Boston Bruins and their fans were upset about officials not calling a penalty on Tyler Bozak before the Blues’ eventual game-winner in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, but if misery loves company, than they shouldn’t feel alone.

In fact, the Bruins’ opponents in St. Louis had already been on both sides of some of the most pivotal, polarizing calls of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs before Game 5.

Let’s run down some of the biggest controversies of this postseason, starting with Thursday’s non-call. As a note: not every call was necessarily wrong, and this isn’t a comprehensive list, so feel free to air officiating grievances (or grievances about officiating grievances) in the comments.

Missed trip

Should it be considered a trip, a slew-foot, or no penalty at all? Well, as you can see in the video above this post’s headline, it sure seemed like Tyler Bozak thought he was going to the penalty box – just ask Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy – for taking down Noel Acciari.

At that point, the Blues were up 1-0, but moments after that non-call, Ryan O'Reilly found David Perron for what would eventually stand as the game-winning goal.

If the call was made, it would have still been 1-0 rather than 2-0 for the Blues, and the Bruins would have headed to the power play. It’s also worth noting that a) the Bruins seemed discombobulated by that turn of events and b) Acciari was taken out of the play, effectively making it a 5-on-4 situation, so that turn of events also heightened the Blues’ chances of scoring that goal.

The hand pass

It doesn’t get much more pivotal than a blown call in overtime, at least if that call leads to a deciding goal.

Consider this maybe the high point of the trilogy of moments that went the Sharks’ way during their playoff run, as Timo Meier got away with a hand pass before Erik Karlsson scored the OT game-winner in Game 3 of the 2019 Western Conference Final against the Blues.

The Blues took the high road following that controversy, and eventually won their series against the Sharks, while top officials noted that the play was not reviewable. Could that be one of those moments that changes the goal review process in 2019-20? We shall see.

Blues score with Bishop down

File this one under the tougher judgment calls.

It all happened pretty quickly, as Ben Bishop went down after a hard shot to the collarbone area from Colton Parayko. Moments later – but arguably with more than enough time for officials to blow the play dead if they chose to – Jaden Schwartz scored a big goal that helped St. Louis force a Game 7 against the Dallas Stars in what would turn out to be an extremely close Round 2 series.

The Gabriel Landeskog incident

It seemed like the Colorado Avalanche tied Game 7 of their Round 2 series against the Sharks, until they didn’t.

Instead, the Sharks reversed Colin Wilson‘s would-be tying goal thanks to an offside review. To Landeskog’s credit, the Avalanche captain took the blame, rather than throwing officials under the bus.

Should that play have been offside? Was there even some room to look it as too many men on the ice? It was a strange situation, either way, and another moment that worked out for San Jose, as the Sharks ultimately eliminated Colorado.

Major problem

The Golden Knights were up 3-0 against the Sharks in Game 7 of Round 1, and then Cody Eakin was whistled for a major penalty after his check (and a bump from Paul Stastny) led to a terrifying, bloody fall for Joe Pavelski.

The Sharks stunningly scored four goals during that five-minute major, and while Vegas showed scrappiness in sending that Game 7 to overtime, San Jose eventually prevailed. It’s true that the Golden Knights’ penalty kill was preposterously porous during that four-goal barrage, but Vegas was fuming after the loss, with Jonathan Marchessault comparing the perceived officiating mistake to the infamous blown pass interference call that went against the New Orleans Saints.

Most would agree that Eakin deserved to be penalized, while the debate revolves around it being a major and game misconduct. The human element of the situation cannot be ignored, as officials saw a scary scene where Pavelski was bleeding, and it happened in front of a San Jose crowd.

This is another play that might have a ripple effect. Will the NHL decide to make major penalties (or discussions of major penalties) subject to video review?

***

It’s crucial to mention that it must be difficult to officiate any sport, let alone one as fast-paced as hockey. For every call you miss or make, there’s someone behind the scenes complaining about too many or too few calls. After all, Bruce Cassidy believes that Craig Berube’s complaints about officials changed the “narrative” of the Stanley Cup Final.

Getting these calls correct, all the time, is a prime example of “Easier said than done.”

Still, for fans and teams who feel slighted, these moments will reverberate, at least if their runs don’t end with a Stanley Cup victory.

Are there any moments that stand out to you, beyond the five splashy ones above? If you want to dig up old gripes about Wayne Gretzky high-sticking Doug Gilmour, have at it. Replaying those major, split-second decisions is half the fun/agony of being a hockey fan, right?

Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (NBC; stream here).

Barbashev to have hearing for illegal check to head of Johansson

By Joey AlfieriJun 7, 2019, 10:02 AM EDT
The St. Louis Blues have an opportunity to win the Stanley Cup on home ice in Game 6 on Sunday, but they may have to do that without forward Ivan Barbashev.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that Barbashev will have a hearing for his illegal check to the head of Bruins forward Marcus Johansson. The incident occurred early in the first period deep in the Blues zone.

Barbashev didn’t get called for a penalty on the play, but the Bruins went to the power play moments later when Vince Dunn flipped the puck over the glass.

Here’s the play in question:

“Those are the hits they want to get out of the game, correct? That’s what I hear a lot about,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said after Game 5. “Clearly, they missed a couple tonight. It’s a fast game. I sat here two days ago or whatever it was and said I believe these officials are at this level because they’ve earned the right to be here. You should be getting the best. But, I mean, the narrative changed after Game 3. There’s a complaint or whatever put forth by the opposition. It just seems to have changed everything.”

This could be the second player the Blues lose to suspension in this series, as Oskar Sundqvist sat for a game because of a check on Matt Grzelcyk.

Barbashev has picked up three goals and three assists in 24 games this postseason. He’s also averaging just over 12 minutes of ice time during the playoffs, but he’s been an important part of their effective fourth line. Losing him wouldn’t be crushing, but it would hurt their overall depth.

Of course, this wasn’t the only controversial non-call from Game 5, as a Tyler Bozak trip went uncalled moments before David Perron scored a goal that put the Blues ahead 2-0 at the time. That Perron tally ended up being the game-winner.

Game 6 is set for Sunday night.

PHT Morning Skate: Preds shouldn’t bring back Simmonds; Who will Rangers buy out?

By Joey AlfieriJun 7, 2019, 9:13 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Dallas Stars signed Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract extension. (NHL.com/Stars)

• The Stars also brought back Roman Polak on a one-year deal. (NHL.com/Stars)

• Preds GM David Poile acquired Wayne Simmonds at the trade deadline, but he shouldn’t re-sign him. (Predlines)

• Trading Jesse Puljujarvi makes no sense for the Edmonton Oilers right now. (Oilers Nation)

• It’s time for the Winnipeg Jets to give Jack Roslovic a shot to be a bigger part of their roster. (Winnipeg Free Press)

• Sinbin.Vegas breaks down how the Golden Knights will likely hand out some ice time next season. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• Over the last few years, teams have avoided drafting goaltenders early. (Flames Nation)

• The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly interested in acquiring Wild forward Jason Zucker. (Vancouver Province)

• Despite the controversial call in Game 5, you won’t find a Blues fan that feels sorry for the Bruins. (St. Louis Game-Time)

• Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman isn’t interested in building a team through free agency. (NHL.com)

• Will the Rangers buy out Marc Staal and Brendan Smith? (Blue Shirt Banter)

• Even though they don’t have much cap space, the Leafs should totally go after Dougie Hamilton. (Pension Plan Puppets)

• Is Phil Kessel overrated? Raw Charge says there are new metrics that suggest he might be. (Raw Charge)

Vladimir Tarasenko knew he needed to do more in order for the Blues to win the Stanley Cup. (Sportsnet)

Stanley Cup Buzzer: Blues’ big stars beat Bruins

By James O'BrienJun 7, 2019, 2:05 AM EDT
St. Louis Blues 2, Boston Bruins 1 (Blues lead series 3-2; Game 6 on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET [airing on NBC; stream here])

Criticisms of officiating will steal the headlines, yet Jordan Binnington stole Game 5 for the Blues. Boston’s power play sputtered to an 0-for-3 success rate, and 39-21 shots on goal advantage wasn’t enough for the Bruins to win on Thursday. The often-dominant Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak haven’t been able to produce, and Pastrnak hasn’t always been with those two veterans lately, in part because of that sputtering production. Whether the Bruins get more whistles or not, they need better play to avoid falling painfully short against Binnington and the Blues.

1. Jordan Binnington

While the Blues were able to slow down the Bruins’ chances on the rush aside from a hot first period, St. Louis otherwise relied on Binnington to stand tall once again. And, as usual, Binnington delivered; it was almost as if he was hypnotized into believing that he was coming off of a loss.

Binnington stopped 38 out of 39 of the Bruins’ shots on goal, and allowed the Blues to “turtle” a bit in Game 5. Consider the odd periods of this one, as Boston generated SOG edges of 17-8 in the first and 14-7 in the third (along with 8-6 in the second), but only Jake DeBrusk could score against Binnington.

At the risk of sounds like a broken record, Binnington just seems downright unflappable for the Blues.

2. Ryan O'Reilly

If Binnington isn’t the hottest player in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, then that title goes to Ryan O’Reilly.

ROR generated the first goal of Game 5, and then set up David Perron for that controversial game-winner, giving him two points for the second consecutive game. Overall, O’Reilly is now on a four-game point streak with three goals and three assists for six points during that span.

You might expect the Selke-worthy center to show up nicely in other categories, and O’Reilly did just that in Game 5. ROR went 19-9 on faceoffs, had a +2 rating, three SOG, and even blocked three shots on Thursday.

3. Alex Pietrangelo

Consider Pietrangelo and the Blues’ defense as the third star, really. In particular, Jay Bouwmeester also deserves credit for logging a ton of minutes while keeping his head above water, which is shocking for an aging veteran who found himself (understandably) healthy-scratched at times this season. Colton Parayko also deserves a lot of credit.

But Pietrangelo gets the slight edge if you can only choose one defenseman.

The 29-year-old grabbed an assist (though Zach Sanford‘s pass was the highlight, and primary assist) in Game 5. Pietrangelo also had a +2 rating, three SOG, one hit, and two blocked shot in 27:55 TOI.

Generally speaking, the Blues’ top players are delivering in a big way, and Pietrangelo shouldn’t be lost in the shuffle.

Factoids

  • Binnington’s 38 saves ties for the second-most by a rookie goalie in a Stanley Cup Final. The most is 40 saves, shared by Rogie Vachon (1967) and Ron Hextall (1987). Binnington’s 15 playoff wins ties him for the most for any rookie goalie, so if St. Louis wins the Stanley Cup, there’s a strong chance that Binnington stands alone there. (Sorry, Jake Allen … but we’ll see?)
  • Pietrangelo notched his 14th assist of this postseason. The Blues’ single-postseason record is 15, owned by Bernie Federko from 1982, so Pietrangelo has a chance to tie or break that mark.
  • The Blues’ nine road playoff wins ties them for second all-time. They currently have 30 road wins between the playoffs and regular season, which only ties them for the most in 2018-19, as the Tampa Bay Lightning managed that in the regular season. In case you needed a reminder of how great that Lightning team was through 82 games (sorry Tampa Bay fans).

How to watch Game 6

Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (NBC; stream here).

Blues keeping emotions in check with ‘big job ahead’ in Game 6

By Sean LeahyJun 7, 2019, 1:12 AM EDT
BOSTON — It’s going to be a long, anxious wait until 8 p.m. ET Sunday night for the St. Louis Blues. A 2-1 win in Game 5 over the Boston Bruins has set up an historic night for the city as the team seeks its first Stanley Cup championship.

A “gutsy” win, as head coach Craig Berube described it, will be enjoyed by the Blues players Thursday night, but once that’s over it’s back to business because they know getting that fourth and final win of the series will be incredibly difficult.

“We’ve got a big job ahead of us still, that’s the way I look at it,” said Berube. “I hope our team looks at it that way. We’re going to get a real good Boston Bruins team again. I thought they were really good tonight. We gutted a win out, which is great, but we’re going to get a great performance from them. We need to be good, we need to be ready.”

No Blues player has their name on the Stanley Cup. David Perron was on the Vegas Golden Knights team that fell short in five games to the Washington Capitals a year ago. Oskar Sundqvist played only two games during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Cup run in 2016, but did not meet the requirements — 41 regular season games played or one game played in the Cup Final — to get his name on the trophy. He did not play at all during their 2017 postseason.

Everyone else? Well, they’re just trying to get a handle on what Sunday night could be like.

“It’s a lot of emotion that goes through your head about that,” said forward Brayden Schenn. “We’ve been battling all year, we’ve been grinding all year, so we know obviously what’s at stake. We have some veteran guys in our locker room to help us through this and we’re going to be ready for Game 6.”

“It’s exciting but we don’t want to look too far ahead,” said defenseman Vince Dunn. “We’re looking forward to that first shift that everyone’s got to get into. Something that we’ve been thinking about since the start of playoffs is holding up that trophy. Not to think too much more about it now, it’s just making sure we start the right way at home.”

David Perron, who scored the game-winning goal after a controversial non-call, said one option to stay focused at the big task at hand might be to shut off their phones for the next few days to help block out the outside noise. Whatever will help keep their minds on Sunday night will be done.

Five months ago the Blues were at the bottom of the NHL. Now they’re one victory away from capping off an historic turnaround season. If they had it their way they’d be out playing Game 6 as soon as they could. But alas, they have to wait until Sunday night in the final home game of the season. It could be a night that ends with one more trip to Boston and a Game 7, or they could be playing “Gloria” throughout the city all night long and into the summer.

Now we wait.

“I try to keep everything in perspective and calm and cool as much as I can,” said Berube. “It’s hard. It’s hard for the players, too, but it’s important that we keep our heads and keep level headed and know that we’ve got a big job ahead of us for Game 6.”

Blues-Bruins Game 6 will be Sunday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET (live stream)

