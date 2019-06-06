PHT Morning Skate: Chara’s bad luck; Schwartz carrying sister’s memory

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Zdeno Chara‘s bad luck in the injury department could spell conditioning issues for the Bruins captain. (Sportsnet)
• A look at the potential options to replace Chara if he can’t go. (Bruins Daily)
• Bruins defense increasingly hit by injury bug at worst possible time. (Yahoo Sports)
• Misfiring Bruins need to shake up their forward lines. (Stanley Cup of Chowder)
• Eight years since her death, Jaden Schwartz is carrying his sister Mandi’s memory with him during Cup run. (TSN.ca)
• The St. Louis Blues are getting the best of their former captain thus far. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
• Blues collection has got them this far, but their stars need to lead the way. (The Hockey News)
• Blues defense shining in Cup Final. (NHL.com)
• Weighing the pros and cons of a return to Ottawa for Erik Karlsson. (Ottawa Citizen)
• What happens next if the Maple Leafs trade Nazem Kadri. (Leafs Nation)
• Could Jesse Puljujarvi be KHL bound? (Oilers Nation)
• Ralph Kruger ready for a new challenge in Buffalo. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)
• NHL to Seattle means big things for local amateur hockey, including a new $25 million complex. (Seattle Times)
• What signing Kevin Hayes would mean for the rest of the Philadelphia Flyers roster. (Broad Street Hockey)
• Newfoundland wins Kelly Cup. (ECHL)
• A study into what’s the best time to pull a goalie. (Big Think)
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck