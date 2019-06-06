More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Jeremy Roenick provides shenanigans while lobster boating

By James O'BrienJun 6, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT
In the latest edition of “Where in the World is Jeremy Roenick?” (not an actual title … yet?), we get some fun video footage of JR “hunting” for lobster in Boston before Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final (airing on NBC; stream here).

Roenick has a fun time with Captain Fred Penney of Two Buoys Lobster Tour. If you’re familiar with JR’s antics with locals, you’ll know that shenanigans will be had, and JR does not disappoint.

  • In an initiation that was probably made up, Roenick bites the head off of a fish. He doesn’t seem to enjoy it.
  • Roenick gets the pincher treatment.
  • New England accents are enjoyed … in fact, Penney insists that Roenick pronounces it lobstah.
  • A funny line about Roenick being a “Husky Medium.”

Good times, except for that fish and some lobsters.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Jason Varitek talks Bruins, 2004 World Series

By James O'BrienJun 6, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT
Former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek had a chance to chat with the NHL Live crew before Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final (airing on NBC; stream here).

Varitek looked back at memories of his two World Series wins, particularly his first one in 2004, when the Red Sox rallied to break an 86-year “curse.” Varitek also won a WS in 2007 during his 15-year MLB career, all with the Red Sox.

Jeremy Roenick asked Varitek what it felt like to spend his entire career with the Red Sox, and the domino effect of Boston sports teams winning championship after championship. You can watch it all in the video above.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Remembering the Kraut line: D-Day heroes and Stanley Cup champs

By Ryan DadounJun 6, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT
Milt Schmidt, Woody Dumart, and Bobby Bauer were three childhood friends who got to live out the dream of playing together in the NHL, but when World War II broke out, they put that on hold to fight for the Allies.

The trio formed the Kraut line with the Boston Bruins. Their careers with Boston started in the late 1930s and when the war started in 1939, they enlisted with the Royal Canadians Air Force. Then, in 1942 after Pearl Harbor, they were called into active service and spent the next three years fighting.

You can see more of their story below:

Seeing the camaraderie between them and the rival Montreal Canadiens players after their last game before going off to battle highlights the best of the sport. Hockey teams have fierce rivalries, but there are some things that have always transcended that.

All three of those players are in the Hall of Fame and they won the Stanley Cup together in 1939 and 1941. Schmidt also won the Hart Trophy in 1951 while Bauer won the Lady Byng in 1940, 1941, and 1947.

Ryan Dadoun is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Chara to play Game 5 vs. Blues; Bruins go with seven defensemen

By Ryan DadounJun 6, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT
Zdeno Chara clearly is injured, but the captain is going to play through it to help the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues Thursday night (8 p.m. ET; NBC; live stream).

He reportedly suffered a broken jaw when Brayden Schenn‘s shot struck him in the face during Game 4 on Monday. He returned to the bench, but was forced to sit out for the third period. It seems that’s the extent of the time he’ll miss though. Not only is he going to dress for Game 5, but he’s one of Boston’s starters.

The fact that he’s willing to soldier through it is huge for Boston, which is already dealing with the absence of defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. He hasn’t played since being hit from behind by Oskar Sundqvist and while Grzelcyk was listed as a game-time decision on Thursday, he ultimately wasn’t out with his teammates for the pregame warmups. The silver lining there is that he did skate Thursday morning without the non-contact jersey he had previously donned.

Boston will also dress Steven Kampfer tonight, giving them seven defensemen. That might be a move to put a little less pressure on Chara and to that end, it will be interesting to see how much time each blueliner gets tonight.

To make room in the lineup, former Blues captain David Backes will not play for Boston against his old team. Backes has averaged just 9:44 minutes per game in the 2019 playoffs and was on the ice for 9:09 minutes in Game 4.

Ryan Dadoun is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Blues, Bruins meet in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJun 6, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Game 5: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (Series tied 2-2)
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
Stream here

Mike Tirico will host Thursday night’s Game 5 coverage from outside TD Garden. Liam McHugh will anchor pre-game, intermission and post-game coverage on-site to capture the scene amongst the fans alongside analysts and former players Mike Milbury and Keith Jones. Kathryn Tappen will host pre-game and post-game coverage from outside sets in Boston alongside analysts and former players Jeremy Roenick, Brian Boucher, Anson Carter and Patrick Sharp.

Pre-game coverage from Boston starts at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with two-hour edition of NHL Live.

Coverage on NHL Live will also include a feature narrated by Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick on the 75th Anniversary of D-Day – the largest armed conflict in human history. The piece highlights the story of Milt Schmidt, Woody Dumart, and Bobby Bauer – childhood friends from Kitchener, Ontario, and members of the Bruins’ so-called “Kraut line” of the late 1930’s and 40’s. The linemates helped deliver the Bruins Stanley Cup titles in 1939 and 1941 before putting their NHL careers on hold to serve in the Royal Canadian Air Force in World War II.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Here’s the full 2019 Stanley Cup Final schedule:

(All times ET, subject to change).

GAME 1Monday, May 27: Bruins 4, Blues 2
GAME 2Wednesday, May 29: Blues 3, Bruins 2 (OT)
GAME 3Saturday, June 1: Bruins 7, Blues 2
GAME 4Monday, June 3: Blues 4, Bruins 2 (Series tied 2-2)
GAME 5Thursday, June 6: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
GAME 6Sunday, June 9: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 7Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*If necessary

You can stream every single game of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final by clicking here.

