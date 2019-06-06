Jeremy Roenick provides shenanigans while lobster boating

In the latest edition of “Where in the World is Jeremy Roenick?” (not an actual title … yet?), we get some fun video footage of JR “hunting” for lobster in Boston before Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final (airing on NBC; stream here).
Roenick has a fun time with Captain Fred Penney of Two Buoys Lobster Tour. If you’re familiar with JR’s antics with locals, you’ll know that shenanigans will be had, and JR does not disappoint.
- In an initiation that was probably made up, Roenick bites the head off of a fish. He doesn’t seem to enjoy it.
- Roenick gets the pincher treatment.
- New England accents are enjoyed … in fact, Penney insists that Roenick pronounces it lobstah.
- A funny line about Roenick being a “Husky Medium.”
Good times, except for that fish and some lobsters.
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.