Jason Varitek talks Bruins, 2004 World Series

Game 5: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (Series tied 2-2)
NBC
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
Stream here
Mike Tirico will host Thursday night’s Game 5 coverage from outside TD Garden. Liam McHugh will anchor pre-game, intermission and post-game coverage on-site to capture the scene amongst the fans alongside analysts and former players Mike Milbury and Keith Jones. Kathryn Tappen will host pre-game and post-game coverage from outside sets in Boston alongside analysts and former players Jeremy Roenick, Brian Boucher, Anson Carter and Patrick Sharp.
Pre-game coverage from Boston starts at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with two-hour edition of NHL Live.
Coverage on NHL Live will also include a feature narrated by Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick on the 75th Anniversary of D-Day – the largest armed conflict in human history. The piece highlights the story of Milt Schmidt, Woody Dumart, and Bobby Bauer – childhood friends from Kitchener, Ontario, and members of the Bruins’ so-called “Kraut line” of the late 1930’s and 40’s. The linemates helped deliver the Bruins Stanley Cup titles in 1939 and 1941 before putting their NHL careers on hold to serve in the Royal Canadian Air Force in World War II.
[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]
Here’s the full 2019 Stanley Cup Final schedule:
(All times ET, subject to change).
GAME 1: Monday, May 27: Bruins 4, Blues 2
GAME 2: Wednesday, May 29: Blues 3, Bruins 2 (OT)
GAME 3: Saturday, June 1: Bruins 7, Blues 2
GAME 4: Monday, June 3: Blues 4, Bruins 2 (Series tied 2-2)
GAME 5: Thursday, June 6: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
GAME 6: Sunday, June 9: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 7: Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*If necessary
You can stream every single game of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final by clicking here.
MORE BLUES-BRUINS:
• Bruins’ Chara to be a game-time decision
• Three keys to Game 5
• Blues fans’ baby was in Stanley Cup 20 minutes after birth
• Laila Anderson bobblehead created to benefit St. Louis Hospital
• Bruins confident they can overcome injuries
• Blues defense benefiting from HOFer Larry Robinson’s experience