Bruins anthem singer may be Boston Garden’s busiest worker

Associated PressJun 6, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Todd Angilly’s co-workers have gotten used to him showing up late.

The TD Garden bartender often arrives after the opening faceoff when the Boston Bruins are playing at home, but he has a good excuse: He is two floors down, singing the national anthem on the ice.

When he’s done, Angilly hustles back up to the suite-level sports bar to resume pouring drinks.

”The adrenaline’s definitely getting me through it,” Angilly said during a break at his full-time job as a probation officer in the North Shore suburb of Salem. ”I mean I definitely wanted to stay in bed a little bit this morning.

”But just knowing that, you know, my night is going to be pretty cool. That we’re hopefully gonna be a part of something really special here,” he said. ”So, yeah, got to see what happens. Let’s ride it out.”

The NHL has had a number of well-established and beloved anthem singers over the years, from Paul Lorieau (Edmonton) and Roger Doucet (Montreal) to Karen Newman (Detroit) and Jim Cornelison (Chicago). Some sing professionally.

The son of two music teachers, Angilly grew up participating in chorus and band before going to college to study education. While at Plymouth State, he performed in community shows and operas, and met a judge during a voice competition who was on the faculty at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston and recommended he apply.

Angilly went for his master’s degree and tried out for a bunch of roles. He met some famous singers – including award-winning mezzo soprano Marilyn Horne – but never could break through as a performer.

”Somehow real world and dream world kind of split,” he said. ”Nothing ever panned out.”

So Angilly began working in kitchens. He wound up at Fenway Park, the new Boston Garden shortly after it opened in 1995 and eventually landed his unique double role with the Bruins this season.

”It’s definitely been a wild ride,” Angilly said. ”I can’t even fathom it. I mean, like today I’m in the courtroom doing my work and all of the sudden I’m thinking, ‘Gee, I’ve got Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals tonight.’ Like, it’s just blowing my mind.”

At this point, he has the routine down.

After leaving Salem, he arrives at the Garden around 5 p.m. to begin serving the early arrivals. A half-hour or so before the opening faceoff, he changes out of his bartending uniform and into a coat and tie – often in the Bruins’ black and gold.

While waiting for the players to finish their warmup skate before Game 2 against St. Louis, Angilly shifted nervously from foot to foot while sipping from a paper cup of hot tea. When the time comes, he follows the honor guard onto the ice.

By the time the cheering crowd has drowned out the last strains of ”home of the brave,” Angilly has scooted off the ice, ducking to the side to get out of the way of the anti-slip rug quickly pulled up in his wake. Then it’s quickly onto the elevator to the fifth floor.

On the way, he is bombarded by well-wishers and applause.

”It’s kind of a running joke in the bar: The other two guys know that these days they’re not going to get much work out of me because people want pictures and they want to talk to me,” Angilly said. ”I try to do my best to pull my weight.”

”The Star-Spangled Banner” – and ”O Canada” when a Canadian team visited – were sung at Bruins games for more than 40 years primarily by Rene Rancourt, who became a fan favorite for his post-anthem fist pump. Angilly filled in for him now and then the last few seasons.

”The thought passed my mind a couple of times: I could be the one if this guy really steps down,” said Angilly, who is 44. ”He can’t be here forever. It was always, ‘I wonder what’s going to happen when he decides to retire.”’

Rancourt hung up his tuxedo last season at the age of 78. The Bruins opened the job up and received 700 video submissions; they winnowed it down to about 50 for auditions.

Angilly estimates he sang before half of the games this season, though he has done all of the playoff games so far. Games 1 and 2 of the final put him on TV in front of the biggest audience he’s ever sung for, which was a little bit nerve-wracking.

He will be back out there for Game 5 on Thursday night.

”Whatever they want. You know, I’m in for whatever,” he said. ”I’m going to be there anyway, working.”

AP freelance writer Gethin Coolbaugh contributed to this story.

Bruins’ Chara to be a game-time decision

By Scott BilleckJun 6, 2019, 11:14 AM EDT
If the Boston Bruins’ medical staff give Zdeno Chara the green light, then the only other hurdle he’ll have to make is his own.

Chara is set to be a game-time decision for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final Thursday night (8 p.m. ET; NBC; live stream), according to Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy.

“The doctor has to give him the green light, then it’ll be his call. If the doctor doesn’t then he has no say in the matter,” Cassidy said.

If the green light is granted, you’d expect ‘Big Z’ to be out there on home ice at TD Garden for Game 5.

Chara did not meet with the media after the skate but was asked two questions from the Professional Hockey Writers Association and his answers were provided via the Bruins PR staff.

“At this time of the playoffs, everyone has injuries and there are challenges that you have to overcome to play,” Chara said. “I’m no different than any player on either team.”

When asked about weighing the risk of further injury if he does indeed play, Chara responded, “You don’t think about that. You think about playing. You don’t go into a game thinking you might get hurt.”

Chara’s jaw was reportedly broken when Brayden Schenn‘s shot rode up his stick and into his face in Game 4, relegating the big man to the bench for the entirety of the third period. He took the optional pre-game skate this morning, sporting a face shield.

According to Cassidy, the 42-year-old defenseman was only ruled out for the final period of Game 4 and has been considered “day-to-day” once the possibility of a concussion was ruled out.

“He’s an incredibly tough man. He’s willing to play through anything,” said Bruins forward Brad Marchand. “It just shows so much character in him with what he’s been through. The fact that he’s out there this morning, there’s a reason why he’s still playing the game, why he’s going to be a Hall of Fame player. He’s willing to do anything, put his body through anything to win, especially this time of year. When you see your captain doing that and playing through injuries like that. It’s incredible to see. I have a lot of respect for him.”

Cassidy said the Bruins could go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the game. Fellow defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who hasn’t played since he was drilled from behind by Oskar Sundqvist in Game 1, is also a game-time decision.

The good news on the Grzelcyk front is that he shed the non-contact jersey he wore in yesterday’s practice in Thursday morning’s pre-game skate.

With files from Sean Leahy

Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs Thursday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET

The Wraparound: Bruins need more, especially from second line

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJun 6, 2019, 9:51 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

With a few exceptions, namely Tuukka Rask, Sean Kuraly and Charlie Coyle, the Boston Bruins could use a lot more from some of their biggest names heading into a pivot Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; NBC; live stream).

Rask has seen a pile of shots again. Coyle has scored in three straight games and is now tied for the team lead in goals with Patrice Bergeron at nine. And Kuraly? Well, he’s a welcomed addition to a fourth line, if we’re being fair, that’s been as solid as they come in the playoffs.

As hockey is a team game and it’s often the sum of the parts that get the job done, the Bruins need better from some of their best.

We’ll start on the second line with Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci and David Backes.

The line has been a bit of a ghost so far in this series with no goals thus far. DeBrusk has two points in the series – his only points in the last 6 games – while Krejci (four games) and Backes (six games) are both on point droughts.

“We got to sit down with them, obviously,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They got to change the way they’re playing. It hasn’t worked so far to generate offense… We’re going to have to revisit it, sell some different ideas of how they can generate offense.”

The top line Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, meanwhile, need another dominant game, the type where they’re unstoppable and the Bruins are, thus, unbeatable.

We saw some of that in Game 3, where they combined for five points. It’d be better to see it 5-on-5, however. Game 3 sort of skews all the numbers given the lethality of their power play in that one.

A game where they produce in the seven to 10 point range as a line would be a welcomed sight for Boston fans.

The good news for Boston is they get to play Game 5 (and 7, if it’s needed) at TD Garden, where they’ve won seven of 11 in these playoffs.

NHL PR has a couple of stats regarding the Bruins and playing at home.

  • “The Perfection Line” of Bergeron (4-2—6),  Marchand (3-6—9) and Pastrnak (3-4—7) have accounted for more than one-quarter of Boston’s tallies through 11 home games this postseason (10 of 37; 27.0%).
  • Four Boston players are averaging at least one point per game following a loss this postseason: Marchand (4-6—10 in 6 GP), Pastrnak (4-4—8 in 6 GP), Bergeron (4-4—8 in 6 GP) and Torey Krug (2-6—8 in 6 GP).

Another good omen is Tuukka Rask’s ability to bounce back in these playoffs.

Like Jordan Binnington 200 feet the other way, Rask ups the ante following a loss. He’s 5-1 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage in the game after a loss.

A couple of adjustments might just prevent one team from winning two straight for the first time in this series.

Blues defense benefiting from HOFer Larry Robinson’s experience

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJun 6, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
BOSTON — It never helps to have a little experience helping guide you through new situations. For the St. Louis Blues defensemen, none of them had ever played in a Stanley Cup Final before this postseason. So as the team’s blue liners got a taste of the rough and tumble fourth and final round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they knew they could rely on one specific person who owns plenty of experience in that situation.

When Craig Berube took over from Mike Yeo in November, Larry Robinson moved from senior consultant to hockey operations to assistant coach.  A nine-time Stanley Cup winner as a player and coach, his addition to Berube’s staff brought plenty of knowledge to the job. 

“To have a guy like that with that experience around, you can’t beat it. He’s an unbelievable man,” said Berube.

It was a position, however, that Robinson only took on until Christmas as he cited the travel being too much for his 68-year-old body. As the season has progressed, especially now in the postseason, the Hall of Famer has been with them through their journey.

A 10-time All-Star, two-time Norris Trophy winner, and Conn Smythe winner, Robinson is a resource for any of the Blues’ defensemen to use for advice. He’s seen it all and any bit of information he can pass on that will assist, he will.

“He’s been great for me. It’s just another sounding board,” said Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo. “When you’ve got nine Stanley Cups you’ve got a lot of information to provide. He’s fun to have around. If you’ve ever had a conversation with him, his demeanor and personality fit great with our group. I know for us, on the back end especially, he’s been fantastic for us.”

Now an eye in the sky during the playoffs, Robinson communicates things he sees from up top between periods. But it’s the defensemen who as a group have benefited most. With five players at least 6-foot-3 and Robinson listed at 6-foot-4, he knows the ins and outs of playing the position as a bigger player.

“It’s an advantage for us when we’re out there,” said 6-foot-4 Colton Parayko on working Robinson to improve his stick work. “It helps us where we can control the forward a little bit, which is important for us.”

Ask any of the defensemen and they’ll tell you that the way Robinson delivers his messages is in a clear manner and that the players aren’t overloaded with too much information. He knows just how to get his point through when he sees something that needs to be addressed.

Vince Dunn is the youngest and shortest defensemen on the Blues at 22 years old and 6-feet tall. This is his first postseason, and it’s been an eventful one. Having Robinson around and his years of experience behind the bench and on the ice has been very beneficial.

“He’s been amazing to have as a mentor,” Dunn said. “He knows there’s a lot going on with coaching and just learning from the other guys, too, who are on the team. He doesn’t try to push you too much but he’s definitely there for someone to talk to. He has a lot of very smart things to say that maybe you don’t really think about and other guys don’t think about because he’s been around for so long.”

Knowing they have such an asset at hand, the Blues players don’t hesitate to reach out to Robinson with any questions, or inquire about a good story from his 20-year NHL career. Robinson will also approach them if he sees something that he’s noticed in their games. 

Every conversation has had a benefit for the defensemen.

“I think more than anything he wants you to feel confident about yourself and put yourself in good areas, just make the game easier on yourself,” said Dunn. “He doesn’t try to teach you how to shoot all over again or skate all over again, it’s little things that you don’t really think about out there. Those things make a huge difference when you’re on the ice.”

Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs Thursday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET

————

Blues vs. Bruins: Three keys to Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

By Scott BilleckJun 6, 2019, 9:12 AM EDT
It’s come to this — a best-of-three showdown for the hockey’s holy grail. The Boston Bruins will be looking for payback after suffering a 4-2 defeat in Game 4 after a less than inspiring game from the B’s. Conversely, the St. Louis Blues will be looking to build off a game where they shut down Boston’s best, negated their punishing power play and pulled themselves back into the series. One team will be pushed to the brink of elimination tonight (8 p.m. ET; NBC).

Here are your keys to victory for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final:

• Kick them when they’re down

The Bruins may be without defenseman Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk. They may not. We’ll see how the day progresses. Boston has lost both games where they’ve had to go at it with five defenseman following an injury. The Blues have taken advantage of the depleted back end and use their fatigue to their advantage. If Grzelcyk and Chara play, then it’s a boost to the Bruins. But Chara has a broken jaw and Grzelcyk’s unknown ailment probably leaves both guys playing at less than 100 percent. That presents an opening for the Blues to really push the pace and take it to Boston’s rearguard early. The same can be said if Boston has to ice the replacements. The quicker and harder the forecheck the better.

• Adjust, again 

The Bruins power play hasn’t been stymied much in these playoffs, but when it has — let’s say in Game 2 earlier in the Cup Final, they were able to make the changes necessary and posted four power-play goals on four power-play shots on four power plays, en route to a 7-2 win in Game 3. Boston didn’t play hard enough in Game 4 to warrant more than two power-play opportunities, so adding a couple more would increase the odds on a PP that run at 35 percent in these playoffs. But if St. Louis keeps its composure and limits the penalties it takes, then finding ways to increase their shots on the scraps they’re given will be Job No. 1. Jordan Binnington needs to see more than two shots on goal across two power plays.

• Rinse and repeat

The Blue scores for the sixth time this postseason in the opening two minutes. It’s a good omen for the team, who have won on all six of those occasions. For the first time in the series, and as mentioned above, they limited the Bruins to under four power-play opportunities after allowing five in the first two games and four in the third. Fixing their discipline issues was a key component heading into Game 4, and something they can build off tonight. St. Louis can lean on their excellent road record in these playoffs, too. They’re 8-3 in road games, including a win in Boston in Game 2. The Blues have also won each game in this series where they’ve put up north of 30 shots. The blueprint for a Game 5 win was drawn up in Game 4. If they can do it again, they’ll be one win away from hoisting Lord Stanley.

