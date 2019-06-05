More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Sabres GM remains confident in Skinner re-signing with team

Associated PressJun 5, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill remains confident that 40-goal-scorer Jeff Skinner will re-sign with the team.

Contract talks began in January. Botterill says negotiations continue and both sides are focused on having a contract completed before the NHL’s free agency period opens July 1.

Botterill spoke Wednesday following a news conference introducing new coach Ralph Krueger. Talks between the Sabres and Skinner were on hold until the team hired its coach.

Krueger says he spoke with Skinner by phone and believes he will remain on the team.

The 27-year-old Skinner is a nine-year NHL veteran who has topped 30 goals four times and been considered a key piece for a rebuilding team since Buffalo acquired him in a trade with Carolina in August.

Under NHL rules, the Sabres can offer Skinner an eight-year contract. He would be limited to negotiating a maximum seven-year deal as a free agent.

Doc is in: Emrick not slowing down in his dream job

Associated PressJun 5, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues’ morning skates are over and a handful of broadcasters have taken the ice to re-enact a play from this bruising Stanley Cup Final.

In the otherwise empty stands is a singular figure having a good chuckle at the retired players doing their best to go over the Xs and Os.

But Mike Emrick doesn’t sit still for long. It’s a rare moment of pause for a man seemingly always in motion. A car comes to take him back to his hotel seven hours before Game 2 so he can get a quick change of clothes for his on-air work. Then it’s back to work.

The man known as ”Doc” because he has a doctorate in broadcasting is working the 21st Stanley Cup Final of his illustrious career. He has been honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame and is the voice of the sport in America, a rapid-fire storyteller who is beloved from the Shark Tank to Madison Square Garden. Colleague Kenny Albert calls him the Vin Scully of hockey, and the admiration level in hockey circles is just as great.

At 72, still calling games on the NHL’s biggest stage, Emrick is in his prime and showing no signs of slowing down or stepping away from broadcasting the fastest game on ice.

”I really wanted to do it from the time I saw my first game, but a lot of people really want to do something and they don’t get to,” Emrick said. ”When you have a job like that, you’re never working the rest of your life. So it’s been 46 years. I don’t know when it’ll end. God only knows.”

Emrick is so enthusiastic on the air during games that New York Rangers president John Davidson wonders when his former broadcast partner is going to come up for air. Not during the most important time of year for Emrick. This love affair goes back a ways, to when he was a kid sitting at Fort Wayne (Indiana) Komets games, practicing calls in the corner on Wednesday afternoons with his reel-to-reel, battery-operated tape recorder from the music store his dad owned.

Down time for Emrick comes mostly in the summer when he and Joyce, his wife of almost 41 years, go on camping trips to small towns, mostly in Michigan or visit his brother and stepmother who still live in his Indiana hometown. He does like to watch his beloved Pittsburgh Pirates. During the season, they like going to lunch and at night sit together in the living room with their two dogs Joybells and Liberty – he’s watching hockey and she’s watching veterinarian shows.

”That’s a nice night for us,” Emrick says. ”It’s probably not a life many people would find really exciting, but we enjoy it.”

Joyce and dogs are the centerpieces of Emrick’s universe that has plenty of room for the people who consider themselves lucky to call him a friend. That includes broadcast partners of various vintages – Eddie Olczyk, Glenn ”Chico” Resch, Bill Clement and Davidson. He has helped many through difficult times by listening or simply lighting a candle in church for them.

”Just the support part of it from Doc is what is the most important thing,” said Olczyk, who leaned on Emrick when he was battling cancer. ”He doesn’t even have to say anything, but if you just get a text or a picture or whatever, you know he’s thinking about you. Having been through it himself, that’s what friends do. I look at Doc as a friend.”

Emrick is 28 years removed from prostate cancer. He got the call from Hershey Medical Center on a Friday night while he was on the road in Montreal doing play by play for the Philadelphia Flyers. He waited two days to tell Joyce in person – saying she was going to need to be a rock because he didn’t know what to expect – but right away he told Clement, who considers Emrick as close as a brother.

Clement’s admiration for Emrick as a broadcaster rivals only that for Doc the human being.

”When you listen to him on the air or see him on the air, he’s a real person,” Clement said. ”He’s a real person with an unbelievable gift that he grew himself to describe and to use the English language.”

Ah yes, Emrick’s style.

Hockey moves fast and all of its play-by-play announcers need to keep up. Doc loves his verbs – one fan famously counted 153 used in one game – and finding fun or interesting ways to describe the action. A pass isn’t just a pass to Emrick – the puck was squibbed, rifled, wanded, even soccered and the puck isn’t just stopped by a goaltender, it’s waffleboarded, gloved or sticked away. Goals usually get a big ”And he scorrrrrrrrrrrres!” from Emrick to match the moment and his deep knowledge of the game allows him to get just as excited by the little things that can turn a game – a puck ringing off a post, an a oh-so-close pass, a jaw-dropping save.

”Doc pushes himself to reinvent things and to be the best and to try new things and be different and yet not be a caricature,” Clement said.

Never is he off the rails. No less an admirer than the late Frank DeFord described Emrick as ”a connoisseur” whose eloquence is somehow the perfect balance for the frantic, scrambling nature of hockey.

Albert was a statistician for Emrick for games in the 1980s and used to write down quintessential Doc phrases he’d eventually take pieces of and he sat behind him during the call of Sidney Crosby‘s golden goal at the 2010 Olympics. Whenever Doc and Joyce Emrick decide he should call it a career, Albert may be the most likely person to succeed him as the top NBC Sports hockey play-by-play guy. That day does not seem imminent.

The Emricks don’t have kids but have raised several dogs always referred to as their canine children. He skipped the 2002 Olympics because one of their 4-year-old dogs, Katie, was sick; the Emricks have named two of their dogs Liberty after the veterinary surgeon who tried to save Katie. Emrick’s love for dogs , minor league hockey and the Pirates is far better known than his faith and involvement with hockey ministries, a huge part of his life.

”He doesn’t come across as super religious or come off as judgmental,” Resch said. ”But that’s really what motivates him. He’s got a calling on a lot of different levels. … He doesn’t want to let anyone down.”

Emrick doesn’t know when he was ”destined” to do this but his place in hockey broadcasting is clear.

”He’s a guy that’s found a way to become a major part of sports in the United States,” Davidson said. ”He’s worked for everything. He doesn’t want to be treated like a superstar, but he is in his own field.”

Emrick certainly gets the superstar treatment around the rink or at the airport when people ask for a photo or an autograph. As long as it doesn’t keep him from his work, Emrick has always obliged. Now going year to year on the decision of whether to call another season, Emrick has so far kept rolling.

”I always do,” he said, ”because I’ll miss it when it doesn’t happen.”

Pavel Datsyuk isn’t coming back to NHL after all

By Joey AlfieriJun 5, 2019, 10:25 AM EDT
A few weeks ago, there were rumblings about Pavel Datsyuk potentially coming back to the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings. On Wednesday, those rumors were officially put to bed.

After spending the last three years with the KHL’s St. Petersburg SKA, the 40-year-old has signed with his hometown team, Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg. Datsyuk’s new contract is for one year.

Although it would’ve been cool to see Datsyuk back in the NHL with the Red Wings, it’s easy to understand why he’d want to suit up for his hometown team, again, before the end of his professional career. And according to agent Dan Milstein, Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg and the Red Wings were the only two teams he considered signing with this off-season.

The last time Datsyuk played in the NHL, he put up 16 goals and 49 points in 66 contests back in 2015-16. He’s coming off a season in which he scored 12 goals and 42 points in 54 KHL contests, so we know he’s still capable of playing at a high level.

But is this it for him in the NHL? Will we revisit a potential return to the Red Wings at this time next year?

We can always dream.

Laila Anderson inspires Blues during Stanley Cup Final run

By Joey AlfieriJun 5, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Laila Anderson and the St. Louis Blues have been linked for a while, but we’ve only been able to witness this special bond for the last two weeks. Since then, Anderson has attended Blues playoff games, she’s been on national television, she’s fired up the crowd at Enterprise Center and she’s even interviewed players on her favorite team after big victories.

Anderson’s journey hasn’t come without hardships. For two years, she battled HLH which is a rare immune disorder that totally changed her life.

While she was battling this rare disease, the Blues season wasn’t going well at all. On January 2nd, they found themselves in the basement of the NHL standings. But as Anderson’s condition began improving, she noticed that her favorite hockey team’s play also started getting better.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

In May, Anderson was finally cleared to go back to Enterprise Center to see her Blues take on the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference Final.

“She’s special to us,” Blues defender Colton Parayko said. “She’s taught me a lot of life lessons outside of hockey. We’re excited to see her get better and obviously see her at more of the games.”

Things have looked bleak for the Blues at different times during this run to the Stanley Cup Final. They trailed the Sharks in the Western Conference Final after a controversial ending to Game 3 and they’ve also been down twice in this Stanley Cup Final series against the Boston Bruins, but they’ve battled their way back both times.

“Hey, look how far I’ve come,” Anderson said. “You guys have never given up on me and I’m not giving up on you guys.”

You can watch Laila’s full story by clicking the video at the top of the page. 

Game 5 of Blues-Bruins is Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC from TD Garden in Boston.

PHT Morning Skate: Blues fourth line plays with courage; What if Leafs trade Kadri?

By Joey AlfieriJun 5, 2019, 9:05 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Does it make sense for a rebuilding Senators team to bring back Erik Karlsson? (TSN)

• Losing Zdeno Chara for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Final would be awful news for the Boston Bruins. (The Hockey News)

Connor McDavid is dying to get the Edmonton Oilers back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (NHL.com)

• If he signs with the Flyers, Kevin Hayes could help Nolan Patrick in a big way. (NBC Sports Philly)

• What happens if the Maple Leafs trade Nazem Kadri? (Leafs Nation)

• What should the Rangers’ game plan be in free agency? (Blue Seat Blogs)

• The Florida might draft a goalie in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft. (Miami Herald)

• The Pittsburgh Penguins are starting to find out just how difficult it is to build a roster after going on multiple Stanley Cup runs. (Pittsburgh Tribune)

• There are several different players the Red Wings can take at no. 6 overall. MLive.com lists 10 possibilities. (MLive.com)

• The Colorado Avalanche might want to pursue Artemi Panarin in free agency. (Denver Post)

• The St. Louis Blues’ fourth line has been playing with lots of grit and courage. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• A trade involving Jason Zucker and Adam Henrique could make sense for the Ducks and Wild. (Anaheim Calling)

• If the Flames are looking for cap relief, they should consider trading T.J. Brodie. (Flames Nation)

• Can teams win it all if they have players that make more than $8 million per season? (Sinbin.Vegas)

