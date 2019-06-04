More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Bruins’ Chara to be re-evaluated, status for Game 5 unknown

By Scott BilleckJun 4, 2019, 12:30 AM EDT
It didn’t look menacing, per se, upon first glance.

Sure, the puck came off Brayden Schenn‘s stick, deflected up Zdeno Chara‘s and into the big man’s mouth/jaw area, but it looked as if the bloody mess could be sewn up with a few stitches.

Chara was forced out of the rest of the second period. That wasn’t all that surprising. Stitches would take some time. The blood would need to be cleaned up.

And with a full face shield attached to his Warrior lid, Chara returned with the rest of his Bruins teammates for the final frame. A minute passed, then two.

No shift for Chara.

Then a power play by the Blues, which would have normally seen Chara out there killing it off. Instead, he remained stapled to the visiting bench at Enterprise Center.

A power-play opportunity would come, but Chara would not.

In fact, Chara played doorman on the far end of the Bruins bench next to Jaroslav Halak for the entirety of the remaining period, one that saw Ryan O'Reilly pot the eventual game-winner to send the game back to Boston tied 2-2.

“We clearly know he got a puck to the face, very uncomfortable, was advised not to return to play, had some stitches, probably some dental work in the near future,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said following the game. “He wanted to come out on the bench and be with his teammates, that’s why he was out there. I don’t know his status for Game 5.

“Obviously, when he gets back home he’ll have to be re-evaluated, see how he feels tomorrow, for starters. If we have something for you we’ll give it to you. So I can’t say whether he’ll play in Game 5 or not. No idea.”

His status is obviously a big concern, but so were the words “was advised not to return to play.

Cassidy addressed that, sort of.

“I don’t want to get in the nuts and bolts,” he said. “The conversation was short, he was getting worked on, we’re getting on the ice. The trainers come to me and said, ‘Done for the night.’ Question was asked, he’d like to sit with his teammates. If medically he’s able to do that, that’s fine.

“Typically these injuries, coaches, at least in our case, we follow the advice of the medical staff 100 percent of the time. And they did in this case, and they said it was OK for him to sit on the bench. That’s what took place and that’s about all I got on that.”

Perhaps being allowed to sit on the bench is a good sign.

The Bruins are already without defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who was plastered from behind in the first period of Game 2 and has yet to return to the series.

Losing a second man from your top six would be a) bad luck and, b) bad news. Already missing Grzelcyk’s 16-plus minutes, losing Chara’s near-23 would be detrimental to their cause of a second Stanley Cup in eight years.

“If there’s any chance for him to be back, he’ll be back,” David Backes said. “If not, it’ll be next man up again. Whoever our next guy up is will have to fill that role admirably—and they’re big feet to fill.”

That could Steven Kampfer, among others. Cassidy said Kampfer would get the first look and they’d go from there.

“You never want to see that happen to anyone, especially someone on your team, someone who is such a big part of our team playing-wise, leadership-wise,” Charlie Coyle said. “It’s not an ideal situation but it’s how you respond to adversity and you see a lot of it during this time of year.”

Stanley Cup Buzzer: O’Reilly makes difference for Blues

By James O'BrienJun 4, 2019, 1:05 AM EDT
  • The Bruins were hanging in there, managing a 2-2 tie through the first 40 minutes of Game 4, even though the Blues were carrying much of the play. Ryan O'Reilly had a big night, however, scoring two goals (including the game-winner) as St. Louis dug deep to tie the series 2-2.

While Zdeno Chara‘s mouth injury was more about an extremely painful and unlucky bounce as anything else, Chara’s far from the only player who probably feels worse for wear after Game 4. This was a physical contest, with the Blues finding a way to assert themselves with an aggressive, swarming forecheck. Overall, St. Louis was credited with 44 hits. Yet, for all the attention paid to brawn, don’t forget finesse. The Blues’ top players came up bigger than the Bruins’ first line on Monday, and that played a big role in sending this series back to Boston as a best-of-three.

Three Stars

1. Ryan O’Reilly

ROR scored the opening goal of Game 4 just 43 seconds in, then generated the game-winner by jumping on a rebound in the third period.

After going without a point in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, O’Reilly now has a three-game point streak going, as he had an assist in each of Game 2 and 3 before generating those crucial two goals in Game 4. O’Reilly provided a dogged effort overall, firing five SOG as he factored into the Blues’ high-effort win.

The St. Louis crowd was loud all night, but it didn’t hurt that O’Reilly ranked among those who gave fans plenty to cheer about.

2. Alex Pietrangelo

Pietrangelo’s two assists were primary ones, and you didn’t have to squint hard to catch his contributions.

First, Pietrangelo made a nice move to gain a little extra time and space (not to mention get the Bruins at least a bit more off balance) to create a rebound for Vladimir Tarasenko‘s goal. Then, on Pietrangelo’s second assist, he fired a hard shot that Tuukka Rask couldn’t handle too well, with O’Reilly firing home the loose puck for the game-winner.

Pietrangelo finished Game 4 with five SOG, a +3 rating, and a robust 29:37 TOI. This continues to be a star-affirming playoff push for Pietrangelo.

3. Brayden Schenn

Rask absolutely deserves some consideration for three star status, although as strong as he was in Game 4, he’d also likely wonder if he could have avoided allowing such fat rebounds on the two goals Pietrangelo assisted on.

Schenn deserves some credit for his all-around play, and to me, takes a slight advantage. (Third star goes to the winner?)

Schenn scored a goal and an assist in Game 4, which should leave Wayne Gretzky happy. Schenn did more than just score, too, as he went 12-6 on faceoffs and delivered five hits. When the Blues’ top scorers are hot, St. Louis is very tough to beat, and that was certainly the case on Monday.

Factoids

  • This was the Blues’ first-ever home win in a Stanley Cup Final.
  • Jordan Binnington now has 14 wins (one behind the record for a rookie goalie), and improved to 7-2 after losses. Sportsnet notes the larger trend of Binnington bouncing back, which extends to the regular season.
  • Brandon Carlo is one of just four players to score their first playoff goal as a shorthanded tally in a Stanley Cup Final. This is mentioned mainly because one of the other players was named Bucko McDonald, who did so in 1936. Also on the list were Serge Savard (1968) and Bob Turner (1962) … but only one on the list was named Bucko.
  • Tarasenko scored his 11th goal of this run, moving him up some historic ranks as far as Blues snipers go.
  • St. Louis Blues history shares an odd one: the Blues are 4-0 in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs when they’ve allowed a shorthanded goal.
  • Sportsnet also notes that Patrice Bergeron now is at 103 career playoff points, breaking a tie with Phil Esposito for second all-time in Bruins history. Ray Bourque is far ahead for first place with a whopping 161 points.

MORE ON GAME 4

How to watch Game 5

Feast-or-famine Bruins left starving by Blues

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJun 3, 2019, 11:55 PM EDT
There are a couple of trends emerging when the Boston Bruins lose in this Stanley Cup Final.

It’s occurred twice now and in both games, they’ve lost an important defenseman (Matt Grzelcyk in Game 2 and Zdeno Chara in Game 4), they’ve been unable to limit the St. Louis Blues to fewer than 30 shots, and their top line hasn’t found its stride enough to take over the game.

So the Bruins will head back to Boston and into Game 5 without a chance to win the Stanley Cup thanks to a 4-2 loss in Game 4 on Monday. The Blues, meanwhile, will head on the road knowing it’s a best of three and that they were able to put a miserable 7-2 loss in Game 3 behind them on the back of an inspired performance from up and down their roster.

The Bruins didn’t generate much. They couldn’t.

St. Louis had them on the back foot in every period. The Blues dominated possession — 62 percent of it in this game — and kept Boston to just four shots in the third period, including a single puck on Jordan Binnington in the final 10:22 of the game.

That vaunted power play?

They conjured up just one shot across two attempts with the man-advantage, getting blanked for the first time in this series. It’s sort of a feast-or-famine routine with these Bruins, sort of like it was in 2011 when they’d either win big or lose a close game, at least on the scoreboard.

The power play has been Boston’s bread and butter. The Blues built confidence when they stymied the big three, especially early in the third when Jay Bouwmeester was charged with high-sticking.

The Bruins were thrown a lifeline, Regis Philbin style, but no one picked up the phone.

The Bruins had shown they could survive an early onslaught. They were down 2-0 in Game 1, for instance, before storming back to score four unanswered. But the Blues didn’t lift off the gas pedal in this one.

Not when Charlie Coyle scored his ninth of the postseason to tie the game later in the first period, erasing Ryan O'Reilly‘s first of two on the night just 43 seconds into the game.

St. Louis wasn’t broken, either, after some disorganization led to a shorthanded goal in the second from the Bruins to tie the game 2-2.

The Blues had Binnington rattled in Game 3, chasing him after he allowed five goals on 19 shots. Even if the goals didn’t come in the same way, they needed to pepper him to ruffle those demons up. They didn’t.

Losing Chara hurt.

The big man was felled by a puck that rode up the shaft of his stick and cracked him in the mouth in the second period. Chara was on the bench for the third, wearing a full face shield. The only time he saw the ice, however, was late in the third during a commercial break where he glided around his teammates, tapping them for encouragement.

Say what you will about Chara’s effectiveness at age 42, he’s still a presence on the ice and one the Bruins miss when he’s absent.

And playing with five d-men, as opposed to six, is a major detriment that we saw in Game 2 when Grzelcyk was sent to the hospital on a boarding play.

As good as Tuukka Rask has been, allowing 38 shots at him won’t always result in a goose egg. It could have been well over 50, too, if the Bruins didn’t block 15 shots in the game.

Rask is a proven stalwart in these playoffs, but the Bruins have done their best damage when they’re playing in the other zone and limiting Rask’s workload in a game. He’ll win you more than you lose, but that well will run dry sometimes.

This series has become a series of responses. That favors the Bruins over a seven-game series where they have home-ice advantage, something Boston will need to leverage in Game 5.

Boston simply needs more. More like Game 1, or Game 3, and less like Games 2 and 4. There’s a clear line drawn in the sand on what both look like and the Bruins need to be on the right side of it if they want to avoid being sent to the brink of elimination.

Blues even Stanley Cup Final vs. Bruins in Game 4

By James O'BrienJun 3, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT
Once again, the St. Louis Blues responded to a tough loss to tie the Boston Bruins in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

After a blowout 7-2 loss in Game 3, the Blues showed serious grit in winning Game 4 by a score of 4-2, tying the series at 2-2 on Monday.

Ryan O'Reilly scored Game 4’s first goal just 43 seconds in, and ROR also scored the game-winner. Alex Pietrangelo played a significant role in St. Louis’ win, too, as his clever shooting created rebounds that set the stage for O’Reilly’s game-winning goal, and also Vladimir Tarasenko‘s 11th goal of this postseason.

Through the first two periods, it was 2-2, and it felt like the storyline might be that the Blues would let this opportunity slip through their fingers. In particular, the second period was rough, as the Bruins scored that frame’s only goal when Brandon Carlo found the net while shorthanded. This happened even though St. Louis controlled much of the play.

Tuukka Rask also made some big saves to keep it close, but those big rebounds ended up opening the door enough for the Blues, who then kicked it down to send this series back to Boston tied 2-2.

Zdeno Chara‘s bloody beginning to the second period kept him out for the rest of the game, even after he returned to the Bruins’ bench with a full shield.

During this time of year, winning sometimes means surviving a battle of attrition. Credit the Bruins for nearly withstanding a passionate push from the Blues, but the bottom line is that St. Louis would not be denied.

The Blues really made life difficult for the Bruins’ depth players in Game 4, swinging that matchup in a big way.

Wayne Gretzky talks Blues, Bruins, players to watch

By James O'BrienJun 3, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT
Wayne Gretzky held court with the NHL Live crew during the first intermission of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final (airing on NBC; stream here) on Monday, touching on plenty of hockey topics.

  • Gretzky touched on his brief time with the St. Louis Blues, and mentioned that he believes Brett Hull saved the Blues franchise.
  • There’s some fun banter about Gretzky’s “office” behind the net, and how cramped that office could be when he played at The Boston Garden.
  • “The Great One” discusses some of his favorite players to watch, from Mitch Marner to David Pastrnak, along with especially obvious choices like Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.
  • Interestingly, Gretzky discusses his recent podcasting ways, which can be seen in these shots from Getty Images, which are vaguely funny for reasons that are tough to place.
via Getty Images
via Getty Images

Anyone else planning on subscribing to “The Great One on 1” podcast?

