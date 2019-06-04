More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Blues’ Dunn felt ‘great’ in return despite getting stick to injured face

By Scott BilleckJun 4, 2019, 9:58 AM EDT
When Vince Dunn stepped on the ice for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, he did so carrying some extra weight.

Having missed the past six playoff games the St. Louis Blues had played in dating back to the Western Conference Final, Dunn skated onto the ice, not with a heavy heart, but with a heavy mouth, one he described as full of wires.

Dunn was done for the night back in Game 3 against the San Jose Sharks when a puck smacked him straight in the grill. A simple stitch job and a little bleach to clean up the mess weren’t going to cut it for Dunn on this occasion.

Despite a recovery that Dunn described as “going to be a long process” prior to Monday’s game, he suited up. He even elected to forego using a full face shield, unhappy with the vision problems it created.

Being out there, he said following the game, was great. But perhaps he should have found a way to make the face shield work.

“I got a stick in the face second shift again,” Dunn said. “Nothing is going well for my face right now.”

That’s a solid quote.

The feeling of winning is sometimes the best pain-killer.

“It’s whatever right now,” Dunn said. “It’s an amazing time of the year. Things are going to happen that way. Other than [the stick in the face], I felt good.”

Dunn played 20 shifts in the game, nearly 13 minutes of ice time, and added an assist on Ryan O'Reilly‘s first of two on the night.

“I thought he had a great game, I really did,” head coach Craig Berube said. “It didn’t look like he missed a beat to me. Moving his feet well, moving the puck well, just the stuff that he does normally. It was really good to have him back. I mean it’s a tough injury, taking a puck in the face. But he felt good enough to play and went in there and did a great job for us.”

A similar situation could be playing out for Boston Bruins defensemen Zdeno Chara, who was on the receiving end of a puck to the chops himself Game 4.

The play dropped Chara to the ice, and although he’d return to the third period with a full face shield, he wouldn’t play any part.

His status for Game 5 is now up in the air.

Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday (stream here).

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

NHL Draft 2019: Jack Hughes ready for rest after busy year

By Sean LeahyJun 4, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
ST. LOUIS — It’s been a pretty busy year for Jack Hughes as the 2019 NHL Draft approaches (June 21-22; NBCSN).

The projected No. 1 overall pick played 74 games between the USA U-18s and U.S. National Team Development Program, as well as seven games at the U-18 World Championship, four games at the World Junior Championship, and seven more with the senior men’s team at the World Championship. 

After competing at the senior Worlds in Slovakia, Hughes then shuttled off to Buffalo for the NHL Combine last week. On Monday, he was in St. Louis along with four other top draft prospects to attend Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. They were able to meet players from both the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues and enjoy some downtime.

“I think the next couple weeks will be pretty important for me to just relax, play some golf, hang out, decompress a little bit, and just be a kid because come June 21st my life will change a lot,” Hughes said.

The New Jersey Devils own the first pick in the draft and it’s expected that general manager Ray Shero will select the 18-year-old forward. Fellow top prospect Kaapo Kakko, who will likely land with the New York Rangers at No. 2, put on a show for Finland as they won gold at the Worlds last month. The idea that both top picks will be playing not only in the division but the same market excites Hughes.

“I think it’ll be really competitive for a lot of years,” Hughes said. “Whether it’s the Devils or Rangers, we’re going to be linked to each other for a long time with us going to places so close to each other. Maybe a little bit of a rivalry between the Devils and Rangers. I think it’ll be a lot of fun for years to come.”

When asked if the prospect of that rivalry would motivate him, Hughes said he didn’t need any extra motivation while playing against the NHL’s best every night.

“You’re playing Crosby, you’re playing O’Reilly, you’re playing unbelievable players every night,” he said.

Representing Team USA at the Worlds, Hughes, who noted he has a relationship with Taylor Hall, got to meet a likely future teammate in Devils goaltender Cory Schneider and head coach John Hynes. The experience allowed him to get his feet wet playing against pros and players he’ll be lining up across for years to come. 

Hughes, who grew up a Toronto Maple Leafs fan while his dad, Jim, worked as Director of Player Development, for the team, will join brother Quinn as NHL draftees in just a few weeks. The Vancouver Canucks selected Quinn No. 7 overall last year. In two years, younger brother Luke will likely join them.

The hype and long road to the NHL Draft will end in a little over two weeks. The pressure will only increase once he puts on the jersey of his new team, and Hughes is ready to embrace his next step in hockey as the likely No. 1 pick.

“I think it’ll be special,” Hughes said. “Worked a lot of years for this, so if it does end up being that it’ll be an awesome moment.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Bruins confident they can overcome injuries

By Scott BilleckJun 4, 2019, 10:17 AM EDT
The status of Matt Grzelcyk and Zdeno Chara is unknown for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

One-third of the Boston Bruins’ rearguard is sitting in the infirmary at the moment thanks to two separate incidents (Grzelcyk’s in Game 2, Chara’s in Game 4). In both of Boston’s losses in this best-of-seven-turned-best-of-three after the St. Louis Blues evened proceedings with a 4-2 win on Monday, the Bruins have been forced to play with five defensemen for a good chunk of the game.

Grzelcyk’s injury happened in the first period after he was walloped from behind by Oskar Sundqvist. Chara’s, meanwhile, took place in the second after a puck drilled him in the face, rendering his night over.

It doesn’t make the road easy.

“Definitely,” said fellow d-man Brendan Carlo. “Two games with five D haven’t been easy. But it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs. We have to pick up the slack a little bit there, do our part to fill the void.”

The Bruins filled that void to the tune of a 7-2 win in Game 3. Even in Game 4 and down Chara, Carlo felt the Bruins didn’t let up.

“I think we were pushing through it pretty well,” he said. “It’s nothing I don’t think we could have handled. I think that game could have gone either way, honestly.”

Injuries are part of the postseason. It’s the adversity that makes hoisting the Stanley Cup at the end of it all that much more rewarding.

“It is what it is,” Tuukka Rask said. “We’ve just got to battle. I think guys battled hard did what they could.”

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t have an update on his big defensemen on Tuesday morning, only telling reporters that if Chara couldn’t go, they may have to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Given the magnitude of Game 5, it’s likely going to take a lot for Chara to miss it. But Boston is confident that whoever comes in — likely Steven Kampfer — can plug the leak.

“It’ll be next man up again,” forward David Backes said. “Whoever our next guy up is will have to fill that role admirably—and they’re big feet to fill.”

Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday (stream here).

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

PHT Morning Skate: Bergeron, O’Reilly contrasts; Hall’s time done in Jersey?

By Scott BilleckJun 4, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Blues criticized for adding corporate flag to color guard at Stanley Cup Final. (The Kansas City Star)

• The Great One and the Great Hamm enjoy pre-game festivities in St. Louis. (NHL.com)

Patrice Bergeron, Ryan O'Reilly are a study in contrasts. (ESPN)

• Boston’s would-be Stanley Cup champs would be truly Boston’s. (New York Times)

• How NHL fans determine the likability of a player. (Last Word on Hockey)

Taylor Hall may not be long for New Jersey. (The Fourth Period)

• 2019 top NHL Draft prospects getting their, ‘Welcome to the NHL’ moment. (Toronto Sun)

Milan Lucic related news: Don’t expect compliance buy-out in Collective Bargaining negotiations, says NHL insider. (Edmonton Journal)

• Now is not the time for the Canucks to be cheapskates. (The Province)

• Here’s how the Detroit Red Wings can rebuild in this year’s draft. (Detroit Free Press)

• How the NHL is planning on using data analytics to change the game for everyone. (ZDNet)

Phil Kessel‘s name is being tossed around like a hot potato. Here’s how he could be the finisher the Montreal Canadiens need. (Eyes on the Prize)

• Why the 1994 Canucks continue to be the most-loved losing team in B.C. sport history. (CBC)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Pregame chat, unique stick help O’Reilly deliver dominant Game 4 performance

By Sean LeahyJun 4, 2019, 2:37 AM EDT
ST. LOUIS — Ryan O'Reilly‘s traditional pre-game chat with his dad hammered home a simple message: Leave it all out there, stop overthinking the game, and trust yourself more.

Brian O’Reilly’s words on Monday afternoon resonated as his son’s two goals helped the St. Louis Blues top the Boston Bruins 4-2 in Game 4 to even the Stanley Cup Final at two games apiece. Game 5 is Thursday (8 p.m. ET; NBC) at TD Garden.

O’Reilly opened the scoring 43 seconds into game — a play he started by winning an offensive zone face-off. Vince Dunn‘s shot was tipped by Zach Sanford in front and stopped by Tuukka Rask‘s right pad. Unfortunately for the goaltender, the rebound went right to O’Reilly’s stick as he was spinning off Bruins defenseman Torey Krug. The wraparound was converted with help from his incredibly unique blade.

Sportsnet

“It’s obviously a weird stick,” O’Reilly told the “31 Thoughts” podcast back in October.

Because O’Reilly likes to make plays with the heel, he uses a straight blade that features a hooked toe. He says it gives him more control of the puck, and it certainly showed as he avoided Rask’s skate and tucked home the first goal of the game.

Teammates have tried out O’Reilly’s stick, but the reviews aren’t positive. Some like to joke that the toe is like that because he stuck it in a door. But Warrior actually sent him a plastic blade, and after using a heat gun he was able to find a curve to his liking.

“I don’t dare touch his sticks,” said linemate Zach Sanford. “I let him do his thing. Those are his.”

“He makes it work,” said Patrick Maroon.

The game-winning goal, which O’Reilly delivered with 9:22 left in the third period, was the result of Alex Pietrangelo’s awareness that the Bruins were changing and O’Reilly’s decision to drive to the net and hope for a rebound. 

The “pass off pads” play is something the Blues work on in practice. The idea is to create havoc in front of goal, and with a player driving to net they often lead to dangerous scoring chances.

“The way it developed we knew we were going to have something to the net with Petro coming down there,” said O’Reilly, who hadn’t scored since Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. “I’m just trying to do what I can to get to that back side and it was a great bounce. It happens sometimes and you just try and throw it on the net. Sometimes you get those bounces. [I] was just lucky to be on that end of it.”

The feeling many had heading into Game 4 was the same as it was when Game 2 approached. The Bruins had dominated the previous game and there was a feeling that they would continue to build off that victory. Instead, as they’ve done so many times this season, the Blues reset and bounced back. 

Game 4 was the most consistent game of the series for St. Louis thus far. They were relentless in establishing their forecheck, delivered 44 hits, remained disciplined and gave Boston only two power plays. There were a few extended periods of time Monday night when they had the Bruins hemmed into their own zone keeping the pressure on, much to the delight of the 18,805 fans in attendance inside of the sold-out Enterprise Center.

Now it’s a best-of-three series and the next time the Blues play at home — Game 6 on Sunday — the Stanley Cup could be awarded that evening. Two more efforts like what they executed in Game 4 and St. Louis will be yelling “Play Gloria!” for years to come.

“From start to finish, guys kept playing, and when they made a push [we] responded well and we kept going one shift at a time,” said O’Reilly. “As a group we brought that and it worked tonight.”

Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday (stream here).

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.