The Wraparound: Blues look to ‘flip the page’ ahead of Game 4

By Joey AlfieriJun 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

The St. Louis Blues won’t be in an ideal spot when Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final begins tonight (8 p.m. ET; NBC; live stream) but they can make it a better situation by the end of the night. The Blues are currently down 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Final with a game on home ice coming up. Can they get themselves back into this series after their embarrassing 7-2 defeat on home ice in Game 3?

“Any time you lose, I think the emotions are so high in every playoff game,” Blues forward Brayden Schenn said, per NHL.com. “When you don’t get the result you want, you come to the rink the next day or you have a sleep that night and you have that bitter feeling where you feel whether you let it slip away or you didn’t get the result you wanted.

“You’re angry for a day. But coming to the rink today down 2-1, we knew it was going to be a tight series, a long series. Like [Tarasenko] said, we flip the page, worrying about tomorrow getting a win and that’s all that really matters.”

The good news, is that the Blues usually seem to bounce back after losses. They’ve made a habit of making key adjustments heading into games following defeats. Those experiences should make them feel confident heading into the Game 4. But on the flip side, they probably haven’t faced a team as deep as the Bruins during this playoff run.

The scary part of this equation, is that the Bruins finally started getting production from David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. Those three had been quiet in the first two games of the series, but they combined to score five points in Game 3.

The Blues also have to clean up the amount of penalties they take or this series will be over in a hurry. The Bruins went 1-for-5 on the power play in the first two games of the series and they went four-for-four on Saturday night. Giving Boston that many opportunities on the man-advantage is a bad idea.

“At this stage of the game, there’s no manufacturing of desperation,” defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said. “You want to go in with that hunger every night.

“At this point, we know how hard wins are to come by. It’s an absolute grind. You pour everything into it every night. It’s not hard to find desperation at this point.”

Stanley Cup Final 2019 schedule, TV info

Poetry on ice: Bruins’ potent power play is key to Cup Final

Associated PressJun 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patrice Bergeron wins the faceoff and Jake DeBrusk retrieves the puck for Torey Krug, who waits just long enough for Bergeron to set up and shoots it at his stick for a textbook deflection goal.

This is the Boston Bruins’ masterful power play at its nearly unstoppable best.

When the Bruins go on the power play, it’s poetry in motion on the ice that comes from a combination of detailed coaching and planning, high-end talent and exquisite execution.

Boston scored with precise efficiency on all four of its power-play chances in a 7-2 rout of the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 and is the biggest reason the Bruins lead the Stanley Cup Final 2-1 going into Game 4 Monday night.

”It’s just the creativity and guys stepping into certain roles, certain spots, and we fill in for each other,” Krug said. ”When we’re on and we’re in sync, we’re a really dangerous unit.”

Toronto, Columbus and Carolina already figured that out in the first three rounds, and St. Louis needs to develop a solution or this series will be over quicker than Krug can move the puck.

Boston’s playoff-best power play has converted on 35.9% of its opportunities and could be the first unit to finish over 30% in the postseason since the 1981 champion New York Islanders.

”We just have a lot of different abilities and talents out there,” puck retrieving ace Brad Marchand said. ”We’ve been together for a while now, so we’re comfortable with communicating and trying to look for different things. With Torey back there making the plays that he’s making, we get lucky sometimes.”

This has nothing to do with luck.

Bruce Cassidy is a power-play mastermind who can spot trends and flaws as well as any coach in the NHL. After the Bruins scored on two of their 10 power plays in Games 1 and 2, he noticed a hole in the Blues’ penalty kill, made some adjustments and, boom, Boston scored four power-play goals … on four shots.

”Bruce does a great job of giving us cues that if this player does this, this is the option that we’re going to have and the opportunity that we’re going to have to score a goal,” said Krug, who joined Hall of Famer Denis Potvin as the only defensemen to record at least four points in a Cup Final game.

”We’ve been able to, after 10 power plays through two games, point out some things. Without giving it away, we’re trying to take advantage of it now.”

Cassidy said his power play operates differently from a lot of other hockey teams because it relies more on puck movement down low than a blast from the point.

Blues penalty killer Ryan O'Reilly noted the Bruins worked more from Krug at the point in Game 3 and it caught them off guard.

Here’s how they did it:

• Bergeron’s tip was a set play Cassidy drew up off a faceoff win that players executed to a T.

David Pastrnak‘s backhand came after a Bergeron-to-Krug point-to-point pass and Krug finding him inexplicably wide open in front.

• Krug’s wrist shot developed off a give-and-go with Marchand after he found open ice and snapped it past goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Marcus Johansson‘s one-timer against a fatigued Blues penalty kill happened when David Backes retrieved the puck, Johansson and Krug passed it back and forth like practice and goalie Jake Allen had no chance of stopping the puck.

”We put the puck on net and when you do that, good things happen,” Bergeron said. ”It was four different ways, the way we scored. I think we’re trying to take what’s in front of us instead of forcing plays.”

The video clips of Boston’s power play could fill a seminar on how to score 5-on-4 in the NHL. And the Blues know it.

”They can beat you so many different ways,” St. Louis defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said. ”They got a great net-front guy in Bergeron who’s always scoring around the net. They got Krug who can blast it, Pastrnak can blast it and Marchand’s just a heady player. Those are the toughest power plays to defend.”

You can’t stop them, you can only hope to contain them. And even that’s not working out for St. Louis, which was the least-penalized team through three rounds and has taxed its penalty kill with 17 minors through three games.

Asked how to defend Boston’s power play, retired forward Stu Grimson responded: ”Don’t take a penalty. Leave it on the bench.”

Easier said than done.

”There’s so many different ways that they’re coming at you, so you’re going to play them a bunch of different ways,” Bortuzzo said.

”Limiting entries is the big one for our group. I think we can make them put pucks in and then have them get to set up. That takes time and sometimes it’s frustrating and it’s something we build off, so I think being good at the blue lines is big for us.”

Or the Bruins make entries irrelevant because they don’t let the puck leave the zone. The NHL a few years ago instituted the rule that all power plays begin with a faceoff in the attacking zone as one way to generate more offense. The Bruins are the perfect example of that: They won five of six power-play faceoffs in Game 3 and scored goals 21, 51, 31 and 23 seconds into each chance.

”I have to be better in the circle taking those faceoffs to not give them any easy opportunities,” O’Reilly said.

The St. Louis coaching staff will have to make some adjustments after the penalty kill looked lost Saturday night. But much of that credit belongs to the Bruins’ No. 1 power-play unit of Bergeron, Krug, Marchand, Pastrnak and DeBrusk.

”They support one another really well, they retrieve pucks that have turned over exceptionally well,” said Grimson, an NHL Network analyst who scored one power-play goal in 771 games.

”It’s a mix of chemistry and great anticipation, especially when those top three guys are out there together. It all kind of centers around Bergeron. He’s kind of critical to it all. But the others. Between Pastrnak and he’s your high-end skill and Marchand on the other side is great at recovering pucks, it’s just a great balance of everything that kind of makes up a really lethal power play.”

Going 2 for 10 in Games 1 and 2 is nothing to sneeze at, especially considering St. Louis is 1 for 10 in the series. But Krug chalked up the 4-for-4 breakout to a keen adjustment and better assertiveness and decision-making.

It’s also that the Bruins’ power play operates like clockwork and fuels everything about their offensive game.

”They know that they have the ability to score and generate offense,” Cassidy said. ”One of the ways you get going offensively is to finish your chances and to get going on the power play. We talked about that. It’s not unique to our team. Most skilled guys, if they get to feel the puck on the power play, things start to happen. I think it bleeds into 5-on-5.”

Fan runs 28 miles with giant Blues flag to attend Game 3

Andy Bartelsmeyer
By Sean LeahyJun 3, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
ST. LOUIS — Andy Bartelsmeyer’s Saturday plans opened up last week after learning the news the race he was to take part in was canceled due to flooding from the Missouri River. To fill the open time slot on his schedule, he came with with a unique idea.

Instead of taking part in the KT82 solo division 67-mile run, Bartelsmeyer decided that he’d support his beloved St. Louis Blues in a creative way to celebrate the team’s first Stanley Cup Final home game in 49 years. He spent his Saturday running the 28 miles from his home in Wildwood, Missouri to the Gateway Arch in St. Louis to attend Game 3, all while carrying a flag sporting the team’s logo.

Bartelsmeyer, an ultra-runner who has completed races of 100km and 50 miles in length, as well as 15 races of marathon distance or greater, ran a route that ended with him at the Gateway Arch, not far from the Blues home at Enterprise Center. At one point, his trek took him by the arena as fans began gathering before Game 3 and television networks were broadcasting their pre-game shows.

Andy Bartelsmeyer

“I’m sure if you sift through videos from live shots [Saturday], I think that I’m in the background of at least six or seven of them, just running past with a flag,” Bartelsmeyer told NBC Sports on Sunday,

The 28-mile run might have been the least painful part of his day after the Blues’ 7-2 defeat in Game 3 to the Boston Bruins.

“Oh my goodness, the game,” Bartelsmeyer said. “I had fun running all the way across St. Louis. That’s my sick sort of entertainment. There wasn’t much fun about that game.”

As Bartelsmeyer progressed on his route, he was joined by several other running at different points. One supporter, Eric, ran with him all the way to the Arch and was there for 26 of the 28 miles. Cars honked and others cheered him him, and there were no Bruins fans in sight to give him any grief.

Once Bartelsmeyer decided this was happening, he went online and ordered the 3×5 Blues flag, then went to a local hardware store to get tools to build a pole. He spent the last week doing practice runs in his neighborhood early in the morning to get used to running while carrying it.

Bartelsmeyer didn’t have tickets to Game 3, but decided to buy them the day before thanks to an “impulse decision.” He originally was going to do the run and attend the outdoor watch party, but he got lucky as bad weather caused the cancellation of that event.

While the game might not have been so memorable, the run was as Bartelsmeyer said it’s probably the most unique one he’s ever accomplished.

“I think that might have been the dumbest, most insane thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “Not only the ludicrousness of taking this giant flag and deciding to run 30 miles with this, but also the fact that I did it in the middle of the day, which was a decision that about 1:30 in the afternoon I was profoundly regretting. It got up to 93 degrees and it was sunny.”

Bartelsmeyer currently doesn’t have tickets to Game 4 or Game 6, if necessary, so if you happen to live near St. Louis and see someone running the streets with a giants Blues flag, be sure to say hello.

Blues’ Dunn remains ‘close’ to return after facial injury

By Sean LeahyJun 2, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS — Vince Dunn is close. That’s the description St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube has used the last few days to describe the 22-year-old defenseman.

Dunn took a Brenden Dillon wrist shot to the mouth in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final and has been out of the lineup since, missing the Blues’ last six games. He’s been out with an “upper-body injury,” and it’s clear there was plenty concern about whether he’d be back on the ice.

There’s no clarity yet on if Dunn will play during the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins. Even he isn’t sure.

“It’s hard to say right now,” Dunn said. “It’s obviously a whole other level right now in the Finals and when I come back I want to make sure I was the player that I was when I came out.”

While he’s still part of the team on a daily basis as he recovers, being unable to take part in the games has been difficult for Dunn, who recorded seven points in 16 playoff games prior to the injury.

“There’s nothing you can say or hear right now that’s going to make you feel better,” Dunn said. “At the end of the day, you’re not in the lineup and that really sucks. It’s the Stanley Cup Final and that’s something you dream about when you’re a kid. To not be able to play for something like this is very frustrating for me.”

Dunn said the puck to the mouth didn’t cause him to lose any teeth “yet,” but he has a mouth full of wires at the moment and it’s “going to be a long process.”

“There’s a lot of things going on with my face right now,” he added. “It’s just not a pretty scene in there.”

The young defenseman is in his second NHL season and averaged 17:32 of ice time during the regular season. He’s good puck moving blue liner, something the Blues have missed through three games against the Boston Bruins.

Dunn tried sporting a face shield during practices but quickly gave up that idea.

“It’s not easy to see with that thing on,” said Dunn, who couldn’t reveal if he had been medically cleared to play. “I just kind of came to the conclusion that if I can just take that thing off, if a puck’s going to hit me, it’s going to hurt. I’d rather just sacrifice my face for better vision out there. … As easy as I can to make it on myself, that’s what I’ve got to do.”

There have been plenty of supportive messages for Dunn from family, friends and fans as he recovers. He gets the questions about his health every day and while it’s difficult to not reply back saying that he’ll be back to playing in the next game, he’s appreciative of the support.

“At the end of the day, it’s nice that a lot of people are worrying and care about you,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of Tweets and messages, some letters. Just to know that the city’s really worried about you … there’s no shortage of help right now for me.”

Game 4 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday (stream here).

————

