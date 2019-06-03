More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Blues vs. Bruins: Three keys to Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

By Joey AlfieriJun 3, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
3 Comments

If the St. Louis Blues are going to make this Stanley Cup Final a tight series again, there are certain things they’ll have to do differently than they did in Game 3 against the Boston Bruins. From Boston’s perspective, they have an opportunity to push their opponent to the brink of elimination tonight (8 p.m. ET; NBC). How do they do that?

Here are your keys to victory for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final:

• Stay out of the box:

This message applies to both teams, but it’s especially pertinent to the Blues. St. Louis has given Boston five, five and four power-play opportunities in the first three games of this series. The Bruins have found a way to score six power play goals in the Stanley Cup Final, including four in their Game 3 victory.

Whether Blues head coach Craig Berube agrees with the calls going against his team or not, the players have to find a way to play with an edge while staying disciplined. The Bruins have been carving every opponent up on special teams and that hasn’t changed in this series.

If St. Louis wants to avoid going back to Boston facing elimination, staying out of the box is something they’ll have to do. Even when the Bruins fail to score on the man-advantage, it still appears as though they create momentum for themselves by generating quality scoring opportunities.

And if they do take penalties, they have to find a way to kill them off. It doesn’t matter how lopsided the game is, teams can’t allow their opponent to have a 100 percent success rate on the man-advantage.

Let your best players carry you to victory:

The Bruins finally got production from Brad Marchand (one assist), David Pastrnak (one goal) and Patrice Bergeron (three points) which is a scary thought if you’re the Blues. Those three have only contributed in one of the three games, yet the Bruins are still up 2-1 in this best-of-seven series. Of course, they owe a lot of their success to their depth players, too, as they’ve had 19 different skaters score goals for them during this run to the final.

At some point though, Boston will need their top guns to have big nights a little more regularly than they have been.

The same thing applies for the Blues. Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz need to take their game to another level if the Blues are going to even up the series. Tarasenko’s eight-game point streak was snapped on Saturday night, while Schwartz’s has yet to score a goal in this series.

If the Blues can get themselves some production from their top-six forwards, they’ll be in a great spot to even up the series tonight.

Make life easier/tougher for Binnington:

Jordan Binnington has done a great job of bouncing back after losses since becoming the Blues starter over 50 games ago, but Saturday night was the first time he was pulled during that stretch. It probably won’t affect him heading into Game 4, but the Bruins need to test him early and often tonight.

Boston needs to rattle his cage after the disappointing performance in the last game. They can do that by generating quality scoring chances and they can also try to get to him by bumping him, getting traffic in front of him, and so on.

“I’ve got to be better,” Binnington said after Game 3, per NHL.com. “I’ve got to do a better job giving my team a chance to win. They scored three goals in the first. That’s never good. They’re a good hockey team. We have to get back to our game, stay focused.”

If you’re the Blues, you want to protect your goalie as much as you can. As we mentioned before, stay out of the box to limit the quality scoring chances and make sure you play a tight game in front of him. Don’t allow the Bruins to get easy access to the slot and make sure you limit high-danger chances. Your goalie has bailed you out on multiple occasions, and now it’s time for you to repay the favor.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Power Rankings: Conn Smythe watch entering Game 4

Getty
By Adam GretzJun 3, 2019, 1:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Now that the Stanley Cup Final is reaching its halfway point it is time for our weekly look at the race for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

After their convincing 7-2 win in Game 3, the Boston Bruins enter Monday’s Game 4 (8 p.m. ET, NBC; Live Stream) with a 2-1 lead in the series and a chance to take complete control before it shifts back to Boston later this week. A win on Monday would give the Bruins a commanding 3-1 series lead, something that only one team has ever squandered in the history of the Stanley Cup Final (just as a reminder, it was complete madness took an insane sequence of events for that to happen). So, obviously, Monday’s game is pretty significant.

With the Bruins holding the lead in the series (as of this publication) they have most of the top leaders in the race.

But the Blues still have their contenders, too, if they are able to come back and win.

Let’s take a look at where the rankings currently stand.

1. Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins. He was the favorite entering the series and nothing has really changed through the first three games to knock him out of that spot. Rask has played every minute of the playoffs for the Bruins and is still maintaining a .939 save percentage through the first 20 games. It is only the seventh different time in NHL history that a goalie has played in at least 20 playoff games and had a save percentage higher than .935. It is the second time that Rask has done it, making him the only goalie in NHL history to have that claim.

2. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins. He hasn’t been as dominant through the first three games as he was in the earlier rounds, but a point-per-game average while playing a Stanley Cup Finalist is no small accomplishment. He has a strong chance to finish the playoffs as the leading scorer in the league. In almost any other year that would make him a slam-dunk winner for the Conn Smythe if his team wins. Only reason he is not the favorite right now is because his team’s goalie is having an historically good postseason.

3. Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues. He is not going to finish with the best overall numbers in the playoffs, and he may not even be the leading scorer on the Blues, but if they manage to come back in this series and win three of the next four games Tarasenko is probably going to play a huge role. Given that he has a point in eight of the past nine games and had an eight-game point streak that ran throughout the entire Western Conference Final and the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final he is going to stand out. Recency bias is a thing, and if you have your best and most productive games in the final two rounds, you are probably going to get the award if your team ends up winning.

4. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins. After a quiet start to the Stanley Cup Final Bergeron and his line finally erupted in Game 3. He has two three-point performances in the past four games and is still a force all over the ice despite a little bit of a slump in Games 1 and 2. The Bruins’ power play has been one of their biggest assets in the playoffs and nobody has done more to drive that than Bergeron with a league-leading seven power play goals. Before this season he had just seven postseason power play goals in his entire career.

5. Torey Krug, Boston Bruins. His hit in Game 1 will be replayed on Bruins highlight reels for years to come, especially if they end up winning the series, but that is not what brings him into the Conn Smythe race. It’s the fact he is one of the biggest game-changers the Bruins have on the blue line. In his 346 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time this postseason he is cruising along with a 55 percent Corsi rating while the Bruins are outscoring their opponents by a 14-8 margin. Individually, he is up to 16 total points (two goals, and a league leading 14 assists) in 20 games and has three multi-point games. That includes a four-point effort (the first ever for a Bruins defender in Stanley Cup Final history) in their Game 3 win on Saturday night. 

6. Jaden Schwartz, St. Louis Blues. He was going to cool off eventually because let’s face it, no one consistently scores on a quarter of their shots for an extended period of time. But he is still the Blues’ leading goal-scorer and point-producer and has single-handedly been the difference between winning and losing in at least three games for the Blues this postseason.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blue no more: Patrick Maroon’s perfect St. Louis homecoming

Associated PressJun 3, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Each morning Anthony Maroon woke up during a visit to see his father, he’d ask his grandmother how many days he had left with him.

Nine? All smiles.

The goodbyes were brutal. Patti Maroon told her grandson she couldn’t guarantee she wouldn’t cry, but she’d try.

By the last day, she had to wear sunglasses to keep Anthony from seeing the tears in her eyes. Then they’d pull up to the airport and Anthony would scream, ”I want my daddy!”

”It was heartwrenching,” Patti said.

Patrick Maroon played his first eight National Hockey League seasons away from his son, who lived with his mother in suburban St. Louis. When he was a free agent last summer, the interest from teams on a long-term contract didn’t materialize, but he had a more lucrative offer from the New Jersey Devils and a multiyear offer from the San Jose Sharks to weigh against a deal for $1.75 million with the St. Louis Blues for just this season.

He agonized over the decision and ultimately took less, betting on himself to play for his hometown team in front of his son and surrounded by his tight-knit family. After a rough start to the season for him, Maroon helped the Blues make the playoffs, scored the double-overtime series-clinching goal in Game 7 of the second round against Dallas and is now in the Stanley Cup Final with the team he always yearned to play for.

”It’s meant the world to me,” Maroon said. ”As a kid, you dream of this your whole life and to come back home and play for your team you grew up watching your whole life, and to actually live out your dream and actually put your skates on and play (in) the Stanley Cup finals, it’s a pretty cool moment for me. Not only a cool moment for me, but my dad that’s been a season-ticket holder and Blues fan, my mom, my family, my son. It’s been really cool and very special: A lot of highs, a lot of lows, but we’re getting through this together.”

There was the criticism for taking the No. 7 Keith Tkachuk wore, jeers in the stands his parents had to hear, sessions with a sports psychologist, a franchise-record 11-game winning streak, the death of his grandfather the day before the playoffs began, his game-winning assist in the postseason opener, his overtime heroics and an emotional meeting with his family after moving on to the Cup Final.

Those are some significant highs and lows. Now Maroon is on the ultimate high playing for the Blues against the Boston Bruins for the Stanley Cup – a playoff run that has given his family a reason to come together to watch his games at an emotionally difficult time, and none of it would’ve happened had Maroon not gone home.

”If it wasn’t for this, I said, I’d probably be home and I’d use any kind of excuse not to come,” aunt Jan Phegley said from the basement of brother Rob Ferrera’s house. ”But my brother keeps calling me and he doesn’t give me any excuse to stay away. And when I get here I’m OK. And (Patrick’s brother) Justin goes: ‘Yeah, Aunt Jan, don’t you think we would be home? But we’re here.’ It’s just made such a big difference in everybody’s life.”

No one more so than Anthony, the 10-year-old center of the family who perhaps like his father growing up doesn’t realize how good of a hockey player he could be. Last July, Patrick was watching his son play at the same Oakville roller hockey rink he played in as a kid the night he had to decide where to sign.

His dad, Phil Maroon, wasn’t so sure Patrick should take on the pressure of playing in St. Louis as the hometown kid and suggested he take the extra security from San Jose because he’s now in his 30s and even flipped a coin: heads for the Blues, tails for the Sharks. It came up tails.

”He goes, ‘OK I’m going to sign with them,”’ Phil said. ”About two hours later, he calls me up and says, ‘Dad I signed with the Blues.”’

What changed in those two hours? He was with Anthony and fiancee Francesca.

”It’s always been Anthony,” Phil said. ”That was the bottom line. That’s what it came down to.”

New Jersey offered over $3 million because general manager Ray Shero told Maroon he deserved it. Shero has gotten to know the family well over the years from the world championships and then trading for Maroon at the 2018 deadline and understands perfectly why he left so much money on the table.

”He did it for all the right reasons,” Shero said. ”You can’t script this any better.”

It’s a script that sounds too hokey for Hollywood. Maroon grew up in Oakville outside St. Louis, once carved out a penalty box in the wall of his parents’ furnished basement for full-contact games with his friends and played minor and high school hockey there. Now there are signs all over Telegraph Road in his hometown of Oakville like the one at Dierbergs Market that reads, ”Congrats Oakville Big Rig Pat Maroon.”

”We had that in the back of our mind, ‘Wow, wouldn’t that be neat if he was able to go all the way, and who knows what team he would be on?” said Mick O’Halloran of the Oakville Hockey Club that Maroon played two seasons with as a high school freshman and sophomore. ”It was meant to be for him to skate here at this time.”

This isn’t the first time hockey brought Maroon home. He played for now Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper with the North American Hockey League’s Texarkana Bandits in 2005-06 and the team moved to St. Louis and became the Bandits the next season. Maroon had 95 points, was league MVP and led them to the national championship – and is now looking to do that again with another St. Louis team and his son watching.

”He always missed being away from his boy,” Cooper said. ”He wanted to be close to him and just the way it’s all worked out, it’s been awesome.”

It wasn’t always awesome. Phil said Patrick hit a low point in December when his game wasn’t right and the Blues were in the aftermath of a coaching change and the losses piling up. New teammate Ryan O'Reilly saw what Maroon was going through and set him up with his dad and sports psychologist Brian O’Reilly for some sessions around the holidays that got him on track mentally.

”Everything seemed to turn around at that point,” Phil said.

The Blues went from last in the NHL the morning of Jan. 3 to the playoffs. But the more important developments came with Anthony’s team.

Patrick and Anthony got to play in the Merrimack Sharks’ annual father/son game for the first time in March. That surreal experience reminded Patti of the skills competition in Edmonton when she saw her youngest son and her grandson standing on the blue line in matching Maroon Oilers jerseys, and she and Phil then got to watch them skate on the same ice with the same youth team Patrick also played for as a kid.

”It was just surreal,” Patti said while wearing her son’s jersey. ”His heart wanted to always sign with the Blues because of Anthony.”

Less than a month later came the moment that sister Jen Guetschow said shattered their family’s world. Grandfather Ernest Ferrara died at age 94 from complications following leg surgery.

It was the day the Blues were leaving for Winnipeg to start the playoffs against the Jets. The team held the plane so Maroon could say goodbye to the grandfather he was incredibly tight with, something that might not have been possible if he signed anywhere else.

”We were all standing around crying,” Patti recalled. ”He had to leave, so he’s bending down and he’s hugging and kissing my dead dad and he’s going: ‘Grandpa, I love you. I love you. I’m gonna win the Stanley Cup for you.”’

Grandpa Ernie called that last summer after Maroon signed with the Blues. He’d always send video messages to Patrick asking for goals or congratulating him, and this one that ends with a puff from his cigar is still saved on Jen’s phone.

”Welcome home Patrick and Francesca,” Ernie said, stogie in hand. ”I’m so happy that you’re gonna be playing next door here. I love you, and the Blues are waiting for ya. They’re already predicting they’re gonna win.”

Maroon assisted on Tyler Bozak‘s Game 1-winning goal against Winnipeg the day after. Uncle Rob Fererra texts Patrick the night before a game and usually tells him, ”Don’t forget, dream of big assists, big goals, big hits, big plays.”

The night before Game 7 against Dallas, he told him, ”Now go dream of big goals” and forget about assists. Wearing No. 7, Maroon scored to win Game 7 on May 7 directly in front of family members sitting in row 7 of section 107 and only minutes after Jen, husband Paul and Rob kissed the prayer card from Ernie’s funeral.

Patti Maroon was battling Shingles at the time and didn’t even see the goal because fans were standing in front of her. Son Philipp ran to tell her Patrick had scored, and it was bedlam in the best possible way.

”Everybody in my family was crying,” Patti said. ”I just felt like they’re really going to win the Stanley Cup. Like, this is for real now.”

Maroon looked around at Stanley Cup Final media day and it all hit him. The decision to take less money and term to play for the Blues, the tumultuous season and now the chance to lift the Cup that’s replaced the old roller hockey trophy of his youth.

”Well, it’s worth it now, right?” Maroon said. ”Money doesn’t solve problems in the world anymore. It doesn’t really bring you happiness. Living out your dream and being home and being with family and being with a team in that locker room and have those guys fight, sweat and be where we’re at right now, that means more to me.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

The Wraparound: Blues look to ‘flip the page’ ahead of Game 4

By Joey AlfieriJun 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

The St. Louis Blues won’t be in an ideal spot when Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final begins tonight (8 p.m. ET; NBC; live stream) but they can make it a better situation by the end of the night. The Blues are currently down 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Final with a game on home ice coming up. Can they get themselves back into this series after their embarrassing 7-2 defeat on home ice in Game 3?

“Any time you lose, I think the emotions are so high in every playoff game,” Blues forward Brayden Schenn said, per NHL.com. “When you don’t get the result you want, you come to the rink the next day or you have a sleep that night and you have that bitter feeling where you feel whether you let it slip away or you didn’t get the result you wanted.

“You’re angry for a day. But coming to the rink today down 2-1, we knew it was going to be a tight series, a long series. Like [Tarasenko] said, we flip the page, worrying about tomorrow getting a win and that’s all that really matters.”

The good news, is that the Blues usually seem to bounce back after losses. They’ve made a habit of making key adjustments heading into games following defeats. Those experiences should make them feel confident heading into the Game 4. But on the flip side, they probably haven’t faced a team as deep as the Bruins during this playoff run.

The scary part of this equation, is that the Bruins finally started getting production from David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. Those three had been quiet in the first two games of the series, but they combined to score five points in Game 3.

The Blues also have to clean up the amount of penalties they take or this series will be over in a hurry. The Bruins went 1-for-5 on the power play in the first two games of the series and they went four-for-four on Saturday night. Giving Boston that many opportunities on the man-advantage is a bad idea.

“At this stage of the game, there’s no manufacturing of desperation,” defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said. “You want to go in with that hunger every night.

“At this point, we know how hard wins are to come by. It’s an absolute grind. You pour everything into it every night. It’s not hard to find desperation at this point.”

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Poetry on ice: Bruins’ potent power play is key to Cup Final

Associated PressJun 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patrice Bergeron wins the faceoff and Jake DeBrusk retrieves the puck for Torey Krug, who waits just long enough for Bergeron to set up and shoots it at his stick for a textbook deflection goal.

This is the Boston Bruins’ masterful power play at its nearly unstoppable best.

When the Bruins go on the power play, it’s poetry in motion on the ice that comes from a combination of detailed coaching and planning, high-end talent and exquisite execution.

Boston scored with precise efficiency on all four of its power-play chances in a 7-2 rout of the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 and is the biggest reason the Bruins lead the Stanley Cup Final 2-1 going into Game 4 Monday night.

”It’s just the creativity and guys stepping into certain roles, certain spots, and we fill in for each other,” Krug said. ”When we’re on and we’re in sync, we’re a really dangerous unit.”

Toronto, Columbus and Carolina already figured that out in the first three rounds, and St. Louis needs to develop a solution or this series will be over quicker than Krug can move the puck.

Boston’s playoff-best power play has converted on 35.9% of its opportunities and could be the first unit to finish over 30% in the postseason since the 1981 champion New York Islanders.

”We just have a lot of different abilities and talents out there,” puck retrieving ace Brad Marchand said. ”We’ve been together for a while now, so we’re comfortable with communicating and trying to look for different things. With Torey back there making the plays that he’s making, we get lucky sometimes.”

This has nothing to do with luck.

Bruce Cassidy is a power-play mastermind who can spot trends and flaws as well as any coach in the NHL. After the Bruins scored on two of their 10 power plays in Games 1 and 2, he noticed a hole in the Blues’ penalty kill, made some adjustments and, boom, Boston scored four power-play goals … on four shots.

”Bruce does a great job of giving us cues that if this player does this, this is the option that we’re going to have and the opportunity that we’re going to have to score a goal,” said Krug, who joined Hall of Famer Denis Potvin as the only defensemen to record at least four points in a Cup Final game.

”We’ve been able to, after 10 power plays through two games, point out some things. Without giving it away, we’re trying to take advantage of it now.”

Cassidy said his power play operates differently from a lot of other hockey teams because it relies more on puck movement down low than a blast from the point.

Blues penalty killer Ryan O'Reilly noted the Bruins worked more from Krug at the point in Game 3 and it caught them off guard.

Here’s how they did it:

• Bergeron’s tip was a set play Cassidy drew up off a faceoff win that players executed to a T.

David Pastrnak‘s backhand came after a Bergeron-to-Krug point-to-point pass and Krug finding him inexplicably wide open in front.

• Krug’s wrist shot developed off a give-and-go with Marchand after he found open ice and snapped it past goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Marcus Johansson‘s one-timer against a fatigued Blues penalty kill happened when David Backes retrieved the puck, Johansson and Krug passed it back and forth like practice and goalie Jake Allen had no chance of stopping the puck.

”We put the puck on net and when you do that, good things happen,” Bergeron said. ”It was four different ways, the way we scored. I think we’re trying to take what’s in front of us instead of forcing plays.”

The video clips of Boston’s power play could fill a seminar on how to score 5-on-4 in the NHL. And the Blues know it.

”They can beat you so many different ways,” St. Louis defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said. ”They got a great net-front guy in Bergeron who’s always scoring around the net. They got Krug who can blast it, Pastrnak can blast it and Marchand’s just a heady player. Those are the toughest power plays to defend.”

You can’t stop them, you can only hope to contain them. And even that’s not working out for St. Louis, which was the least-penalized team through three rounds and has taxed its penalty kill with 17 minors through three games.

Asked how to defend Boston’s power play, retired forward Stu Grimson responded: ”Don’t take a penalty. Leave it on the bench.”

Easier said than done.

”There’s so many different ways that they’re coming at you, so you’re going to play them a bunch of different ways,” Bortuzzo said.

”Limiting entries is the big one for our group. I think we can make them put pucks in and then have them get to set up. That takes time and sometimes it’s frustrating and it’s something we build off, so I think being good at the blue lines is big for us.”

Or the Bruins make entries irrelevant because they don’t let the puck leave the zone. The NHL a few years ago instituted the rule that all power plays begin with a faceoff in the attacking zone as one way to generate more offense. The Bruins are the perfect example of that: They won five of six power-play faceoffs in Game 3 and scored goals 21, 51, 31 and 23 seconds into each chance.

”I have to be better in the circle taking those faceoffs to not give them any easy opportunities,” O’Reilly said.

The St. Louis coaching staff will have to make some adjustments after the penalty kill looked lost Saturday night. But much of that credit belongs to the Bruins’ No. 1 power-play unit of Bergeron, Krug, Marchand, Pastrnak and DeBrusk.

”They support one another really well, they retrieve pucks that have turned over exceptionally well,” said Grimson, an NHL Network analyst who scored one power-play goal in 771 games.

”It’s a mix of chemistry and great anticipation, especially when those top three guys are out there together. It all kind of centers around Bergeron. He’s kind of critical to it all. But the others. Between Pastrnak and he’s your high-end skill and Marchand on the other side is great at recovering pucks, it’s just a great balance of everything that kind of makes up a really lethal power play.”

Going 2 for 10 in Games 1 and 2 is nothing to sneeze at, especially considering St. Louis is 1 for 10 in the series. But Krug chalked up the 4-for-4 breakout to a keen adjustment and better assertiveness and decision-making.

It’s also that the Bruins’ power play operates like clockwork and fuels everything about their offensive game.

”They know that they have the ability to score and generate offense,” Cassidy said. ”One of the ways you get going offensively is to finish your chances and to get going on the power play. We talked about that. It’s not unique to our team. Most skilled guys, if they get to feel the puck on the power play, things start to happen. I think it bleeds into 5-on-5.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports