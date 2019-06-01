More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

WATCH LIVE: Blues, Bruins meet in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahyJun 1, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Game 3: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues (Series tied 1-1)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
Stream here

Liam McHugh will anchor pre-game, intermission and post-game Game 3 coverage on-site, alongside analysts and former players Mike Milbury and Keith Jones. Kathryn Tappen will host pre-game and post-game coverage from outside sets in St. Louis, capturing the scene amongst the fans alongside analysts and former players Jeremy Roenick, Brian Boucher, Anson Carter and Patrick Sharp.

Saturday’s pre-game coverage on NBCSN will begin at 6 p.m. ET with a two-hour edition of NHL Live amongst the fans outside of Enterprise Center.

The St. Louis Blues evened the series at one game apiece with a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 2 against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden last night. Carl Gunnarsson scored 3:51 into overtime to get his team their first win in a Stanley Cup Final. Gunnarsson’s game-winner was his first goal in 57 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. St. Louis got game-tying goals from Robert Bortuzzo and Vladimir Tarasenko in the first period, following Bruins tallies by Charlie Coyle and Joakim Nordstrom. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington made 21 saves in the overtime win. St. Louis’ Game 2 win guarantees a Game 5 in Boston on Thursday, June 6, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here’s the full 2019 Stanley Cup Final schedule:

(All times ET, subject to change).

GAME 1Monday, May 27: Bruins 4, Blues 2
GAME 2Wednesday, May 29: Blues 3, Bruins 2 (OT) (Series tied 1-1)
GAME 3Saturday, June 1: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN
GAME 4Monday, June 3: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 5Thursday, June 6: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 6Sunday, June 9: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 7Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*If necessary

You can stream every single game of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final by clicking here.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Stanley Cup Final: Bruins looking for more from power play

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJun 1, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have played with fire through two games of the Stanley Cup Final and have been lucky to have only been burned twice.

The Blues have handed the Boston Bruins 10 power plays through two games with Boston, who owned a 34% success rate entering the Cup Final, capitalizing twice. The penalty parade disrupted momentum in the Game 1 and while it continued into Game 2, St. Louis was fortunate it didn’t cost them and result in an 0-2 hole heading for Game 3 (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN; live stream).

One reason for the Bruins power play not having as big of an impact in the series so far is their lack of shots to test Jordan Binnington. Head coach Bruce Cassidy implored his power play units to shoot the puck more after garnering only 14 on 10 opportunities. Some of that is due to poor executive, but credit can also be given to the Blues’ penalty killers.

Using Patrice Bergeron in the bumper spot — between the circles — hasn’t worked as the Blues have kept him under wraps with only two shots on goal with the man advantage. Cassidy said the coaching staff looked at that will try to make adjustments in order to get better puck movement if Bergeron is locked down.

Then you have the issues of the Bruins’ zone entries. Instead of setting up their power play unit in the zone, they’ve often tried to force attempts off the attack, which worked on both of their goals for different reasons.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Charlie McAvoy’s goal in Game 1 was the result of open ice due to the Blues getting caught in a change:

Charlie Coyle’s Game 2 tally happened due to a breakdown in the offensive zone (and some too many men confusion), allowing him to go undetected.

“Some of that will take away from your sets,” said Cassidy. “But again, I give [the Blues] credit the other night. I thought they did a real good job and we forced too many plays and as a result you’re doing wind sprints all night instead of going back on pucks.”

What the Bruins have managed to do consistently on their power plays is keep the area in front of Binnington busy.

Via Natural Stat Trick:

Even when setting up the power play in the offense fails, there’s enough skill out there that the Bruins’ creativity can take over. But the bottom line remains that the Blues have to be better disciplined. Their penalty killers have been good so far, but it could still play a huge role in how a game swings. The players know that they’ve been lucky so far.

“Sometimes it’s hard,” said Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo, “but it’s happened to us the last couple of games here so we have to make sure coming home to control those emotions because we can see what they do on the power play.”

Blues-Bruins Game 3 is Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET from Enterprise Center on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

Blues, Bruins turning to their depth for Game 3

By Sean LeahyJun 1, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS — John Moore has experienced entering a Stanley Cup Final in the middle of the series.

In 2014, while with the New York Rangers, he returned to the lineup for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Kings after serving a two-game suspension. Five years later, the 28-year-old defenseman is in another “next man up” situation, one that the Boston Bruins have gotten used to this season.

Matt Grzelcyk did not travel to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4 against the Blues after being boarded by Oskar Sundqvist of the Blues in Game 2. Sundqvist was suspended one game. Moore will take Grzelcyk’s place Saturday night.

“The forecheck was a strength of theirs [in Game 2] and a weakness of ours — breaking pucks out,” said Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. “[Grzelcyk] is good at the big escape and the big clean pass to get our forwards moving. We lost some of that element.”

Once again, Cassidy has to dip into his depth in an attempt to grab a 2-1 series lead (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN; live stream) at Enterprise Center. Moore will likely fill in on the third pairing with Connor Clifton, and depending how the game goes, it’ll be interesting to see how the minutes are distributed on the back end.

For the Bruins, it’s been easy to slide in a new player when needed. The veteran core has seen their share of injuries over the years considering it’s a war of attrition to make it to the Cup Final.

“Well, I think for our team, our guys are so inclusive that they’re going to make that guy feel welcome,” said Cassidy. “Coming into good lineups, that certainly makes it easier. And it’s also on the individual. If he’s the type who a little more laid back, probably a little easier this time of year.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

“I feel like we’ve had that happen to us a number of times this season,” said Bruins captain Zdeno Chara. “Very early on, I think, in November, we probably lost three regulars on the back end and probably two or three regulars on the front and each time we had guys really stepping up playing big minutes and big roles and did a great job for our team. 

“I think that it’s not any different this time. We saw it in the playoffs a number of times guys played big, really answered some of the questions that we are answering today of how they’re going to be. They always respond well and this team always relies on the depth that we have.”

The Bruins (22) and Blues (21) have both needed to rely on extra bodies in these playoffs. As Cassidy deals with his own situation, Craig Berube will turn to Robby Fabbri and Zach Sanford to replace the injured Robert Thomas and suspended Sundqvist for Game 3.

Much like the Bruins, the Blues have had to use the “next man up” mentality. Despite two changes ahead for Game 3, the Blues are confident in their depth and they’re confident multiple new faces in the lineup won’t disrupt any part of their game plan.

“I think we have a good team. Anyone’s able to come in,” said Blues defenseman Colton Parayko. “We’ve done it all season long. Guys have stepped into different roles. Guys have done different things at different times. That’s the character of our group and it’s definitely not being tested.”

Blues-Bruins Game 3 is Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET from Enterprise Center on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

Blues vs. Bruins: Three keys to Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

By Adam GretzJun 1, 2019, 12:27 PM EDT
When Carl Gunnarsson scored at the 3:51 mark of overtime in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night, he gave the St. Louis Blues their first ever Stanley Cup Final win.

They return home on Saturday night with a chance to take the lead in the series in Game 3 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN; Live Stream) when they host the Boston Bruins.

So far it has been a tough, physical series and there is no indication that is going to change on Saturday night. Both teams have had stretches where they have carried the play, and given that the Blues are returning home to play in what should be a charged up environment the Bruins should be prepared to weather an early storm.

Here are the three keys for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

• Discipline … again

This has been the talking point for the Blues so far in the series, and we have to keep mentioning it because it keeps becoming a factor.

Through the first two games the Blues have already been shorthanded 10 times (to only five times for the Bruins) and have already surrendered a pair of power play goals. The Blues’ inability to stay out of the penalty box helped crush any momentum they had built early in Game 1, and then nearly got them into trouble in Game 2.

The Bruins’ power play has been a nearly unstoppable force throughout the postseason, converting on more than 31 percent of their chances. That is one of the highest marks in the history of the league and it has helped drive the team’s offense.

The Blues can not keep giving that unit chances to take over a game because it has shown time and time again this postseason that it can do just that. If the Blues can keep this a 5-on-5 game they have to like their chances. But if they can not help themselves when it comes to taking penalties they run the risk of losing a huge opportunity to win their first ever championship.

It is pretty clear that this series has a physical tone to it, and the Blues obviously want to try and impose that on the Bruins, but there has to be a line between playing physical and playing reckless.

During the first two games the Blues have had a difficult time walking that line.

• Bruins’ top line

If there is a concern early on for the Bruins it might just how quiet their top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak has been over the first two games. So far they have managed just one empty-net goal while also getting outscored, outshot, and outchanced when going head-to-head against the Blues’ top line that is being driven by an incredible hot streak from Vladimir Tarasenko.

They have enough of a track record — both individually and as a group — that they should be expected to snap out of this little funk because it is awfully hard to imagine them having three consecutive off games. But sometimes slumps happen to even the very best players, and if one starts to get away from you early in a best-of-seven series that could be the difference between winning and losing the whole thing.

“March, Pasta, Berge and Krej are all first for scoring, so they’ve done it in the Playoffs,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said on Thursday. “Not maybe in these two games, it’s short sample size, but that’s what we’re looking for. The better players perform, better chance of winning. I expect they’ll be better in St. Louis offensively. We’ll go from there.”

The quartet of Marchand, Bergeron, Pastrnak, and Krejci has combined to score 27 of the Bruins’ 63 goals so far in the playoffs, but in the first two games of the series they have managed only the aforementioned Marchand empty-netter, while Pastrnak (an assist) is the only one that has contributed to another goal.

Depth scoring is an essential ingredient to winning, but the Bruins are still going to need their top players to find the back of the net, especially if the Blues’ top line — and especially Tarasenko — continues to play the way it has.

• Both teams missing key depth players

It is all the result of one play in Game 2.

The Bruins will find themselves playing without defender Matt Grzelcyk after he was injured on a hit by Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist early in Game 2. Grzelcyk isn’t one of the stars on this Bruins roster but he has become an extremely valuable player due to his ability to move the puck and help feed the team’s transition game. They missed that element after he exited Game 2 and were unable to consistently contend with the Blues’ aggressive forecheck.

It could be an issue in Game 3 and beyond if he remains sidelined.

He will be replaced by veteran defender John Moore. It is not only a drop off in terms of what to expect out of that spot on the third-pairing, but it also puts more pressure on Charlie McAvoy and Torey Krug to make more of an impact because they are only two other defenders on the roster that can excel when it comes to moving the puck.

That play also resulted in Sundqvist being suspended for Saturday’s game, putting a pretty significant dent in the Blues’ depth.

Sundqvist has been a great find for the Blues on their fourth line and had a breakout 2018-19 regular season performance that has carried over to the playoffs where he has had a knack for scoring some big goals while also playing a sound defensive game. But his hit on Grzelcyk was a reckless one and was the second time in the first two games that he took a bad penalty by delivering a bad hit from behind.

The first one cost the Blues in Game 1 when McAvoy responded on the ensuing power play with a game-tying goal.

The second one cost them by removing a key depth player (Sundqvist himself) out of the lineup for Game 3.

Along with Sundqvist, the Blues will once again be without rookie forward Robert Thomas.

Blues-Bruins Game 3 is Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET from Enterprise Center on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

Undersized Hughes stands out as top NHL draft prospect

Associated PressJun 1, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Dan Marr will never forget the first time Jack Hughes landed on his radar as a potential top NHL draft prospect.

It happened last summer, when the NHL Central Scouting director was attending a skills camp in Toronto.

After listing New Jersey’s Taylor Hall, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and then-Islanders captain John Tavares as the best three players on the ice, Marr added: “The next best player was Jack Hughes.”

Even at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, Marr said the 17-year-old stood out for a variety of reasons.

“It was a series of drills that they were doing that involved skating, quickness, speed, execution, precision. And right away you could see he already has an NHL shot,” Marr said Friday, speaking at the NHL’s annual pre-draft scouting combine being held in Buffalo. “So he’s got the talent that he belongs in that group.”

Very little has happened to change Marr or anyone else’s mind since.

From Orlando, Florida, Hughes is Central Scouting’s top-ranked North American skater after spending the past two seasons setting USA Hockey National Team Development Program’s record by combining for 228 points (74 goals, 154 assists) in 110 games.

Finland’s Kaapo Kakko is the top-ranked European skater after completing a season in which he helped his nation complete a gold-medal sweep of international titles by winning the world championship last weekend, the world junior title in January and the Under-18 title last year.

The two are projected to be selected with one of the two top picks – the Devils select first followed by the New York Rangers – at the NHL draft at Vancouver, British Columbia on June 21-22.

After joking he’d look good in either a red Devils’ or blue Rangers’ jersey, Hughes said he’d obviously prefer to go first.

“You always dream of being No. 1,” Hughes said. “You don’t dream of being two, three or four when you’re a young kid.”

Hughes is also aware of how he and Kakko will draw comparisons with the likelihood of the two playing on Metropolitan Division rivals.

“We’ll be linked to each other for a lot of years with the Rangers and Devils right there,” Hughes said.

Kakko is not attending the combine because the weeklong event, which includes player-team interviews and medical testing, began a day after Finland beat Canada to win the world championships in Slovakia on Sunday.

“It has zero affect really,” Marr said about Kakko’s absence. “I think the teams understand that. And the teams at the top, they’re just going to have to spend a little bit more time with him when he comes over for the draft.”

The two players differ in size and style of play.

At 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds, Kakko is known for his goal-scoring ability and considered more of a power forward.

He led Finland with six goals in 10 games at the World Championship. His 22 goals in the Finnish Elite League last season were the most by a draft-eligible player.

Hughes is a swift-skating, play-making center. He comes from a hockey family. His brother Quinn Hughes is a defenseman who was selected by Vancouver with the No. 7 pick in the draft last year. His father, Jim Hughes, is a former hockey coach, who also served as the Toronto Maple Leafs director of player development.

Hughes credits the time he spend playing youth hockey in Toronto as playing a key role in his development.

“Toronto’s probably the capital of the hockey world. You win the Greater Toronto Hockey League finals, you think it’s the Stanley Cup,” he said. “Do I think I’d be the player I am today without Toronto? Probably not. … That’s the reason I’m here today.”

Hughes also played at the worlds and finished with four assists in four games for the United States, which was eliminated by Russia in the quarterfinal round.

Among the highlights was getting the opportunity to play with NHL stars such as Chicago’s Patrick Kane.

Hughes grew up idolizing Kane as they’re both under-sized forwards who play a similar style.

It came as a shock to Hughes upon hearing Kane pay him a compliment by telling NHL.com he believes Hughes “does a lot of things better than me.”

“You almost think he’s full of (baloney),” Hughes said, before listing the three Stanley Cups and numerous other awards Kane has won. “You name it, he’s got it. To hear your name out of his mouth is one thing. To hear him say those nice things about you truly shows how good of a person he is.”

