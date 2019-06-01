WATCH LIVE: Blues, Bruins meet in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Game 3: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues (Series tied 1-1)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
Liam McHugh will anchor pre-game, intermission and post-game Game 3 coverage on-site, alongside analysts and former players Mike Milbury and Keith Jones. Kathryn Tappen will host pre-game and post-game coverage from outside sets in St. Louis, capturing the scene amongst the fans alongside analysts and former players Jeremy Roenick, Brian Boucher, Anson Carter and Patrick Sharp.
Saturday’s pre-game coverage on NBCSN will begin at 6 p.m. ET with a two-hour edition of NHL Live amongst the fans outside of Enterprise Center.
The St. Louis Blues evened the series at one game apiece with a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 2 against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden last night. Carl Gunnarsson scored 3:51 into overtime to get his team their first win in a Stanley Cup Final. Gunnarsson’s game-winner was his first goal in 57 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. St. Louis got game-tying goals from Robert Bortuzzo and Vladimir Tarasenko in the first period, following Bruins tallies by Charlie Coyle and Joakim Nordstrom. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington made 21 saves in the overtime win. St. Louis’ Game 2 win guarantees a Game 5 in Boston on Thursday, June 6, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Here’s the full 2019 Stanley Cup Final schedule:
(All times ET, subject to change).
GAME 1: Monday, May 27: Bruins 4, Blues 2
GAME 2: Wednesday, May 29: Blues 3, Bruins 2 (OT) (Series tied 1-1)
GAME 3: Saturday, June 1: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN
GAME 4: Monday, June 3: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 5: Thursday, June 6: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 6: Sunday, June 9: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 7: Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*If necessary
