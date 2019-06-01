More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

St. Louisan Jon Hamm appreciates what Blues’ playoff run means to city

By Sean LeahyJun 1, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS — It’s no secret that Jon Hamm is a big St. Louis Blues fan. The actor grew up in the city, going to games with his father back in the days when the team played in the Checkerdome, a.k.a. St. Louis Arena.

The last time Hamm was in Enterprise Center was when the Blues eliminated the San Jose Sharks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Final and he celebrated downstairs in the arena with the players. Following the win, he sent a text to his best friend in Australia and told him he was flying him in to be a part of the experience.

Even with championships won in the city in recent years by the Rams and Cardinals, Hamm is one who understands just what this run to the Cup Final has meant to the city. As he was by his hotel Saturday afternoon, he noticed many more people were walking toward the hockey rink than the baseball stadium; an odd sight for him, especially with the Chicago Cubs in town.

“I think that’s probably the first time in the history of the city that that’s happened,” Hamm said before Game 3. “It’s a big deal. I mean, it’s a really big deal. I think the whole ‘Gloria’ phenomenon, it’s another thing that, especially for the guys on the team, but even more so for the people of the city, it’s something to unite and rally around. And I love that people have taken it up and run with it.”

Three years after losing the Rams to Los Angeles and after 49 years of NHL seasons ending in disappointment for the Blues, Hamm agrees with the thought that St. Louis needed a sports run like this.

“Sure. I mean, who says no to the Stanley Cup?,” Hamm said. “But yeah, we could use a win. It’s been a rough run for the city the last three decades or so with the odd Cardinals championship here and there and what-not. It would be nice for a million different reasons, but mostly I think for the guys on this team. when you look back, whatever it was, January 2, last in the League. And to have the guts and fortitude and strength and character and the skill to come back from that, yeah, I mean, I think these guys believe. And I think the city’s starting to.”

Hamm, who was also at the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium between the Blues and Chicago Blackhawks, says he wouldn’t trade any of the city’s sports championships in order for the hockey team to finally win the Stanley Cup.

“Why not both? I don’t want to get greedy, but come on. We’re here,” Hamm said. “Part of it really is the novelty of it and finally getting this far for the first time in 49 years. And I really do think, who cares what I think. I’m honestly like an actor that is just a fan of the team. You can pull anybody off the concourse and they’ll say the same thing. 

“But I think that people are really in a different way this year believers. And I think it says a lot.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blues’ Schenn goes flying after missing hit on Pastrnak

By Scott BilleckJun 1, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT
It’s a game of inches sometimes, a reference that is reserved for goals that narrowly miss the net or ping off the post.

Sometimes it applies to hits that would otherwise have been a complete train wreck if not for a last-second twitch to avoid disaster.

We saw the latter during the first period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins (Stream here).

David Pastrnak made a cut at the Blues blue line, right into the path of a salivating Brayden Schenn, who sized up the Bruins’ forward for the next passenger on the Schenn Express.

Pastrnak saw Schenn — just — and made himself as small as possible as he looked to avoid the hit. The two collided, but this it was Schenn who was sent head-over-heels to the ice as Pastrnak moved slightly to his right, allowing all of Schenn’s momentum to go flying past him, literally.

Both players seemed to be fine, despite the near miss and Schenn’s tumble.

Boston leads 3-0 after one period. The series is tied 1-1.

Schenn can certainly lay the body, including this hit on Boston’s David Krejci from last season.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blues’ O’Reilly learned a lot as parents ran foster home

By James O'BrienJun 1, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT
By the count of Bonnie O’Reilly, Ryan O'Reilly‘s mother, the family took in 47 foster kids over the years, who made for a full house when you consider that Ryan O’Reilly also has one brother (journeyman NHL’er Cal O’Reilly) and two sisters.

That provided quite the life experience for Ryan O’Reilly, far beyond the benefit of basically always having someone to play hockey with as a child. The video above details those experiences, and how they shaped O’Reilly as a hockey player, and person.

There’s some other great stuff on O’Reilly’s experience, including this 2010 Denver Post piece from Adrian Dater, which should inspire all of us to call Ryan O’Reilly “Snook” when we get tired of the standard “ROR.”

Ryan still goes by the name of “Snook” to his parents, because at one point a foster child they cared for was named Ryan. To tell the Ryans apart, his father called his son Snook, an Irish term of endearment that means “Little Rascal.”

Game 3 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final is currently taking place in St. Louis. The contest is airing now (8 p.m. ET on NBCSN on Saturday) [stream here]

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Blues, Bruins meet in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahyJun 1, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Game 3: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues (Series tied 1-1)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
Liam McHugh will anchor pre-game, intermission and post-game Game 3 coverage on-site, alongside analysts and former players Mike Milbury and Keith Jones. Kathryn Tappen will host pre-game and post-game coverage from outside sets in St. Louis, capturing the scene amongst the fans alongside analysts and former players Jeremy Roenick, Brian Boucher, Anson Carter and Patrick Sharp.

Saturday's pre-game coverage on NBCSN will begin at 6 p.m. ET with a two-hour edition of NHL Live amongst the fans outside of Enterprise Center.

Saturday’s pre-game coverage on NBCSN will begin at 6 p.m. ET with a two-hour edition of NHL Live amongst the fans outside of Enterprise Center.

The St. Louis Blues evened the series at one game apiece with a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 2 against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden last night. Carl Gunnarsson scored 3:51 into overtime to get his team their first win in a Stanley Cup Final. Gunnarsson’s game-winner was his first goal in 57 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. St. Louis got game-tying goals from Robert Bortuzzo and Vladimir Tarasenko in the first period, following Bruins tallies by Charlie Coyle and Joakim Nordstrom. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington made 21 saves in the overtime win. St. Louis’ Game 2 win guarantees a Game 5 in Boston on Thursday, June 6, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here’s the full 2019 Stanley Cup Final schedule:

(All times ET, subject to change).

GAME 1Monday, May 27: Bruins 4, Blues 2
GAME 2Wednesday, May 29: Blues 3, Bruins 2 (OT) (Series tied 1-1)
GAME 3Saturday, June 1: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN
GAME 4Monday, June 3: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 5Thursday, June 6: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 6Sunday, June 9: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 7Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*If necessary

You can stream every single game of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final by clicking here.

Stanley Cup Final: Bruins looking for more from power play

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJun 1, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have played with fire through two games of the Stanley Cup Final and have been lucky to have only been burned twice.

The Blues have handed the Boston Bruins 10 power plays through two games with Boston, who owned a 34% success rate entering the Cup Final, capitalizing twice. The penalty parade disrupted momentum in the Game 1 and while it continued into Game 2, St. Louis was fortunate it didn’t cost them and result in an 0-2 hole heading for Game 3 (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN; live stream).

One reason for the Bruins power play not having as big of an impact in the series so far is their lack of shots to test Jordan Binnington. Head coach Bruce Cassidy implored his power play units to shoot the puck more after garnering only 14 on 10 opportunities. Some of that is due to poor executive, but credit can also be given to the Blues’ penalty killers.

Using Patrice Bergeron in the bumper spot — between the circles — hasn’t worked as the Blues have kept him under wraps with only two shots on goal with the man advantage. Cassidy said the coaching staff looked at that will try to make adjustments in order to get better puck movement if Bergeron is locked down.

Then you have the issues of the Bruins’ zone entries. Instead of setting up their power play unit in the zone, they’ve often tried to force attempts off the attack, which worked on both of their goals for different reasons.

Charlie McAvoy’s goal in Game 1 was the result of open ice due to the Blues getting caught in a change:

Charlie Coyle’s Game 2 tally happened due to a breakdown in the offensive zone (and some too many men confusion), allowing him to go undetected.

“Some of that will take away from your sets,” said Cassidy. “But again, I give [the Blues] credit the other night. I thought they did a real good job and we forced too many plays and as a result you’re doing wind sprints all night instead of going back on pucks.”

What the Bruins have managed to do consistently on their power plays is keep the area in front of Binnington busy.

Via Natural Stat Trick:

Even when setting up the power play in the offense fails, there’s enough skill out there that the Bruins’ creativity can take over. But the bottom line remains that the Blues have to be better disciplined. Their penalty killers have been good so far, but it could still play a huge role in how a game swings. The players know that they’ve been lucky so far.

“Sometimes it’s hard,” said Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo, “but it’s happened to us the last couple of games here so we have to make sure coming home to control those emotions because we can see what they do on the power play.”

Blues-Bruins Game 3 is Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET from Enterprise Center on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.