More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Blues’ Schenn goes flying after missing hit on Pastrnak

By Scott BilleckJun 1, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT
1 Comment

It’s a game of inches sometimes, a reference that is reserved for goals that narrowly miss the net or ping off the post.

Sometimes it applies to hits that would otherwise have been a complete train wreck if not for a last-second twitch to avoid disaster.

We saw the latter during the first period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins (Stream here).

David Pastrnak made a cut at the Blues blue line, right into the path of a salivating Brayden Schenn, who sized up the Bruins’ forward for the next passenger on the Schenn Express.

Pastrnak saw Schenn — just — and made himself as small as possible as he looked to avoid the hit. The two collided, but this it was Schenn who was sent head-over-heels to the ice as Pastrnak moved slightly to his right, allowing all of Schenn’s momentum to go flying past him, literally.

Both players seemed to be fine, despite the near miss and Schenn’s tumble.

Boston leads 3-0 after one period. The series is tied 1-1.

Schenn can certainly lay the body, including this hit on Boston’s David Krejci from last season.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Blues superfan Laila Anderson on pumping up team for Game 3

By James O'BrienJun 1, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

So far, things haven’t gone as planned for the Blues against the Bruins in Game 3 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, but Saturday remains a special night for 11-year-old superfan Laila Anderson.

Anderson spoke with NBCSN’s Liam McHugh about getting the chance to revv up the St. Louis crowd before Game 3, and also the opportunity to attend the game in person, which was a big surprise to Anderson, as she continues her battle with a rare immune disease known as HLS.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

As McHugh notes, Anderson is a real TV pro, as you can also see in this clip of Laila Anderson interviewing Alexander Steen:

Anderson also deserves kudos for a top notch Taco costume, which she wore during Halloween. This photo with Blues defenseman Colton Parayko is pure gold:

(Totally stealing that costume idea.)

Stories like these remind you that hockey players don’t just entertain people on TV; they also brighten lives when they’re off the ice. For more on Anderson’s experiences, check out this post and also click here. It’s OK if you need a Kleenex or two.

Game 3 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final is airing on NBCSN (stream here).

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Should Bruins’ 3-0 goal have counted in Game 3?

By James O'BrienJun 1, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
4 Comments

The St. Louis Blues enter the first intermission with a miserable feeling, and not just because the score is 3-0 in favor of the Boston Bruins.

There was a tough call on Sean Kuraly‘s 3-0 goal, as the Blues opted for an offside review revolving around whether or not Joakim Nordstrom was offside as he battled for the puck with Joel Edmundson.

Either way, it’s not the greatest goal for Jordan Binnington to allow, as The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford also notes.

As is often the case with these goal review situations, it was all very close, to the point that people went with the old standby of looking at replays frame by frame, “Zapruder film”-style. Ultimately, the league ruled that Kuraly’s goal was a good goal, explaining that Edmundson handled the puck. Here’s how the league worded the ruling:

After reviewing all available replays and consulting with the Linesmen, the Situation Room confirmed that St. Louis defenseman Joel Edmundson passed the puck back into his own defending zone prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 83.1 which states, in part, “If a player legally carries or passes the puck back into his own defending zone while a player of the opposing team is in such defending zone, the off-side shall be ignored and play permitted to continue.”

This ruling serves as a double whammy for the Blues, as the goal stands, while the failed review also gives the Bruins a power play opportunity.

It came in the dying seconds of the first period, so the Bruins had close to a full power play opportunity to begin the second period, and David Pastrnak scored to make it 4-0. Brutal stretch for the Blues.

If the Blues are going to get back into Game 3, they’ll need things to go a lot better than they have through the first 23 minutes or so. This contest is currently airing on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Blues’ O’Reilly learned a lot as parents ran foster home

By James O'BrienJun 1, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

By the count of Bonnie O’Reilly, Ryan O'Reilly‘s mother, the family took in 47 foster kids over the years, who made for a full house when you consider that Ryan O’Reilly also has one brother (journeyman NHL’er Cal O’Reilly) and two sisters.

That provided quite the life experience for Ryan O’Reilly, far beyond the benefit of basically always having someone to play hockey with as a child. The video above details those experiences, and how they shaped O’Reilly as a hockey player, and person.

There’s some other great stuff on O’Reilly’s experience, including this 2010 Denver Post piece from Adrian Dater, which should inspire all of us to call Ryan O’Reilly “Snook” when we get tired of the standard “ROR.”

Ryan still goes by the name of “Snook” to his parents, because at one point a foster child they cared for was named Ryan. To tell the Ryans apart, his father called his son Snook, an Irish term of endearment that means “Little Rascal.”

Game 3 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final is currently taking place in St. Louis. The contest is airing now (8 p.m. ET on NBCSN on Saturday) [stream here]

More from the 2019 Stanley Cup Final

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

St. Louisan Jon Hamm appreciates what Blues’ playoff run means to city

By Sean LeahyJun 1, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ST. LOUIS — It’s no secret that Jon Hamm is a big St. Louis Blues fan. The actor grew up in the city, going to games with his father back in the days when the team played in the Checkerdome, a.k.a. St. Louis Arena.

The last time Hamm was in Enterprise Center was when the Blues eliminated the San Jose Sharks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Final and he celebrated downstairs in the arena with the players. Following the win, he sent a text to his best friend in Australia and told him he was flying him in to be a part of the experience.

Even with championships won in the city in recent years by the Rams and Cardinals, Hamm is one who understands just what this run to the Cup Final has meant to the city. As he was by his hotel Saturday afternoon, he noticed many more people were walking toward the hockey rink than the baseball stadium; an odd sight for him, especially with the Chicago Cubs in town.

“I think that’s probably the first time in the history of the city that that’s happened,” Hamm said before Game 3. “It’s a big deal. I mean, it’s a really big deal. I think the whole ‘Gloria’ phenomenon, it’s another thing that, especially for the guys on the team, but even more so for the people of the city, it’s something to unite and rally around. And I love that people have taken it up and run with it.”

Three years after losing the Rams to Los Angeles and after 49 years of NHL seasons ending in disappointment for the Blues, Hamm agrees with the thought that St. Louis needed a sports run like this.

“Sure. I mean, who says no to the Stanley Cup?,” Hamm said. “But yeah, we could use a win. It’s been a rough run for the city the last three decades or so with the odd Cardinals championship here and there and what-not. It would be nice for a million different reasons, but mostly I think for the guys on this team. when you look back, whatever it was, January 2, last in the League. And to have the guts and fortitude and strength and character and the skill to come back from that, yeah, I mean, I think these guys believe. And I think the city’s starting to.”

Hamm, who was also at the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium between the Blues and Chicago Blackhawks, says he wouldn’t trade any of the city’s sports championships in order for the hockey team to finally win the Stanley Cup.

“Why not both? I don’t want to get greedy, but come on. We’re here,” Hamm said. “Part of it really is the novelty of it and finally getting this far for the first time in 49 years. And I really do think, who cares what I think. I’m honestly like an actor that is just a fan of the team. You can pull anybody off the concourse and they’ll say the same thing. 

“But I think that people are really in a different way this year believers. And I think it says a lot.”

MORE:
‘Mad Men’ star Jon Hamm calls Blues goal

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.