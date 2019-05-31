More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

PHT Morning Skate: Defense the story in Cup Final; Leafs trying to move Zaitsev

By Adam GretzMay 31, 2019, 9:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The big story so far in the Stanley Cup Final? Defense, of course. (TSN)

• The Bruins want to be able to deliver hits themselves so they are mostly indifferent to the Oskar Sundqvist suspension. (WEEI)

• Boston sports fans have not always been spoiled with dynasties. (Sports Illustrated)

Carl Gunnarsson‘s overtime goal was a good reminder that the Blues are not a team that is just going to roll over. (St. Louis Post Dispatch)

Vladimir Tarasenko is quietly staying the St. Louis Blues’ best. (Bleedin’ Blue)

• How the Blues and Bruins can take control of the Stanley Cup Final. (Sportsnet)

• After a difficult season the Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to move defender Nikita Zaitsev. (The Leafs Nation)

• Former Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings coach Willie Desjardins is becoming the head coach of the Medicine Hat Tigers. (Medicine Hat News)

• The Colorado Avalanche should look into making a Phil Kessel trade. (Mile High Hockey)

• NWHL expansion is in jeopardy. (The Ice Garden)

• Comparing the Seattle expansion timeline to the Vegas expansion timeline. (NHL To Seattle)

• How the New Jersey Devils are utilizing the NHL scouting combine. (New Jersey Devils)

• Rethinking the NHL scouting combine. (Faceoff Circle)

• The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed defender Jusso Riikola. (Pensburgh)

• Would a Jason Zucker for Adam Henrique trade be something that could work? (Anaheim Calling)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Blues’ Sundqvist suspended one game for boarding Grzelcyk

By Adam GretzMay 30, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT
37 Comments

When the 2019 Stanley Cup Final shifts to St. Louis for Game 3 on Saturday night the host Blues will be without center Oskar Sundqvist.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Thursday night that Sundqvist has been suspended one game for boarding Boston Bruins defender Matt Grzelcyk in the first period of the Blues’ 3-2 overtime win in Game 2.

Sundqvist was only assessed a two-minute minor penalty during the game, while Grzelcyk did not return.

His status for Games 3 and 4 of the series remains unknown at this point as he is currently in the concussion protocol and listed as being “day-to-day” by the Bruins. He did not accompany the team on its trip to St. Louis on Thursday.

Here is another look at the play as well as the NHL’s explanation for the suspension.

It has been a breakout season for Sundqvist as he has emerged as a strong depth player for the Blues. After finishing the regular season with 14 goals and 31 total points, he has made a sizable impact in the playoffs with a handful of big goals and a strong defensive presence. Through the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final he has four goals and nine total points.

If Grzelcyk is unable to go — something that seems likely —  for the Bruins as a result of the injury it is going to be a significant loss for their blue line as he has become one of their best puck-moving defenders. If he can not play he will be replaced by either John Moore or Steve Kampfer in the lineup.

Blues-Bruins Game 3 is Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET from Enterprise Center on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

Related: Grzelcyk’s absence could be significant for Bruins

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Stanley Cup Final: Blues’ top line has early edge on Bruins’ top line

By Adam GretzMay 30, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT
2 Comments

One of the big matchups to watch entering the Stanley Cup Final was going to be how the Bruins would contend with the St. Louis Blues’ white-hot top line. The trio of Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn, and Jaden Schwartz was the biggest driving force behind the Blues’ Western Conference Final win over the San Jose Sharks, and it seemed to be a given that Bruce Cassidy was going to counter them with his top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak in a power vs. power matchup.

Especially with home-ice advantage and the opportunity to dictate more of the line matchups.

But through the first two games of the series, which is now tied 1-1 after the Blues’ 3-2 overtime win on Wednesday night, Cassidy has already started to get away from that matchup as the Blues’ top line has carried the play.

Tarasenko extended his current point streak to eight games with a late first period goal in Game 2, once again victimizing the Bergeron line. Through the first two games of the series the two lines have only spent eight minutes of 5-on-5 ice-time going against each other, with the Tarasenko line outscoring them by a 3-0 margin and controlling the territorial game. Small sample size or not, that has resulted in the Bruins using their fourth line against the Tarasenko line for much of the first two games, which is hardly what we expected at the start.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Cassidy was asked on Thursday how his top line can get out of its current funk that has not only included them not scoring in the series (outside of an empty-net goal by Marchand), but also giving up its share of goals.

“Well they’ve certainly generated on the power play to get their momentum going 5-on-5,” said Cassidy. “What they’ve done well in the whole playoffs, even when they weren’t scoring, they played against Tavares and Marner, and certainly kept them off the score sheet. Then you go to Panarin and I think it was Atkinson. They’ve done a good job. So then there was Staal and Williams. So they’ve been able to at least do that part of the job. So far this series Schenn’s line’s got some 5-on-5 goals. So that’s the part of why we made the switch. Try to free them up and try to lock down that line with Kuraly.

He continued. “I suspect they’ll want to go to that matchup again, I don’t want to speak for them. They’re going to go to that matchup in St. Louis, looks like they wanted it here. So if that’s the case, then that’s a big challenge for [Bergeron, Marchand, Pastrnak]. They’re typically up to it. They’ve always found their game, they usually don’t go very long without being a factor. I don’t imagine that will change. I suspect in Game 3 we’ll see their best game of the series. Until that happens, it’s kind of speculation, but that’s what I suspect will happen.”

If the Bruins are going to end up winning this series that is probably going to have to happen.

For as important as depth scoring can be this time of year (and it is extremely important) you still need your best players to play like your best players. That doesn’t mean they have to dominate every single night, because everyone is prone to a slump at some point, and it doesn’t even mean that they have to score a ton of goals. But in the Bruins’ case they do have to find a way to slow down Tarasenko, Schenn, and Schwartz because that shutdown ability is one of their key roles. And also one that you always expect to be there even when the offense isn’t.

“Yeah, I think they’re a really good line,” said Bergeron on Thursday when talking about the matchup. “They play well together, they’re hard on the forecheck, they’re good at turning pucks over and sustaining some pressure with that cycling game, and they capitalized. And for us it’s about being better, and we’ve dealt with this this whole playoffs against different lines. So we look at videos, we look at tendencies, we also know how we can play and play the right way. I think sometimes it’s about simplifying but also taking care of the puck in your own zone before they get on offense.”

Blues-Bruins Game 3 is Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET from Enterprise Center on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Grzelcyk’s absence would be significant for Bruins

By Adam GretzMay 30, 2019, 1:20 PM EDT
3 Comments

Matt Grzelcyk isn’t one of the household names on the Boston Bruins’ defense, but do not let that take away from just how important he has become for the team.

That importance was on display for much of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night when he wasn’t available following a hit from St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist. Sundqvist is facing a suspension for the hit, while the Bruins announced on Thursday that Grzelcyk is listed as “day-to-day” as he enters the concussion protocol.

He is also not making the trip to St. Louis with the team on Thursday, leaving his status for Games 3 and 4 of the series very much in doubt.

This would be a problem for the Bruins.

First, Grzelyck has developed into one of the more underrated players on the Bruins’ roster due to his ability to skate and move the puck. He may not be one of their big-minute players or one of their top point producers, but he is excellent when it comes to starting the rush out of the defensive zone and breaking down the opposing forecheck, an area where St. Louis feasted in Game 2, and especially after Grzelcyk exited the game.

“Losing the 15 to 16 minutes of [Grzelcyk’s] time, he’s a good puck mover and a guy that can break down a forecheck when he’s on,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy following the Game 2 loss.

“The forecheck was a strength of theirs tonight and a weakness of ours — breaking pucks out. [Grzelcyk] is good at the big escape and the big clean pass to get our forwards moving. We lost some of that element.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Just to get a sense for how good Grzelcyk is at helping the Bruins move the puck and transition to the offensive zone, there is not a defender on the team that starts a higher percentage of their shifts in the defensive zone. Despite those tough assignments he is still one of their best defenders when it comes to shot attempt differential, scoring chance differential, and high-danger scoring chance differential. In other words, they are still creating more offense than their opponents when he is on the ice even though he is consistently being put into defensive situations, furthest away from the attacking net.

“He’s been fantastic,” said Brandon Carlo, one of Grzelcyk’s many defense partners in the playoffs.

“Obviously he’s gotten some pucks in the net here in the playoffs and brought that offensive presence. Have lot of respect for the way he plays. He’s very responsible offensively. I’ve had the opportunity to be played with him at times, and it makes the game a lot easier for his partner, just with the way he sees the ice and moves the puck.”

If he is not available the Bruins not only have to replace his spot (with either John Moore or Steve Kampfer) but there is also the potential trickle down impact that comes with him not being there. The Bruins have rolled their three defense pairings fairly evenly throughout the playoffs, and losing Grzelcyk’s minutes could put more pressure on some of the other blue liners that aren’t quite as effective as he is when it comes to moving the puck.

Charlie McAvoy and Torey Krug are impact players and make plays in all three zones, but there is a pretty sharp drop-off on the rest of the defense when it comes to that aspect of the game. If either Moore or Kampfer were better than Grzelcyk, they would be playing over him, so there is obviously going to be some sort of a drop when it comes to his replacement. Zdeno Chara isn’t quite what he was years ago, and while Carlo is a strong defensive player he has some limitations when it comes to making plays with the puck on his stick.

The positive news for the Bruins is that dealing with injuries to significant players is not a new thing for them over the past two years. Just about all of their best players have missed an extended period of time (often times together) and they have still managed to keep winning games. It is a testament to the depth they have assembled and the job that Cassidy and his staff have done behind the bench.

But this isn’t some random stretch in the middle of November. This is the Stanley Cup Final where there is little margin for error, you are playing a great team every night, and that opposing coaching staff is doing far more intense scouting and game-planning that is designed to exploit whatever weakness you have.

If Grzelcyk is forced to miss time, that could prove to be a significant weakness that the Blues might be able to exploit.

Blues-Bruins Game 3 is Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET from Enterprise Center on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

MORE:
Blues’ Sundqvist facing hearing for Grzelcyk hit
Sundqvist only gets minor penalty for hit

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Bounce-back Binnington out to beat Bruins who took him in

Associated PressMay 30, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

BOSTON (AP) — The resolve Jordan Binnington is showing in the playoffs was forged in Bruins black and gold.

Now it’s being used to try to beat the organization that took him in.

Binnington bounced back from a rough start to the Stanley Cup Final to make 21 saves in the St. Louis Blues’ Game 2 overtime victory that tied the best-of-seven series against Boston at 1-1. The 25-year-old rookie goaltender improved to 6-2 in the playoffs after a loss after being 6-0 in those situations during the regular season.

”Life of a goaltender,” Binnington said. ”Just keep moving forward and regroup, just try to be there and give your team a chance to win. I keep that mindset.”

Binnington’s life as a goaltender hasn’t been easy and it included a notable stop in Providence with the Bruins’ American Hockey League affiliate. The NHL’s expansion to Vegas and a type of minor league musical chairs forced St. Louis to share an AHL team and it chose Ville Husso over Binnington for a goalie spot in San Antonio.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong asked other teams if anyone wanted an experienced goaltender in the minors, and Boston’s Don Sweeney and his staff called inquiring about Binnington. Despite better numbers, Binnington played only 28 games to Bruins prospect Zane McIntyre’s 47.

”I certainly understood that the Boston organization was developing their players, not ours,” said Armstrong, who expressed concern the Blues ”failed” Binnington by farming him out to Providence. ”So his numbers indicated that he maybe could’ve got more games in the net, he didn’t get those. It was difficult for him.”

That difficult stretch helped Binnington get to this point. He won 17 games and had a 2.05 goals-against average and .926 save percentage. He also looks back fondly on his brief time in the Bruins’ organization he’s now trying to keep from winning the Stanley Cup.

”They were nothing but good to me … I’m very fortunate they took me in,” Binnington said. ”I was fortunate to develop and grow there.”

Binnington worked with Providence goaltending coach Mike Dunham, a veteran of 11 NHL seasons between the pipes. Binnington, who came out of nowhere this season to become a finalist for the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year and get the Blues into the playoffs and on a run, called Dunham a great influence.

”You can learn from a guy who’s played like that and he showed some experience and maybe some pointers,” Binnington said. ”It’s a lot of about just giving a goalie confidence, making him feel good because we’re here for a reason and we have our structure down. But you learn as you go and you can take something from everyone.”

Jake Allen and Chad Johnson were forced to step aside for Binnington and the Blues climbed out of last place in the NHL back in January. Now he and the Blues head home with some momentum for Game 3 on Saturday night.

Binnington’s stint with Providence really didn’t teach his former teammates now with the big Bruins much about how to beat him. Perhaps Dunham had some input on Boston shooting and scoring five-hole early in the series, but it’s not like Connor Clifton, Matt Grzelcyk and Danton Heinen have a big book on him.

What it did was prepare them not to be shocked by Binnington’s run this year.

”I wouldn’t say I’m surprised,” Clifton said. ”He was a really good goalie for us last year. Did I see him bringing his team to the Stanley Cup Final? Maybe not. But great for him.”

Binnington and St. Louis are three victories away from the franchise’s first championship, thanks in large part to the poise he developed in Providence and elsewhere.

”He’s so calm in the net,” Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist said. ”He’s responding so well.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP