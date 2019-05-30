More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Hate builds up between Blues, Bruins in Stanley Cup Final

Associated PressMay 30, 2019, 8:40 AM EDT
4 Comments

BOSTON (AP) — There was blood in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. And a possible head injury. And plenty of fresh bumps and bruises.

The best-of-seven series between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues has turned decidedly nasty.

Connor Clifton bloodied the Blues’ Tyler Bozak with a high stick, Oskar Sundqvist knocked the Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk out of the game by ramming him into the glass and Robert Bortuzzo slashed Boston’s Jake DeBrusk between padding on his left arm before a faceoff, leaving him doubled over in pain. Former Blues captain David Backes crushed Sammy Blais with an open-ice hit just two nights after helmetless Torey Krug skated down the ice and leveled the Blues’ Robert Thomas with a body check. Thomas hasn’t played since.

The NHL has consistently emphasized skill and speed of late – and less size – but sometimes you can steamroll your way to a playoff victory, which the Blues did 3-2 in overtime Wednesday night to tie the series at a game apiece. The league still sells hatred, and it didn’t take long for that to build up between these heavy-hitting teams.

At the moment, it is advantage St. Louis. The Blues outhustled the Bruins and delivered more blows in grabbing home-ice advantage with Game 3 coming up Saturday night in St. Louis.

Still, Backes said the Bruins want to ”match physicality, stare them in the eyes and go right through it when they’re trying to amp that up and have an answer at times when we have the opportunity to be physical on their guys.”

Mission accomplished.

St. Louis set the physical tone and was credited with 49 hits. One was Sundqvist on Grzelcyk that drew a boarding penalty and the Boston defenseman needed help to get off the ice. Blais and Jaden Schwartz also each ran into goaltender Tuukka Rask and both were whistled for interference.

The Bruins weren’t shrinking violets, though. Featuring a blue line with four players 6 feet tall or shorter, Charlie McAvoy was throwing the body like someone not afraid to hit above his weight class in another example of undersized defensemen getting in on the physicality.

The hits took their toll. The Blues were already without Thomas and defenseman Vince Dunn, and top-line winger Vladimir Tarasenko missed a big chunk of the second period. Bozak went down the tunnel to close the stick-induced cut on his face but returned not long after.

Bruins lamenting missed opportunity in humbling 3-2 loss

Associated PressMay 30, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BOSTON (AP) — The Bruins’ eight-game playoff win streak ended with a thud, marred by missed opportunities and continued futility from their best players.

One of the hottest teams in the NHL over the past two rounds of the playoffs, Boston was beaten up during their 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night.

Carl Gunnarsson‘s goal gave St. Louis the victory, but it came after the Bruins’ top line was shut down again. Boston had to get a boost from its fourth line to keep pace with an invigorated Blues attack.

The Bruins head to St. Louis suddenly facing questions of how to jumpstart their offense after watching their dynamic scorers silenced for the second straight game. Game 3 is Saturday night.

”Missed opportunity,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. ”They seemed to play with more urgency tonight than they did in the first game. They didn’t allow us to get the space. As a result, we didn’t seem to win as many races as we did in Game 1 to the pucks. Some of that is on us.”

St. Louis allowed only first-period goals by Charlie Coyle and Joakim Nordstrom and limited Boston’s first line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak to seven shots on net.

Through the first two games, the trio is a combined minus-7 when they are on the ice. They still don’t have an even-strength point in the series. Marchand has the only goal between them, an empty netter in the closing minutes of Game 1.

”Yeah, we need to do better. We can’t play like that,” Marchand said. ”We can control the mistakes that are made.”

During the win streak, Boston held a 32-11 scoring margin, scored a startling 34.5% of the time on the power play and limited opponents to 3.8% with the man advantage (1 of 26). Goaltender Tuukka Rask also was a virtual wall between the pipes, with an 1.38 goals-against average and two shutouts. Six of Boston’s eight wins also came by two or more goals.

None of that mattered in Game 2.

Despite being handed five power-play opportunities for the second time in as many games, Boston’s lone power-play goal came 3:55 into the game when Coyle capitalized on a goaltender interference penalty called on Blues’ winger Sammy Blais.

Rask was far more busy this game, too. After turning aside 20 shots in the opener, he managed to stop 33 shots but didn’t get much help from a defense that allowed the Blues to pile up a 37-23 advantage in shots.

It also didn’t help that defenseman Matt Grzelyk left the game in the first period when he went down following a check into the boards by Oskar Sundqvist. He was helped off the ice and sent to a hospital for evaluation. His status for Game 3 was to be determined.

”They were the better team,” Rask said. ”You scout enough and see enough video to know what the other team is all about. You got to play like you have a chance to win. Obviously Grizzy going down in the first, were are down to five on D. … You’ve got to simplify things and they were just hard on us so we couldn’t get any room and were off our game.”

Coyle said despite a rough night, the team is confident the issues can be fixed.

”You can’t get too high or too low. It’s 1-to-1. We’re still in a good spot here,” he said. ”We just have to go into their building and try to get one. That’s all you can do.”

After nature called, Carl Gunnarsson answered for Blues

By Sean LeahyMay 30, 2019, 1:02 AM EDT
2 Comments

BOSTON — It’s a meeting between head coach and player that will go down in Stanley Cup Final lore, especially if the St. Louis Blues go on to win the series.

Nature was calling for Carl Gunnarsson and Craig Berube during the intermission before overtime of Game 2. The pair happened to need the bathroom at the same time, and while they took care of business, there was some brief, but impactful small talk.

Plain and simple, Gunnarsson told his head coach, “All I need is just one more chance.” Berube liked what he had heard.

Minutes earlier, the Blues defenseman nearly won Game 2, but his slap shot clanked off the crossbar behind Tuukka Rask, whose body language showed he thought it was game over.

“I know I got it past him and I saw it sitting in the crease there, too,” Gunnarsson said after the Blues’ 3-2 overtime win to even the series. “I was hoping for someone to poke it in. Didn’t happen, but obviously very lucky to get it in the OT.”

He didn’t need to wait long to get his sought-after chance following the hit crossbar. Just 3:51 into the extra period, and as a delayed penalty was called on the Bruins, Gunnarsson fired home his first career playoff goal.

“He had his chances throughout the game,” said defenseman Joel Edmundson. “It’s a shot that all of us defensemen, we practice every pregame skate, so it was nice to see that go in and it couldn’t happen to a better guy.”

Gunnarsson’s goal, which he described as the biggest of his life, capped off a turnaround performance for the Blues after they let Game 1 slip away following a strong opening 21 minutes. In Game 2 they controlled the pace in a 63-plus minute night as they dominated in shots (37-23) and again neutralized the Bruins’ top line. (They do need to work on the discipline, however, after giving the Bruins another five power play opportunities.)

“We weren’t happy with Game 1, I think we lost our game a little bit,” said forward Oskar Sundqvist. “We went into this game talking about playing our game. I think we did a pretty good job.”

The win was an historic one for the Blues. Entering Game 2, the franchise was 0-13 in Stanley Cup Finals games. That winless streak is now over, and they head home for Saturday’s Game 3 not facing an 0-2 mountain to climb.

“I guess that’s a little bonus,” Gunnarsson said of ending the Cup Final losing streak. “That’s pretty cool if you think about it that way. Pretty sure we’re not going to stop here.”

Blues-Bruins Game 3 is Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET from Enterprise Center on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

Blues, Bruins built without luxury of top pick

————

Stanley Cup Buzzer: Gunnarsson wins Game 2 for Blues

By James O'BrienMay 30, 2019, 12:53 AM EDT
4 Comments
  • The Bruins managed 1-0 and 2-1 leads in Game 2, but those advantages didn’t last very long against a tenacious Blues team. At some point pretty early on Wednesday, St. Louis really flipped the switch, and dominated long swaths of play. After a third-period rocket only found the post, Carl Gunnarsson scored the overtime game-winner, and now the series is tied.

St. Louis Blues 3, Boston Bruins 2 [OT] (Series tied 1-1; Game 3 airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN on Saturday [stream here])

What a difference a game makes. In Game 1, the Bruins were in control over much of the proceedings, even though the final scored ended up being close. This time, the roles were reversed, as Tuukka Rask held off quite a few Blues attempts to give the Bruins a chance to win Game 2, but the Blues ultimately prevailed. This was a nasty affair, and it sets the stage for even more drama when the series shifts to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4.

Scary Moment

Matt Grzelcyk needed to go to hospital after receiving a hard Oskar Sundqvist hit. Further updates were not available.

Three Stars

1. Carl Gunnarsson

Obviously, Gunnarsson scored the overtime game-winner, which provided the first-ever Stanley Cup Final game win for the Blues (previously 0-for-13). That goal is also the first playoff tally of Gunnarsson’s NHL career. Gunnarsson nearly scored his first-ever goal in the third period, but that attempt clanged off the post.

Gunnarsson also generated a secondary assist on the Blues’ first goal of Game 2. The 32-year-old Swedish defenseman was the only player to have a multi-point night with that goal and assist. He generated a +2 rating, blocked a shot, and logged 18:18 TOI in Game 2.

It’s not shocking that Gunnarsson describes the OT-winner as easily the biggest of his career.

2. Vladimir Tarasenko

For fourth consecutive playoff game, Tarasenko scored a goal, giving him 10 so far during this run. He managed to get on the board with an impressive extra-effort backhander, and perhaps he could have scored another if he didn’t miss some time with what was either an injury or equipment issue during the second period?

Either way, Tarasenko remains red-hot, tilting the ice in the Blues’ favor alongside Jaden Schwartz. Tarasenko ended Game 2 with that goal, a +1 rating, four SOG, and three hits in just 15:50 TOI.

3. The goalies

If the Bruins won, Tuukka Rask would have been a no-brainer. He made a ton of tough saves against the Blues, who carried most of the play ever since the game was tied 2-2, and probably a bit before that. Rask is the biggest reason why Boston was able to push Game 2 beyond regulation.

Jordan Binnington wasn’t asked to do quite as much, yet he deserves credit for maintaining his considerable cool through these playoffs. A more easily rattled goalie might have folded after allowing two early goals, especially since they didn’t look so great. Instead, Binnington held down the fort from there on, which isn’t so easy when you remember how much firepower Boston has.

Overall, pretty good (to great) stuff from the goalies to keep this contest from being a gluttonous goal-fest.

Factoids

Game 3 info

Game 3 takes place in St. Louis. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN on Saturday [stream here]

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.