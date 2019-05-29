More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

WATCH LIVE: Bruins host Blues in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahyMay 29, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Game 2: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (Bruins lead series 1-0)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
Liam McHugh will anchor pre-game, intermission and post-game coverage on-site, alongside analysts and former players Mike Milbury and Keith Jones. Kathryn Tappen will host pre-game and post-game coverage from outside sets in Boston, capturing the scene amongst the fans alongside analysts and former players Jeremy Roenick, Brian Boucher, Anson Carter and Patrick Sharp. Pre-game coverage on NBCSN will also include a segment with Tappen and Olympic gold medalist and NHL on NBC analyst AJ Mleczko on the current state of women’s professional hockey.

Pre-game coverage on NBCSN starts at 6 p.m. ET with a special two-hour edition of NHL Live.

Here’s the full 2019 Stanley Cup Final schedule:

(All times ET, subject to change).

GAME 1Monday, May 27: Bruins 4, Blues 2 (Bruins lead series 1-0)
GAME 2Wednesday, May 29: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET,  NBCSN
GAME 3Saturday, June 1: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN
GAME 4Monday, June 3: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 5Thursday, June 6: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 6Sunday, June 9: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 7Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*If necessary

STANLEY CUP FINAL PREVIEW
Who has the better forwards?
Who has the better defensemen?
Who has the better goaltending?
Who has the better special teams?
X-factors for Blues, Bruins
PHT Power Rankings: Conn Smythe favorites
How the Blues were built
How the Bruins were built

Sharks bring back Bob Boughner as assistant

Associated PressMay 29, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks are bringing back former Florida coach Bob Boughner as an assistant.

The Sharks announced Wednesday that Boughner will return to coach on Peter DeBoer’s staff in place of Rob Zettler.

Boughner oversaw the defense on the Sharks when they went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016 and then the following year when Brent Burns won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman.

Boughner then was hired as head coach in Florida in 2017 and had an 80-62-22 record in two seasons. The Panthers didn’t make the playoffs either year and Boughner was fired.

Stanley Cup Final: Blues, Bruins built without luxury of top pick

Getty
By Adam GretzMay 29, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
The St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins have a lot of people to thank for reaching the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, and both organizations can probably start with their scouting and player development staffs.

When looking at the construction of both rosters they share a common trait in how they were built.

That trait is that neither team has a player on their roster that they selected with one of the first three picks in the NHL draft. Not a single one. The highest pick that either team used on a player was the Blues’ selection of defender Alex Pietrangelo with the No. 4 overall pick all the way back in 2008.

Their next highest selection after him: 14th overall.

It is worth pointing out that the Blues did have the No. 1 overall pick in 2006 (13 years ago!), which they used to select defender Erik Johnson. But Johnson was traded after just three seasons with the team for a package of players that included Kevin Shattenkirk and Chris Stewart. Neither player from that trade remains on the roster today. If you wanted to follow the trade tree from there, Shattenkirk was eventually traded to the Capitals two years ago as a pending free agent for a collection of assets that included a first-round pick. The Blues then used that pick as part of a larger trade for Brayden Schenn.

But that is really digging deep and they had to give up a lot of other assets to get Schenn.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

The Bruins, meanwhile, do not have a single player anywhere on their roster that was selected higher than 14th in any draft.

They did select Tyler Seguin No. 2 overall in 2010 (after acquiring that pick as part of the Phil Kessel trade with Toronto Maple Leafs) but he was traded after the 2012-13 season and they literally have nothing remaining in their entire organization to show for that trade. Today, it is as if that trade never even happened.

This is all pretty unheard of in recent NHL history as each of the past 10 Stanley Cup winners has had at least one top-three pick (a pick that they used on the player) playing on their roster.

The most recent one that did not have such a player was the 2007-08 Detroit Red Wings.

Here is a quick look at every Stanley Cup winner dating back to the 1994-95 season and how many of them had at least one top-three selection on their roster.

Not only do almost all of them have a top-three pick, those players were among the best, most important, and most valuable players on their rosters.

Couple of things worth noting on the teams that had “none.”

  • The 2006-07 Ducks did not have a top-three pick of their own, but they did eventually acquire the Hall of Fame defense pairing of Chris Pronger and Scott Niedermayer, both of whom were top-three picks.
  • The 1997-98, 1998-99, and 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings also had no top-three selections of their own (Steve Yzerman at No. 4 overall was their highest pick) but did have Brendan Shanahan who had previously been a No. 2 overall pick by the New Jersey Devils.

So even though those teams didn’t have the luxury of making such a pick themselves, they still had top-three pick talents on their roster. If the Blues end up winning this series they would fall into this category as they have defender Jay Bouwmeester (No. 3 overall pick by the Florida Panthers in 2002) on their roster.

The only teams during that stretch that won the Stanley Cup without having a single player that was ever selected that high were the aforementioned Red Wings team in 2008, as well as the 1995-96 and 2000-01 Colorado Avalanche teams.

There is a reason why bad teams, and especially fans of bad teams, want to finish near the bottom of the standings and desperately hope for some luck in the draft lottery. You need superstar players to win, and the best and easiest way to get a superstar player is to get them at the top of the draft. That is where you get the true franchise-changing players, and that is especially valuable in the salary cap era where you get them under team control for so many years and so cheaply and below market value in the first few years of their career.

It was a little easier to win without those high picks in the pre-cap era because teams could, in theory, do what Detroit and Colorado did and acquire pretty much anyone they wanted as long as they wanted to spend the money. It is a little tougher to assemble that much talent today from outside your organization.

The Bruins are an especially interesting case because, again, the only top-15 picks on their roster are Charlie McAvoy (No. 14 overall in 2016) and Jake DeBrusk (No. 14 overall in 2015). Some of their best players were selected far later than you would expect franchise players to be drafted. Patrice Bergeron was a second-round pick in 2003. David Krejci was a second-round pick in 2004. Brad Marchand was a third-round pick in 2006. David Pastrnak was picked No. 25 overall in 2014. They also do not have a single player on their roster that was selected higher than 14th by any other team. They simply have zero top picks on their roster.

This probably is not a model that is going to be easily duplicated by anyone else, because not every team is going to be fortunate enough to find that many draft steals in such a short period of time. But the Bruins (and Blues) have made it work and found a way to take a slightly different path to the Stanley Cup Final.

Blues-Bruins Game 2 is Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Game 1 loss served as ‘wake-up call’ for Blues

By Sean LeahyMay 29, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
BOSTON — Since their Game 1 defeat to the Boston Bruins Monday night, the St. Louis Blues have heard plenty about the success rate of teams that grab a 1-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Since the NHL went to a best-of-seven format in 1939, 61 of 79 teams that won the first game of the Final went on to win the series (77.2%). That’s an encouraging statistic for the Bruins, although they don’t have to look too far into the past to see why that number isn’t 100%. Just last season the Vegas Golden Knights took Game 1, but then the Washington Capitals reeled off four straight. The 2011 champion Bruins not only lost the opening game, but fell behind 0-2 to the Vancouver Canucks before staging a comeback to take the series in seven games.

“I think that’s why you guys are doing the stats and we just play on the ice,” said Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko. “It doesn’t really matter this part of the year. You never know what’s gonna happen.”

Those numbers aren’t in the Blues’ heads, added Tarasenko, who also noted what the Capitals did in 2018.

There’s plenty for the Blues to clean up in Game 2 so as to not fall into an 0-2 hole heading back to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4. They wasted a strong opening 21 minutes and allowed their discipline to ruin the momentum they had grabbed following a strong start.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask was basically a “spectator,” as he put it, following the first period as St. Louis mustered only 12 shots on goal over the final 40 minutes, while the Bruins went into attack mode and took 30 shots on Jordan Binnington and scored four times.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

“Our support needs to be better, our neutral zone needs to be better,” said Blues forward Jaden Schwartz. “Our zone time wasn’t very high, so we need to do a better job of getting through the neutral zone and supporting the puck in the offensive zone. We just didn’t do a good enough job and didn’t get enough pucks to the net.”

A look the even strength heat map from Game 1 tells just much real estate the Bruins took up in the Blues’ zone (via Natural Stat Trick):

Via Natural Stat Trick

Tyler Bozak gave the old hockey cliche of getting pucks in deep and cycling in order for the Blues to increase their zone time. When those pucks were getting behind the defense, however, the Bruins were able to quickly transition out of the zone. That’s one adjustment needed for Game 2.

Discipline is obviously the other area that needs fixing. The Blues gave a Bruins’ power play that was clicking at 34% five opportunities in Game 1. Boston only scored once — Charlie McAvoy’s tying goal 12:41 into the second period — but it prevented St. Louis from maintaining a hold on the game.

Teams that have gone up 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final have won the series 46 of the last 51 times. We’re one game in and there’s still plenty of hockey left to play. What gets cleaned up between Games 1 and 2 for the Blues will determine just how desperate they’ll have to become when the series shifts to St. Louis after Wednesday night.

“We did a little too much feeling it out and just deviated from our game plan,” said Ryan O’Reilly. “It’s a wake-up call for us. Whether it’s coming off a high and not realizing the work that we got to put in. We’re not worried. We know we have to get back and it’s not going to be easy, but we’re confident in each other.”

Blues-Bruins Game 2 is Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Big or small, Bruins defense making it happen in playoffs

Associated PressMay 29, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are a case study in extremes on the blue line.

There are some prototypical bruisers: At 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, 42-year-old Zdeno Chara anchors Boston’s first pairing and the 6-foot-5 Brandon Carlo is on the second line.

The rest of the defense? Take it down a notch: Torey Krug and Matt Grzelcyk are both just 5-9 and Connor Clifton is listed at 5-11.

Whatever they’re doing, it’s working: The Bruins defense and red-hot goaltender Tuukka Rask entered Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final allowing a playoff-best 1.94 goals per game through the first three rounds. Boston allowed the Blues to score twice, but after Vladimir Tarasenko cashed in a turnover one minute into the second period, Boston closed the door over the final 29 minutes of the game on the way to a 4-2 victory.

Charlie McAvoy, Chara’s 6-foot linemate, said his team’s skating and puck movement makes up for what it may not have across the board in height.

”I think this kind of new-school NHL, you don’t need to be 6-5 anymore,” McAvoy said. ”You can be Torey Krug and you can be a smaller, puck-moving guy who can outskate the forecheck and he uses his brain and Matt Grzelcyk – those guys skate. They’re incredible skaters, so it starts with that ability, and then their hockey IQ is through the roof.”

It all helps to put them in ideal situations in which they can work together to get out of bad spots, McAvoy said.

”They find the middle of the ice, they find the available guys, they play off instinct and are able to almost dictate the pace of play just through skating,” he said. ”It doesn’t matter that they’re not 6-5. They’re able to close off plays in the corner based on skating and walling guys off.”

That doesn’t mean the smaller guys can’t deliver a blow when necessary.

Krug was the talk of Game 1 after he had his helmet knocked off, then got up, raced down the ice and toppled Robert Thomas with an open-ice body check .

Krug said the play hopefully was an example of the Bruins following through on one of the things they talk about prior every game.

”Just doing whatever the game needs,” Krug said. ”We show up in critical moments. If the game needs a blocked shot, or a hit, or a good clean breakout pass – or you just need to ice the puck – we do whatever it takes. We just try to bring it.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy said he encourages that kind of intensity.

”The hit presented itself, he took it, but clean,” Cassidy said of Krug. ”From my angle, no helmet and the way it went – yeah, it was old school. I thought it was a good energy boost for our team.”

While youth shined in Game 1, the glue of Boston’s defense is clearly Chara, a seven-time All-Star and member of Boston’s 2011 Cup team. He’s been nothing short of ageless this postseason, appearing in 17 of the Bruins’ 18 games during this run. He’s also willingly embraced a mentor role for his younger teammates.

He said Tuesday he has drawn inspiration from another Boston athlete with plenty of mileage – and plenty of success: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is 41.

Brady did a voice over for a Bruins hype video that Chara posted on Instagram that ends with Chara repeating its tagline: ”We are made for this.”

”It’s no secret that he’s one of those world athletes that everybody looks up to,” Chara said of Brady. ”He’s been very successful at what he does and how he prepares himself. … I only have great experiences talking to him.”

Like Brady, Chara said that there was a recognition that he needed to adjust his game to compete at his age.

”You gotta be a little bit ahead of the game as far as seeing what’s happening with the players coming in and how skilled they are,” Chara said. ”If you’re not then you’re gonna be way behind. … The game got a lot faster than in the late 90s. … But I think if you work hard on your game and work hard to be better you can play a long time and in any type of game.”

