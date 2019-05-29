More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Unflappable Finn Rask the key to Bruins’ Stanley Cup success

Associated PressMay 29, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Tuukka Rask first caught coach Bruce Cassidy’s attention as a hot-headed minor leaguer who was throwing milk crates onto the ice when things didn’t go his way.

These days, the Bruins goalie is much more likely to shrug off a mistake than break his stick over a crossbar.

”I just think he’s been real calm for a while now, on and off the ice, really even-keeled,” Cassidy said Tuesday, a day after Boston beat St. Louis 4-2 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. ”He’s gotten upset … but he always gets it right back. That’s typically Tuukka.”

The Bruins are three wins away from their second NHL title this decade, and Rask is a big reason why. After a so-so regular season that had backup Jaroslav Halak challenging for his job – and many fans calling for the team to make the change – the unflappable Finn has gotten better even when the strain of the playoffs seems to be wearing everyone else down.

He has given up three or more goals just three times this postseason, and he finished off the last two rounds with shutouts that have dropped his goals-against average to 1.85. He is well on his way to becoming the first goalie to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP since 2012.

For a different view of the goalie, Cassidy suggested viewing Rask’s viral hissy fit after losing a 2009 AHL game in a shootout on a goal that he thought hit the crossbar. Rask took his stick to the net like an axe, then flung it across the rink as he skated off; when he got to the tunnel, he found a milk crate that also found its way back to the ice.

Rask doesn’t do that anymore. He has matured and he also realized it was fruitless.

”It doesn’t do anything” to lose your temper, he said Tuesday, his arms crossed and his shoulders in what seemed like a permanent shrug.

Instead, he has been able to put mistakes or bad luck behind him, and Cassidy said that was the turning point after St. Louis opened a 2-0 lead in the opener.

”You want to have that to not let games get away from you,” the coach said. ”There’s always, in games every night, where things can get away from you. Typically, you need your goalie to make the next save when it is 2-0.”

Rask did that.

And he also made every save after. (Though there weren’t that many: The Blues were outshot 18-3 in the second period, and 38-20 overall.)

”Everybody has to pull their load. That’s the only way you can win,” Rask said. ”Individuals can have performances in certain games and turn the tide, but at the end of the day it’s a team sport and everybody needs to pull along and that’s why we’ve been successful.”

Although Rask won the 2014 Vezina Trophy and is the career leader in save percentage and goals-against average among active goalies, Bruins fans have resisted embracing him.

He was in net when the Bruins blew a 3-0 lead to the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010 playoffs, and when the Bruins won it all the next season he was Tim Thomas’ backup. Thomas was gone and Rask was the starter two years later when they went back to the Cup final, but the Bruins lost to the Chicago Blackhawks after Rask allowed two goals in the last 76 seconds of the sixth and clinching game.

The next year, Rask was the league’s top goalie.

But the Bruins hadn’t been able to sniff much playoff success again until this year. Although the regular season was one of his worst – his goals-against average was 2.48, his second-highest as a regular – he played in only 46 games. He said the rest is paying off now.

”I think there’s a big difference when you play 45 or 65 games,” he said. ”You don’t have that time to get the rest that you kind of want to.”

Rask’s name is already on the Stanley Cup with the 2011 team, and he said the accomplishment is not diminished by the fact that he didn’t appear in the postseason.

”Everybody in the room has a role,” he said. ”I played a lot of games in the regular season and then didn’t play a second in the playoffs. But for us, it didn’t matter if you played or you didn’t play. If you’re a seventh (defenseman), eighth D-man, backup goalie, you were still doing something to contribute. It was great. You need that.”

That’s part of his message to his younger teammates who are in the final for the first time: Don’t waste the opportunity, and don’t forget to enjoy it.

And don’t let your emotions take over.

”On the ice, it’s a game and you just try to keep your nerves as calm as possible, I guess,” he said. ”Experience helps on that.”

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno also contributed to this story.

PHT Morning Skate: Rask’s record-setting postseason; Oilers looking for stability

By Joey AlfieriMay 29, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
Krug’s old-school helmetless shift may be among NHL’s last

Associated PressMay 28, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Torey Krug worried afterward that his pregnant wife would not really like him flying down the ice and delivering a bone-jarring hit without a helmet on.

There wasn’t anything he could do about it now.

Krug provided a signature moment of the Boston Bruins’ 4-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night. After getting his helmet ripped off in a tussle with David Perron he raced 150 feet down the ice seconds later and absolutely drilled Robert Thomas with an open-ice body check.

He stared down St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington, then quietly skated away.

”He actually came back to the bench and sat beside me and he was looking pretty serious,” teammate Jake DeBrusk said Tuesday. ”I was kind of laughing at him because, ‘Oh my God, did you just realize what you just did out there?”’

The hit fired up the bench and the raucous crowd though it could be the last time a play like that ever happens. NHL general managers have endorsed a proposal that would require a player without a helmet to go to the bench instead of finishing his shift. The NHL Board of Governors has not yet voted on it.

”I’m sure my coach and my GM were hoping that I would just get off the ice at that point,” Krug said. ”But that’s hockey.”

Krug’s old-school look flying down the ice with his lid still on the ice is a rare sight in the NHL, which put in a grandfathered helmet rule in 1979 and recently did the same with visors. Krug said first and foremost players need to take care of their heads, though with the Stanley Cup on the line, it wasn’t really on his mind.

He was angry. And you wouldn’t like Krug when he’s angry.

”I was battling with their guy in front, got up without a helmet and wasn’t too happy about it,” Krug said. ”Just came down the ice and had a chance to make a hockey hit. And it turned out to be a good one. So it was big. Hopefully it gave the guys a boost on the bench, and the crowd obviously liked it.”

The hit came in the third period after Sean Kuraly‘s go-ahead goal, and fans erupted into a ”We want the Cup!” chant after Krug laid out Thomas.

”There’s a lot of plays that people look back on in playoffs and talk about for a long time,” Bruins winger Brad Marchand said. ”That will be one of them. It’s not often you see a guy throw a hit like that without a helmet on, especially a small person like that. Fun to see.”

Thomas paid the price for Perron making Krug mad, and the Blues weren’t all that happy about the hit. Krug did skate a long way – he was catching up to the play – and while St. Louis coach Craig Berube said he didn’t see the hit, some of his players took some exception to it.

”He came hard at Thomas,” Blues forward Brayden Schenn said. ”I’m not sure if Thomas touched the puck or not. But it what is. Playoff hockey. We’ll see how to handle it.”

Minutes after an emotional comeback victory, Krug flashed a smile about the fact he got a haircut a few days ago. Told of the planned rule change to make players go to the bench, Krug said simply, ”Then I’ll go to the bench.”

”It’s a great rule,” Krug said. ”I agree with it. I’m glad they’re putting it in place.”

Or maybe players will resist the rule change, which has already been instituted in the American Hockey League as a way to protect against head injuries.

”I’m not sure,” said Radko Gudas, the NHL Players Association representative for the Philadelphia Flyers. ”If guys feel comfortable playing without a helmet, why wouldn’t he?”

Krug is a 5-foot-9 defenseman accustomed to opponents trying to hit him at every turn and get under his skin, so there are few situations where he’s not comfortable. He’s far better known for putting the puck in the net than putting other players on the ice, but if Boston wins this series, Krug’s helmetless shift will go down in hockey lore.

”Momentum swings, it gives your team a boost of energy,” Krug said. ”I don’t know what they were feeling on their bench, but if it pushes them back and catches them off-guard, then great for our team. But I think it gave our team energy and that’s all you’re trying to do out there is make little plays throughout the game that pushes your team in the right direction. That was one of them.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

Blues must try to slow down Bruins in Stanley Cup Final

Associated PressMay 28, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk got a step on Robert Bortuzzo and he was off to the races.

Despite missing the net on the breakaway, the message was already sent.

Two minutes into the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins flashed the speed and skill that got them to this point and exploited it to beat the St. Louis Blues in the series opener. If the Blues have any hope in Game 2 Wednesday night and beyond, they will have to slow down the Bruins somehow, some way.

”There’s different ways that you can wear guys down whether it’s physicality or speed,” DeBrusk said. ”That’s the game now. That’s how you have to play. It’s just races to loose pucks and then playing physical when the opportunity presents itself.”

Game 1 will be remembered for 5-foot-9 Boston defenseman Torey Krug‘s helmetless hit on Robert Thomas, but the Bruins won because they came at the Blues in waves. They got contributions up and down the lineup and played a style that flustered St. Louis into turnovers and a 30-12 shot disadvantage in the final two periods.

The fact that 77.2 percent of teams that win Game 1 go on capture the Cup doesn’t much matter to Blues coach Craig Berube and his players. The Blues, after all, climbed from last place in the NHL on Jan. 3 all the way to the final. They also responded well after a similar, sluggish start to the Western Conference final against San Jose.

Armed with that confidence, the Blues understand the key to earning a split in Boston is stunting their opponents’ relentless rush.

”It’s not feeding into their transition as much,” center Ryan O'Reilly said. ”When we have an opportunity to put it behind them and play that 200-foot game, we need to because you give them the opportunities, they can move the puck real quick and they come at you full speed. It’s not giving them any real easy opportunities.”

Boston’s top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak had zero points at even strength , but in the end the Bruins didn’t need them on the score sheet. Coach Bruce Cassidy credited team defense for Boston’s eight-game playoff winning streak, the first in the NHL since the L.A. Kings in 2012 – just don’t overlook how all the layers of offense can affect opponents.

”Usually the teams that are still left here are the teams that have that depth and four lines who can skate and wear teams down,” Bruins center Charlie Coyle said. ”It’s not just two, three lines doing that. It’s every time a line’s out there making something happen whether it’s something little or scoring a big goal or playing solid defensively or wearing them down in their own end. That’s hard to play against through four continuous lines.”

Maybe a game-winner and primary assist from fourth-line forward Sean Kuraly and a goal by third-pairing defenseman Connor Clifton wasn’t in the script, but the Bruins’ depth was no secret coming into the series. Neither was the potency of its power play, which cashed in on the fourth of five St. Louis penalties in Game 1 and is always a threat to score.

Getting back to discipline is one necessary ingredient for St. Louis, as is limiting turnovers. The Blues want to turn the tables on the Bruins and make them defend instead of cranking up the offense.

”We need a lot more O-zone time,” Berube said. ”They’re a good forecheck team. They pressure, they’ve got good speed, they’re a well-structured hockey team. Our puck support wasn’t very good in the second and third period and puck play in general. Just too many turnovers. We need better support, better puck play.”

Cassidy and his staff figured out after the first intermission that Boston could skate wide around the Blues’ bigger defense and create scoring chances that way. Now it’s on Berube and his blue liners to close off that avenue to the net – which is easier said than done.

”They obviously have a lot of skilled players: They’re small and fast and they make plays,” Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said. ”Trying to eliminate them from getting to speed just coming out of their D-zone is obviously crucial. If we can eliminate our blue line from them and allow them to carry it in over our blue line, that’s a big thing.”

NOTES: Berube said D Vince Dunn, who missed the past four games after taking a puck to the face last round, has a chance to play in Game 2. … The Bruins are expected to go with the same lineup as Game 1.

Bruins’ fourth line continuing to shine during Stanley Cup run

By Sean LeahyMay 28, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT
2 Comments

BOSTON — It was an eighth straight win for the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night, and it was another game where the fourth line contributed heavily.

The Bruins’ “Perfection Line” of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak received deserved attention entering the series against the St. Louis Blues, but Boston is three wins away from another title because of their depth. From that depth has come the production from Sean Kuraly, Joakim Nordstrom, who make up two-thirds of the fourth line in the absence of injured Chris Wagner, who’s been replaced by Noel Acciari.

“It’s unbelievable,” said forward Marcus Johansson after Game 1. “And I think everyone says this, but one of the strengths of this team is that we have four lines that can produce at any given time and on any given night. What a better time to do it than tonight. It’s not just that they scored the goals, they led the group to taking the game over and playing more physical, and that’s what led us to winning this game.”

Monday night it was Kuraly, who was acquired in the Martin Jones trade in 2015, who broke the 2-2 tie 5:21 into the third period to give the Bruins the lead for the first time. Kuraly also had the primary assist on Connor Clifton‘s tying goal 1:16 after Vladimir Tarasenko gave the Blues a 2-0 lead early in the second period.

The goal was another big moment for the 26-year-old Kuraly, who has a knack for this kind of stuff. According to the NHL, nine of his 21 career goals have either tied the game (3) or ended up as the winner.

The production of the fourth line brings back memories of 2011 and the famed “Merlot Line” of Shawn Thornton, Daniel Paille and Gregory Campbell. Named after the color of their practice jerseys, the trio combined for 29 goals and 62 points during the regular season and another four goals and 11 points during their run to the Cup that spring.

“That line was huge for us the one year and even in playoffs came in and scored some big goals and [provided us] some momentum that we needed at times during games,” said Patrice Bergeron. “It’s a fair comparison when you look at Sean and his line, what they’ve been able to do for us night in, night out, and stepping up in big moments. They’ve been doing it since the start of the year and they just keep showing up for us.”

The trio, which had included Wagner before he broke his hand in the Eastern Conference Final, has produced regularly, with Kuraly leading the way with three goals and seven points. The line can do it all. They skate well, forecheck well, move the puck well, and their teammates continually say they wouldn’t be playing at this point of the season without them.

“I wouldn’t want to play against that line nor any other line on our team,” said Clifton.

The fourth line has been shining all postseason and now that that’s continuing as the spotlight gets brighter and brighter, their teammates are happy to share in the attention.

“I think a lot of times you overlook those type of players or lines,” said Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, “how big they play, especially during the season, they not necessarily get on the scoresheet, but they do so much for the team besides scoring. It’s great they’re getting recognition and a lot of credit because in the playoffs you have to rely on [those lines].”

Blues-Bruins Game 2 is Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.