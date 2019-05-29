Smiling Belichick handles Bruins banner-waving duties for Game 2

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston is a city that’s had plenty to celebrate recently. That was on full display tonight as New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was a flag banner captain in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues.

He was joined by Special Olympian James Coffey. You can see video of that below:

Belichick certainly looked thrilled to have the job tonight.

He and the Patriots of course won the Super Bowl in February. About four months prior, the Boston Red Sox won the World Series. Now just roughly three months after the Patriots’ parade, the Bruins are fighting to keep Boston’s championship gravy train running. It’s only the Boston Celtics that have been eliminated over that span. They were ousted in the second round of the NBA playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston got off on the right foot in the Stanley Cup Final, earning a 4-2 victory in Game 1. Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final is currently airing on NBCSN (stream here).

Ryan Dadoun is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @RyanDadoun.