Even Grzelcyk’s Bruins teammates can’t spell his name

This post features a video clip of hardcore Boston Bruins fans … but you have to wonder, are they hardcore enough to know how to spell Matt Grzelcyk‘s name correctly without looking it up?

Grzelcyk is on the Mount Rushmore of “Copy-Paste” NHL names, honestly. Every time I spell it (confession: usually after looking it up, and still not being very confident about it), that name always leaves me feeling less than confident.

As you can see in the video above, Grzelcyk’s teammates didn’t have much luck. While David Krejci was smart enough not to even try (call that veteran prowess), others tried and failed, with Grzelcyk himself admitting that even lifelong friends probably don’t know how to spell it. Patrice Bergeron tried his best, but his faceoff percentage is higher than his spelling score with, uh … Matt G.

In other fun posts, enjoy Bruins fanatics:

There’s a lot to take in there, with the biggest highlight (for me) being when Boston fans talk about “The Ultimate Warrior” in accents that almost feel too on-the-nose for “The Simpsons.” It’s truly splendid.

(Though, allow a moment of beef that those fans are using bWo. Have they not heard of The Blue World Order? Perhaps they need to settle that with some sort of tag team match.)

Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final is currently airing on NBCSN (stream here).

