More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Even Grzelcyk’s Bruins teammates can’t spell his name

By James O'BrienMay 29, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This post features a video clip of hardcore Boston Bruins fans … but you have to wonder, are they hardcore enough to know how to spell Matt Grzelcyk‘s name correctly without looking it up?

Grzelcyk is on the Mount Rushmore of “Copy-Paste” NHL names, honestly. Every time I spell it (confession: usually after looking it up, and still not being very confident about it), that name always leaves me feeling less than confident.

As you can see in the video above, Grzelcyk’s teammates didn’t have much luck. While David Krejci was smart enough not to even try (call that veteran prowess), others tried and failed, with Grzelcyk himself admitting that even lifelong friends probably don’t know how to spell it. Patrice Bergeron tried his best, but his faceoff percentage is higher than his spelling score with, uh … Matt G.

In other fun posts, enjoy Bruins fanatics:

There’s a lot to take in there, with the biggest highlight (for me) being when Boston fans talk about “The Ultimate Warrior” in accents that almost feel too on-the-nose for “The Simpsons.” It’s truly splendid.

(Though, allow a moment of beef that those fans are using bWo. Have they not heard of The Blue World Order? Perhaps they need to settle that with some sort of tag team match.)

Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final is currently airing on NBCSN (stream here).

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Blues’ Sundqvist only gets minor for hit on Bruins’ Grzelcyk

By James O'BrienMay 29, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
3 Comments

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk struggled to leave the ice late in the first period of Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final after a hard hit by St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist.

Sundqvist received a minor penalty, not a major, for the hit, and the Bruins weren’t able to capitalize on the power play opportunity.

While some believe that the hit should draw a major penalty, it feels like a fair call. Some of this comes down to highly unfortunate luck, as Grzelcyk was in an awkward position right before Sundqvist delivered the check. Either way, it looks like Grzelcyk’s head hit the boards pretty hard as a result, so it remains to be seen if the blueliner can return to Game 2 (airing on NBCSN; stream here) or if he’ll even miss additional time during this series.

This wasn’t the only tough moment of the first period for Grzelcyk, as Robert Bortuzzo‘s 1-1 goal deflected off of his stick and past Tuukka Rask.

There were a couple of stretches where it looked like the Bruins might start to run away with Game 2, yet the Blues have come back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to tie things up 2-2 heading into the second period. This should be an interesting contest, especially if the Bruins end up being limited to five defensemen.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Smiling Belichick handles Bruins banner-waving duties for Game 2

By Ryan DadounMay 29, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Boston is a city that’s had plenty to celebrate recently. That was on full display tonight as New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was a flag banner captain in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues.

He was joined by Special Olympian James Coffey. You can see video of that below:

Belichick certainly looked thrilled to have the job tonight.

He and the Patriots of course won the Super Bowl in February. About four months prior, the Boston Red Sox won the World Series. Now just roughly three months after the Patriots’ parade, the Bruins are fighting to keep Boston’s championship gravy train running. It’s only the Boston Celtics that have been eliminated over that span. They were ousted in the second round of the NBA playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston got off on the right foot in the Stanley Cup Final, earning a 4-2 victory in Game 1. Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final is currently airing on NBCSN (stream here).

Ryan Dadoun is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @RyanDadoun.

Sharks bring back Bob Boughner as assistant

Associated PressMay 29, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks are bringing back former Florida coach Bob Boughner as an assistant.

The Sharks announced Wednesday that Boughner will return to coach on Peter DeBoer’s staff in place of Rob Zettler.

Boughner oversaw the defense on the Sharks when they went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016 and then the following year when Brent Burns won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman.

Boughner then was hired as head coach in Florida in 2017 and had an 80-62-22 record in two seasons. The Panthers didn’t make the playoffs either year and Boughner was fired.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

WATCH LIVE: Bruins host Blues in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahyMay 29, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Game 2: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (Bruins lead series 1-0)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
Stream here

Liam McHugh will anchor pre-game, intermission and post-game coverage on-site, alongside analysts and former players Mike Milbury and Keith Jones. Kathryn Tappen will host pre-game and post-game coverage from outside sets in Boston, capturing the scene amongst the fans alongside analysts and former players Jeremy Roenick, Brian Boucher, Anson Carter and Patrick Sharp. Pre-game coverage on NBCSN will also include a segment with Tappen and Olympic gold medalist and NHL on NBC analyst AJ Mleczko on the current state of women’s professional hockey.

Pre-game coverage on NBCSN starts at 6 p.m. ET with a special two-hour edition of NHL Live.

Here’s the full 2019 Stanley Cup Final schedule:

(All times ET, subject to change).

GAME 1Monday, May 27: Bruins 4, Blues 2 (Bruins lead series 1-0)
GAME 2Wednesday, May 29: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET,  NBCSN
GAME 3Saturday, June 1: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN
GAME 4Monday, June 3: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 5Thursday, June 6: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 6Sunday, June 9: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*GAME 7Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins | 8 p.m. ET, NBC
*If necessary

You can also stream every single game of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final by clicking here.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

STANLEY CUP FINAL PREVIEW
Who has the better forwards?
Who has the better defensemen?
Who has the better goaltending?
Who has the better special teams?
X-factors for Blues, Bruins
PHT Power Rankings: Conn Smythe favorites
How the Blues were built
How the Bruins were built