More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

U.S., Russia Finland in same group at 2020 hockey worlds

Associated PressMay 28, 2019, 9:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ZURICH (AP) — The United States, Russia and defending champion Finland will join host Switzerland in an eight-team group based in Zurich at the 2020 hockey world championships.

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced the groups Tuesday, two days after Finland beat Canada in this year’s title game in Slovakia.

Top-ranked Canada heads the other eight-team group, which also includes 2017 and ’18 champion Sweden, in Lausanne. The venue is being built for the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics.

The 2020 worlds will be played from May 8-24.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup chess match just getting started

Associated PressMay 28, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BOSTON (AP) — Bruce Cassidy didn’t mince words or hide behind the secrecy of playoff hockey.

The Boston Bruins coach telegraphed the most important matchup of the Stanley Cup Final on the morning of Game 1. As long as he had the last change and the ability to dictate matchups, his top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak would play against the St. Louis Blues’ red-hot line of Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko.

In the chess match that is every playoff series, Cassidy’s first move put Boston down two goals in Game 1. His quick thinking on pulling the plug on that experiment helped the Bruins come back to win 4-2 Monday night with fourth-line forward Sean Kuraly and third-pairing defenseman Connor Clifton the unlikely heroes. Cassidy at times put his fourth line of Kuraly, Joakim Nordstrom and Noel Acciari against the Schenn line with great success.

Almost 80% of teams that win Game 1 have gone on to win the Cup, but how Cassidy, Blues coach Craig Berube and their teams adjust will have a say in that. Game 2 is Wednesday night.

”We’ve used Kuraly’s line all year against good lines and we decided to go that route,” Cassidy said. ”It worked out for us tonight and we’ll re-evaluate it on Wednesday.”

With so much talent, size and skill on each side, there are limitless combinations Cassidy and Berube can tinker with. Depth and some good luck with health got these teams here, and both will be tested in a bruising, stick-snapping, helmetless-hitting series.

Boston has the lead. It’s Berube’s turn to respond.

”They’re going to do good things,” Berube said. ”They’re a good team and they’re going to force us into bad situations and things like that, but we need more than we gave tonight.”

The Blues have to be satisfied with how they limited Marchand, Bergeron and Pastrnak’s scoring chances at even strength, giving up only an empty netter to Marchand. Even the Bruins’ power-play goal came with the second unit on the ice. But the Blues know they won’t be able to hold down Boston’s top line forever, so the onus is on defensemen like Colton Parayko and Jay Bouwmeester to keep this up.

And the Bruins’ biggest stars understand that despite the contributions from unlikely sources, they need to produce.

”We know we have to get better as a line,” Pastrnak said.

If Berube prefers power against power, which contributed to goals by Schenn and Tarasenko, he also might need to make some changes to tackle Boston’s ability to get goals from its entire lineup.

Kuraly had just two goals in the playoffs coming in and Clifton one, but after the Bruins tilted the ice and dominated from the second minute of the second period on, it seemed a matter of time until goaltender Jordan Binnington cracked.

Binnington was under siege as the Bruins outshot the Blues 30-12 in the final two periods. After stopping 83 of the 85 shots he faced in Games 5 and 6 of the Western Conference final and the first period Monday, he will need to be locked in as the series goes on.

”Stuff’s going to happen, you got to handle it,’ Binnington said. ”We’ll regroup and prepare for the next game.”

Berube didn’t blame Binnington and pointed to turnovers as the culprit. Add five penalties that gave the Bruins’ playoff-leading power play too many chances, and the Blues have plenty to improve on.

”I think we can be even better,” winger David Perron. ”We’re going to have to be. We’ve shown that the other series – we got better and better as the series went on every game.”

The thing is, the Bruins likely will, too.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Girls hockey in Philly may get boost from Howe Foundation

Associated PressMay 28, 2019, 9:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

When Snider Hockey was just getting started in the mid-2000s, someone asked Jim Britt a question that made his jaw drop.

”An administrator asked me, ‘What are the girls going to do while the boys are playing hockey?”’ Britt recalled.

The Philadelphia-based organization named after the late Flyers owner now has over 3,000 kids in its program and almost a third are girls. Snider Hockey officials want to get to a point that boys and girls are split 50-50 and a is teaming up with the Howe Foundation to take another stride toward that goal.

Snider Hockey and the charity started by Gordie Howe’s wife, Colleen, will announce a partnership later Tuesday that could advance the already stellar girls hockey program in the Philadelphia area. The Howe Foundation will give $5,000 each to assist Snider’s boys and girls hockey.

”Colleen and the Howe Foundation, that’s the foundation of that,” said Nolan Howe, grandson of ”Mr. Hockey” and son of Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Howe. ”We wouldn’t have done it, the Howe Foundation I’m speaking from now, had there not been the involvement of the girls program because it is the foundation of what we want to accomplish. Her vision and her mission was to help those in need and allow them to be able to enjoy it and to participate.”

Snider Hockey is already off to a good start there, and it seems a matter of time until it produces a national team player. Nolan Howe from his spot as director of hockey operations for the junior Maine Nordiques knows plenty about brothers Justin and Chris Zapata who came out of Snider Hockey and has heard all about 10-year-old sister Bella who might be the best of the three.

”I was asking around about him and everybody just kept saying, ‘Yeah, but wait till you see his younger brother, and the best one of the whole bunch is the little girl,”’ Howe said.

Bella Zapata dazzles on the ice now, almost a decade before she could play Division I college hockey. But Snider Hockey has strong girls programs beyond just one player.

Howe said 15 percent of girls registered in the Atlantic district come from Snider Hockey. Executive vice president Jan Koziara said all the girls travel teams have female coaches because the organization believes in the importance of role models.

”We’ve always made welcoming girls and providing a supportive atmosphere for them a priority since our inception,” Koziara said. ”This partnership I think is really important because it helps us to provide more opportunities for girls to play the game at a higher level.”

Colleen Howe, known as ”Mrs. Hockey” founded the Detroit Junior Red Wings, managed her husband’s and sons Mark and Marty’s business interests and was a powerhouse in the sport of the ice like Gordie was on it.

”What a great role model in Colleen Howe: somebody who was a trailblazer, a great leader and somebody who gave back to girls so that they can have opportunities through this great sport,” Koziara said. ”It gives us an opportunity to celebrate her legacy along with Gordie’s and really show that hockey is great for everybody – for boys and for girls.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Love him or hate him, Marchand gets results; Refs to have review say

By Scott BilleckMay 28, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Zdeno Chara enlisted Tom Brady (you may have heard of him) for Stanley Cup hype video. (Sportsnet)

Brad Marchand gets results, whether you hate him or you love him. (USA Today)

• Expect NHL officials to have their say on expanded video review. (TSN)

• There’s a better way for the NHL to officiate. (Toronto Star)

• Finland is the talk of the hockey world outside of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the moment. Everyone wants a Finn. (Pension Plan Puppets)

• The NHL’s head on battle with a concussion epidemic. (Associated Press)

• Here are five new reasons to be optimistic about the Edmonton Oilers. (Edmonton Journal)

• Goalie rest is the new trend in the NHL. (TSN)

• A look at the substantial growth of the NHL Gaming World Championships. (The Hockey News

• Should the Montreal Canadiens make a Kawhi Leonard-type trade? (A Winning Habit)

• Drake and the rest who have mastered the art of being a pest at the game. (CBC)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Bruins get spark from Krug’s big hit: ‘That gave me some goosebumps’

By Sean LeahyMay 28, 2019, 12:57 AM EDT
8 Comments

BOSTON — Torey Krug was happy with two things Monday night. 

The first was that the Boston Bruins won Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final 4-2 over the St. Louis Blues. The second was that he was glad he recently got a haircut because midway through the third period he got to show it off much to the delight TD Garden crowd.

After Krug was involved in what David Backes described as a game of Twister with Blues forward David Perron in front of the Bruins’ net, Krug lost his helmet during the battle while the play was in the other end. No penalties were called and when Krug was finally free, instead of making a line change he charged into the other zone and laid a huge hit on Robert Thomas.

The hit came with the Bruins up 3-2 and dominating play after St. Louis took a 2-0 lead in the second period. It was a play that riled up an already amped Garden crowd and resonated with Krug’s teammates.

“That gave me some goosebumps,” said Backes. “He thinks he’s playing 30, 40 years ago. That was an exchange that was Torey Krug establishing himself in this series. From my perspective that was a big boost.”

“You don’t want to mess with that guy,” said Connor Clifton, who scored the Bruins first goal. “Don’t make that guy mad.”

“He’s a type of guy who never gives up,” said Tuukka Rask. “I saw him battle in front of the net. I just wanted to tell him to get out of there, join the rush. He had no helmet on so he wanted to make sure he made the highlights.”

Said David Pastrnak: “He just got a haircut a couple of days ago, so he was looking pretty good.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

The 5-foot-9 Krug said that he saw an opportunity to be a second wave of attack as he sped toward the St. Louis zone. A good pass would have caught him streaking in for a scoring chance, but the puck ended up along the boards and as Thomas tried to slap it out of the zone, Krug was there to deliver the hit. Thomas did not play another shift for the remainder of the game.

“It’s part of a game,” said Krug afterward. “Momentum swings, it gives your team a boost of energy. I don’t know what they were feeling on their bench, but if it pushes them back and catches them off-guard, then great for our team. But I think it gave our team energy and that’s all you’re trying to do out there is make little plays throughout the game that pushes your team in the right direction and that was one of them.”

Game 1 quickly developed into a physical affair. There was plenty of bad blood created early, and while some might expect hate between two teams from opposite conferences to take time to build, there was no waiting around for that, and for good reason.

“When everything’s on the line like that, it’s going to come to the surface a lot quicker,” said Krug. “So this is a team that we don’t see too often. That rivalry factor’s not there. But I’m sure by the end of the series it’ll be something to talk about for a long time.”

MORE: Stanley Cup Buzzer: Kuraly, Bruins overwhelm Blues

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.