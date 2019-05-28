More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

First intermission helped turn the tide in Game 1

By Scott BilleckMay 28, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

If rust played a factor for the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, they buffed that out during the first intermission.

The St. Louis Blues took it to the Bruins in the first period, owning the 5-on-5 shot share and seemed to be the more focused team early on. Catching Boston on the back heel, the Blues took a 1-0 lead through some indecisiveness from Boston in their own zone. The opening was there to perhaps kill this one off early, and it may have been more lopsided if not for a couple of penalties — a theme in this game — that the Blues took that derailed that opening-frame momentum.

If nothing else, however, it allowed the Bruins to survive the first 20 minutes. The penalties provided some time to breathe and the Bruins weathered the storm.

“I think we were able to get in after the first and regroup and say to ourselves, ‘We’ve got to show up here or this might get ugly,’ ” Bruins forward David Backes said. “The first shift of the second, they were able to bury another one off a miscue but we were able to show some resiliency. It was do-or-die time, we either picked our game up or they were going to embarrass us in Game 1.

“I think we were able to pick our game up. A couple posts, a couple chances but we were able to sneak a couple by there and get the lead on a great play. That line’s been great for our team all year, picking up in big moments and no different tonight.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Even with St. Louis’ goal a minute into the second period, but the Bruins had already made the adjustments needed to mount a comeback. Tarasenko’s strike was just one of three shots the Blues would get in the period, or rather, one of only three shots Boston allowed.

It’s tough to find your own offense when you’re facing a barrage of it in your own zone. Boston had 18 shots in the period, tightened up in the neutral zone, forced more turnovers and, most importantly, found the two goals that brought them back into the game.

“Well, we played into it,” said Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who played a critical role in Brayden Schenn‘s 1-0 marker. “We were turning pucks over, turned a lot of pucks over at the blueline. They were coming back. They’re a good team, they’re good cycling and they can control the puck down there if you give them a lot of time. I think it was just more how we didn’t take care of the puck and gave them too many opportunities coming back at us and second periods, it’s long change and that sort of thing. That’s where they kind of took the momentum.”

Blues head coach Craig Berube said as much in fewer words, bemoaning the lack of flow and the sporadic nature of his team after the first.

“Second period, stopped skating, stopped moving the puck, turned it over and gave them momentum,” he said.

Berube’s solution?

“We’ve just got to put it together for 60 minutes,” he said. “They’re going to do good things, obviously. They’re a good team and they’re going to force us into bad situations and things like that. But we need more than what we gave tonight.”

MORE: Stanley Cup Buzzer: Kuraly, Bruins overwhelm Blues

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup chess match just getting started

Associated PressMay 28, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BOSTON (AP) — Bruce Cassidy didn’t mince words or hide behind the secrecy of playoff hockey.

The Boston Bruins coach telegraphed the most important matchup of the Stanley Cup Final on the morning of Game 1. As long as he had the last change and the ability to dictate matchups, his top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak would play against the St. Louis Blues’ red-hot line of Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko.

In the chess match that is every playoff series, Cassidy’s first move put Boston down two goals in Game 1. His quick thinking on pulling the plug on that experiment helped the Bruins come back to win 4-2 Monday night with fourth-line forward Sean Kuraly and third-pairing defenseman Connor Clifton the unlikely heroes. Cassidy at times put his fourth line of Kuraly, Joakim Nordstrom and Noel Acciari against the Schenn line with great success.

Almost 80% of teams that win Game 1 have gone on to win the Cup, but how Cassidy, Blues coach Craig Berube and their teams adjust will have a say in that. Game 2 is Wednesday night.

”We’ve used Kuraly’s line all year against good lines and we decided to go that route,” Cassidy said. ”It worked out for us tonight and we’ll re-evaluate it on Wednesday.”

With so much talent, size and skill on each side, there are limitless combinations Cassidy and Berube can tinker with. Depth and some good luck with health got these teams here, and both will be tested in a bruising, stick-snapping, helmetless-hitting series.

Boston has the lead. It’s Berube’s turn to respond.

”They’re going to do good things,” Berube said. ”They’re a good team and they’re going to force us into bad situations and things like that, but we need more than we gave tonight.”

The Blues have to be satisfied with how they limited Marchand, Bergeron and Pastrnak’s scoring chances at even strength, giving up only an empty netter to Marchand. Even the Bruins’ power-play goal came with the second unit on the ice. But the Blues know they won’t be able to hold down Boston’s top line forever, so the onus is on defensemen like Colton Parayko and Jay Bouwmeester to keep this up.

And the Bruins’ biggest stars understand that despite the contributions from unlikely sources, they need to produce.

”We know we have to get better as a line,” Pastrnak said.

If Berube prefers power against power, which contributed to goals by Schenn and Tarasenko, he also might need to make some changes to tackle Boston’s ability to get goals from its entire lineup.

Kuraly had just two goals in the playoffs coming in and Clifton one, but after the Bruins tilted the ice and dominated from the second minute of the second period on, it seemed a matter of time until goaltender Jordan Binnington cracked.

Binnington was under siege as the Bruins outshot the Blues 30-12 in the final two periods. After stopping 83 of the 85 shots he faced in Games 5 and 6 of the Western Conference final and the first period Monday, he will need to be locked in as the series goes on.

”Stuff’s going to happen, you got to handle it,’ Binnington said. ”We’ll regroup and prepare for the next game.”

Berube didn’t blame Binnington and pointed to turnovers as the culprit. Add five penalties that gave the Bruins’ playoff-leading power play too many chances, and the Blues have plenty to improve on.

”I think we can be even better,” winger David Perron. ”We’re going to have to be. We’ve shown that the other series – we got better and better as the series went on every game.”

The thing is, the Bruins likely will, too.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

U.S., Russia Finland in same group at 2020 hockey worlds

Associated PressMay 28, 2019, 9:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ZURICH (AP) — The United States, Russia and defending champion Finland will join host Switzerland in an eight-team group based in Zurich at the 2020 hockey world championships.

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced the groups Tuesday, two days after Finland beat Canada in this year’s title game in Slovakia.

Top-ranked Canada heads the other eight-team group, which also includes 2017 and ’18 champion Sweden, in Lausanne. The venue is being built for the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics.

The 2020 worlds will be played from May 8-24.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Girls hockey in Philly may get boost from Howe Foundation

Associated PressMay 28, 2019, 9:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

When Snider Hockey was just getting started in the mid-2000s, someone asked Jim Britt a question that made his jaw drop.

”An administrator asked me, ‘What are the girls going to do while the boys are playing hockey?”’ Britt recalled.

The Philadelphia-based organization named after the late Flyers owner now has over 3,000 kids in its program and almost a third are girls. Snider Hockey officials want to get to a point that boys and girls are split 50-50 and a is teaming up with the Howe Foundation to take another stride toward that goal.

Snider Hockey and the charity started by Gordie Howe’s wife, Colleen, will announce a partnership later Tuesday that could advance the already stellar girls hockey program in the Philadelphia area. The Howe Foundation will give $5,000 each to assist Snider’s boys and girls hockey.

”Colleen and the Howe Foundation, that’s the foundation of that,” said Nolan Howe, grandson of ”Mr. Hockey” and son of Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Howe. ”We wouldn’t have done it, the Howe Foundation I’m speaking from now, had there not been the involvement of the girls program because it is the foundation of what we want to accomplish. Her vision and her mission was to help those in need and allow them to be able to enjoy it and to participate.”

Snider Hockey is already off to a good start there, and it seems a matter of time until it produces a national team player. Nolan Howe from his spot as director of hockey operations for the junior Maine Nordiques knows plenty about brothers Justin and Chris Zapata who came out of Snider Hockey and has heard all about 10-year-old sister Bella who might be the best of the three.

”I was asking around about him and everybody just kept saying, ‘Yeah, but wait till you see his younger brother, and the best one of the whole bunch is the little girl,”’ Howe said.

Bella Zapata dazzles on the ice now, almost a decade before she could play Division I college hockey. But Snider Hockey has strong girls programs beyond just one player.

Howe said 15 percent of girls registered in the Atlantic district come from Snider Hockey. Executive vice president Jan Koziara said all the girls travel teams have female coaches because the organization believes in the importance of role models.

”We’ve always made welcoming girls and providing a supportive atmosphere for them a priority since our inception,” Koziara said. ”This partnership I think is really important because it helps us to provide more opportunities for girls to play the game at a higher level.”

Colleen Howe, known as ”Mrs. Hockey” founded the Detroit Junior Red Wings, managed her husband’s and sons Mark and Marty’s business interests and was a powerhouse in the sport of the ice like Gordie was on it.

”What a great role model in Colleen Howe: somebody who was a trailblazer, a great leader and somebody who gave back to girls so that they can have opportunities through this great sport,” Koziara said. ”It gives us an opportunity to celebrate her legacy along with Gordie’s and really show that hockey is great for everybody – for boys and for girls.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Love him or hate him, Marchand gets results; Refs to have review say

By Scott BilleckMay 28, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Zdeno Chara enlisted Tom Brady (you may have heard of him) for Stanley Cup hype video. (Sportsnet)

Brad Marchand gets results, whether you hate him or you love him. (USA Today)

• Expect NHL officials to have their say on expanded video review. (TSN)

• There’s a better way for the NHL to officiate. (Toronto Star)

• Finland is the talk of the hockey world outside of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the moment. Everyone wants a Finn. (Pension Plan Puppets)

• The NHL’s head on battle with a concussion epidemic. (Associated Press)

• Here are five new reasons to be optimistic about the Edmonton Oilers. (Edmonton Journal)

• Goalie rest is the new trend in the NHL. (TSN)

• A look at the substantial growth of the NHL Gaming World Championships. (The Hockey News

• Should the Montreal Canadiens make a Kawhi Leonard-type trade? (A Winning Habit)

• Drake and the rest who have mastered the art of being a pest at the game. (CBC)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck