More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

Can Tippett overcome challenge ahead of him with Oilers?

By Adam GretzMay 28, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was nearly four years to the day that the Edmonton Oilers organization was in a nearly identical position as the one it found itself in on Tuesday, where a recently hired general manager — a highly regarded, Stanley Cup winning general manager — was holding a press conference to announce the hiring of a veteran head coach with a strong track record of success in the NHL.

In 2015, the cast of characters included Peter Chiarelli introducing Todd McLellan, a duo that was supposed to lead a perennial dumpster fire of an organization out of the ashes by providing some much-needed stability and building something around the NHL’s next great superstar (Connor McDavid) that fell into their laps.

Obviously, things did not go anywhere as planned and the organization was forced to smash the reset button once again over the past year. That reset process continued on Tuesday when Ken Holland introduced Dave Tippett as the 16th coach in franchise history, and the eighth in just the past 10 years.

The job for these two is a significant one as they attempt to build something out of an organization that has missed the playoffs in 12 of the past 13 seasons, including a 2018-19 team that wasn’t even a close to a playoff spot in a watered down Western Conference despite having two of the league’s top-five scorers (McDavid and Leon Draisaitl) on its roster. It takes a special kind of failure to miss the playoffs under those circumstances, but this team managed it.

At the introductory press conference on Tuesday Tippett and Holland hit all of the usual buzzwords new coaches and managers love to use in these situations, including stability, communication, and structure. Holland praised Tippett’s experience and talked about him being one of his leading candidates throughout the entire process.

[Related: Oilers turn to Dave Tippett as new head coach]

Tippett also expressed optimism that the situation isn’t as bleak as it seems from the outside, saying “everyone talks about McDavid and Draisaitl, but there are more pieces here than McDavid and Draisaitl. There is a lot here to build on.”

From a hockey standpoint, Tippett at least sounded like someone that has his finger on the pulse of the current NHL and what it takes to win.

He spoke of needing scoring depth including a fourth-line that can provide offense.

He talked about the necessity of a five-man attack on the forecheck and having defenders that can not only move the puck out of the defensive zone and through the middle of the ice, but also get involved in the offensive zone.

He also fought back at the suggestion that he is a “defensive-minded coach” and talked about finding out what his players do best, putting them in a position to succeed, and maximizing their potential. In other words: He’s not planning on going to Edmonton and trying to force his roster into a set system, but rather build a system around the roster he has.

“I laugh at that all the time,” said Tippett in response to a question about his reputation as a defensive coach. “My first  [head coaching] job in the NHL, I got from Doug Armstrong in Dallas because I was an offensive coach and they hired me because they thought I could bring some new ideas. We had some pretty good offensive teams in Dallas, but when I got to Arizona we had to figure out how to win without those guys. I don’t look at myself as a defensive coach or an offensive coach, I look at myself as a coach that tries to win with what I have.”

So what does he have to work with in Edmonton?

For starters he has a McDavid-Draisaitl duo that dominated their ice-time together last season. When asked whether he would prefer to see them as a duo on the same line or separated where they each center their own line, he spoke glowingly of their ability to feed off of each other and seemed to indicate that he sees them on a line together. And that is probably the right move because there was almost no other duo in the league that did more last season than those two.

Assuming he keeps those two together he still has Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (barring an offseason trade, which would be a bad idea for the Oilers) as a more than suitable No. 2 center.

After that? There is a significant drop in talent and will probably take him back to his early days in Arizona where he had to figure out a way to win with a patchwork roster.

The defense is severely lacking in the type of players he talked about when it comes to joining the rush and moving the puck.

The scoring depth beyond the top-three forwards rapidly falls off a cliff, as shown by the fact McDavid, Draisaitl, and Nugent-Hopkins combined to score 52 percent of the team’s goals during the 2018-19 season. The depth was so bad that when none of those three were on the ice during 5-on-5 play the Oilers were outscored by a 45-26 margin. They were not just bad, they were not even competitive.

There is only so much a coach can do to remedy that, and while Tippett had some early initial success in Arizona, making the playoffs in three consecutive years including a stunning trip to the 2011-12 Western Conference Final, the lack of talent at his disposal eventually caught up to him in the latter years of his tenure when the Coyotes missed the playoffs in his final five seasons with the team.

And that brings us to the key point here with the Oilers — their success or failure probably isn’t going to be determined by what Tippett does or does not do as a coach. There is very good reason to believe that he is a good coach. HIs approach seems sound. He has had success in two different cities, won more than 550 regular season games as a head coach, and taken teams deep into the playoffs on more than one occasion.

But the Oilers have had successful coaches come through and fail before him.

Todd McLellan’s resume before his time in Edmonton was a strong one, but he couldn’t win with the Oilers.

Neither could Pat Quinn, Tom Renney, Ralph Krueger, or Dallas Eakins. Not all of them were bad coaches or bad hires. Sometimes it’s more than the coach, and when this many coaches come through one organization in such a short period of time and all experience the same fate it is probably a good sign that the problems start much higher than behind the bench.

As much as Tippett — or any coach — likes to pride themselves on coaching up players and “just finding ways to win” it is still a talent driven business, and the Oilers as presently constructed just do not have anywhere near enough of it. That puts almost all of the pressure not necessarily on Tippett, but right back on Holland to build something out of this team and give his new coach enough to work with around the McDavid, Draisaitl, and Nugent-Hopkins trio.

If Holland can do that, Tippett might very well be the right coach for the Oilers and one that can succeed where so many before him have failed.

If Holland can not do that, we will probably find ourselves doing the exact same thing in another couple of years where another freshly hired, big-name general manager is introducing the next highly respected veteran coach.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Oilers turn to Dave Tippett as new head coach

By Sean LeahyMay 28, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

New Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland has found his head coach and has hired Dave Tippett to help turn the franchise around.

“Dave brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the organization,” said Holland in a statement. “He is a great communicator and has consistently led teams known for their level of compete. I look forward to seeing Dave guide the Oilers this fall and we are all excited to have him on board.”

Tippett, who gets a three-year deal with the Oilers, had been working with the NHL Seattle expansion group as a senior advisor since June 2018. Before that, he worked for 14 straight seasons as a head coach with the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars. He won the 2010 Jack Adams Award in his first season with Coyotes, helping to snap the franchise’s six-year playoff drought and managed to get a lot of out a roster that didn’t exactly have the highest budget.

[MORE: Can Tippett overcome challenge ahead of him with Oilers?]

In speaking with The Athletic’s Craig Morgan earlier this month, Tippett, who reportedly interviewed for the head coaching job with the Buffalo Sabres, didn’t close the door on a return behind the bench. It’s a long wait until the 2021-22 season, which will be Seattle’s first in the NHL.

“I don’t think that coaching fire ever goes out, but we’ll have to see how things play out,” said Tippett, who will become the Oilers’ eighth head coach in the last 12 seasons. “If an opportunity comes along, it’s like anything in life. You look at that opportunity. It’s just like this opportunity in Seattle. I looked at it and it looked pretty good.”

Big on structure, Tippett’s Coyotes teams were known for being strong defensively early on in his tenure. The Oilers employing Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are two good offensive pieces to start with up front. The work on the back end is something that needs improving in Edmonton, but much of that change will fall in Holland’s lap as he tries to get the team in better shape salary cap-wise.

MORE: Ken Holland handed keys to Oilers rebuild

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

First intermission helped turn the tide in Game 1

By Scott BilleckMay 28, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
1 Comment

If rust played a factor for the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, they buffed that out during the first intermission.

The St. Louis Blues took it to the Bruins in the first period, owning the 5-on-5 shot share and seemed to be the more focused team early on. Catching Boston on the back heel, the Blues took a 1-0 lead through some indecisiveness from Boston in their own zone. The opening was there to perhaps kill this one off early, and it may have been more lopsided if not for a couple of penalties — a theme in this game — that the Blues took that derailed that opening-frame momentum.

If nothing else, however, it allowed the Bruins to survive the first 20 minutes. The penalties provided some time to breathe and the Bruins weathered the storm.

“I think we were able to get in after the first and regroup and say to ourselves, ‘We’ve got to show up here or this might get ugly,’ ” Bruins forward David Backes said. “The first shift of the second, they were able to bury another one off a miscue but we were able to show some resiliency. It was do-or-die time, we either picked our game up or they were going to embarrass us in Game 1.

“I think we were able to pick our game up. A couple posts, a couple chances but we were able to sneak a couple by there and get the lead on a great play. That line’s been great for our team all year, picking up in big moments and no different tonight.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Even with St. Louis’ goal a minute into the second period, but the Bruins had already made the adjustments needed to mount a comeback. Tarasenko’s strike was just one of three shots the Blues would get in the period, or rather, one of only three shots Boston allowed.

It’s tough to find your own offense when you’re facing a barrage of it in your own zone. Boston had 18 shots in the period, tightened up in the neutral zone, forced more turnovers and, most importantly, found the two goals that brought them back into the game.

“Well, we played into it,” said Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who played a critical role in Brayden Schenn‘s 1-0 marker. “We were turning pucks over, turned a lot of pucks over at the blueline. They were coming back. They’re a good team, they’re good cycling and they can control the puck down there if you give them a lot of time. I think it was just more how we didn’t take care of the puck and gave them too many opportunities coming back at us and second periods, it’s long change and that sort of thing. That’s where they kind of took the momentum.”

Blues head coach Craig Berube said as much in fewer words, bemoaning the lack of flow and the sporadic nature of his team after the first.

“Second period, stopped skating, stopped moving the puck, turned it over and gave them momentum,” he said.

Berube’s solution?

“We’ve just got to put it together for 60 minutes,” he said. “They’re going to do good things, obviously. They’re a good team and they’re going to force us into bad situations and things like that. But we need more than what we gave tonight.”

MORE: Stanley Cup Buzzer: Kuraly, Bruins overwhelm Blues

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup chess match just getting started

Associated PressMay 28, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
1 Comment

BOSTON (AP) — Bruce Cassidy didn’t mince words or hide behind the secrecy of playoff hockey.

The Boston Bruins coach telegraphed the most important matchup of the Stanley Cup Final on the morning of Game 1. As long as he had the last change and the ability to dictate matchups, his top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak would play against the St. Louis Blues’ red-hot line of Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko.

In the chess match that is every playoff series, Cassidy’s first move put Boston down two goals in Game 1. His quick thinking on pulling the plug on that experiment helped the Bruins come back to win 4-2 Monday night with fourth-line forward Sean Kuraly and third-pairing defenseman Connor Clifton the unlikely heroes. Cassidy at times put his fourth line of Kuraly, Joakim Nordstrom and Noel Acciari against the Schenn line with great success.

Almost 80% of teams that win Game 1 have gone on to win the Cup, but how Cassidy, Blues coach Craig Berube and their teams adjust will have a say in that. Game 2 is Wednesday night.

”We’ve used Kuraly’s line all year against good lines and we decided to go that route,” Cassidy said. ”It worked out for us tonight and we’ll re-evaluate it on Wednesday.”

With so much talent, size and skill on each side, there are limitless combinations Cassidy and Berube can tinker with. Depth and some good luck with health got these teams here, and both will be tested in a bruising, stick-snapping, helmetless-hitting series.

Boston has the lead. It’s Berube’s turn to respond.

”They’re going to do good things,” Berube said. ”They’re a good team and they’re going to force us into bad situations and things like that, but we need more than we gave tonight.”

The Blues have to be satisfied with how they limited Marchand, Bergeron and Pastrnak’s scoring chances at even strength, giving up only an empty netter to Marchand. Even the Bruins’ power-play goal came with the second unit on the ice. But the Blues know they won’t be able to hold down Boston’s top line forever, so the onus is on defensemen like Colton Parayko and Jay Bouwmeester to keep this up.

And the Bruins’ biggest stars understand that despite the contributions from unlikely sources, they need to produce.

”We know we have to get better as a line,” Pastrnak said.

If Berube prefers power against power, which contributed to goals by Schenn and Tarasenko, he also might need to make some changes to tackle Boston’s ability to get goals from its entire lineup.

Kuraly had just two goals in the playoffs coming in and Clifton one, but after the Bruins tilted the ice and dominated from the second minute of the second period on, it seemed a matter of time until goaltender Jordan Binnington cracked.

Binnington was under siege as the Bruins outshot the Blues 30-12 in the final two periods. After stopping 83 of the 85 shots he faced in Games 5 and 6 of the Western Conference final and the first period Monday, he will need to be locked in as the series goes on.

”Stuff’s going to happen, you got to handle it,’ Binnington said. ”We’ll regroup and prepare for the next game.”

Berube didn’t blame Binnington and pointed to turnovers as the culprit. Add five penalties that gave the Bruins’ playoff-leading power play too many chances, and the Blues have plenty to improve on.

”I think we can be even better,” winger David Perron. ”We’re going to have to be. We’ve shown that the other series – we got better and better as the series went on every game.”

The thing is, the Bruins likely will, too.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

U.S., Russia Finland in same group at 2020 hockey worlds

Associated PressMay 28, 2019, 9:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ZURICH (AP) — The United States, Russia and defending champion Finland will join host Switzerland in an eight-team group based in Zurich at the 2020 hockey world championships.

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced the groups Tuesday, two days after Finland beat Canada in this year’s title game in Slovakia.

Top-ranked Canada heads the other eight-team group, which also includes 2017 and ’18 champion Sweden, in Lausanne. The venue is being built for the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics.

The 2020 worlds will be played from May 8-24.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports