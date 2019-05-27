More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Blues vs. Bruins: Three keys to Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

By Joey AlfieriMay 27, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues  is set for tonight (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN). These two teams have used excellent goaltending and their incredible depth to push them to this point. But how can they gain the early advantage in this best-of-seven series?

Let’s take a look at the three keys to victory ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final:

Winning the special teams battle:

The Bruins head into this series rocking some incredible numbers on special teams. Their power play which is ranked first in the playoffs is clicking at 34 percent, while their penalty kill is at 86.3 percent (that’s fourth in the postseason). On the other hand, the Blues’ power play is firing at 19.4 percent and their penalty kill is at 78 percent.

Clearly, the Bruins have an advantage in this area heading into Game 1. Not only do the Blues have to find a way to limit Boston’s power-play opportunities, they need to make sure they can get some production on the man-advantage. The good news, is that Vladimir Tarasenko is starting to come around.

The Russian winger picked up at least one point in each of the games in the Western Conference Final and he’s picked up a power-play point in each of his last three games. Getting contributions on special teams will be an important part of Game 1 and this entire series.

Depth contributions: 

The depth players on both sides have played important role for their teams throughout the postseason. The Bruins have 19 different goal scorers during their fun to the Stanley Cup Final, which is nothing short of remarkable in today’s game. They can get goals from all over their lineup at any time. As good as Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are, they’ll need help if the Bruins are going to win their second title of the decade.

As for the Blues, they can also rely on a lethal first line, which is made up of Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz and Tarasenko, but other players have also come up big for them in the first three rounds of the playoffs. Robert Bortuzzo scored a huge overtime goal in the Western Conference Final, and the fourth line of Oskar Sundqvist, Alex Steen and Ivan Barbashev have also made a difference.

Both top lines will get the toughest possible matchups throughout this series, so continuing to get scoring from unlikely sources will be huge for any team looking to take an early lead in this series. Both teams are also coming off long layoffs (Bruins haven’t played in 10 days and the Blues have been off for five days) which means getting off to an electric start may prove to be difficult. Having multiple lines going will be important in Game 1, especially early.

Limiting the slot shots: 

The Bruins have generated 150 high-danger chances throughout the playoffs. Only the San Jose Sharks (167) have created more of those chances in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. As for the Blues, they rank third in that category with 148 chances for. The biggest difference between these two teams is the amount of chances they’ve given up. St. Louis has allowed 169 high-danger chances against, which is 39 more than the Bruins have given up (all stats obtained via Natural Stat Trick).

Both goalies in this series, Tuukka Rask and Jordan Binnington, have been outstanding throughout the playoffs. They can cover up some of their teams’ breakdowns, but asking them to stand on their head might be a little much at this point. These are the two best teams in the league and asking the goalies to steal the show might be a little much.

These teams are both loaded with size, which they’ll have to use if they’re going to prevent the opponent from getting into dangerous scoring areas. This series is going to be a battle, and it all starts tonight.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Stanley Cup Final: Stunning numbers for Blues, Bruins

By Adam GretzMay 27, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Throughout the season we have been taking an occasional look at some stunning numbers from around the NHL.

Today, we take a look at some stunning numbers for the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins as they enter the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. 

This week’s numbers include Jaden Schwartz‘s incredible postseason run and the Bruins’ historic power play performance. 

Boston’s power play is scoring at an all-time great level

The Bruins had an outstanding power play during the regular season with potentially critical flaw — they kept giving up shorthanded goals at an alarming rate. Through the first three rounds of the playoffs that unit has continued to excel and has also cut down on the shorthanded goal problem, allowing just one in their first 17 playoff games.

The important number here, though, is 34 percent. That is the success rate for the Bruins through the first three rounds of the playoffs and puts them in some truly elite company. The NHL has power play data tracked as far back as the 1933-34 season and among teams that have played in at least 10 playoff games in a single postseason, only three teams have converted at a higher rate: The 1980-81 New York Islanders, the 2011-12 Philadelphia Flyers, and the 2017-18 Bruins. If you dig deeper and limit it to teams that have played in at least 15 playoff games, that Islanders team (37 percent) is the only one with a better power play and the only other one to exceed the 30 percent mark. It is an interesting contract for the Bruins when compared to the 2010-11 championship team that won the Stanley Cup despite an almost impossibly bad power play that converted on just 11.4 percent of its chances, one of the worst ever marks for a team with at least 15 playoff games.

Leading the way for the Bruins power play this postseason is Patrice Bergeron who enters this series having already scored a league-leading six power play goals. Before this season he had scored just seven power play goals in the playoffs in 112 career postseason games.

Tale of two seasons for Jaden Schwartz

With his 12 goals in the playoffs, a performance that has made him a contender for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, Schwartz has already eclipsed his total from the regular season (11 goals). According to the NHL, he is just the third player in NHL history to score at least 10 goals during the regular season and exceed that total in the playoffs following that season. The other two were Marian Gaborik during the 2013-14 season (11 regular season goals and 14 playoff goals) and Claude Lemieux during the 1996-97 season (11 regular season goals and 13 playoff goals). As the NHL noted, Lemieux (45 games) and Gaborik (41 games) both player significantly fewer regular season games than Schwartz’s 69 games.

Former Washington Capitals forward John Druce nearly made this list after scoring eight goals during the 1988-89 season (in 45 games) then following it up with 14 goals in 15 playoff games, a franchise record that stood until Alex Ovechkin broke it this past season on their way to a Stanley Cup win.

Another close matchup in the Stanley Cup Final

The Blues and Bruins have been two of the best teams in the NHL since January 1, nearly mirroring each other in their overall performances over the second half as the table below illustrates.

(All data via Natural Stat Trick.)

Their overall regular season place in the standings were also extremely close.

According to the NHL, this is the fifth time since 2014 the two Stanley Cup Finalists were separated by eight points or less in the standings, with the 2017 matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators being the one exception during that stretch.

Even with the slim gap between the two teams, the NHL also notes that the Blues are just the 10th team to ever make the Stanley Cup Final after ranking 12th or lower in the overall league standings during the regular season and the sixth since 2006. The biggest reason they finished so low in the standings, of course, is their slow start that was driven mostly by their problem spot in net.

Jay Bouwmeester‘s long wait

The Blues defender will be playing in his first ever Stanley Cup Final game on Monday night. He will be making his first ever appearance in the series after playing in 1,184 regular season games. Only seven player have waited longer.

Tuukka Rask chasing history

Rask has been the star of the playoffs for the Bruins and has emerged as the Conn Smythe favorite. He enters the series with a .942 percentage and is one of just five goals in league history to have a save percentage of .940 or better through his first 17 games in a single postseason. He is also just three wins away from tying Gerry Cheevers for first place on the Bruins’ all-time postseason wins list with 50. If the Bruins win the Stanley Cup (and assuming Rask gets the win in all four games) he would take over the franchise lead.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Looking at David Krejci’s postseason brilliance

By Adam GretzMay 27, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
1 Comment

When the Boston Bruins open the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on Monday night (8 p.m. ET NBC; Live Stream) they will be playing in their third championship series in the past 10 seasons (tied for the most during that stretch with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks) and going for their second title with this current core of players.

This is shaping up to be one of the most successful eras in the history of the Bruins franchise and the quartet of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, and David Krejci has played a significant role in that success.

Out of that group the former three get the bulk of the attention, and for very different reasons.

Bergeron is the rock. He is the centerpiece of everything the Bruins do and has been as good of a two-way player as there is in the NHL for more than a decade now.

Chara is one of the greats from his era on the blue line, and along with Bergeron, helped make the Bruins one of the fiercest defensive teams in the league throughout the primes of their career.

As for Marchand … well … he is notable just because he is Brad Marchand. Everything he does is notable. A dominant offensive player, a pest, an agitator, and at the end of the day a player that every general manager in the NHL would love to have on their team, especially at his bargain of a cost against the salary cap.

The member of that group that tends to get overlooked the most is Krejci, but do not sleep on his production and the impact he has made on the Bruins over the years.

Especially in the playoffs.

While he has always been an excellent player in Boston he has never really been one that will put up huge numbers or finish near the top of the league in any category during the regular season. He is an outstanding second-line center that is going to be a 20-goal, 60-point player. At the start of every season you know exactly what he is going to give you, and he almost never lets you down.

You should also know by now that he is going to continue that production, and often times increase it, come playoff time. This season has been no exception.

Entering the series against the St. Louis Blues Krejci’s 14 points are third on the team (behind only Marchand and David Pastrnak) and continues what has been an outstanding career of postseason performances.

Just take a look at what he has done throughout his career in the playoffs.

  • Since the start of the 2010-11 playoffs, the year the Bruins won the Stanley Cup by defeating the Vancouver Canucks in seven games, there are only five players (Sidney Crosby, Logan Couture, Evgeni Malkin, Patrick Kane, and Alex Ovechkin) in the NHL that have recorded more points than Krejci’s 80 during that stretch.
  • He has reached that level of production while getting almost no boost from the power play, where he has managed just 16 points during that stretch. It is almost entirely even-strength production. His 64 even-strength points since 2010-11 are second only to Crosby’s 67 points, with Krejci having played in four fewer games entering this series.
  • He is one of only 20 players in NHL history to have led the postseason in scoring (2010-11 and 2012-13) in scoring in a single postseason. Out of those 20, he is one of just 11 to do it since 1967 (when the league doubled in size from six teams to 12 teams).
  • His 101 postseason points for his career are the third most in Bruins history, trailing only Ray Bourque and Phil Esposito. John Buyck and Rick Middleton are the only other players in Bruins history to top the 100-point mark (both with exactly 100), while Bergeron will join that group with one more point in these playoffs.
  • This postseason alone he has been held without a point in just four games, and only two of the previous 15 games. He enters the series on a six-game point streak.

Whether the Bruins end up winning this series or not, Krejci has been a significant part of the team’s success both this season and in previous seasons. Outside of one dismal postseason performance in 2013-14 when he recorded just four assists in 12 games, he has been one of the most consistent and productive playoff performers in the league and one of the best in the history of the Bruins franchise.

If you are looking at things in terms of just raw numbers his overall postseason performance is pretty close to his overall regular season performance, which makes sense — he gets a lot of points because he is good, no matter when the games are being played. He averages around 60 points 82 games in the regular season, and his postseason average is around 67 points per 82 games. It is an increase, but not a huge one. Still, any increase in playoff scoring from regular season scoring is an impressive accomplishment because goals are tougher to come by in the playoffs, especially when you are not getting a huge boost from the power play. He has also had multiple postseasons where he has been one of the top scorers in the league, including this one where he enters the Stanley Cup Final in the top-10 across the league.

He may not be the biggest star on the Boston lineup, and he may not always get a lot of attention for what he does, but on the list of most significant players in Bruins history Krejci ranks up there with any of them given what he has done on the biggest stage.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Stanley Cup debut for Bruins’ Grzelcyk will be a family affair

By Sean LeahyMay 27, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BOSTON — Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will have an extra special meaning in the Grzelcyk household this year, even though three members of the family will be inside TD Garden Monday night in different capacities.

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will on the ice against the St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; NBC; live stream) while his dad, John, and brother, John Jr., will be inside the rink as part of the arena’s “Bull Gang” that converts the surface between Bruins and Boston Celtics home games and other events.

John Sr. has worked on the Garden “Bull Gang” since 1967 in the old Boston Garden, right after Bobby Orr’s arrival.

“I’m sure it’ll be special [for them], maybe a little more emotional on this stage,” the younger Grzelcyk said on Monday prior to Game 1.

Grzelcyk got to witness plenty of Bruins games growing up thanks to his father, but he was unable to attend any of the team’s Stanley Cup Final games in 2011 and 2013. When the Bruins won eight years ago he was in Ann Arbor, Mich. while with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program but managed to get home for the championship parade.

“Just to see the support that the city gave to the team, it was such a hard-fought series, just came down to dramatic fashion,” he said. “It was cool to take that in with my best friends.”

Now it’s his chance to help the Bruins win another Stanley Cup and for him to sit in a duck boat in the parade as opposed to enjoying it from a Boston sidewalk.

“Boston sports fans are quite spoiled right now,” Grzelcyk said. “Hopefully we can add to that.”

Grzelcyk, a third-round pick by the Bruins in 2012, skated plenty on Garden ice as a child and later while playing at BU. One of the biggest moments of his NCAA career was scoring the overtime winner in the 2015 Beanpot championship game over Northeastern.

On an even bigger stage now, he’ll get the chance to live out a childhood dream.

“When I was out there playing with my friends or just out there skating by myself,” Grzelcyk said of a local rink not far from his home, “this is the moment that I definitely dreamed of playing in, but at the same time like I said I’m trying not to overhype it in my head and hopefully just make the most of it and think about it after.”

As he tries to keep his focus on doing what’s expected of him, which Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said was playing with toughness, withstanding the Blues’ forecheck and assisting in the transition game, Grzelcyk has heard from plenty of friends, ex-coaches and ex-teammates wishing him well, some of whom he may see after Game 1. The well-wishers all received a heartfelt reply.

“Texted them back thanking them,” he said. “I wouldn’t be in this position without most of them. If they were a teammate or an ex-coach or just a friend along the way, it certainly means a lot.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Stanley Cup Final Roundtable: Secondary scoring, underrated contributors

By Sean LeahyMay 27, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Leading up to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final (Monday, 8 p.m. ET, NBC), Pro Hockey Talk will be looking at every aspect of the matchup between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues.

Which team is in bigger trouble if they fail to get secondary scoring?

SEAN: Tuukka Rask is going to make life difficult for any Blues player to score, and if the top line of Schwartz, O’Reilly and Tarasenko are slowed on any given night, the secondary scoring is essential. It’s been a huge part of their success. The same can be said for the Bruins, but their top line has been unstoppable and will give the Blues’ defense fits. Boston’s secondary scorers drying up won’t be as big of a death knell as it would be for St. Louis, who have stepped up in their own way this postseason.

JAMES: The Blues’ highest-end scorers are nothing to sneeze at … but unfortunately, the bar goes higher in the postseason, particularly when you’re facing arguably the best top line in the NHL in Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak. Those three could carry Boston to a series win if need be, and they also boast the two-way acumen to win a strength vs. strength battle if St. Louis goes top-heavy.

ADAM: It’s the Blues, simply because I think Boston’s top-end players are a little better and they have more of them. Tarasenko and O’Reilly can definitely make an impact on their own, but the Bruins’ trio of Bergeron, Marchand, and Pastrnak has carried them quite often over the past two years and I see no reason why they couldn’t do it again if needed.

JOEY: I’m going to go with the Blues. The Bruins have had 19 different goal scorers in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, so as important as Bergeron, Marchand and Pastrnak are, the rest of the team can still find a way to contribute offensively. St. Louis has made it this far without their top scorers contributing all that much, but the good news for them is that their high-end guys have started chipping in more. They’ll need Tarasenko and company to keep rolling if they’re going to win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

SCOTT: There were stretches against Toronto and against Columbus where Boston’s otherwise dominant top line wasn’t as trigger happy. And it was then that the Bruins’ depth really showed. They’ve seen goal scoring come from 19 different players in this playoffs, from the top line right down to the guys on the fourth. The Bruins have a chance if those guys aren’t producing, is what I’m saying. I’m not sure the same can be said of the Blues if Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz aren’t lighting the lamp. There’s depth on the Blues roster, certainly, but this is the Cup Final against the hottest goalie in the playoffs and one of the best defensive teams in front of him. St. Louis can’t afford not to have their top guys running on all cylinders.

RYAN: The Blues. Boston’s top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak can carry the Bruins if needed. If this series turns into a battle of the top lines, then I don’t see St. Louis coming out on top. The Blues have gotten significant contributions from Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, and Tyler Bozak in particular in the postseason and that needs to continue.

Who has been the most underrated contributor for each team?

SEAN: Do you know who has recorded the sixth-most playoff points since 2011? It’s David Krejci, who has 29 goals and 80 points in 98 games since the Bruins Cup run eight years ago. He’s been a reliable contributor in the shadows of Bergeron and Marchand, who typically lead the way and nab the headlines. This postseason he’s third on the team with 14 points and has gone consecutive games without recording a point only once since the end of January.

Another year, another Cup Final for David Perron. In his third stint with the Blues, Perron has already set a career high in postseason points with 13 in 19 games this spring. He scored a goal and added eight assists last season for the Vegas Golden Knights during their run to the Cup Final. This season he’s played a huge role as part of the team’s secondary scoring after netting 23 goals and 46 points.

JAMES: Defensemen for each side: Torey Krug for the Bruins; Colton Parayko for the Blues. Krug is a vital cog in the best power play of this postseason, and brings value beyond offense, too. Parayko, meanwhile, opens up Alex Pietrangelo to more scoring opportunities by being so stout defensively, and Parayko can also chip in on offense with a rifle of a shot.

ADAM: On the Boston side it is definitely David Krejci. He is like the forgotten man on that team but he has been around forever it seems and always has a knack for producing on these big stages. He has done it again in the playoffs and doesn’t really seem to be slowing down all that much even as he gets into his 30s. He’s been a workhorse for that team for years. For St. Louis, I think Alex Pietrangelo. He is their No. 1 defender but we really don’t talk enough about how good the Blues’ defense (and him especially) actually is. He has been great this postseason.

JOEY: No one seems to talk about David Krejci. The big three in Boston get all the headlines, but Krejci always seem to elevate his game at the right time. The 33-year-old has quietly put up 14 points in the first 17 games of this year’s playoffs and he’s chipped in 101 points in 125 career postseason games.

SCOTT: For Boston, I believe it’s become Marcus Johansson. I think people will finally begin to notice his contributions with just one series left. He’s been stout offensively and contributed on a few key moments for the Bruins over the past two rounds. He’s become a key trade-deadline acquisition for Boston. For St. Louis, I still think Oskar Sundqvist has been a quietly good contributor on the fourth line. He ended the San Jose series with a goal and an assist over the final two games, including the game-winner in Game 5.

RYAN: I don’t think Jay Bouwmeester has gotten enough attention for his key role in getting the Blues this far. He doesn’t do much offensively anymore, but even at the age of 35 he’s been a workhorse for the Blues in the playoffs. He’s averaging 23:02 minutes per game and has blocked 36 shots in the playoffs. The Blues would be in a very tough spot without him playing such a big role on the blueline.

On the Bruins side, while Boston’s top line has understandably gotten a lot of attention, the third unit has been a significant part of their success, led in part by trade acquisitions Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson. I’ll single out Coyle as the most effective of that group with his six goals and 12 points.

Will the 11-day layoff help or hurt the Bruins early in the series?

SEAN: The Bruins have tried to keep the intensity up in practices during their break, including holding a full scrimmage last week in front of a sold out crowd. There’s no way to simulate an NHL playoff game, but there’s enough experience on that roster that such a break won’t have a long affect on the team, if at all. The first game of a Cup Final always features a feeling out process, so that could allow the Bruins to shake off their rust and get back to the style that saw them blow through the Eastern Conference to reach this point.

JAMES: The Blues have had a pretty ample breather in their own right, so the Bruins’ rest advantage isn’t as extreme as, say, the 1986 Canadiens, who had a week off versus the 1986 Flames only getting a day off. I tend to roll my eyes at certain rust talk, as I’d wager that most struggles (beyond maybe the first 20-40 minutes of Game 1) are probably more to do to getting fewer bounces or facing tougher opponents. Still, 11 days is pushing it, and I worry the most about Tuukka Rask, who was red-hot. Will he be less sharp? I still say take the rest when you can, but this feels like the hockey equivalent of an NCAA football team getting a month off before a big bowl game. So I’d say hurt, but just a paper cut.

ADAM: I honestly don’t think it is going to matter simply because the Blues have been off for a long time, too. I don’t think the Bruins are going to complain too much about having an extended rest at this time of year. Their first two matchups were really difficult and the break has probably done them some good. They might be a little rusty in the first 10 minutes, but the first period of the first game of the Stanley Cup Final tends to be a little choppy anyway because both teams are still getting a sense of what the other is all about.

JOEY: As much as their intra-squad game will help them, I think they’ll be rusty early on in Game 1. But I don’t think it’ll hamper them for an entire game. The Bruins found a way to overcome a quick turnaround and they’re good enough to figure things out after a long layoff. I don’t think the layoff will be a big factor either way.

SCOTT: Meh. I’m not a huge believer in the whole rest-equals-rust debate. The Bruins needed it to tend to some bumps and bruises. If anything, it’s probably a bigger issue for Tuukka Rask given the run he was on prior to it. I just don’t see how rest is a bad thing is something as grueling as the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And let’s not forget, St. Louis is coming off an extended rest of their own here. If anything, they’ll need to survive the first period to get their groove back.

RYAN: Hurt. A moderate sized rest, like the one the St. Louis Blues are getting, would have probably done Boston some good. This rest is far too long though, especially for a team that was red hot. If any team can overcome it, it’s the Boston Bruins, but the long layover is nevertheless something to be overcome rather than something to be thankful for.

