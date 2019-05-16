More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Bruins head to Stanley Cup Final after sweeping Hurricanes

By Scott BilleckMay 16, 2019, 10:49 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Boston Bruins will head back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2013 and for the third time in the past eight years after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Bruins once again rode impregnable goaltending, an unstoppable power play and the best trio in the NHL in Game 4 on Thursday night in Raleigh, ending the storm surge for good in a 4-0 win.

And so the Bruins, who struggled through the first few gears in the first half of the regular season before slamming it into sixth in the second half, will contend for their seventh Stanley Cup in their 95-year history.

Brad Marchand knew the stakes long before the puck was dropped in Thursday’s Game 4.

Despite being up 3-0 in the series, allowing the Hurricanes to pick up some windspeed could have made things a little bit more interesting. Few teams ever recover from such a deficit, but Marchand and the Bruins weren’t about to tempt fate.

Both teams battled to a nil-nil draw after 20 minutes — this, despite putting up a combined 24 shots. The Hurricanes even killed off a Bruins power play, if you can believe it.

That sight for sore eyes didn’t age well, however.

The Hurricanes took two penalties that could have been avoided — a too many men call and a goaltender interference infraction.

What happened in the resulting power plays for Boston sealed Carolina’s fate.

In the first instance in the second, Marchand provided an authoritative pass to David Pastrnak, who needed only to get his stick on the ice as the Bruins went up 1-0.

Their second session of the period had a similar yield. This time, Pastrnak was the set-up man and Patrice Bergeron was the beneficiary. Boston led 2-0.

The top trio came as advertised in this series, combining for 14 points:

  • Pastrnak: 1G, 3A
  • Bergeron: 3G, 2A
  • Marchand: 2G, 3A

Those three have combined for 22 of the Bruins 57 goals in some fashion in the playoffs now, better than one-third of their total offense.

A big reason for that, of course, has been Boston’s power-play prowess.

Boston went a stellar 7-for-15 in the series with the man-advantage. Carolina? Well, they were just 1-for-14 over the four games and were a paltry 5-for-52 in the playoffs. A power play operating at under 10 percent in the playoffs will only get you so far.

And then there’s Tuukka Rask.

A shutout in Game 4 put the icing on the cake for Boston’s No. 1.

It was Tuukka Time all of the time. Rask faced 114 shots in the series and stop 109 of them. Five goals allowed in four games, a .956 save percentage.

Unbeatable.

The obituary for the Hurricanes will hold a story of not being able to find their stride in the series.

They were thrown a lifeline prior to the game as Zdeno Chara was ruled out with an undisclosed injury, but it amounted to nothing tangible on the ice.

Still, these ‘Bunch of Jerks’ deserve a whole heck of a lot of credit for what they’ve accomplished.

Sure, they couldn’t beat a playoff-hardened team like the Bruins, but for a young squad whose window is only opening, to knock out the defending Stanley Cup champs and to sweep the New York Islanders is a massive step in the right direction.

Carolina is a good team that is only going to get better from this experience. They’ve found a coach that resonates in the room. They inspired their fanbase and, above all, have some solid talent on the ice.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Playoff Buzzer: Bergeron, Rask help Bruins advance to Stanley Cup Final

By Scott BilleckMay 16, 2019, 11:52 PM EDT
2 Comments
  • Tuukka Rask stopped all the pucks and Boston’s top line contributed all the goals as the Boston Bruins became the first to book their ticket into the Stanley Cup Final. Boston won 4-0, knocking out the Carolina Hurricanes in four straight. 

Bruins 4, Hurricanes 0 (Bruins win series 4-0)

They had to go at it without their captain, but the Bruins rallied around the absence of Zdeno Chara and put in one of their most complete performances of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to advance to their 20th Stanley Cup Final. The Bruins will contest for their seventh mug after sweeping the Hurricanes following a 4-0 win in Thursday’s Game 4 in Raleigh.

Tuukka Rask, who’s got one hand on the Conn Smythe Trophy, stopped all 24 shots he faced. The Bruins ‘Big Three’ did the rest. Patrice Bergeron scored twice and added an assist, David Pastrnak tallied once and added two helpers and Brad Marchand split it down the middle with a goal and an assist. A combined eight points from those three in Game 4, and a total of 14 between them in the series.

The Bruins now have some time to recover and get set for a meeting with either the San Jose Sharks or the St. Louis Blues. The Sharks currently lead the Western Conference Final 2-1, with Game 4 set for Friday night in St. Louis.

Three stars

1. Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins

The superlatives for Rask are running thin and there’s still a round to go in these playoffs. Rask has been on a mission in these playoffs, an unbeatable presence who is already in an opponent’s head before the puck drops.

Rask stopped 24 shots for the shutout on Thursday and stopped 109 of 114 in the series, good for a .956 save percentage. He’s one seven straight and 10 of Boston’s past 12 in the postseason.

He’ll win the Conn Smythe by a country mile if the Bruins are successful in the final round.

2. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

Bergeron scored twice and helped another get past Curtis McElhinney, giving the perennial Selke contender three goals and five points in the series.

Bergeron is one of the few players remaining on the Bruins that lifted Lord Stanley in 2011 and he appears dead-set on doing it once more.

He’s got eight goals and 13 points in 17 games and his line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak is too hot to handle at the moment.

3. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Pastrnak was the quieter of the Big Three heading into Game 4. He had just one assist through the first three games but exploded for a goal and two helpers.

He redirected a stiff pass from Marchand in the second period, a goal that would eventually be marked as the game-winner. Pastrnak finished the series with four points.

Highlight of the night

A lesson regarding turnovers:

You never touch the trophy:

Factoids

The ‘NFL players doing things at hockey rinks’ moment of the night

Friday’s schedule

Game 4: San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN; Live Stream). Sharks lead series 2-1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins’ Chara misses warmup, ruled out of Game 4

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMay 16, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Boston Bruins will be without a big piece of their defensive corps for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN)

Zdeno Chara will miss the game with an undisclosed ailment, the Bruins said after the 42-year-old missed the pre-game warmup on Thursday.

Chara is listed as day-to-day, but no other information was given. John Moore is set to replace him.

Chara took the morning skate, which was reportedly optional. Whatever the injury may be, it leaves a big hole on the backend. Chara has been playing 20-plus minutes a night in these playoffs.

Chara hasn’t missed a playoff game since April 16, 2011, according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston — a streak of 98 games. The Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks in seven games win to hoist the Stanley Cup that year.

The Bruins can sweep the Hurricanes from the playoffs with a win.

UPDATE: After the Bruins completed their sweep of the Hurricanes, head coach Bruce Cassidy said he believes Chara will be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. “We don’t believe it is serious,” he said.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Armstrong, Sweeney, Waddell are 2019 GM of the Year finalists

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 16, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Last but not least in the list of major NHL awards to be handed out next month in Las Vegas is the 2018-19 General Manager of the Year.

Doug Armstrong of the St. Louis Blues, Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins, and Don Waddell of the Carolina Hurricanes are the three finalists for the award, which was first handed out in 2010.

Voting was conducted by the NHL’s 31 GMs, a panel of League executives, and print and broadcast media following the end of Round 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The winner will be announced on June 19 (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN) at the 2019 NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

The Case For Doug Armstrong: After firing Mike Yeo in November, he promoted Craig Berube from the organization’s AHL affiliate, and later did the same with Jordan Binnington as Jake Allen struggled in net. Both moves defined the 2018-19 season for the Blues, who went from being dead-last in the NHL in early January to reaching the Western Conference Final. Berube is now a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, while Binnington is up for the Calder Trophy. Also contributing to this Blues’ turnaround, and were moves made by Armstrong, are Ryan O'Reilly, who was acquired from Buffalo over the summer, and Game 7 hero Patrick Maroon, who was signed during free agency. Having won the GM of the Year Award in 2012, Armstrong is looking to be the first to win the award multiple times.

The Case For Don Sweeney: The Bruins finished third overall in the NHL with 107 points and are back in the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2013. Injuries forced the team to use 37 players, with production from their depth being a major contributing factor for their success this season. Some of that depth came via trades Sweeney made before the February deadline with Marcus Johansson (via New Jersey) and Charlie Coyle (from Minnesota) coming in and making impacts during their playoff run.

The Case For Don Waddell: The former Atlanta Thrashers boss is in his first season as Hurricanes GM and helped guide them to their best performance (99 points) since 2005-06 when they won the Stanley Cup. Following his hiring in May 2018, Waddell signed key pieces Petr Mrazek and Calvin de Haan in free agency; acquired Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland, and Nino Niederreiter via trade; and picked up Curtis McElhinney on waivers in October. Each players has played a big role in helping get the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time in a decade.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Bruins go for sweep vs. Hurricanes in Game 4

By Sean LeahyMay 16, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Game 4: Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET (Bruins lead series 3-0)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Stream here

Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with NHL Live hosted by Liam McHugh alongside Patrick Sharp and Keith Jones.

The Bruins took a commanding 3-0 Eastern Conference Final lead on Tuesday night with a 2-1 victory over the Hurricanes in Game 3. Goalie Tuukka Rask continued his dominant postseason, making 35 saves on 36 shots in the win for Boston. Chris Wagner and Brad Marchand each scored for the Bruins, who now have the chance to sweep the best-of-seven series tonight in Carolina and advance to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2013.

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL GAME 4 – SAN JOSE SHARKS AT ST. LOUIS BLUES – FRIDAY AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

San Jose took a 2-1 Western Conference Final lead last night with a 5-4 Game 3 overtime win over St. Louis. Erik Karlsson scored his second goal of the game 5:23 into overtime to give his team the win. Joe Thornton netted two goals in the victory, and Logan Couture scored to tie the game late in the third, leading all skaters in points (20) and goals (14) in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Western Conference Final stays in St. Louis Friday night for Game 4 before heading back to San Jose on Sunday for Game 5.

Kenny Albert, Joe Micheletti, and Pierre McGuire will have the call tomorrow night from Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with NHL Live hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Jeremy Roenick and Patrick Sharp.

