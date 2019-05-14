WATCH LIVE: Hurricanes host Bruins in Game 3 of Eastern Conference Final

Game 3: Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET (Bruins lead series 2-0)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
Kathryn Tappen and Jeremy Roenick will provide reports on-site from PNC Arena throughout tonight’s coverage.
Series preview
Stream here
The Bruins extended their series lead to 2-0 with a dominant 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final on Sunday on NBC. Connor Clifton scored his first-career NHL goal and became the 19th Bruins player to score this postseason, tying a franchise record. Matt Grzelcyk scored two goals, while Jake DeBrusk, David Backes and Danton Heinen found the back of the net. Torey Krug and Charlie Coyle had three assists apiece. Boston led 6-0 before Justin Williams and Teuvo Teravainen scored in the last nine minutes for Carolina to deprive Tuukka Rask of a seventhcareer postseason shutout.
Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with NHL Live hosted by Liam McHugh alongside Patrick Sharp and Keith Jones.
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL GAME 3 – SAN JOSE SHARKS AT ST. LOUIS BLUES – WEDNESDAY AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
St. Louis evened the Western Conference Final with a 4-2 Game 2 victory over San Jose on Monday night. Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo scored the tie-breaking goal late in the second period for the Blues to take back momentum. Jaden Schwartz, Vince Dunn, and Oskar Sundqvist also scored in the win. Logan Couture netted both San Jose goals and leads all skaters in points (19) and goals (13) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Kenny Albert, Joe Micheletti, and Pierre McGuire will have the call from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]
MORE:
• Conference Finals schedule, TV info
• Should Hurricanes make goalie change for Game 3?
• Why Hurricanes have embraced ‘bunch of jerks’ moniker
• PHT Conference Finals predictions