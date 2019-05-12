More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Mrazek is having lousy Game 2, but check out this stick save

May 12, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT
So far, Game 2 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Final hasn’t exactly been kind to Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek.

The Hurricanes enter the second intermission down 4-0 after some mistakes by Petr Mrazek. The Boston Bruins’ 1-0 goal was one that Mrazek will find especially tough to stomach, as he was beaten from an odd angle by defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. The lowlight might have happened during the second period, as Mrazek appeared to be too aggressive trying to make an initial save, opening the door for Connor Clifton to score his first NHL goal (playoff or otherwise) on an essentially empty net.

It wouldn’t be one bit surprising to see Curtis McElhinney replace Mrazek to being the third period of Game 2, or perhaps even get the Game 3 start once the series shifts to Carolina.

So, things haven’t gone so smoothly for Mrazek, particularly in Game 2, and generally since returning to the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs following an injury during the Round 2 series against the Islanders.

But even a slumping goalie can author a great moment. Mrazek made a remarkable save during the second period, possibly thanks in part to the aggressiveness that can maybe put him in a bad position every now and then. Check out that highlight reel save in the video above this post’s headline, particularly if you’re a Hurricanes fan who needs reassurance that Mrazek can come up with big stops here and there.

Bruins’ Grzelcyk scores after taking huge hit in Game 2

May 12, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT
When Matt Grzelcyk made it 1-0 for the Bruins during the first period of Game 2 against the Hurricanes on Sunday (airing on NBC; Stream here), it was surprising for more than one reason.

For one thing, it was a goal Petr Mrazek will surely regret. Marcus Johansson made some great moves to set up the play, but Mrazek really cannot let a goal like that squeak through, not from that angle. You can see that goal in the video above this post’s headline.

It was also a little surprising because, frankly, it’s impressive Grzelcyk wasn’t feeling too many ill effects from an absolutely massive hit by big Hurricanes forward Micheal Ferland. Grzelcyk didn’t seem to see Ferland coming, as the puck was lost in his skates, and Ferland delivered an absolutely thunderous hit on the Bruins defenseman. There seemed to be some head contact during the collision, but no penalty was called:

Ouch.

Maybe it wasn’t as painful as it looked, as Grzelcyk was able to give the Bruins that early lead, which Jake DeBrusk fattened to a 2-0 advantage minutes later. Carolina must show similar resilience in Game 2 if they want to avoid dropping to a 2-0 hole in this Round 3 series.

WATCH LIVE: Hurricanes look to even up Bruins in Game 2

May 12, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins, 3 p.m. ET (Bruins lead series 1-0)
NBC
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
Series preview
The Bruins scored four times in the third period to defeat the Hurricanes 5-2 Thursday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final to take the series lead after trailing Carolina, 2-1 at the 2nd intermission. The win snapped Carolina’s six-game winning streak, and marks the fourth consecutive win for the Bruins. Marcus Johansson had a goal and an assist in the effort, while Patrice Bergeron, Charlie Coyle, Steven Kampfer, and Chris Wagner each scored for Boston. Brad Marchand had two assists in the victory, and goalie Tuukka Rask made 29 saves.

Bruins scoring first; secondary scoring shining

May 12, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
It makes for quite the concoction.

Scoring first always puts the conceding team on the back foot. The Carolina Hurricanes know all about that — they’re 4-0 in this postseason when they pot the first goal of the game.

But the Boston Bruins have been able to pip their opponents to that first marker during a four-game winning streak that’s seen them see off the Columbus Blue Jackets in six games and now take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final into Game 2 on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, NBC).

And in three of those wins, that first goal has come from someone outside the ‘Big Three’ on forward.

David Pastrnak got that all-important strike in Game 4 against the Blue Jackets, a goal that proved pivot in the Bruins turning around a 2-1 deficit in that series. David Krejci then went on to score first in each of the next two games and Steven Kampfer gave Boston an early lead in Game 1 against the Hurricanes last Thursday.

Secondary scoring played a big part in Game 6 for the Bruins, where Krejci was on point in the second, followed by goals from Marcus Johansson and David Backes in a 3-0 shutout win to send Columbus out.

In Game 1, Johansson was once again on point, scoring the tying goal in the third. After Patrice Bergeron‘s goal to take a 3-2 lead, Charlie Coyle and Chris Wagner each found twine to put that game out of reach.

Side note: Johannson’s emergence with two goals in this past two games has been a welcomed sight after he was picked up at the trade deadline. 

The harmony between top-line production and secondary scoring has been well in sync during this streak. Carolina has to devote a lot to shutting down Bergeron, Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. It doesn’t feel like feast or famine right now for the Bruins and their top trio. They’re dangerous, and the secondary guys are picking up the scraps when offered.

The last time the Bruins won five straight came in 2013 — coincidentally, the last time they reached the Stanley Cup Final.

Boston has led for 155:54 and trailed for 13:08 during their streak

“Sometimes we get in a little bit of a passive mode, but we play a layered system where we try to make sure we’re in front of them towards the net, so they have to go through multiple bodies to get there and try to limit turnovers as well,” Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk told NHL.com. “Just try to play a simple game. It’s not necessarily the most fun game to watch, but it’s winning hockey this time of year.”

The Bruins weather a second-period storm where they were outshot 15-10 in Game 1 and when they grabbed the lead in the third, they made sure Carolina’s possession game couldn’t do just that.

The Hurricanes don’t give up many goals — some of the least in the postseason and the regular season. So the Bruins can take confidence in the fact they tucked five past them in Game 1.

The Wraparound: Hurricanes know they need more

May 12, 2019, 10:09 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

A 2-1 lead heading into the third period should have been right where the Carolina Hurricanes wanted the Boston Bruins.

The ‘bunch of jerks’ had gone 3-0 when leading after two frames prior to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, but they buckled under the pressure of two separate penalties that derailed all of their hard work through 40 minutes.

“We’re not going to win if we don’t play better than that,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We had spurts, but it’s not going to be good enough in the regular season, and it’s certainly not going to be good enough this time of year. We’ll regroup and try to get better for the next game.”

That game comes Sunday (3 p.m. ET; NBC)

Did Carolina fall victim to the ‘rest-equals-rust’ problem we’ve seen in these playoffs? The New York Islanders, Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche had all lost games following extended time off between rounds. Carolina added their names to that list last Thursday.

“In the playoffs, we’ve been pretty successful holding leads,” Hurricanes forward Justin Williams said. “We got kicked in the pants a little today. That hasn’t happened in a while.”

Still, if you spot the Bruins a couple of third-period power plays, you have to expect that a team with the resume the Bruins have in the playoffs will extract something from them.

And they did.

“At the end of the day, they’re an experienced group,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They know that we need them at that particular point. The power play was what was required because [CAR] took a few penalties, so it might be the penalty kill on Sunday that needs the big kill. I think our group’s been pretty good at identifying some key times in games throughout these playoffs [where] we’ve got to step up, and that was one of them. [The game-tying score] was a big goal for us. Both of them, really. It changed the complexion of the game, so good for them.”

The Bruins are clipping along at a 30 percent rate with the man-advantage in the playoffs, ranked first.

The Hurricanes could use a boost in that department. They enter the games going at a 12.2 percent rate, good for 14th, which isn’t good at all. They are just 2-for-28 in their past nine games but did find a power-play marker in Game 1.

A couple of quick notes:

  • Scoring first is paramount for the Hurricanes, who are 4-0 when getting that opening tuck in this year’s postseason
  • Conversely, the Bruins are 8-0 when leading after two periods
  • Boston has a plus-8 goal differential in both the first and third periods this postseason, but they are minus-1 during the second period.

SATURDAY’S SCOREBOARD
Sharks 6, Blues 3 (SJS leads 1-0)
The Buzzer has more on Saturday’s action

