Bruins gadfly Marchand staying out of trouble (sometimes)

Associated PressMay 12, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — There’s a dust-up in the corner, the referee raises his arm to signal a penalty, and Brad Marchand is right in the middle of it.

Only this time, he’s trying to keep the peace.

The face-licking, stick-stomping Bruins forward moved quickly to pull rookie Connor Clifton away before he could retaliate for an illegal hit by Carolina’s Jordan Staal. Instead of matching minors, Boston wound up with a power play that led to the tying goal, and the Bruins went on to beat the Hurricanes 5-2 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

”He’s turning over a new leaf, eh?” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said with a smile after the Bruins moved three wins from returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2013.

A 5-foot-9 gadfly nicknamed ”The Little Ball of Hate,” Marchand is a two-time All-Star who helped Boston lift the Cup as a rookie in 2011 and scored 100 points this season for the first time. He leads all players with 15 points this postseason.

But his antics have angered other teams and sometimes overshadowed his skills.

During last year’s postseason, he developed a tendency to lick opponents’ faces; the NHL told him to knock it off. This year, even Cassidy has praised him for the maturity that has kept that behavior to a minimum; Marchand was caught stomping on Blue Jackets’ forward Cam Atkinson‘s stick before a faceoff.

Later in the series, he sucker-punched Columbus’ Scott Harrington from behind. More important for the Bruins, after going scoreless in the first three games of the East semifinals, Marchand had a goal and three assists over the next two to help them rally from a 2-1 deficit and win the series in six.

”Listen, he’s been in these big games,” Cassidy said. ”He’s a Stanley Cup champion. So he understands maybe a little more than meets the eye sometimes.”

Perhaps nobody understands better than Marchand what was going through Clifton’s mind when he saw Staal hit Wagner from behind in the conference finals opener on Thursday night. Clifton gave Staal a cross-check and grabbed him around the back of the head.

But, before things could go any further, Marchand was pulling him away.

”When someone gets hit like that, you stand up for him,” Marchand told WEEI.com.

As for playing peacemaker, Marchand said: ”You know, it’s not often I’m in that position. But, obviously, it was an important power play and we scored on it, so he did a great job of getting in there but staying disciplined.”

Marchand said he didn’t know how far Clifton was going to take it; he just wanted to make sure that he stopped.

”I would expect that. He’s a leader,” Clifton said. ”We had a power play and it was a bad hit, but he stopped me pretty fast.”

After keeping Clifton out of trouble, Marchand assisted on Marcus Johansson‘s goal during the Staal penalty that tied the score 2-2. He also set up Patrice Bergeron‘s power-play goal 28 seconds later that gave Boston the lead for good.

”Good for Brad,” Cassidy said. ”We’ve put an ‘A’ on his shirt at times this year for a reason, and I’m glad to see that he made that decision tonight with a younger guy.”

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Friday that his team is aware of Marchand’s tendencies, but he didn’t spend any time figuring out ways to goad the Bruins forward into a dumb penalty.

”We know all the players in this league,” the coach said. ”Sometimes it’s better just to go and play the game and not be worried about what someone may or may not do.”

McAvoy’s back for Bruins, and now comes the easy part

Associated PressMay 12, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — When he’s playing, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said, it’s easy for him to maintain his composure and concentrate on the game in front of him.

Up in the press box, that’s the hard part.

”I’m not a very good hockey watcher,” McAvoy said as he prepared to return from his one-game suspension for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes. ”The game seems like it’s much longer.”

McAvoy was suspended for a shoulder to the head of Columbus forward Josh Anderson in the second-round finale. So instead of taking the ice in his usual pairing with Zdeno Chara, McAvoy was wandering around the media dining area before Game 1, wondering if he had to pay or not. (He didn’t.)

And while his teammates were beating the Hurricanes 5-2 in the conference final opener, McAvoy was in street clothes on the very top level of the TD Garden, trying to keep his emotions under control.

”Here on this level, I’m like this,” McAvoy said, holding out his hand, palm down, and moving it in a steady and straight line in front of his face.

”But up there,” he said, pumping his fist and bouncing out of his imaginary seat. ”I’m glad I get to play tomorrow.”

A 21-year-old first-round draft choice from Boston University, McAvoy had seven goals and 21 assists from the blue line this year, his second full season in the NHL. He missed six weeks early in the season with a concussion and another two over Christmas because of a foot injury.

But he hadn’t had to sit out healthy, for just one game.

McAvoy said he would try to use the forced break to his advantage.

”Whenever you’re out, you can use it as an opportunity to get other things feeling right,” he said, adding that watching the game from above game him a perspective that would be beneficial. ”I feel like I picked up on some things.”

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said McAvoy was missed for his physical play and his ability to start the transition to offense.

”Those up-the-middle passes that maybe the other guys just don’t have the vision or confidence, or both, to make,” he said. ”Those quick-strike plays where forwards are getting the pucks in their hands in good spots with a better chance to attack.”

Steven Kampfer, who replaced McAvoy in the lineup, had Boston’s first goal, and the Bruins scored four times in the third period on Thursday night to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 is Sunday at the TD Garden, with the series moving to Carolina for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Hurricanes fell behind 2-0 in their first-round series against the Washington Capitals before eliminating the defending Stanley Cup champions in seven games. In the second round, they swept the New York Islanders.

”We don’t want to get down 2-0,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. ”If we get to that point, that’s what everyone will be saying. We have some things to draw on, no matter what, no matter which way this thing goes.”

INJURY UPDATE

Cassidy said forward Noel Acciari won’t play in Game 2 but may be on track to return for Tuesday’s Game 3 in Carolina. Acciari (undisclosed injury) returned to non-contact practice on Saturday and was expected to be cleared for full practice on Monday, Cassidy said.

Saku Maenalanen is skating, but he still can’t shoot because of his hand injury, Brind’Amour said. Forward Jordan Martinook ”is going to play,” Brind’Amour said. ”He’s banged up, a little gimpy out there. But we want him in the lineup.”

The Playoff Buzzer: Sharks double up Blues through Meier, Couture

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMay 11, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT
  • The Sharks took Game 1 of the Western Conference Final after Timo Meier and Logan Couture each scored a brace to guide San Jose to a 6-3 win. 

Sharks 6, Blues 3 (SJS leads 1-0)

Timo Meier scored twice and added an assist. Logan Couture scored twice and added and assist. Martin Jones made 28 saves. The result? A convincing 6-3 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.

The Sharks did it all in the game, creating several turnovers that led to goals and taking advantage of other opportunities as they presented themselves. Couture opened the scoring in the first and closed it in the third while Meier scored back-to-back goals in the second period to propel San Jose to a win.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Three stars

1. Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks

The play he made once the puck was on his stick off a turnover was sublime. He caught Jay Bouwmeester standing still and froze Jordan Binnington with the old one-handed backhand trick. Meier’s night would end with a two-goal, one-assist stat line, his fourth and fifth goals of the playoffs.

2. Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks

Couture the Killer scored just 3:31 into the game as Gustav Nyquist dished the puck on an odd-man rush to an open No. 39 for his ninth of the postseason. Couture would add an empty netter in the third end with the same stat line as teammate Meier. Couture has been special in these playoffs, setting the tone for his team, among other things.

3. Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks 

It’s hard to believe there won’t be a round (or even a game) where people don’t doubt Jones’ goaltending abilities. His putrid regular-season numbers justify the uneasy feelings some have — as do the early games in Round 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights. But Jones has been solid since, and he stopped 28 of 31 in Game 1 of the WCF to quell the doubters once again. Jones was tested just seconds into the game when Alex Steen tried to muscle a backhand shot past him. Jones was able to swat out his blocker to make the save and settled in from there.

Factoids

Meier, Couture power Sharks to 1-0 series lead in WCF vs. Blues

By Scott BilleckMay 11, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT
This series had coin-flip written all over it prior to puck drop on Saturday night.

Two stingy teams, cut from the same well-rounded hockey fabric, had many picking at least six games to decide the Western Conference’s representative in the Stanley Cup Final.

The ‘who’ remains to be seen, but the San Jose Sharks called heads in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final and chose right, taking a 1-0 series lead on the back of a 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center.

The Sharks looked like the sharper of the two teams, whose respective Round 2 series were decided in seven games.

Martin Jones, who finished with 28 saves in the game, made a quick save early blocker save just seconds into the first period on Alex Steen. The play seemed to wake the Sharks up and Logan Couture scored 3:31 in to give San Jose a 1-0 lead.

You’ll look at Jordan Binnington‘s save percentage and conclude he had a poor game. Five goals against isn’t going to get it done for the Blues, but some of them we hardly his fault and turnovers were coming in hot and heavy from the Blues on some of these goals.

Couture’s 10th of the playoffs, for instance, came off a slick cross-ice feed from Gustav Nyquist.

Joe Pavelski‘s came on a 5-on-3 power play.

Kevin Labanc‘s came off a turnover and a nice cut to the net as Labanc went cross-body with the shot.

Meier’s first was a spectacular deke, again, off a turnover, and his second was a flukey goal that caromed off Vince Dunn’s leg and in.

Meier finished with three points on the night. Couture, too, who scored into the empty net late in the third for his 11th. Both had two goals and an assist each.

The Blues did well to answer Couture’s opening goal. Joel Edmundson scored his first of the playoffs to tie it nearing the mid-way point of the period. Pavelski’s marker and then Labanc’s on either side of the first intermission made it 3-1 until Ryan O'Reilly scored his first goal in nine games.

O’Reilly’s name under the goalscorer bit on the score sheet is going to be uber important in this series. He can’t go another whole series without scoring. He’s a great two-way centerman, no doubt, but the Blues need that production.

The Sharks, meanwhile, are now 7-2 in the Shark Tank in these playoffs.

Game 2 goes Monday at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Sharks’ Meier channels Peter Forsberg, scores spectacular goal

By Scott BilleckMay 11, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
Scoring is supposed to be hard in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

No one gives an inch and goalies somehow become better as the playoffs wear on. So when you see a player pull off an especially dirty move in, say, the Western Conference Final, it’s something to marvel at.

And my, oh my, was Timo Meier‘s second-period goal in Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues something to behold.

Logan Couture, who already had a nifty goal of his own in the game, forced the turnover that led to Meier undressing Jay Bouwmeester and then Binnington for good measure to make it 4-2 Sharks.

Meier has two tucks and an assist in the game (he scored to make it 5-2 on a goal that he banked off the leg of Vince Dunn).

The one-handed backhand has been duplicated many times since Peter Forsberg debuted the shenanigans back in 1994.

