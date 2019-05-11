More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Sharks’ Thornton going for his Bourque, Andreychuk moment

By Adam GretzMay 11, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT
3 Comments

San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton is a slam dunk Hall of Famer. Probably a first ballot Hall of Famer. Actually, forget the “probably” and just go with he should be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

He is one of the best passers and playmakers the league has ever seen, and even at age 39 is still capable of impacting a game in a significant way. He may not be quite as dynamic and physically dominant as he was in his prime when he was the NHL’s assist-king or an MVP contender (or in the case of 2005-06, an MVP winner), but he can still make plays, set up his teammates, and control the pace of the game through all three zones.

He has been consistently great, and he is still a key part of the Sharks’ team.

The only thing his career is missing at this point is his name on the Stanley Cup.

His only trip to the Stanley Cup Final in his 21-year career came during the 2015-16 season when the Sharks (after beating the St. Louis Blues, their opponent in the 2019 Western Conference Final) lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

That is as close as he has ever gotten. The Sharks are now eight wins away from getting him that elusive championship, and if they do it will put Thornton in a pretty small club that can probably be best described as, “better late than never.”

Via NHL PR:

There are a couple of differences between the three, of course. Bourque had to leave Boston for Colorado after 21 years to finally win his Stanley Cup in his final NHL season, while Andreychuk won his in Tampa Bay in 2003-04 on what was his sixth different team in the league.

Thornton, meanwhile, has been the face of the Sharks for 14 years now as a member of a team that has always fallen just short.

The Sharks went all in on winning this season, from re-signing Evander Kane after acquiring him as a rental a year ago, to making the bold move to trade for Erik Karlsson before the season to give them one of the league’s best defensive groups, to adding even more offense at this deadline with the trade for Gustav Nyquist.

Right now they are only halfway to the goal and still have an extremely tall task standing in front of them starting on Saturday night when they play host to a St. Louis Blues team that has been one of the best in the NHL for the past few months. So far this postseason the Sharks have overcome just about everything that can be thrown at them, from major question mark Martin Jones getting hot at the right time, to overcoming a 3-1 series deficit and a three-goal third period deficit in Game 7 against Vegas, to being able to get through the Colorado Avalanche without Joe Pavelski for six games. There is plenty of work left to be done for Thornton and his teammates to finally get that championship, but they have certainly set the stage for what could be an incredible story.

By Adam GretzMay 11, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Vladimir Tarasenko is the game-changer for the St. Louis Blues.

He is their best player, he is one of the best goal-scorers in the entire NHL, and throughout his career he has been money in the playoffs with 27 goals in his first 57 games. That goal per game average not only exceeds his career regular season numbers, but is the second best in the NHL since the start of the 2012-13 postseason (among players with at least 40 playoff games).

Entering Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET, NBC), Tarasenko has already scored five goals in the Blues’ first 13 games. That is a really solid number that is good enough for second best on the team, behind only the white-hot Jaden Schwartz. That production includes a two-goal game (including a game-winner) in Game 1 of their Round 2 win over the Dallas Stars.

As good as that production is, it still feels like there is another level he is capable of getting to this postseason because it almost seems as if he’s been a little on the unlucky side.

How so? Well, consider the fact that Tarasenko has managed just a single even-strength goal in the playoffs and does not have a single assist (in any situation), while the Blues have been outscored 7-4 with him on the ice in those situations.

All of that is happening despite the fact that the Blues are controlling more than 56 percent of the shot attempts and have a significant edge in scoring chances when he is on the ice. The territorial edge is there. The chances are there. The puck is just not going in the right net for them. It’s not that Tarasenko is playing poorly, it’s just that the results aren’t yet matching the process yet for him. And there really isn’t much a player can do about that except keep sticking with it. Production isn’t consistent and players always go through hot streaks and cold streaks over the course of a season, and sometimes there isn’t really an explanation for it other than, “stuff happens.”

Tarasenko is experiencing a little bit of that right now.

Still, there are some encouraging things in all of that if you are the Blues.

For one, they made it this far with that happening to their best player and that is a testament to how much better their depth has been in recent years. They haven’t needed Tarasenko to take over and dominate games to win. The other thing is that you have to imagine that Tarasenko is due for a breakout game or hot streak, especially if his line keeps controlling the puck the way it has, keeps creating chances, and if he keeps averaging close to four shots on goal per game.

The Sharks’ offense is rolling with their best players dominating games. If the Blues are going to keep up and win this series they are probably going to need the same from Tarasenko.

He is playing the right way. His line is doing the right things. They just need to hope the puck starts going in the net for them for more consistently.

Goalies helped spark turnarounds for Blues, Sharks

Associated PressMay 11, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

SAN JOSE, Calif. — St. Louis’ season started to turn around as soon as goalie Jordan Binnington came up from the minors to help lead the Blues from the bottom of the standings.

The key moment for their opponent in the Western Conference final came much later in the year when San Jose coach Peter DeBoer made the decision to stick with struggling Martin Jones in net midway through the first round. Jones found his game and has helped carry the Sharks into the final four.

The decision to change goalies in St. Louis and stick with one in San Jose now has these two star-crossed franchises eight wins away from a first Stanley Cup title.

”When we put him in Philly as the starter, we haven’t looked back,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Friday on the eve of Game 1. ”It would be disingenuous to say that this was anywhere part of the plan. This is the Jordan Binnington story in the sense that he’s made the best of the opportunity.”

Binnington was called up from the minors in December and then had a shutout in his first start against the Flyers on Jan. 7, becoming a big reason why the team in last place in the NHL on Jan. 2 is still alive.

He helped anchor an 11-game winning streak that got the Blues back into contention and became a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie at age 25. He’s been steady in the playoffs with a .915 save percentage and 2.39 goals against average.

”There were some years there where I wasn’t sure,” Binnington said when asked if he ever doubted he’d become an NHL goalie. ”It took a lot of maturing and experience. I was in the right place.”

Jones came into the season with much pedigree, having led the Sharks to the Stanley Cup Final just three years ago. But he was one of the worst goalies in the league this season with an .896 save percentage and then was pulled twice in the first four games of the opening round against Vegas.

But he rebounded from there with a .928 save percentage in the last 10 games, including a franchise-record 58 in a double-overtime win at Vegas that helped spark a comeback from 3-1 down in the series.

”There was never a doubt in anybody’s mind that he’d go out and play well,” teammate Logan Couture said.

DeBoer said all Jones needed was a few small adjustments as he had overcompensated from being too passive late in the season to being overly aggressive in the first four games against the Golden Knights.

Having found the happy medium and getting better support from his teammates, who have limited odd-man rushes, Jones is playing at a high level once again.

”It’s tough as a goalie, you want to go out and make a difference and make a big save,” he said. ”You just have to be a little bit more patient and wait for the game a little bit more.”

Here are some things to watch in the series:

CHECKERED HISTORY: Both franchises have had their share of playoff disappointments. The Blues reached the Cup final their first three years as the top team in the all-expansion Western Conference but were swept all three times. They haven’t been back to the Cup final despite making the postseason 39 times since.

They lost in the conference final in 1986 to Calgary, in 2001 to Colorado and three years ago to the Sharks as they’ve too often had quality teams that just weren’t good enough.

”Over the last eight years we’ve averaged 99 points, we’ve been a solid team,” Armstrong said. ”But we haven’t gone to the promised land of winning a championship.”

The Sharks have also been one of the most consistent teams in the league without winning the ultimate prize. They lost in the conference finals in 2004, 2010 and 2011 before finally breaking through with the win against the Blues. But they fell to Pittsburgh in six games in the Cup final and are running out of time to deliver a title for 39-year-old star Joe Thornton.

”It’s not just win one for Joe, it’s win one for all of us. Win one for San Jose,” captain Joe Pavelski said. ”It would be a cool story.”

CAPTAIN COMEBACK: Pavelski has also provided inspiration this postseason. He was knocked out with a bloody concussion in Game 7 against Vegas, leading to a major penalty and four power-play goals that erased a 3-0 deficit in the third period. Pavelski then made it back on the ice for Game 7 last round against Colorado where he had a goal and an assist in the first period to spark the win.

WHERE’S VLAD?: Vladimir Tarasenko led the Blues with 33 goals in the regular season but has struggled so far in the playoffs, especially at even strength. Tarasenko has four power-play goals but only one point at even strength through 13 games. Tarasenko was shut down by Marc-Edouard Vlasic when these teams met in the conference final three years ago. He had no points the first five games before scoring two late goals in San Jose’s decisive Game 6 victory after the game had been decided.

STICKING AROUND: Coach Craig Berube still has the interim tag after taking over early in the season from the fired Mike Yeo. But after leading the Blues to the conference final, Armstrong said a long list of candidates for the full-time job has been whittled down.

”Now we’re at a list of one,” he said. ”When the season is over and the right time comes, we’ll sit down and discuss it.”

Slovakia stuns U.S. 4-1 in world hockey championship opener

Associated PressMay 10, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT
4 Comments

KOSICE, Slovakia — Matus Sukel scored early in the first period and Slovakia went on to beat the U.S. 4-1 on home ice Friday night, a stunning result on the opening day of the world hockey championship.

Alex DeBrincat had a goal off assists from Patrick Kane and Jack Eichel to pull the Americans into a tie midway through the period in the Group A game, but they couldn’t score again against Patrik Rybar.

Erik Cernak and Tomas Tatar put the Slovaks up 3-1 in the second period and Michal Kristof gave them a three-goal cushion in the third.

Cory Schneider made 32 saves for the Americans. They will face France on Sunday.

In Bratislava in Group B, the Czech Republic beat Sweden 5-2. Jakub Vrana scored twice for the Czechs against the two-time defending champion Swedes.

Patric Hornqvist and Oskar Lindblom scored in the second period to give Sweden a 2-1 lead. The Czech Republic responded with four straight goals, including one into an empty net after Henrik Lundqvist was pulled to add an extra skater.

Czech goaltender Patrik Bartosak kept the Swedes scoreless in two of three periods in his world championship debut.

Earlier in Group A in Kosice, Kaapo Kakko scored twice, including an empty-net goal with 34 seconds left, to lift Finland to a 3-1 victory over Canada. Arttu Ilomaki had a tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Kevin Lankinen finished with 20 saves for the Finns.

Canada’s Jonathan Marchessault tied the game midway through the first period and Matt Murray stopped 24 shots. The Canadians, who won the world championship in 2016 and 2015, opened the tournament a day after Hockey Canada and the Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to hold John Tavares out because of his oblique injury.

In the Group B opener in Bratislava, The Russians got off to a strong start with Evgeny Dadonov scoring twice and Nikita Kucherov adding one in a 5-2 victory over Norway.

Hockey luminaries attend Red Kelly’s funeral in Toronto

Associated PressMay 10, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT
2 Comments

TORONTO — Family, friends and many of hockey’s most luminous names bid farewell to Red Kelly at the NHL great’s funeral Friday.

The eight-time Stanley Cup champion played 20 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs, winning four Stanley Cups with each team. He died at 91 on May 2, exactly 52 years after helping the Maple Leafs win their last Stanley Cup in 1967.

Honorary pallbearers at the funeral included Frank Mahovlich, Darryl Sittler, Lanny McDonald, Bob Baun, Dick Duff, Ron Ellis, Dave Keon, Eddie Shack and Jim Gregory.

”He was a hero to us all,” said McDonald, who played for Kelly when he coached Toronto in the 1970s. ”We all looked up to him … how he lived his life. He showed us the way. … Red never swore. It was, ‘Wholly smollerinos … son of a sea cookin’ bottle washer.’ That’s the kind of gentleman he was, through in through.”

Also at the funeral were Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan, general manager Kyle Dubas, Detroit GM Steve Yzerman, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and former Toronto captain Wendel Clark.

”As much as he loved the game and he gave great service to the game and to this country … family was always first,” Bettman said. ”That’s something I always respected about him. Great, great man.”

Leonard Patrick Kelly started his hockey career as a defenseman but switched to center after his trade to Toronto. He served in the Canadian Parliament and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1969.

”It was the ability to be the person he was that was so important,” former Toronto teammate Baun said. ”Red never did change, always such a great guy, very thoughtful and caring. He was as honest as the day is long.”

Kelly’s No. 4 is retired in Toronto and Detroit, and his statue is part of Legends Row outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, where memorabilia and a book of condolence were on display Friday.

Kelly is survived by Andra, his wife of 60 years, four children and eight grandchildren.