Blues rookie Thomas playing above his age in playoff run

Associated PressMay 10, 2019, 10:15 AM EDT
ST. LOUIS (AP) — He is the youngest player on either roster in the Western Conference finals, but Blues rookie Robert Thomas is playing well beyond his age.

Thomas, who won’t turn 20 until July 2, showed off the offensive skill and speed against Dallas that led St. Louis to make him the 20th overall pick in the 2017 entry draft.

One goal and four assists might seem modest, but Thomas’ speed and chemistry with linemates Pat Maroon and Tyler Bozak helped the Blues advance to their first conference final since 1996 and just their fourth since 1970. His plus-5 play in the postseason is second-highest on the team.

Thomas assisted on both goals in their 2-1 win over the Stars in Game 7.

”He had a really good game,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. ”From the get-go, he had the puck and he was doing some real good stuff with it.”

With his assist on Maroon’s game-winner in double-overtime, the Canadian became just the second rookie in franchise history to figure in a series-clinching overtime goal. Doug Gilmore did it against Detroit in 1984. Thomas also became just the second teen in NHL history to factor into such a goal, joining Boston’s Bep Guidolin, who was 17 when he did it in 1943.

He wasn’t nervous and it showed.

”No, once you get out there it’s like every other game,” Thomas said. ”Obviously, the pressure is a lot, but you have to stay composed and really just focus on the game.”

Thomas wasn’t guaranteed a spot on the roster when the team began training camp in September. He struggled at times in the regular season, but finished with nine goals and 24 assists in 70 games. He improved as the season went on.

”I think it just took time for him to get settled in here in the NHL and find a comfort zone for him and I’m not sure exactly when it clicked in,” coach Craig Berube said. ”From the get go you could see the skill and talent he has. It just took a while to get up to speed. The NHL is a lot faster than junior and things are done quicker and harder and all that. He’s obviously a very smart player and got acclimated pretty quick.”

Meshing with Maroon and Bozak was perhaps the most important development.

”With Thomas, just unbelievable skill,” Maroon said. ”His hands in tight, it’s like stick handling in a phone booth. The guy can do a lot of good things. He drives the bus on the team. He’s got young legs, good skill and sees the ice so well. He’s probably one of the best players on our team on top and below the circles, how he can cut back and turn and how he can make plays in tight areas.”

The line is a bit of a variety show: The skilled Thomas, Bozak a top faceoff man and Maroon a big body who goes to the net. On the game-winner against Dallas, Bozak won the faceoff, Thomas used this speed to cut back, circle and create space for himself to release a shot that clanged off the post and deflected off the back of Stars goalie Ben Bishop. Maroon was there to clean up the rebound.

”I knew it was a big game, so I had to step up and really make my mark on the game,” Thomas said. ”As a line, we’ve been saying this all series. That when the time comes, we’ve really got to be the line that steps up and we’ve got to create the chances.”

Thomas’ play was so strong in Game 7 that Berube double-shifted him at times. He finished with 22 minutes, 50 seconds of time on the ice, a career high by almost four minutes.

The rookie has been living this season with former Blues star Keith Tkachuk as he gets settled in as a NHL player. Both of Tkachuk’s sons play in the NHL, Matthew for Calgary and Brady for Ottawa. Both sons have returned home with their respective teams’ seasons over so the Tkachuk household is pretty full.

Thomas, who was a teammate of Matthew with London in the Ontario Hockey League, now has some added clout with is standout play.

”Oh yeah, I don’t think they can boss me around anymore,” Thomas said. ”That’s great.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Will coaching experience matter in Western Conference Final?

By Joey AlfieriMay 10, 2019, 10:39 AM EDT
Experience.

Does it matter or is it overrated?

That’s the question many general managers ask themselves whenever they have a head coaching vacancy to fill. Some teams want a fresh face with a new approach, while some others are more than happy to get a savvy veteran that’s been there, done that. This year’s Western Conference Final features one of each.

Sharks bench boss Pete DeBoer is three years younger than Blues interim coach Craig Berube, but experience is clearly on his side. DeBoer, 50, has been a head coach in the NHL since 2008-09 and he’s been behind the bench for three three different organizations (Florida and New Jersey).

In his 11 NHL seasons, DeBoer has made it to the Stanley Cup Final twice. Unfortunately for him, he came up empty on both occasions, as the Devils lost to the Kings in 2012 while his Sharks team lost to the Penguins in 2016. There’s no denying that he has learned a lesson or two from those long postseason runs. There’s no substitute for learning on the biggest stage and under the brightest lights. You can’t simulate that. But how much does that really matter in a head-to-head matchup between two franchises that have been waiting a long time to win a Stanley Cup?

Before taking over for Mike Yeo earlier this season, Berube had two seasons of NHL head coaching experience, as he coached the Flyers in 2013-14 and 2014-15. The 53-year-old was bounced in the first round of the playoffs in his first year and he failed to make the postseason in year two. He only won his first series as a head coach when the Blues knocked the Winnipeg Jets out of the first round last month.

And looking back on that series, Berube’s limited experience didn’t even come close to what Jets head coach Paul Maurice had under his belt. In fact, if you look at the eight coaches who made it to the second round of the playoffs in 2019, you’ll notice that five of them been behind an NHL bench for three full seasons or fewer. Boston’s Bruce Cassidy, Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour, Dallas’ Jim Montgomery, Colorado’s Jared Bednar, and Berube all fit in to that category. Cassidy is the leader in the clubhouse with 301 games of experience, but many of those came in the early 2000s when he was with the Washington Capitals.

Don’t get it twisted, there will always be room for experienced head coaches. The Florida Panthers and Philadelphia Flyers both decided to hire veteran head coaches this year. Proven commodities will always have appeal in professional sports, but many teams are clearly willing to go with new blood.

So how much of an advantage does DeBoer have over Berube based on his experience? It’s hard to say. There’s no quantitative way to measure how many more goals the Sharks will score because of experience. Are the Sharks in the Western Conference Final because their coach is experienced? Probably not. But did experience help the Sharks remain calm when they were down by three goals in Game 7 of their first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights? Yeah, probably.

Let’s not sell the Blues’ young staff short, either. Berube and assistants Mike Van Ryn and Steve Ott don’t have as much coaching experience, but they also showed an ability to keep their team calm in a pressure situation. In Game 7 against Dallas, the Blues dominated the entire game. The limited Dallas to just one shot in the second period, but they still had to go two overtimes deep to beat them. But they remained composed and they kept pushing until Pat Maroon finally won them the game.

It’s possible that experience behind the bench will give the Sharks an edge in certain aspects of the game, but will it be the difference between them advancing and going home early? That seems very unlikely.

As usual, there’s a very good chance that the players on the ice will determine who wins and who loses. And that’s the way it should be!

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Tavares injures side and will miss worlds for Canada

Associated PressMay 10, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
TORONTO (AP) — Maple Leafs center John Tavares injured his side while practicing with the Canadian team and will miss the upcoming world championships in Slovakia.

Hockey Canada said Thursday it contacted the Maple Leafs and it was agreed it was best for him to return to Toronto for further evaluation of his oblique.

Such injuries usually require at least a few weeks of recovery. It wasn’t immediately clear how the 28-year-old star was hurt.

The news on Tavares came shortly before the Maple Leafs said defenseman Travis Dermott will have shoulder surgery and miss at least six months. He won’t be available until mid-November at the earliest.

Dermott had four goals and 13 assists in 64 games this season, plus a goal and two assists in seven playoff games.

Tavares was one of the few stars on Canada’s roster. He had a career-high 47 goals with 41 assists in 82 games during the regular season. He added two goals and three assists in the playoffs.

Tavares has played on three previous world championship teams. He was on Canada’s championship team at the 2014 Olympics, where he injured his left knee and missed the rest of that NHL season.

Canada opens world championship play against Finland on Friday.

PHT Morning Skate: Avs have bright future; Binnington is Blues’ backbone

By Joey AlfieriMay 10, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

Jordan Binnington has quickly become the backbone of the St. Louis Blues. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Pat Maroon went from under-the-radar hometown signing to playoff hero in short order. (St. Louis Game Time)

• The Blues found a way to hold on to the puck quite a bit during their run to the Western Conference Final. (The Point)

• The “Hurricane’s at the Garden” in Boston has changed their name for this series. (NBC Sports Boston)

Dougie Hamilton is the only non-Bruin that will be welcomed to Mike’s Pastry Shop during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (News & Observer)

• Rod Brind’Amour has been a perfect fit for the Carolina Hurricanes. (The Ringer)

• Here’s how Joonas Donskoi punched the Sharks’ ticket to the Western Conference Final. (The Puck Careyer)

• These are the referees that will be officiating in the Eastern and Western Conference Final. (Scouting the Refs)

• Rikard Gronborg, who was a candidate for the head coaching job in Buffalo, has been hired by ZSC Lions. (Die by the Blade)

• Even though they were eliminated in the second round, the rest of the NHL should be worried about the Colorado Avalanche. (Mile High Hockey)

• Todd Ewen’s wife, Kelli, is blaming the NHL for her husband’s death. (NBC News)

• 19-year-old Liam Kirk might be the person that puts Britain on the hockey map. (ESPN)

• Yahoo’s Ryan Lambert is calling the Ken Holland hire “another unforced error” by the Oilers. (Yahoo)

• Will Holland’s new deal change the way GM salaries are disclosed? (The Hockey News)

• This Bruins fan was literally blown away after the Bruins’ first goal:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Playoff Buzzer: Bruins’ power play turns Game 1 vs. Hurricanes

By Sean LeahyMay 9, 2019, 11:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

• Bruins take a 1-0 series lead with a 5-2 win in Game 1.
• Johansson, Bergeron score 28 seconds apart on the power play in third period.
• Fourth straight win for Boston. Hurricanes’ six-game winning streak comes to an end.

Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 (Boston lead series 1-0)

A 2-1 Carolina lead in the third period was quickly erased by a pair of power play goals 28 seconds apart by the Bruins en route to a 5-2 Game 1 victory. Penalties by Jordan Staal and Dougie Hamilton put Boston on the power play twice and both times the Bruins capitalized as Marcus Johansson and Patrice Bergeron scored to quickly change the complexion of the game. The Bruins’ power play is now at a 31% success rate this postseason after going 2-for-5 Thursday night.

Game 2 from TD Garden is Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

THREE STARS

1. Marcus Johansson: The February acquisition helped the Bruins open the scoring by assisting on Steven Kampfer‘s goal 2:55 into the first period. His picked up his second point of Game 1 by scoring the game-tying goal 2:26 into the third period.

2. Patrice Bergeron: Bergeron’s fifth power play goal of the postseason stood as the game-winner and came 28 seconds after Johansson’s tying marker early in the third period. The veteran forward now has 12 career postseason goals with the man advantage.

3. Tuukka RaskThe netminder made 29 saves on the night, including 14 in the second period to stave off the Hurricanes in Game 1.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• It was the Johansson and Bergeron show early in the third period:

Chris Wagner scored the Bruins’ fifth and final goal of Game 1 with a pretty move against Petr Mrazek:

• J.R. meets Hamilton the pig:

FACTOIDS OF THE NIGHT

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Game 1: St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.