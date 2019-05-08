More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

The Playoff Buzzer: Bishop’s herculean effort not enough for Stars

By Adam GretzMay 8, 2019, 1:20 AM EDT
  • The hometown player scores in double overtime to send the St. Louis Blues to the Western Conference Final.
  • The two goalies put on a show, including an all-time great effort in a Game 7 for Ben Bishop.
  • Robert Thomas makes some history for the Blues.

St. Louis Blues 2, Dallas Stars 1 (2OT) (Blues win series 4-3)

Entering play on Tuesday night, Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop had played two Game 7s in his career and was a perfect 2-0, having allowed zero goals. For as good as he was in those first two games, he may have been even better on Tuesday night, turning aside 52 of the 54 shots he faced. In a season in which he finished as a Vezina Trophy finalist for third time in his career and was one of the best goalies in the league, this may have been his best single game effort of the year. Unfortunately for him and the Stars, that effort was not enough as the Stars fell by a 2-1 margin in double overtime. Patrick Maroon‘s goal at the 5:50 mark of the second overtime period was the difference in the game and sends the Blues back to the Western Conference Final for the second time in four years and the first time since the 2015-16 season. They will play the winner of Wednesday’s Colorado Avalanche-San Jose Sharks Game 7  (9 p.m. ET; NBCSN).

Three Stars

1. Patrick Maroon, St. Louis Blues. What a night for Maroon. Not only did he score a series clinching, double overtime goal in a Game 7 to send his team to the Western Conference Final, he did it for his hometown team. Maroon signed with the Blues over the summer on a one-year deal and was one of the many forwards acquired by the team in an effort to improve what was one of the league’s worst offensive teams a season ago. He did not have a huge year, finishing with just 10 goals and 18 assists in 74 games, but he was in the right place at the right time on Tuesday night to score what is so far the Blues’ most important goal of the season.

2. Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars. Let’s be honest, he was probably the best player on the ice and did everything he possibly could. His team did not get the result, but that does not take away from the incredible game he played. He is the only reason this game went on as long as it did. Without him, it never even gets to overtime.

3. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues. He did not have to make as many saves as Bishop, and there were extended stretches where he literally did not have to make any saves, but he still had to make some big stops throughout the night. That was especially true in overtime where he made a couple of game-saving stops to keep the game going when the Stars finally started to spend a little time in the Blues’ zone. After a shaky start to the series Binnington responded by stopping 51 of the 53 shots he faced in Games 6 and 7 to help the Blues come from behind in the series.

Highlights of the Night

Patrick Maroon scores what is, to this point, the biggest goal of his NHL career to send his team to the Western Conference Final.

For most of the night the Stars struggled to generate offense and create chances, and on the rare occasion they did, Binnington shut them down. Their only goal of the night came on a totally wacky play in the first period.

This Binnington save on Jamie Benn happened just moments before the Blues scored the winning goal.

 

Factoids

  • Robert Thomas had a great game for the Blues and was rewarded with a pair of assists, making him just the third teenager (he is still 19) to record two points in a Game 7 in NHL history. [NHL PR]
  • Bishop is the fifth goalie since the 1955-56 season to record at least 50 saves in a Game 7. [NHL PR]
  • This is the first time in Stanley Cup Playoff history that three different Game 7s required overtime in the same playoff year. [NHL PR]
  • The Dallas Stars will keep their 2019 first-round pick. Had they advanced, the conditional 2019 draft pick they sent to the New York Rangers as part of the Mats Zuccarello trade would have become a first-round pick. As it stands now, the Stars will send their second-round pick to the Rangers. If the Stars re-sign Zuccarello this summer in free agency they will have to send their 2020 first-round pick to the Rangers.
  • Binnington is the second goalie Blues history to win Game 7 as a rookie.

Wednesday’s Schedule

Game 7: Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks, Game 7, 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Series tied 3-3) (Live Stream)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Maroon’s double OT goal sends Blues to Western Conference Final

By Adam GretzMay 8, 2019, 12:13 AM EDT
The St. Louis Blues threw everything they had at Ben Bishop, and for the longest time it seemed as if the the Dallas Stars’ starting goalie was going to steal Game 7 and the entire Round 2 series.

But at the 5:50 mark of double overtime, St. Louis native Patrick Maroon scored the game-winning goal to lift his team to a 2-1 win and send it to the Western Conference Final where it will meet the winner of Wednesday’s San Jose Sharks-Colorado Avalanche Game 7 (9 p.m. ET; NBCSN)

The winning goal came just moments after Stars forward Jamie Bennwho still did not get any bounces in this series — was robbed on a goal-line save by Jordan Binnington on a wrap-around attempt.

While it took more than 85 minutes to finally get a winner, and even though the Stars had more than their fair chances in the two overtime periods, this is probably the result this game deserved.

The Blues were clearly the best team all night long and at one point went through a 40-minute stretch where they outshot the Stars by a 31-4 margin. The only reason the game was close was because Bishop was playing the game of his life in the Stars’ net and trying to single-handedly lead his team to a win. Other than actually scoring a goal on his own there wasn’t anything else he could have possibly done.

Goaltending can change everything in a playoff series, especially in a Game 7, and that nearly happened in this one. But the Stars were unable to generate enough consistent offense and couldn’t capitalize on their chances once they started getting them in overtime.

This will be the Blues’ second trip to the Western Conference Final in the past four years. They most recently went during the 2015-16 playoffs where they ended up losing to the San Jose Sharks — a potential opponent this year — in six games.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Stars capitalize on crazy sequence for tying goal

By Adam GretzMay 7, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT
Heading into Game 7 on Tuesday night our friend James O’Brien wondered if Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn would start to get some bounces that he has probably been overdue for against the St. Louis Blues.

Well, it wasn’t Benn that got the bounce in the first period, but the Stars did get a little bit of puck luck to go their way when Mats Zuccarello scored his fourth goal of the playoffs late in the first period to tie the game at one.

It came after a wacky sequence of events that included the following:

  • Blues goalie Jordan Binnington losing his stick after he was run into by Tyler Seguin.
  • Blues defender Joel Edmundson tripping over the lost stick as he attempted to position himself to accept a pass around the boards from David Perron and falling to the ice.
  • Perron’s attempted pass hitting the referee, bouncing off the side of the net, and then going right to a wide open Zuccarello in front of the net to score the goal.

You can see the play in the video above.

There was some thought that the Blues might challenge the goal, arguing that Seguin had interfered with Binnington by knocking his stick out of his hand and preventing him from playing his position. But enough time had passed between that incident and the shot itself that it would have been really difficult to see it being overturned.

The Blues opted not to challenge and saved their timeout.

Sometimes you need a little bit of luck to win, and this goal definitely qualifies as luck for the Stars.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

WATCH LIVE: Blues, Stars meet in Game 7

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 7, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Game 7: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. ET (Series tied 3-3)
NBCSN
Call: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Stream here

Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NHL Live

TOMORROW NIGHT – COLORADO AVALANCHE AT SAN JOSE SHARKS – GAME 7 AT 9 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
Colorado forced Wednesday night’s Game 7 with a 4-3 overtime victory in Game 6 in Denver on Monday night. J.T. Compher scored twice for the Avalanche in regulation and captain Gabriel Landeskog scored the game-winner 2:32 into overtime. This marks the second consecutive series that the Sharks will host a Game 7. San Jose defeated Vegas, 5-4, in a Game 7 overtime thriller in the First Round.

PHT’s Round 2 previews
Round 2 schedule, TV info
Questions for the final eight teams
PHT Roundtable
Conn Smythe favorites after Round 1

Bruins’ McAvoy suspended for Game 1 against Hurricanes

By James O'BrienMay 7, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
Charlie McAvoy‘s hit on Josh Anderson didn’t draw a major penalty in the Boston Bruins’ Game 6 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but it will force McAvoy to sit out Game 1 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Final versus the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Here’s the video explanation from the NHL, which labels the check as an illegal check to the head, one that McAvoy could have avoided. Anderson was able to return during the third period of Game 6, and also seemed to share a cordial handshake with McAvoy following Boston’s 3-0 win.

The video gets into the nitty gritty of the hit, noting that McAvoy attempted a hit that would be difficult to execute without making contact with Anderson’s head. The Department of Player Safety also claims that McAvoy elevated to make the hit.

The league also noted that McAvoy hadn’t been fined or suspended during his NHL career before this incident, so that factored into the check drawing a one game suspension, rather than something more severe.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.